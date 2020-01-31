VOL. 44 | NO. 5 | Friday, January 31, 2020

First Saturday Art Crawl. Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. Free admission. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. 6-9 p.m. Information

Robertson County Republican Party Breakfast

Robertson County Senior Center, 601 Locust Street. Guest speaker, Senator Kerry Roberts. Fee: free. Breakfast- 8:30 a.m. Information

THROUGH FEB. 2

Zoolumination: Chinese Festival of Lights

This attraction is one of the country’s largest Chinese lantern festivals and features a 200-foot dragon, holiday-themed scenes, more than 500 silk lanterns and decorated displays with some favorite zoo animals. There also will be Chinese acrobats, handmade crafts and bites. Nashville Zoo, 3777 Nolensville Pike. 5-9 p.m. Fee: $14 and up. Information

TUESDAY, FEB. 4

Day on the Hill – Williamson, Inc. Spring Hill Chamber and Maury Alliance

Legislators discuss education, transportation, regional partnerships and more. Cordell Hull Legislative Office Building, eighth floor. 2 p.m. Legislative reception to be held 4:30-7 p.m. at Deacon’s New South, 401 Church Street. Fee: Members- $85, Nonmembers- $100. Information

Cheatham County Democrats

The February meeting will include planning for the Tennessee primary election and the national convention. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 6 p.m., in the Denney Room (second floor) of the Pinnacle Bank, 524 South Main Street in Ashland City. Information

YP Nashville Drinks & Dialogue

Featuring past Nashville Emerging Leaders Awards recipients and Nashville area young professionals working to build high-value connections and support each other in community leadership development. Courtney Ross, chief economic development officer at the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, will be discussing current and future economic development of the Nashville region. BB King’s Blues Club and Restaurant, 152 Second Ave. N. Fee: $20 (appetizers & 2 drink tickets). Information

REIN Event

Deals, Deals, Deals

Guest Speaker is Chip Howorth, managing principal of S+H Group. Toro Title, 933 East Trinity Lane. 6:30 p.m. Fee: Free to members, $50 non-member. Information

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 5

Coffee & Connect

Sip some coffee & connect with fellow members of Gallatin Young Professionals. Coffee & Connect meets the first & third Wednesday of every month. 7:30-8:30 a.m. Black Press Coffee, 106 Public Square. Fee: Free event, members purchase their own coffee. Information

Chamber East Quarterly Networking Coffee

Hear from professionals in various sectors on ways to become happier and healthier in the workplace. Discussion will include how healthier employees lead to higher levels of productivity and what employers can do to help their employees grow in these areas to result in business growth. YMCA-Margaret Maddox Family, 2624 Gallatin Road. 8-9:30 a.m. Fee: Free. Information

Leads Exchange

A facilitated, casual, members-only networking opportunity. Limited to 30 participants. Bring business cards, brochures and product samples to share with other participants. Lunch meeting option, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., lunch provided by Apple Spice. Afternoon meeting, 3:30-5 p.m. This is a free, members-only event. Registration required. Williamson, Inc. 5005 Meridian Blvd., Suite 150. Information

Clarksville Young Professionals Meeting

The Clarksville Young Professionals Group strives to create a platform for young professionals to build relationships, develop professionally, become politically and philanthropically active and contribute to the economic development and high quality of living in our community. Clarksville Young Professionals is dedicated to the advancement of our community through community service, professional development and networking opportunities for the emerging business and community leaders ages 21-45. The City Forum, 2231 T Madison Street, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Information

THURSDAY, FEB. 6

Nashville Chamber Member Orientation

An opportunity to learn about member benefits and involvement opportunities from Chamber staff, as well as how businesses play a role in the Chamber’s mission of creating regional economic prosperity. 211 Commerce Street. 8 - 9:30 a.m. breakfast provided. Fee: free to new members, but registration required. Information

Street Eats

A weekly gathering of up to 20 local food trucks, 11a.m.-2 p.m. along Deaderick Street between Fourth and Fifth avenues north. The lineup can be found online and changes weekly. Information

Business Studio: Be the Hero – The Journey of Your Brand Story

Storytelling can be a way to help your customers connect to the human side of a brand. Benchmark examples of brands that have effectively shared their story will be examined by guest speaker Tim Earnhart, CEO of Seven Blue – A Stadiumred Company. United Way of Metropolitan Nashville, 250 Venture Circle. 3:30-5 p.m. Fee: Free. Information

FRIDAY, FEB. 7

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource

First Friday offers individuals the opportunity to expand their knowledge of best business practices from some of the most successful business leaders in Williamson county. Guest Speaker: Mridu Parikh, founder of Life Is Organized. E|Spaces, 1550 W. McEwen Drive, Suite 300. 7:30-9 a.m. Free. Information

MONDAY, FEB. 10

Gallatin Chamber of Commerce Membership Luncheon

Topic: Census 2020: Why It Matters, with guest speaker, Naadzama O Ashby. Epic Event Centre, 392 W. Main Street, Gallatin. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Catering by Chef Christopher’s. Fee: Chamber member - $18 for reservations made by previous Friday; $20 after deadline and $25 at the door. Non-member- $25. Reservations are required. Information

TUESDAY, FEB. 11

Chamber South Quarterly Meeting

Join Chamber South as members bite into something South Nashville does best… food. The event, held at Habitat for Humanity, will feature three restauranteurs discussing how growth in South Nashville has impacted their business, how community and culture play into South Nashville›s reputation and what diversity in food and culture in South Nashville might look like moving forward. Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville, 414 Harding Place, Suite 100. 5:30-7 p.m. Fee: Free. Information

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 12

Downtown Connect

Downtown Connect kicks off the first social of 2020 at City Tap for all things “Craft.” Created in partnership with the Nashville Downtown Partnership, Downtown Connect is the sixth Area Advisory Council. This council is focused on events and news relevant to the business community in the downtown core and the Gulch. City Tap, 204 Third Ave. S. 4:30-6 p.m. Free. Lights bites provided, free. Happy Hour drink specials available for purchase. Information

THURSDAY, FEB. 13

Williamson County Young Professionals Luncheon

Guest speaker: Doug Kreulin, CEO BNA Vision will share the latest updates from the Nashville Airport building program. Columbia State Community College, Community Room – Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fees: Member - $20, non-member - $30. Information

FEB. 14-15

LEGO Contest

Nashville Public Library welcomes LEGO maniacs young and old to submit their best original creations for competition, or come vote on favorites. Register by Feb. 9. This is the 10th year anniversary of this contest. Information

MONDAY, FEB. 17

Vanderbilt Chancellor’s Lecture Series

America Ferrera, actor, producer, director and activist, will be the first speaker for the spring lecture series. The theme of the spring series, which is led by Interim Chancellor and Provost Susan Wente, is “Our Global Community,” with the aim of creating conversations about our increasingly connected world. Fee: free and open to the public. 6:30 p.m. Langford Auditorium. Information

Additional events:

Wednesday, Feb. 19: John Bolton and Susan Rice, former National Security advisers

Sunday, March 15: Anderson Cooper, journalist, CNN anchor and author

TUESDAY, FEB. 18

Affordable Housing Discussion

The Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce invites you to attend an engagement event centered on affordable housing and the importance of cross-sector partnerships in the Nashville region. The program will feature a panelist presentation followed by a live Q&A session. Light breakfast will be provided. Panelists: Metro Council Member Burkley Allen, Matt Wiltshire of MDHA, Marshall Crawford of The Housing Fund, Lauren Lane Payne of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville, Hank Helton and Nicole Robben of Pathway Lending, Rusty Lawrence and Kevin Clavin of Urban Housing Solutions. Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, 331 Great Circle Road. 8:30- 10 a.m. Information

Chamber North Social

Join Chamber North at Nashville Farmers’ Market for its first Chamber North social of the year. Specializing in locally brewed beers, local hot-dogs and more, the Picnic Tap is a fun, family-friendly environment to come network, have a drink and explore other local Nashville businesses within walking distance. 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd, inside the Farmers’ Market. 4:30-6 p.m. Chamber North serves Chamber members in the 37207, 37208, 37189, 37218 and 37228 ZIP codes, including MetroCenter, Jefferson Street/Germantown, Trinity Lane, Dickerson Road, Whites Creek, Briley Parkway and Bordeaux. North Nashville is one of the fastest-growing areas for business in Davidson County. Information

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 19

Clarksville Area Chamber

Are you new to the Chamber or just want to know more about what we can do for you and your business? If so, join the Clarksville Chamber for this information session. No registration is required. Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce, 25 Jefferson Street, Suite 300. 8-8:30 a.m. Free. Information

Chamber West Monthly Networking Coffee

Guest speaker Phil Ponder will take us on a journey through the history of Nashville in the eyes of an artist. Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton – Green Hills, 2324 Crestmoor Road. 8-9:15 a.m. Fee: Free. Information

THURSDAY, FEB. 20

Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce

Annual membership meeting & awards celebration, Wilson County Exposition Center. Celebration cocktails at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m., program at 7 p.m. Information: 615 444-5503

Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours

Enjoy great food and fun while making business connections. Hosted by The Jubilee House on Warfield, 475 Bellamy Lane. 5-7 p.m. Info: jennifer@clarksville.tn.us