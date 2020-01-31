Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 44 | NO. 5 | Friday, January 31, 2020

SEC announces average payout of $44.6M per school

Updated 4:21PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference schools each received more than $44.6 million in total revenue distributed by the league, a seven-figure increase from the previous fiscal year.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said Thursday the league handed out just over $651.0 million of total revenue among the 14 members for the 2018-19 fiscal year, which ended August 31, 2019.

That's up from $627.1 million total and $43.1 million per school in 2017-18.

It includes $624.2 million distributed from the conference office, as well as $26.8 million schools kept to offset travel and other related bowl expenses

The total distributed comes from television agreements, postseason bowl games and the College Football Playoff and the SEC football championship game, as well as the league's men's basketball tournament, the NCAA Championships and a supplemental surplus distribution.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0