VOL. 44 | NO. 6 | Friday, February 7, 2020

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource. First Friday offers individuals the opportunity to expand their knowledge of best business practices from some of the most successful business leaders in Williamson county. Guest Speaker: Mridu Parikh, founder of Life Is Organized. E|Spaces, 1550 W. McEwen Drive, Suite 300. 7:30-9 a.m. Free. Information

SATURDAY, FEB. 8

Zoo Run Run

This winter race takes runners and walkers on a 5K adventure throughout the Zoo’s property, including areas not available to the public. All proceeds help fund Zoo operations. Zoo Run Run is a rain, snow or shine event. 1 p.m. registration, 3 p.m. run. Fee: Adult (ages 13 and older) $50, Children 5-12 $30. Nashville Zoo, 3777 Nolensville Pike. Information

MONDAY, FEB. 10

Gallatin Chamber of Commerce Membership Luncheon

Topic: Census 2020: Why It Matters with guest speaker Naadzama O Ashby, a partnership specialist with the U.S. Census. Epic Event Centre, 392 W. Main Street, Gallatin. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Chamber member $18 for reservations made by previous Friday; $20 after deadline and $25 at the door. Nonmembers $25. Reservations are required. Information

TUESDAY, FEB. 11

Transportation Plan Listening Session

Metro’s Office of Transportation is holding 11 public listening sessions in January and February for the public to voice ideas, priorities and concerns regarding transit and transportation in Nashville. Mayor John Cooper’s Sr. Advisor, Faye DiMassimo, will lead all transportation listening sessions. This session will be held at Bellevue Public Library, 720 Baugh Road, 6-8 p.m.

Chamber South Quarterly Meeting

Join Chamber South as members bite into something South Nashville does best… food. The event, held at Habitat for Humanity, will feature three restauranteurs discussing how growth in South Nashville has impacted their business, how community and culture play into South Nashville’s reputation and what diversity in food and culture in South Nashville might look like moving forward. Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville, 414 Harding Place, Suite 100. 5:30-7 p.m. Fee: Free. Information

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 12

Downtown Connect

Event kicks off the first social of 2020 at City Tap for all things “Craft.” Created in partnership with the Nashville Downtown Partnership, Downtown Connect is the sixth Area Advisory Council. This council is focused on events and news relevant to the business community in the downtown core and the Gulch. City Tap, 204 Third Ave. S. 4:30-6 p.m. Free. Lights bites provided, free. Happy Hour drink specials available for purchase. Information

THURSDAY, FEB. 13

Williamson County Young Professionals Luncheon

Guest speaker: Doug Kreulin, CEO of BNA Vision, will share the latest updates from the Nashville Airport building program. Columbia State Community College, Community Room – Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fees: Members $20, nonmembers $30. Information

Street Eats

A weekly gathering of as many as 20 local food trucks, 11a.m.-2 p.m. along Deaderick Street between Fourth and Fifth avenues north. The lineup can be found online and changes weekly. Information

Lunch Leads Exchange

The Chamber Leads Exchange groups are designed to develop a trust circle of individuals from various industries, building a network of relationships to share referrals and sales leads within the group. Applications to apply for the morning or lunch groups are available to Bronze level members and higher. Both groups meet bimonthly. Information: Gallatin Chamber of Commerce, 615 452-4000.

FEB. 14-15

LEGO Contest

Nashville Public Library welcomes LEGO maniacs young and old to submit their best original creations for competition, or come vote on favorites. Register by Feb. 9. This is the 10th year anniversary of this contest. Information

MONDAY, FEB. 17

Vanderbilt Chancellor’s Lecture Series

America Ferrera, actor, producer, director and activist, will be the first speaker for the spring lecture series. The theme of the spring series, which is led by Interim Chancellor and Provost Susan Wente, is “Our Global Community,” with the aim of creating conversations about our increasingly connected world. Fee: free and open to the public. 6:30 p.m. Langford Auditorium. Information

Additional events:

Wednesday, Feb. 19: John Bolton and Susan Rice, former National Security advisers

Sunday, March 15: Anderson Cooper, journalist, CNN anchor and author

TUESDAY, FEB. 18

Affordable Housing Discussion

The Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce invites you to attend an engagement event centered on affordable housing and the importance of cross-sector partnerships in the Nashville region. The program will feature a panelist presentation followed by a live Q&A session. Light breakfast will be provided. Panelists: Metro Council Member Burkley Allen, Matt Wiltshire of MDHA, Marshall Crawford of The Housing Fund, Lauren Lane Payne of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville, Hank Helton and Nicole Robben of Pathway Lending, Rusty Lawrence and Kevin Clavin of Urban Housing Solutions. Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, 331 Great Circle Road. 8:30- 10 a.m. Information

Chamber North Social

Join Chamber North at Nashville Farmers’ Market for its first Chamber North social of the year. Picnic Tap, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd., inside the Farmers’ Market. 4:30-6 p.m. Chamber North serves Chamber members in the 37207, 37208, 37189, 37218 and 37228 ZIP codes, including MetroCenter, Jefferson Street/Germantown, Trinity Lane, Dickerson Road, Whites Creek, Briley Parkway and Bordeaux. North Nashville is one of the fastest-growing areas for business in Davidson County. Information

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 19

Lipscomb University’s Engineering Week Breakfast

Hugo Fruehauf will speak on the topic: “Orientation to your Place on the Planet.” Fruehauf is the creator of GPS. Fields Engineering Center, Green Hills campus. 7:30 a.m. Fee: $30. Information and registration

Coffee & Connect

Sip some coffee and connect with fellow members of Gallatin Young Professionals. Coffee & Connect meets the first and third Wednesday of every month. 7:30-8:30 a.m. Black Press Coffee, 106 Public Square. Information

Clarksville Area Chamber

Are you new to the Chamber or just want to know more about what we can do for you and your business? If so, join the Clarksville Chamber for this information session. No registration is required. Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce, 25 Jefferson Street, Suite 300. 8-8:30 a.m. Free. Information

Chamber West Monthly Networking Coffee

Guest speaker Phil Ponder will take attendees on a journey through the history of Nashville in the eyes of an artist. Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton – Green Hills, 2324 Crestmoor Road. 8-9:15 a.m. Fee: Free. Information

THURSDAY, FEB. 20

Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce

Annual membership meeting & awards celebration, Wilson County Exposition Center. Celebration cocktails at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m., program at 7 p.m. Information: 615 444-5503

Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours

Enjoy great food and fun while making business connections. Hosted by The Jubilee House on Warfield, 475 Bellamy Lane. 5-7 p.m. Info: jennifer@clarksville.tn.us

Chamber After Hours: Beethoven’s Birthday Bash at the Nashville Symphony Maestro Guerrero will conduct the symphony and lead an informal Q&A at the back of the concert hall, on the Orchestra Level. Fee: Includes light refreshments, drink ticket and concert. You must provide email address for mobile ticket. Chamber members $55, Nonmembers $75. Networking & Refreshments: 6-7 p.m., Concert: 7 p.m. Information

FRIDAY, FEB. 28

About Williamson, Inc. Policy Talks

Williamson, Inc. Policy Talks is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. Columbia State Community College, Community Room-Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike. 7:15-8:30 a.m. Information