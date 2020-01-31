VOL. 44 | NO. 5 | Friday, January 31, 2020
First Saturday Art Crawl. Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. Free admission. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. 6-9 p.m. Information
Robertson County Republican Party Breakfast
Robertson County Senior Center, 601 Locust Street. Guest speaker, Senator Kerry Roberts. Fee: free. Breakfast- 8:30 a.m. Information
THROUGH FEB. 2
Zoolumination: Chinese Festival of Lights
This attraction is one of the country’s largest Chinese lantern festivals and features a 200-foot dragon, holiday-themed scenes, more than 500 silk lanterns and decorated displays with some favorite zoo animals. There also will be Chinese acrobats, handmade crafts and bites. Nashville Zoo, 3777 Nolensville Pike. 5-9 p.m. Fee: $14 and up. Information
TUESDAY, FEB. 4
Day on the Hill – Williamson, Inc. Spring Hill Chamber and Maury Alliance
Legislators discuss education, transportation, regional partnerships and more. Cordell Hull Legislative Office Building, eighth floor. 2 p.m. Legislative reception to be held 4:30-7 p.m. at Deacon’s New South, 401 Church Street. Fee: Members- $85, Nonmembers- $100. Information
Cheatham County Democrats
The February meeting will include planning for the Tennessee primary election and the national convention. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 6 p.m., in the Denney Room (second floor) of the Pinnacle Bank, 524 South Main Street in Ashland City. Information
YP Nashville Drinks & Dialogue
Featuring past Nashville Emerging Leaders Awards recipients and Nashville area young professionals working to build high-value connections and support each other in community leadership development. Courtney Ross, chief economic development officer at the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, will be discussing current and future economic development of the Nashville region. BB King’s Blues Club and Restaurant, 152 Second Ave. N. Fee: $20 (appetizers & 2 drink tickets). Information
REIN Event
Deals, Deals, Deals
Guest Speaker is Chip Howorth, managing principal of S+H Group. Toro Title, 933 East Trinity Lane. 6:30 p.m. Fee: Free to members, $50 non-member. Information
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 5
Coffee & Connect
Sip some coffee & connect with fellow members of Gallatin Young Professionals. Coffee & Connect meets the first & third Wednesday of every month. 7:30-8:30 a.m. Black Press Coffee, 106 Public Square. Fee: Free event, members purchase their own coffee. Information
Chamber East Quarterly Networking Coffee
Hear from professionals in various sectors on ways to become happier and healthier in the workplace. Discussion will include how healthier employees lead to higher levels of productivity and what employers can do to help their employees grow in these areas to result in business growth. YMCA-Margaret Maddox Family, 2624 Gallatin Road. 8-9:30 a.m. Fee: Free. Information
Leads Exchange
A facilitated, casual, members-only networking opportunity. Limited to 30 participants. Bring business cards, brochures and product samples to share with other participants. Lunch meeting option, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., lunch provided by Apple Spice. Afternoon meeting, 3:30-5 p.m. This is a free, members-only event. Registration required. Williamson, Inc. 5005 Meridian Blvd., Suite 150. Information
Clarksville Young Professionals Meeting
The Clarksville Young Professionals Group strives to create a platform for young professionals to build relationships, develop professionally, become politically and philanthropically active and contribute to the economic development and high quality of living in our community. Clarksville Young Professionals is dedicated to the advancement of our community through community service, professional development and networking opportunities for the emerging business and community leaders ages 21-45. The City Forum, 2231 T Madison Street, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Information
THURSDAY, FEB. 6
Nashville Chamber Member Orientation
An opportunity to learn about member benefits and involvement opportunities from Chamber staff, as well as how businesses play a role in the Chamber’s mission of creating regional economic prosperity. 211 Commerce Street. 8 - 9:30 a.m. breakfast provided. Fee: free to new members, but registration required. Information
Street Eats
A weekly gathering of up to 20 local food trucks, 11a.m.-2 p.m. along Deaderick Street between Fourth and Fifth avenues north. The lineup can be found online and changes weekly. Information
Business Studio: Be the Hero – The Journey of Your Brand Story
Storytelling can be a way to help your customers connect to the human side of a brand. Benchmark examples of brands that have effectively shared their story will be examined by guest speaker Tim Earnhart, CEO of Seven Blue – A Stadiumred Company. United Way of Metropolitan Nashville, 250 Venture Circle. 3:30-5 p.m. Fee: Free. Information
FRIDAY, FEB. 7
First Friday: Your Small Business Resource
First Friday offers individuals the opportunity to expand their knowledge of best business practices from some of the most successful business leaders in Williamson county. Guest Speaker: Mridu Parikh, founder of Life Is Organized. E|Spaces, 1550 W. McEwen Drive, Suite 300. 7:30-9 a.m. Free. Information
MONDAY, FEB. 10
Gallatin Chamber of Commerce Membership Luncheon
Topic: Census 2020: Why It Matters, with guest speaker, Naadzama O Ashby. Epic Event Centre, 392 W. Main Street, Gallatin. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Catering by Chef Christopher’s. Fee: Chamber member - $18 for reservations made by previous Friday; $20 after deadline and $25 at the door. Non-member- $25. Reservations are required. Information
TUESDAY, FEB. 11
Chamber South Quarterly Meeting
Join Chamber South as members bite into something South Nashville does best… food. The event, held at Habitat for Humanity, will feature three restauranteurs discussing how growth in South Nashville has impacted their business, how community and culture play into South Nashville›s reputation and what diversity in food and culture in South Nashville might look like moving forward. Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville, 414 Harding Place, Suite 100. 5:30-7 p.m. Fee: Free. Information
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 12
Downtown Connect
Downtown Connect kicks off the first social of 2020 at City Tap for all things “Craft.” Created in partnership with the Nashville Downtown Partnership, Downtown Connect is the sixth Area Advisory Council. This council is focused on events and news relevant to the business community in the downtown core and the Gulch. City Tap, 204 Third Ave. S. 4:30-6 p.m. Free. Lights bites provided, free. Happy Hour drink specials available for purchase. Information
THURSDAY, FEB. 13
Williamson County Young Professionals Luncheon
Guest speaker: Doug Kreulin, CEO BNA Vision will share the latest updates from the Nashville Airport building program. Columbia State Community College, Community Room – Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fees: Member - $20, non-member - $30. Information
FEB. 14-15
LEGO Contest
Nashville Public Library welcomes LEGO maniacs young and old to submit their best original creations for competition, or come vote on favorites. Register by Feb. 9. This is the 10th year anniversary of this contest. Information
MONDAY, FEB. 17
Vanderbilt Chancellor’s Lecture Series
America Ferrera, actor, producer, director and activist, will be the first speaker for the spring lecture series. The theme of the spring series, which is led by Interim Chancellor and Provost Susan Wente, is “Our Global Community,” with the aim of creating conversations about our increasingly connected world. Fee: free and open to the public. 6:30 p.m. Langford Auditorium. Information
Additional events:
Wednesday, Feb. 19: John Bolton and Susan Rice, former National Security advisers
Sunday, March 15: Anderson Cooper, journalist, CNN anchor and author
TUESDAY, FEB. 18
Affordable Housing Discussion
The Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce invites you to attend an engagement event centered on affordable housing and the importance of cross-sector partnerships in the Nashville region. The program will feature a panelist presentation followed by a live Q&A session. Light breakfast will be provided. Panelists: Metro Council Member Burkley Allen, Matt Wiltshire of MDHA, Marshall Crawford of The Housing Fund, Lauren Lane Payne of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville, Hank Helton and Nicole Robben of Pathway Lending, Rusty Lawrence and Kevin Clavin of Urban Housing Solutions. Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, 331 Great Circle Road. 8:30- 10 a.m. Information
Chamber North Social
Join Chamber North at Nashville Farmers’ Market for its first Chamber North social of the year. Specializing in locally brewed beers, local hot-dogs and more, the Picnic Tap is a fun, family-friendly environment to come network, have a drink and explore other local Nashville businesses within walking distance. 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd, inside the Farmers’ Market. 4:30-6 p.m. Chamber North serves Chamber members in the 37207, 37208, 37189, 37218 and 37228 ZIP codes, including MetroCenter, Jefferson Street/Germantown, Trinity Lane, Dickerson Road, Whites Creek, Briley Parkway and Bordeaux. North Nashville is one of the fastest-growing areas for business in Davidson County. Information
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 19
Clarksville Area Chamber
Are you new to the Chamber or just want to know more about what we can do for you and your business? If so, join the Clarksville Chamber for this information session. No registration is required. Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce, 25 Jefferson Street, Suite 300. 8-8:30 a.m. Free. Information
Chamber West Monthly Networking Coffee
Guest speaker Phil Ponder will take us on a journey through the history of Nashville in the eyes of an artist. Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton – Green Hills, 2324 Crestmoor Road. 8-9:15 a.m. Fee: Free. Information
THURSDAY, FEB. 20
Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce
Annual membership meeting & awards celebration, Wilson County Exposition Center. Celebration cocktails at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m., program at 7 p.m. Information: 615 444-5503
Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours
Enjoy great food and fun while making business connections. Hosted by The Jubilee House on Warfield, 475 Bellamy Lane. 5-7 p.m. Info: jennifer@clarksville.tn.us