Top Middle Tennessee commercial sales for 2019

|1135 Mahogany, 130 Howard Woody, 907 Sky Valley, 3125 Chanda, 233 Meigs, 4942 Kingdom, 4822 Kingdom, 2541 Miranda, 2725 Elijah, 655 Holland Ridge, 2134 Academy, 1509 Teresa, 1211 Shannon, 2275 Cason, 1830 Holts, 935 Coolidge, 1316 Tonya, 1526 Amberwood, 1918 Kenmare, 1288 Dalmally, 1429 Factors, 1127 Woods Edge, 129 Mary Joe Martin, 4941 Kingdom, 4826 Kingdom, 213 Hunters Chase, 696 Holland Ridge, 2513 Miranda, 657 Holland Ridge, 7112 Beard, 2707 Sewanee, 821 Starglen, 4818 Kingdom, 4938 Kingdom, 3310 Perlino, 202 Quanah Parker, 3182 Winfield, 221 Titans, 2283 Cason, 106 Mary Joe Martin, 216 Elderberry, 253 Lake Forest, 1033 Tammy Sue, 4028 Effie Seward, 2171 Cason, 2257 Cason, 911 Red Feather, 3230 Oneida, 1916 Colyn, 4934 Kingdom, 4814 Kingdom, 622 Butternut, 2106 Tabasco, 1620 Antebellum, 926 Sky Valley, 1719 Antebellum, 4052 Margo, 241 Campfire, 3462 Hardwood, 2165 Cason, 1513 Barnsley, 4103 Effie Seward, 4111 Effie Seward, 2206 Cason, 437 Indian Park, 996 Tom Hailey, 1041 Cheryl, 4810 Kingdom, 4930 Kingdom, 1104 Geneil, 3050 Sherborne, 8820 Cole, 3222 Hardwood, 611 Glenties, 1605 Allston, 1138 Nahanee, 4803 Kingdom, 820 Chickamauga, 323 Sarna, 2650 Salem Glen, 4933 Kingdom, 2846 Wellington, 1505 John Lee, 9009 Macbeth, 2153 Cason, 1518 Killarney, 2703 Soaring Eagle, 1258 Tiree, 4929 Kingdom, 1867 Moonlight, 9021 Macbeth, 2281 Cason, 3464 Oval Hesson, 947 Lavergne, 1208 Starnes, 1208 Shannon, 4937 Kingdom, 4811 Kingdom, 303 Hunters Chase, 231 Mary Joe Martin, 147 Mary Joe Martin, 2245 Burnside, 2802 Waywood, 2151 Cason, 652 Blaze, 2744 Windwalker, 673 Mable, 1766 Lucille, 1415 Nir Shreibman, 2163 Cason, 2005 Penmar, 4032 Effie Seward, 4107 Effie Seward, 2175 Cason, 3719 Berryhill, 707 Willow Cove, 2305 Cason, 430 Indian Park, 307 Davids, 2277 Cason, 689 Hollandale, 4115 Effie Seward, 530 Elderberry, 505 Dunhill, 4868 Ark, 138 Mary Joe Martin, 3444 Tourmaline, 2169 Cason, 2271 Cason, 209 Gable, 725 General Barksdale, 1631 Teresa, 1644 Saint Andrews, 102 Natchez, 4409 Spring Cove, 410 Country Village, 4919 Ark, 2121 Montgomery, 2177 Cason, 1842 Warmingfield, 2269 Cason, 339 Sayre, 131 Mary Joe Martin, 4926 Kingdom, 2210 Burr, 4806 Kingdom, 362 Park, 1528 Beaconcrest, 3031 Wellington, 641 Rock Springs, 514 Gammon, 4127 Effie Seward
|Multiple
|37130-3178
|12/16/19
|SFR JV-1 Prop LLC
|CSH Ptop One LLC
|$36,692,500
|1127 Harmony, 316 Alexis, 1653 Allendale, 2331 Amber Glen, 2327 Amber Glen, 3030 Argyle, 4914 Ark, 1538 Ballater, 1337 Balson, 1301 Bolton, 3010 Bonaventure, 231 Bonifay, 3514 Boxelder, 1818 Brighton, 1514, 1506, 1509, 1433, 1505, 1517, 1518, 1513, 1510 Burrows, 2629 Bushman, 4908 Cally, 2414 Cason, 1407 Chopin, 5447 Cloister, 5342 Cloister, 5210 Cloister, 5105 Cloverhill, 5037, 5109 Cloverhill, 1712 Colyn, 2927 Comer, 4853 Compassion, 1757 Cozumel, 825 Creek Oak, 1410 Deerskin, 1527 Dewsbury, 4131, 4210, 4123, 4119, 4206 Effie Seward, 310, 612, 620 Elderberry, 2526 English Hill, 4629 Forsman, 228 Forsyth, 3228,3244 Genoa, 4812 Hammock, 1314 Haynes, 5118 Honeybee, 3315 Hopewell, 2714 Howell, 2638 James Edmon, 2655 James Edmon, 3621 Jerry Anderson, 2645 Jim Houston, 1502 John Lee, 3415 Juneberry, 119 Kearney, 4752 Kingdom, 4802 Kingdom, 419 Liberty, 846 Maricopa, 849 Maricopa, 5404 Middlebury, 1705 Muirwood, 1421 Nir Shreibman, 2722 Ormond, 2511 Parkwood, 3818 Precious, 641 Rambush, 800 Riata, 5731 Roxbury, 1344 Saint Ives, 2409 Salem Glen, 401 Sandi, 444 Savannah, 235, 307 Sayre, 746 Sergio, 3317 Shade, 1233 Shannon, 2137 Slater, 228 Spirit Hill, 4412 Spring Cove, 3603 Stevens Bend, 1300 Suffolk, 3627 Sweetbriar, 1518 Teresa, 419 Tessa, 1250 Timber Creek, 502 Titans, 1943, 1922 Turfland, 2851 Waywood, 3026 Wentworth, 3014 Weston, 1464, 1438 Westview, 3410 Wilhoit, 2911 Wolves, 7020 Zither
|Multiple
|37086
|12/16/19
|SFR JV-1 Prop LLC
|SRP Sub LLC
|$32,904,500
|1414 Poplar
|Murfreesboro
|37129-2491
|12/6/19
|Dominion PV LLC
|D S Poplar Village Inc
|$10,400,000
|1314 Dodd, 311 Fall Creek, 1528 Jeter, 1502 Waxman, 209 Reelfoot, 1737 Kinsale, 1121 Matheus, 4834 Beryl, 1366 Nicole, 713 Alisa, 108 Kiowa, 1022 Vince, 3025 Brookside, 818 Carmen, 4922 Ark, 1108 Matheus, 7013 Zither, 196 Suncrest, 906 Tom Hailey, 2330 Briar Bend, 632 Blake Moore, 112 Centennial, 3025 Brookside, 213 Natchez, 2010 Pearson, 246 Slow Waters, 231 Niagra, 1367 Tonya, 100 Slow Waters, 3322 Diamond
|Multiple
|37128-7603
|12/10/19
|Alto Asset Co 1 LLC; SRMZ 4 Asset Co 1 LLC
|MUPR 3 Assets LLC
|$8,532,110
|1206 Aretha, 1510, 1535 Ballater, 1196 Catawba, 1107 Emma May, 1509 Factors, 513 Hackney, 727 Judge Mason, 9023 Nevada, 1020 Niagra, 2906, 2833, 2756 Painted Pony, 3735 Precious, 705 Rock Glen, 2614 Sewanee, 1216 Shannon, 900 Sky Valley, 814 Starglen, 3103 Swilly, 1267 Tiree, 1330 Tralee, 1326 Tralee, 446 Tulane, 3013, 3005 Weybridge, 102 Yocum
|Multiple
|37128
|12/16/19
|SFR JV-1 Prop LLC
|SWH 2017-1 Borrower LP
|$5,626,750
|0 24 Off I-24
|MURFREESBORO
|37129
|12/9/19
|LDRV Acquisition Gtoup of Nashville LLC
|Charlie B Mitchell Jr.
|$4,920,500
|Old Salem
|Rockvale
|37153
|12/23/19
|Salem Land Co LLC
|Rucker Donnell Foundation; Rucker-Donnell Foundation
|$4,025,200
|2898 Church
|Murfreesboro
|37127-6538
|12/30/19
|Innsbrooke Murfreesboro LLC
|B&E Prop Trust;Scott A Elias
|$3,169,500
|1769 Antebellum, 3217, 3113, 3205, 3117, 3233 Dizzy Dean, 3322 Drysdale, 3018 Herman B Rader, 3615, 3627, 3622, 3635, 3614 Stargell, 1212 Waveland
|Multiple
|37086
|4/30/19
|RH Partners Ownerco LLC
|MUPR 3 Assets LLC
|$3,116,246
|3368 Buckthorne, 111 Centerrock, 618 Easy Goer, 330 Elderberry, 187 Lyndhurst, 2302 Miranda, 4919 Pillar, 611 Rock Glen, 1160 Seven Oaks, 1504 Sunray
|Multiple
|37086
|10/7/19
|SRMZ 4 Asset Co 1 LLC
|MUPR 3 Assets LLC
|$3,112,191
|2027, 2031, 2025 George Buchanan, 320 Stewarts Landing, 4021, 4027 Cody, 3008, 3014, 3012 Rg Buchanan, 107 Lyndhurst, 317 Arapaho, 1021, 1005 Arlene
|La Vergne
|37086-2843
|12/10/19
|Alto Asset Co 1 LLC; SRMZ 4 Asset Co 1 LLC
|EPH 2 Assets LLC
|$2,689,422
|1512 Barnsley, 5112 Bumblebee, 2648 Candlewick, 151 Mary Joe Martin, 1942 Mural, 5743 Roxbury, 2220 Strickland, 716 Willow Cove, 4028 Wisdom
|Multiple
|37128
|8/28/19
|Progress Residential Borrower 10 LLC
|Progress Residential Borrower 9 LLC
|$2,639,700
|2186 Aberdeen, 5021 Bunker, 1504 Barnsley, 3230 Chad, 1126 Remuda, 327 Sayre, 1239 Stockwell
|Multiple
|37130
|8/23/19
|Progress Residential Exchange Borrower LLC
|Progress Residential Borrower 9 LLC
|$2,131,300
|500 Waldron
|La Vergne
|37086-3532
|12/10/19
|RACETRAC PETROLEUM INC
|Timothy W Young
|$2,100,000
|189 Lowry
|Smyrna
|37167-3007
|12/4/19
|SHARIFI JAMSHID
|ARC HR5STP1001 LLC
|$1,931,714
|3109, 3121 Dizzy Dean, 3326 Drysdale, 3309, 3313 Marichal, 3611, 3630, 3619 Stargell
|Multiple
|37128
|3/11/19
|RH Partners Ownerco LLC
|MUPR 3 Assets LLC
|$1,800,635
|105, 111, 113, 107, 101, 109 Chyntara, 785 Summer Hill
|Multiple
|37086
|3/11/19
|RH Partners Ownerco LLC
|Trans Am SFE II LLC
|$1,737,743
|3321 Marichal, 830, 841 Sapphire, 3603, 3610, 3638, 3618 Stargell
|Multiple
|37128
|3/11/19
|RH Partners Ownerco LLC
|Firebird SFE I LLC
|$1,711,092
|Salem
|Rockvale
|37153
|12/4/19
|Cornerstone Dev. LLC
|DONNELL RUCKER FOUNDATION THE
|$1,699,950
|2763 Oxford Hall
|M'boro
|37128
|4/8/19
|Richland South LLC
|Jones Tina M
|$1,625,000
|131 Cataract, 147, 151, 143, 153, 141 Ramsden
|La Vergne
|37086
|10/2/19
|SRMZ 4 Asset Co 1 LLC
|MUPR 3 Assets LLC
|$1,530,249
|2806 Windsong
|M'boro
|37129
|8/29/19
|Barrett Brandy Sue; Barrett Christopher Gene
|Barrett Matthew O; Barrett Sharman M
|$1,500,000
|1205, 1206, 1209, 1210, 1213, 1230 Catawba
|M'boro
|37130
|1/2/19
|EPH 2 Assets LLC
|Nason Homes LLC
|$1,410,000
|
|M'boro
|37130
|10/7/19
|SRMZ 4 Asset Co 1 LLC
|EPH 2 Assets LLC
|$1,404,528
|1411 Avellino
|M'boro
|37130
|5/1/19
|Huber Keith M; Huber Shelly L
|Tucker Caroline N; Tucker John R
|$1,375,000
|805 Osborne
|Murfreesboro
|37130-8615
|12/23/19
|AMH TN DEVELOPMENT LLC
|CAMP ALLISON THRONEBERRY
|$1,357,000
|
|La Vergne
|37086
|5/7/19
|MUPR 3 Assets LLC
|Lake Forest Homes Inc
|$1,365,000
|1520 Memorial
|M'boro
|37129-2111
|12/13/19
|MBY Holdings LLC
|Memorial Place LLC
|$1,350,000
|1984 Almaville
|Smyrna
|37167-6652
|12/18/19
|Rutherford Co Baprist Church
|Community First Bank And Trust; Reliant Bank
|$1,300,000
|1472 Kimbro
|M'boro
|37128-5622
|12/23/19
|David Alcorn
|Phillips John O; Vaught Stan
|$1,300,000
|
|Christiana
|37037
|12/27/19
|Deen Michele; Poss Stephen
|11019 Threet Road Trust The
|$1,295,000
|3511 Oak Leigh
|M'boro
|37129
|8/27/19
|Thomas Lani Steven; Thomas Sabrina
|Poarch Martin E; Poarch Melissa P
|$1,250,000
|3840 Lakebrook
|M'boro
|37130-1012
|12/12/19
|Matthew O Barrett; Sharman M Barrett
|Patricia G Hamby
|$1,250,000
|406 Adeline, 100, 102 Chyntara, 722 Hollandale, 1614 Lisburn
|Multiple
|37086
|3/11/19
|RH Partners Ownerco LLC
|EPH 2 Assets LLC
|$1,245,569
|1617 Atlas, 626 Cardinal, 2575, 2573 Concord, 1619 Gordon, 419 Gwynn, 1023, 710 Minerva
|M'boro
|37130
|11/4/19
|Saxum Capital LLC
|Nac I Prop LLC; Nac II Prop LLC
|$1,130,000
|1471 Avellino
|M'boro
|37130
|4/22/19
|Haley Brian; Haley Lesley
|Dudley Deborah S; Dudley Robert E
|$1,120,000
|1523 Mirabella
|M'boro
|37130
|7/16/19
|Abernathy Paul; Abernathy Sandra
|Mioton Guy Britton; Mioton Janise S
|$1,050,000
|13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 Heritage
|M'boro
|37129
|3/19/19
|Travierso Mark Anthony
|Ole South Prop Inc
|$1,008,146