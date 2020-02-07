Real estate trends: Rutherford posts another strong month

VOL. 44 | NO. 6 | Friday, February 7, 2020

Home sales in Rutherford County jumped 24% with 651 sales recorded in January compared to 526 sales recorded the previous January. This after a 22% increase from December 2018 to December 2019.

Average home sales prices rose to $277,950, a 12% increase from $249,203 in 2019.

The median price was $269,900, a 13% compared to January 2019.

Murfreesboro (37128) recorded the most home sales for the month with 162 averaging $292,871.

Forty-seven percent of home sales for the month were between $200,000-$299,999.

Rutherford County by Price Range

Rutherford County by ZIP code

Davidson County saw a 6% increase in January with 1,142 home sales recorded compared to 1,079 sales in January 2019.

Average home sales prices increased 13% for the month to $364,337 compared to $322,740 the previous January.

The median sale price for January was increased 10% from 2019 to $295,900.

Antioch (37013) recorded the most home sales for the month with 138 averaging $233,674.

Green Hills (37215) recorded the highest average sales price of $955,278 across 56 sales.

Thirty-one percent of sales recorded for the month were between $200,000 and $299,999.

Home sales of $1 million or more increased 32% with 37 sales recorded compared to 28 in January 2019.

Davidson County by Price Range

Davidson County by ZIP code

Home sales were increased 11% in Sumner County with 317 home sales recorded for the month compared to 285 sales in January 2019.

Average home sale prices increased 2% for the month to $293,980 compared $288,691 in January 2019.

The median price was $274,500, a decrease of 1% from the previous year.

Hendersonville (37075) had the most sales for the month with 107 recorded averaging $314,022.

Castalian Springs (37031) recorded the highest average sales price of $353,500 across 2 sales.

Thirty-nine percent of home sales in January were between $200,000-$299,999.

Sumner County by Price Range

Sumner County by ZIP code

Home sales increased 2% in Williamson County with 357 home sales recorded for the month compared to 350 recorded in January 2019.

Average home sales prices increased to $544,652 for the month compared to $520,523 the previous January.

The median sales price was $492,000, a 10% increase.

Franklin West (37064) had the most sales for the month with 105 averaging $509,192.

Brentwood (37027) recorded the highest average sales price of $900,107 across 37 sales.

Twenty-one percent of home sales for the month were between $300,000-$399,999.

Home sales of $1 million or more increased 35% with 23 recorded for the month compared to 17 in January 2019.

Williamson County by Price Range

Williamson County by ZIP code

Trends are compiled by Chandler Reports.