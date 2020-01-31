Top Middle Tennessee commercial sales for 2019

VOL. 44 | NO. 5 | Friday, January 31, 2020

Top commercial real estate sales, 2019, for Davidson, Williamson, Rutherford, Wilson and Sumner counties, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Davidson County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Sale Price 424 Church Nashville 37219 12/26/19 B9 NTN Office Owner LLC Fifth Third Center Subsidiary LLC $144,750,000 300 Union Nashville 37201 3/7/19 Nashville CBD LP 315 Deaderick Owners LLC $135,000,000 419 3rd Nashville 37201 1/3/19 AVR Nashville CC Hotel I LLC; AVR Nashville Cc Hotel II LLC; AVR Nashville Cc Hotel III LLC; AVR Nashville Cc Hotel Iv LLC RB Nashville Sobro I LLC $125,000,000 920 Broadway Nashville 37203 1/11/19 NHT Nashville LLC Birchmont-H I Nashville LLC $117,500,000 414 Union Nashville 37219 3/1/19 WSL-Philips Plaza LLC LCP Nashville LLC $111,500,000 220 6th, 511 Union Nashville 37219 3/11/19 CPVF III NCC LLC 511 Union Nashville LLC $105,250,000 304, 306, 310, 316 4th Nashville 37201 8/6/19 HIN B Owner LLC; Jemals Nashville Owner LLC; NH Nashville Fee LLC; TCG Nashville Holdings I LLC Nashville Hotel Prop Corp $101,544,424 131, 145 12th, 1201, 1215 Church, 131, 132, 136, 140 George L Davis Nashville 37203 6/21/19 CPUS Gossett LP PSREG Church Street Owner LLC $101,502,500 7620 Highway 70 Nashville 37221 1/24/19 Metropolitan Life Ins Co Bellevue Redev Assoc LP $92,848,500 535, 545 Marriott Nashville 37214 10/11/19 AGL Highland Ridge Owner LLC Gaedeke Holdings Ltd $85,500,000 45 Vantage Nashville 37228 12/20/19 One Metrocenter Holdings LLC Metrocenter Apts E LLC; Metrocenter Apts F LLC; Metrocenter Apts G LLC; Metrocenter Apts W LLC; Metrocenter Apts X LLC; Metrocenter Apts Xi LLC $83,200,000 777 8th Nashville 37203 12/20/19 Nashville Gulch Owner LLC Broadstone South Gulch LLC $80,750,000 9 City Nashville 37209 10/2/19 Shay/Lb-Wc-Bp LLC; Shay/Lb-Wc-Lc LLC; Shay/Lb-Ah-Bwt LLC Nashcam Living I LP $80,592,000 10 Century Nashville 37214 9/4/19 Century Blvd Propco LLC Hotel 10 Century LP $80,237,500 2613 End Nashville 37203 8/2/19 West Trace LLC Natchez West LLC $75,643,151 120 5th Nashville 37206 10/30/19 Steadfast Eastside LGA LLC; Steadfast Eastside LTA LLC; Steadfast Eastside CPA LLC EH Prop LLC $64,200,000 100 Brentwood, 5424 Edmonson Nashville 37211 9/11/19 NXRT Brentwood LLC Arbors of Brentwood Ll LLC $62,250,000 5820 River, 865 Bellevue Nashville 37209 10/8/19 CF Rivertop Multifamily Dst Rivertop Residences LLC $57,120,000 660 Bell Antioch 37013 9/19/19 Cambridge at Hickory Hollow Owner LLC Passco Hickory Dst $53,350,000 2115 Portland, 2005 21st Nashville 37212 8/23/19 Hayes House Apts LLC Nic Hillsboro Village LLC $51,300,000 2131 Elm Hill Nashville 37210 3/1/19 1400 Elizabeth Cedars LLC; Cedars Gardens LP; Riederman Cedars LLC; Simcha Cedars LLC; E 181 Cedars LLC Cedars at Elm Hill LLC $50,500,000 100 Antioch, 244 Twin Oaks, 3150 Glencliff Nashville 37211 6/12/19 South Oaks Apt Owner LLC Hawthorne-Midway Twin Oaks LLC; C&C Twin Oaks LLC $50,050,000 555, 565 Marriott Nashville 37214 1/14/19 Nashland Tt LP Bna Highland Ridge LLC $49,600,000 5209 Linbar Nashville 37211 11/5/19 ECG Haywood LP Albany Road-Haywood Oaks LLC $46,000,000 0 State Asylum Nashville 37217 8/7/19 United States Postal Service Skyhawk Business Park LLC $44,200,000 425, 426 Chestnut, 500, 510 Houston, 1214, 1216, 1218, 1220 Martin Nashville 37203 3/12/19 Nashville Phase I Prop Holder LLC May Hosiery Partnership LLC $40,975,328 1500 Brentridge Antioch 37013 1/10/19 Allegro On Bell LP Cottonwood Brentridge H LLC; Cw Brentridge 1031 LLC $39,500,000 210 Athens Nashville 37228 4/30/19 Nashville TN I Sgf LLC Albany Road-Metrocenter Plaza LLC $36,000,000 1001 Church Nashville 37203 6/27/19 Swvp-Ny P4/5 Tower One LLC Uptown Prop Holdings LLC $34,200,000 1800 Chet Atkins Nashville 37212 7/22/19 Pbone Artisan LLC Bmpp Artisan LLC $33,800,000 2200 State Nashville 37203 10/18/19 Spyglass Nashville Edge Fsub LLC; Spyglass Nashville Edge Msub LLC I&G 2200 State Inc $33,650,000 404 James Robertson Nashville 37219 11/1/19 404 James Robertson Prop LLC PHR Parkway LLC $33,520,000 1740 Jp Hennessy Lavergne 37086 9/30/19 1740 JP Hennessy Drive LLC Sinomax East Inc $33,000,000 500, 520, 521 Harding Industrial Nashville 37211 12/19/19 Dogwood Propco TN LP Cam Realty LLC $32,000,000 513, 521, 527 8th; 1 Cannery, 805, 807, 811 Palmer Nashville 37203 10/21/19 Cannery Owner LLC Warner Partners LP $32,000,000 149 Hickory Hollow Antioch 37013 9/12/19 Bridge WF TN Abbington LLC NXRT Abbington LLC $28,050,000 150 2nd Nashville 37201 3/5/19 151 Nashville Project LP Market Street Apts Ltd $27,707,075 3969 Apache Antioch 37013 5/30/19 Mallards Landing Apts Owner LLC Towers On Western LLC $27,150,000 410, 500, 512 8th, 700, 711, 712 Lea Nashville 37203 11/8/19 Circle South Holdings TN LLC Circle South Part LLC $27,000,000 1324, 1402 2nd Nashville 37208 5/29/19 Neuhoff Acq LLC Germantown Creative LP $26,250,000 201 21st Nashville 37203 10/22/19 Spyglass-Nashville Dallas Fsub LLC; Spyglass-Nashville Dallas Msub LLC I&G Elliston Inc $25,711,500 1431 Vultee Nashville 37217 12/31/19 Utica Realty Nashville LLC Triumph Aerostructures LLC $25,200,000 909 Division Nashville 37203 12/11/19 909 Division LLC Gulch Storage Part $25,000,000 1131 4th Nashville 37210 3/12/19 Nashville Phase II Prop Holder LLC Outpost Nashville Owner LLC $25,000,000 1111 Airport Center Nashville 37214 12/11/19 Dre Seco LLC Hotel 1111 Airport Center LP $24,063,332 488 Lemont Nashville 37216 3/15/19 Kwa/Pb LLC DS Point Breeze Inc $23,616,000 595 Hicks Nashville 37221 4/3/19 AVR Post Ridge LLC; Bj Tramway Post Ridge LLC; De High Resort Post Ridge LLC; Hzf Post Ridge LLC; Lam Post Ridge LLC; Mwr Post Ridge LLC; Snt Post Ridge LLC Post Ridge Assoc Ltd LP $23,500,000 2960 Armory Nashville 37204 12/23/19 Amazon.Com Services Inc JGC Food Co LLC $22,750,000 227 French Landing Nashville 37228 2/28/19 Nashville Income Partners LLC Heritage Devon LLC; Heritage Garrett LLC; Heritage Hayden LLC; Heritage Place Manager II LLC; Heritage Place Manager LLC $22,350,000 7343 Autumn Crossing, 6813, 6817 Charlotte, 1609 Crosswind, 2021 Hamilton Hill, 1212, 1216, 1218, 1220 Hillwood, 1200, 1202, 1206, 1208, 1224, 1226, 1230, 1238, 1240, 1242, 1244, 1245, 1246, 1246, 1247, 1248, 1248, 1249, 1251, 1253, 1257, 1259, 1261, 1265 Hillwood Private, 304 Masterpiece, 1056 Shire, 7416 Riverland, 8324 Ramstone Nashville 37209 12/16/19 SFR JV-1 Prop LLC CSH Prop One LLC $21,917,000 1117 Church, 134, 138 12th Nashville 37203 12/30/19 1117 Church St Prop Owner LLC Somera - 1117 Church Street LLC $21,062,558 1740 Jp Hennessy Lavergne 37086 9/30/19 Sinomax East Inc 800 Broadway $20,804,461 2200 Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 4/17/19 DCM Hampton LLC Sterling Hampton Chase LLC $20,750,000 805, 809 Division Nashville 37203 12/5/19 Aspire-Nashville Gulch LLC Crunk Connected Products $20,700,000 44 Vantage Nashville 37228 3/4/19 Titanville Tt LP Beach Vantage Nashville LLC; TDC Vantage LLC; VP Inv LLC $20,200,000 200 Broadway Nashville 37201 4/11/19 Tac 200 Broadway LLC Scott Sales Co Inc $18,500,000 501 Great Circle, 540 Mainstream Nashville 37228 7/26/19 501 Great Circle Propco LLC Ebon Falcon LLC $18,000,000 144, 148 5th Nashville 37219 8/9/19 L&C Garage Owner II LLC; L&C Garage Owner LLC ECG Nashville Garage LLC $17,000,000 5880 Nolensville Nashville 37211 2/27/19 FDS Nolensville LLC GPT Nashville Owner LLC $17,000,000 520 Cowan Nashville 37207 7/2/19 Nrn Parcel C Owner LLC 520 Cowan LP $16,300,000 415 27th Nashville 37209 5/21/19 Charlotte Ave Storage LLC Charlotte Pike Storage LLC $16,100,000 106, 108 19th, 1810, 1812, 1814 Broadway Nashville 37203 11/19/19 GS 19th & Broadway Apts LLC GV-R Nashville Owner LLC $15,500,000 1066 Lady Nashville Hermitage 37076 9/18/19 Kwa/Hh LLC HHT Inv LLC $15,300,000 1520 Elm Hill Nashville 37210 6/14/19 Fondren Hill Apts LLC 46th Street Inv $14,100,000 555, 565 Marriott Nashville 37214 1/14/19 Nashland Ll LP BNA Highland Ridge LLC $14,000,000 3038 Sidco Nashville 37204 3/22/19 Ze Sidco TN Realty LLC OCharleys LLC $13,950,000 380 Harding Nashville 37211 5/15/19 380 Harding LLC; 380 Harding Apts Pacific Harding LLC $13,850,000 2609, 2611 West End Nashville 37203 8/2/19 Vanderbilt University Natchez West LLC $13,700,000 641 Division Nashville 37203 4/23/19 Haven at The Gulch LLC Highpoint Division Partners $13,500,000 2424 Atrium Nashville 37214 4/2/19 Nashville Airport Hotel I Inv LLC Nashville Ventures LLC $13,433,335 914 Winthorne Nashville 37217 1/9/19 Lion Avery LLC Glengarry Partners; Tune Carolyn N $13,120,000 0 Hobson Antioch 37013 6/12/19 Antioch 3754 Medical Prop LLC Antioch-Mosaic Inv LLC $13,025,057 2210 Gallatin, 118 Liberty Madison 37115 11/27/19 Cougar Madison Real Prop LLC STJ LP $13,000,000 700 8th Nashville 37203 12/18/19 Mtp Voorhees - 700 8Th Ave South LLC Harmolio LLC $12,750,000 401 Broadway Nashville 37203 1/17/19 W 401 Broadway LLC Tower 401 Broadway LLC $12,647,080 701 7th, 618, 620, 700 8th, 708 Fogg Nashville 37203 12/18/19 Mtp Dev-620 8Th Ave South LLC Harmolio LLC $12,000,000 3040 Sidco Nashville 37204 10/16/19 3040 Sidco Drive LP McAlister Prop $12,000,000 1100 McGavock Nashville 37203 7/31/19 1100M LLC Caden Group 4 LLC $11,500,000 28 White Bridge Nashville 37205 12/26/19 Mll White Bridge LLC 28 Wbr Holdings LLC $11,500,000 1416 Antioch Antioch 37013 11/5/19 Dogwood Propco TN LP Bakertown Partners LLC $11,394,000 1702, 1704, 1708 Nassau, 1703, 1705, 1707, 1709, 1715, 1729 Nashville 37208 9/10/19 Lmc 808 Gateway Holdings LLC Bh2-Nashville Parks A LLC $10,500,000 4225 Whites Creek Whites Cr 37189 2/21/19 Blueroad Fontanel LLC Morris Dale C; Morris Earline; Morris Dale $10,250,000 900 Conference Goodlttsvlle 37072 12/31/19 Danefield LLC Woodmen of The World Life Ins Society $10,100,000 2217, 2223 8th, 808 Bradford Nashville 37204 2/8/19 Publix TN LLC 3Nb LLC $10,000,000 908 Division Nashville 37203 6/6/19 Gulch LLC Crowell Capital Partners Gp $10,000,000

Williamson County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Sale Price 3100 Aspen Grove Franklin 37067 7/23/19 Pbone Aspen Grove L L C Bmpp Aspen Grove L L C $138,100,000 427 Nichol Mill Brentwood 37027 8/27/19 Imt Capital V Galleria LLC Nichol Mill Joint Venture LLC $88,000,000 0 Carothers Franklin 37064 8/30/19 Lockwood Glen Apts LLC Crescent Lockwood MF LLC $68,500,000 302 Innovation Franklin 37067 12/23/19 Fund Xii Two Greenway LLC Crescent Greenway Venture LLC $43,500,000 115 Addison, 1015, 1088 Aenon, 2948 Americus, 528 Antebellum, 5005 Auny Nannies, 3137 Ballenger, 1818 Baslia, 1415 Bluegrass, 2216 Brookhaven, 2504 Broome, 1267 Buckingham, 6002 Burnett, 5001 Burtonwood, 3024, 3077 Canal, 1216 Chapmans retreat, 6005 Christmas, 2821 Cochran Trace, 7113, 7114, 7116 Colquitt, 1548 Copperstone, 757 Cowan, 1307, 1348 Creekside, 2610 Danbury, 500 Danta Ranch, 2251 Dewey, 2678 Douglas, 4007 Elsie, 1816, 1859 Erlinger, 429, 450 Essex Park, 3012 Feradach, 2013 Fiona, 1702, 1738 Freiburg, 3130 Friars Bridge, 3007 Gari Baldi, 2000, 2041 Glastonbury, 202 Harris, 2939 Hearthside, 3002 Helfrich, 1019 Hemlock, 2613 Hester, 117 Irvine, 106 Jill, 4758 Jobe, 2000, 2021 Keene, 205 Lancelot, 1902 Lawndale, 4068 Locerbie, 3161 Locust, 1807 Lowell, 1101 Lowestoft, 508 Mer Rouge, 2797 New Port Royal, 1811 Packard, 4977 Paddy, 2112 Parliment, 2608 Peabody, 7016, 9005 Penbrook, 601 Pendlebury Park, 3005, 3006 Pipkin Hills, 1932, 1940, 2004 Portman, 2083 Prescott, 1414 Red Oak, 3388 Redmon, 3021 Romain, 105 Saddlebridge, 4520, 4624, 4660 Sawmill, 2135 Sister, 3022 Sommette, 7520 Spicer, 1313 Summer Haven, 2501 Tisdale, 2014 Trenton, 2506 Underhill, 2020 Universe, 2076 Valley Brook, 4620 Van Leer, 3110 Vera Valley, 1012, 1016 Via Francesco, 2580 Westerham, 3041 Wilsot, 2205 Wimbledon, 1003 Wooden Gate, 1638 Zurich Nolensville 37135 12/16/19 SFR JV 1 Prop LLC SRP Sub LLC $37,270,250 122 9th, 722, 736, 740 Columbia Franklin 37064 1/18/19 Fsbtn001 LLC Columbia Ave Part LLC $31,775,000 1350 King Franklin 37064 10/17/19 Iron Triangle Farm LLC Baker Gary T; Baker Portia L $26,650,000 5409 Maryland Brentwood 37027 6/7/19 Gateway Plaza I Prop Owner LLC Albany Road G P LLC $21,012,500 103 Arcaro Brentwood 37027 10/2/19 Prime Care One LLC HCP Pc1 Brentwood TN LLC $15,956,397 4400 Peytonsville Franklin 37064 1/25/19 TA Operating LLC HPT TA Prop Trust $14,340,000 305 High Hopes, 201, 205 Millersprings Franklin 37064 7/19/19 Pinnacle Bank 205 Miller Franklin LLC $13,600,000 5000 Thoroughbred Brentwood 37027 7/22/19 Merchants Walk TN LLC SIG LLC $13,125,000 108 Werthan Franklin 37064 6/6/19 MSP Franklin LLC Franklin Columbia Ave Self Storage LLC $12,750,000 1343 Huffine Ridge Franklin 37067 6/20/19 Legacy Cool Springs LLC Carothers Gladys O; Kinnard Richmond E; Kinnard Timothy; Kinnard Vivian F $12,000,000 Kidman Spring Hill 37174 10/18/19 Maher John Builders Inc Breland Homes LLC $11,115,000 115 Eastpark Brentwood 37027 6/7/19 Maryland Park Center Prop Owner LLC Albany Road MPC LLC $10,812,500 1620, 1624 Westgate Brentwood 37027 3/27/19 SS Westgate LLC Faussner Robert E; Stein David M Declaration of Trust; Westgate Commons Owners LLC $10,400,000 2200 Edward Curd Franklin 37067 6/28/19 Carothers Parkway LLC Porter Family Ltd Part; Rivergate JD Land Trust; Swaim Mark Grooms; Swaim Michael Greg; Swaim Roger Alan; Swaim Ronnell Carey; Swaim Ronnell Van Irrevocable Trust $10,000,000 122 Market Exchange Franklin 37067 10/7/19 300 Shingle Way Prop LLC Prairie Life Fitness LLC $9,400,000 1000 Park Village Fairview 37062 5/8/19 Hallmark Legacy Fairview TN LLC Park Village Partners; Powell Gregory L $9,200,000 2429 Rocky Fork Nolensville 37135 5/8/19 Ccd Oldsmith Henry LLC Henry Everett Parman Trust $8,083,166 2784 Aston Woods, 1654 Briarsliff, 2959 Burtonwood, 1302 Carmack, 2309 Carouth, 7100, 7101 Colquitt, 1379 Creekside, 2605 Douglas, 3031 Farmville, 2905 Haddox, 5006 Hancock, 2863 Iroquois, 4046, 4051 Locerbie, 2110 Long Meadow, 2933 Mercer, 2072 Morton, 1831 OReilly, 3009 Pipkin Hills, 2008 Prescott, 3039 Romain, 1347 Saybrook, 4029 Williford, 2943 Wills Multiple 37135 12/16/19 SFR JV 1 Prop LLC CSH Prop One LLC $7,573,750 1577 Moran Franklin 37069 3/12/19 Levine S Robert (Tr); Levine S Robert Revocable 2009 Trust Spooner John C; Tankersley Dianne E $7,400,000 0 Streamside Franklin 37064 6/28/19 Epoch Stream Valley Apts LLC Stream Valley Franklin LLC $7,200,000 1074, 1096, 1124 McEwen Franklin 37067 12/18/19 SMFKAF LLC Osborn Enterprises Inc II Inc $7,000,000 570 Bakers Bridge Franklin 37067 8/6/19 Bakers Bridge Investments LLC Carr Thomas Joseph Jr (MD); Franklin Land Partners $6,400,000 900 Franklin Brentwood 37027 1/30/19 Oman Dev LLC Oman Argie C; Oman Jack A $6,164,200 303 Berry, 101, 103, 105 Lewisburg, 423 Margin, Franklin 37064 2/25/19 Heritage Found of Franklin & Williamson Co Belmont University $6,000,000 9015, 9017 Overlook Brentwood 37027 6/27/19 3 Oaks Holdings Trust; Three Oaks Holdings Trust Efc Systems Inc $5,920,000 2020 Mallory Franklin 37067 12/5/19 Rgc Southeast Prop LLC Prefco Dix Neuf LLC; Prefco Nineteen Ltd Part $5,815,000 2317 Old Natchez Franklin 37069 2/26/19 Onmr LLC Moran Ann Elizabeth (Estate Of); Moran Ann Elizabeth Living Trust; Moran Family Ltd Part $5,770,538 1005 Flagpole Brentwood 37027 7/26/19 WJRJJ Ventures LLC Crossfire Building LLC $5,750,000 1143 Columbia Franklin 37064 12/3/19 Warner Partners L P Village of Carters Court LLC $5,600,000 Tollgate Thomp St 37179 12/31/19 EP Dev LLC MBSC TN Homebuilder LLC $5,574,500 1641 Westgate Brentwood 37027 9/3/19 Greenberg Jeffery A Seperate Prop Trust FM Estates LLC $5,500,000 1269, 1271, 1287 Main, 427 Natchez Main Franklin 37064 6/27/19 Franklin Realty Group LLC Franklin Prop Inv LC $5,490,800 1734 General George Patton Brentwood 37027 5/17/19 Richland South LLC 1734 LLC $5,200,000 340 Kinnie Franklin 37069 6/28/19 Kinnie Real Estate Trust; Meyer Andrew K (Tr) Ware Brent J Revocable Trust; Ware Judy Valle Revocable Trust $5,000,000

Rutherford County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Sale Price 1135 Mahogany, 130 Howard Woody, 907 Sky Valley, 3125 Chanda, 233 Meigs, 4942 Kingdom, 4822 Kingdom, 2541 Miranda, 2725 Elijah, 655 Holland Ridge, 2134 Academy, 1509 Teresa, 1211 Shannon, 2275 Cason, 1830 Holts, 935 Coolidge, 1316 Tonya, 1526 Amberwood, 1918 Kenmare, 1288 Dalmally, 1429 Factors, 1127 Woods Edge, 129 Mary Joe Martin, 4941 Kingdom, 4826 Kingdom, 213 Hunters Chase, 696 Holland Ridge, 2513 Miranda, 657 Holland Ridge, 7112 Beard, 2707 Sewanee, 821 Starglen, 4818 Kingdom, 4938 Kingdom, 3310 Perlino, 202 Quanah Parker, 3182 Winfield, 221 Titans, 2283 Cason, 106 Mary Joe Martin, 216 Elderberry, 253 Lake Forest, 1033 Tammy Sue, 4028 Effie Seward, 2171 Cason, 2257 Cason, 911 Red Feather, 3230 Oneida, 1916 Colyn, 4934 Kingdom, 4814 Kingdom, 622 Butternut, 2106 Tabasco, 1620 Antebellum, 926 Sky Valley, 1719 Antebellum, 4052 Margo, 241 Campfire, 3462 Hardwood, 2165 Cason, 1513 Barnsley, 4103 Effie Seward, 4111 Effie Seward, 2206 Cason, 437 Indian Park, 996 Tom Hailey, 1041 Cheryl, 4810 Kingdom, 4930 Kingdom, 1104 Geneil, 3050 Sherborne, 8820 Cole, 3222 Hardwood, 611 Glenties, 1605 Allston, 1138 Nahanee, 4803 Kingdom, 820 Chickamauga, 323 Sarna, 2650 Salem Glen, 4933 Kingdom, 2846 Wellington, 1505 John Lee, 9009 Macbeth, 2153 Cason, 1518 Killarney, 2703 Soaring Eagle, 1258 Tiree, 4929 Kingdom, 1867 Moonlight, 9021 Macbeth, 2281 Cason, 3464 Oval Hesson, 947 Lavergne, 1208 Starnes, 1208 Shannon, 4937 Kingdom, 4811 Kingdom, 303 Hunters Chase, 231 Mary Joe Martin, 147 Mary Joe Martin, 2245 Burnside, 2802 Waywood, 2151 Cason, 652 Blaze, 2744 Windwalker, 673 Mable, 1766 Lucille, 1415 Nir Shreibman, 2163 Cason, 2005 Penmar, 4032 Effie Seward, 4107 Effie Seward, 2175 Cason, 3719 Berryhill, 707 Willow Cove, 2305 Cason, 430 Indian Park, 307 Davids, 2277 Cason, 689 Hollandale, 4115 Effie Seward, 530 Elderberry, 505 Dunhill, 4868 Ark, 138 Mary Joe Martin, 3444 Tourmaline, 2169 Cason, 2271 Cason, 209 Gable, 725 General Barksdale, 1631 Teresa, 1644 Saint Andrews, 102 Natchez, 4409 Spring Cove, 410 Country Village, 4919 Ark, 2121 Montgomery, 2177 Cason, 1842 Warmingfield, 2269 Cason, 339 Sayre, 131 Mary Joe Martin, 4926 Kingdom, 2210 Burr, 4806 Kingdom, 362 Park, 1528 Beaconcrest, 3031 Wellington, 641 Rock Springs, 514 Gammon, 4127 Effie Seward Multiple 37130-3178 12/16/19 SFR JV-1 Prop LLC CSH Ptop One LLC $36,692,500 1127 Harmony, 316 Alexis, 1653 Allendale, 2331 Amber Glen, 2327 Amber Glen, 3030 Argyle, 4914 Ark, 1538 Ballater, 1337 Balson, 1301 Bolton, 3010 Bonaventure, 231 Bonifay, 3514 Boxelder, 1818 Brighton, 1514, 1506, 1509, 1433, 1505, 1517, 1518, 1513, 1510 Burrows, 2629 Bushman, 4908 Cally, 2414 Cason, 1407 Chopin, 5447 Cloister, 5342 Cloister, 5210 Cloister, 5105 Cloverhill, 5037, 5109 Cloverhill, 1712 Colyn, 2927 Comer, 4853 Compassion, 1757 Cozumel, 825 Creek Oak, 1410 Deerskin, 1527 Dewsbury, 4131, 4210, 4123, 4119, 4206 Effie Seward, 310, 612, 620 Elderberry, 2526 English Hill, 4629 Forsman, 228 Forsyth, 3228,3244 Genoa, 4812 Hammock, 1314 Haynes, 5118 Honeybee, 3315 Hopewell, 2714 Howell, 2638 James Edmon, 2655 James Edmon, 3621 Jerry Anderson, 2645 Jim Houston, 1502 John Lee, 3415 Juneberry, 119 Kearney, 4752 Kingdom, 4802 Kingdom, 419 Liberty, 846 Maricopa, 849 Maricopa, 5404 Middlebury, 1705 Muirwood, 1421 Nir Shreibman, 2722 Ormond, 2511 Parkwood, 3818 Precious, 641 Rambush, 800 Riata, 5731 Roxbury, 1344 Saint Ives, 2409 Salem Glen, 401 Sandi, 444 Savannah, 235, 307 Sayre, 746 Sergio, 3317 Shade, 1233 Shannon, 2137 Slater, 228 Spirit Hill, 4412 Spring Cove, 3603 Stevens Bend, 1300 Suffolk, 3627 Sweetbriar, 1518 Teresa, 419 Tessa, 1250 Timber Creek, 502 Titans, 1943, 1922 Turfland, 2851 Waywood, 3026 Wentworth, 3014 Weston, 1464, 1438 Westview, 3410 Wilhoit, 2911 Wolves, 7020 Zither Multiple 37086 12/16/19 SFR JV-1 Prop LLC SRP Sub LLC $32,904,500 1414 Poplar Murfreesboro 37129-2491 12/6/19 Dominion PV LLC D S Poplar Village Inc $10,400,000 1314 Dodd, 311 Fall Creek, 1528 Jeter, 1502 Waxman, 209 Reelfoot, 1737 Kinsale, 1121 Matheus, 4834 Beryl, 1366 Nicole, 713 Alisa, 108 Kiowa, 1022 Vince, 3025 Brookside, 818 Carmen, 4922 Ark, 1108 Matheus, 7013 Zither, 196 Suncrest, 906 Tom Hailey, 2330 Briar Bend, 632 Blake Moore, 112 Centennial, 3025 Brookside, 213 Natchez, 2010 Pearson, 246 Slow Waters, 231 Niagra, 1367 Tonya, 100 Slow Waters, 3322 Diamond Multiple 37128-7603 12/10/19 Alto Asset Co 1 LLC; SRMZ 4 Asset Co 1 LLC MUPR 3 Assets LLC $8,532,110 1206 Aretha, 1510, 1535 Ballater, 1196 Catawba, 1107 Emma May, 1509 Factors, 513 Hackney, 727 Judge Mason, 9023 Nevada, 1020 Niagra, 2906, 2833, 2756 Painted Pony, 3735 Precious, 705 Rock Glen, 2614 Sewanee, 1216 Shannon, 900 Sky Valley, 814 Starglen, 3103 Swilly, 1267 Tiree, 1330 Tralee, 1326 Tralee, 446 Tulane, 3013, 3005 Weybridge, 102 Yocum Multiple 37128 12/16/19 SFR JV-1 Prop LLC SWH 2017-1 Borrower LP $5,626,750 0 24 Off I-24 MURFREESBORO 37129 12/9/19 LDRV Acquisition Gtoup of Nashville LLC Charlie B Mitchell Jr. $4,920,500 Old Salem Rockvale 37153 12/23/19 Salem Land Co LLC Rucker Donnell Foundation; Rucker-Donnell Foundation $4,025,200 2898 Church Murfreesboro 37127-6538 12/30/19 Innsbrooke Murfreesboro LLC B&E Prop Trust;Scott A Elias $3,169,500 1769 Antebellum, 3217, 3113, 3205, 3117, 3233 Dizzy Dean, 3322 Drysdale, 3018 Herman B Rader, 3615, 3627, 3622, 3635, 3614 Stargell, 1212 Waveland Multiple 37086 4/30/19 RH Partners Ownerco LLC MUPR 3 Assets LLC $3,116,246 3368 Buckthorne, 111 Centerrock, 618 Easy Goer, 330 Elderberry, 187 Lyndhurst, 2302 Miranda, 4919 Pillar, 611 Rock Glen, 1160 Seven Oaks, 1504 Sunray Multiple 37086 10/7/19 SRMZ 4 Asset Co 1 LLC MUPR 3 Assets LLC $3,112,191 2027, 2031, 2025 George Buchanan, 320 Stewarts Landing, 4021, 4027 Cody, 3008, 3014, 3012 Rg Buchanan, 107 Lyndhurst, 317 Arapaho, 1021, 1005 Arlene La Vergne 37086-2843 12/10/19 Alto Asset Co 1 LLC; SRMZ 4 Asset Co 1 LLC EPH 2 Assets LLC $2,689,422 1512 Barnsley, 5112 Bumblebee, 2648 Candlewick, 151 Mary Joe Martin, 1942 Mural, 5743 Roxbury, 2220 Strickland, 716 Willow Cove, 4028 Wisdom Multiple 37128 8/28/19 Progress Residential Borrower 10 LLC Progress Residential Borrower 9 LLC $2,639,700 2186 Aberdeen, 5021 Bunker, 1504 Barnsley, 3230 Chad, 1126 Remuda, 327 Sayre, 1239 Stockwell Multiple 37130 8/23/19 Progress Residential Exchange Borrower LLC Progress Residential Borrower 9 LLC $2,131,300 500 Waldron La Vergne 37086-3532 12/10/19 RACETRAC PETROLEUM INC Timothy W Young $2,100,000 189 Lowry Smyrna 37167-3007 12/4/19 SHARIFI JAMSHID ARC HR5STP1001 LLC $1,931,714 3109, 3121 Dizzy Dean, 3326 Drysdale, 3309, 3313 Marichal, 3611, 3630, 3619 Stargell Multiple 37128 3/11/19 RH Partners Ownerco LLC MUPR 3 Assets LLC $1,800,635 105, 111, 113, 107, 101, 109 Chyntara, 785 Summer Hill Multiple 37086 3/11/19 RH Partners Ownerco LLC Trans Am SFE II LLC $1,737,743 3321 Marichal, 830, 841 Sapphire, 3603, 3610, 3638, 3618 Stargell Multiple 37128 3/11/19 RH Partners Ownerco LLC Firebird SFE I LLC $1,711,092 Salem Rockvale 37153 12/4/19 Cornerstone Dev. LLC DONNELL RUCKER FOUNDATION THE $1,699,950 2763 Oxford Hall M'boro 37128 4/8/19 Richland South LLC Jones Tina M $1,625,000 131 Cataract, 147, 151, 143, 153, 141 Ramsden La Vergne 37086 10/2/19 SRMZ 4 Asset Co 1 LLC MUPR 3 Assets LLC $1,530,249 2806 Windsong M'boro 37129 8/29/19 Barrett Brandy Sue; Barrett Christopher Gene Barrett Matthew O; Barrett Sharman M $1,500,000 1205, 1206, 1209, 1210, 1213, 1230 Catawba M'boro 37130 1/2/19 EPH 2 Assets LLC Nason Homes LLC $1,410,000 M'boro 37130 10/7/19 SRMZ 4 Asset Co 1 LLC EPH 2 Assets LLC $1,404,528 1411 Avellino M'boro 37130 5/1/19 Huber Keith M; Huber Shelly L Tucker Caroline N; Tucker John R $1,375,000 805 Osborne Murfreesboro 37130-8615 12/23/19 AMH TN DEVELOPMENT LLC CAMP ALLISON THRONEBERRY $1,357,000 La Vergne 37086 5/7/19 MUPR 3 Assets LLC Lake Forest Homes Inc $1,365,000 1520 Memorial M'boro 37129-2111 12/13/19 MBY Holdings LLC Memorial Place LLC $1,350,000 1984 Almaville Smyrna 37167-6652 12/18/19 Rutherford Co Baprist Church Community First Bank And Trust; Reliant Bank $1,300,000 1472 Kimbro M'boro 37128-5622 12/23/19 David Alcorn Phillips John O; Vaught Stan $1,300,000 Christiana 37037 12/27/19 Deen Michele; Poss Stephen 11019 Threet Road Trust The $1,295,000 3511 Oak Leigh M'boro 37129 8/27/19 Thomas Lani Steven; Thomas Sabrina Poarch Martin E; Poarch Melissa P $1,250,000 3840 Lakebrook M'boro 37130-1012 12/12/19 Matthew O Barrett; Sharman M Barrett Patricia G Hamby $1,250,000 406 Adeline, 100, 102 Chyntara, 722 Hollandale, 1614 Lisburn Multiple 37086 3/11/19 RH Partners Ownerco LLC EPH 2 Assets LLC $1,245,569 1617 Atlas, 626 Cardinal, 2575, 2573 Concord, 1619 Gordon, 419 Gwynn, 1023, 710 Minerva M'boro 37130 11/4/19 Saxum Capital LLC Nac I Prop LLC; Nac II Prop LLC $1,130,000 1471 Avellino M'boro 37130 4/22/19 Haley Brian; Haley Lesley Dudley Deborah S; Dudley Robert E $1,120,000 1523 Mirabella M'boro 37130 7/16/19 Abernathy Paul; Abernathy Sandra Mioton Guy Britton; Mioton Janise S $1,050,000 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 Heritage M'boro 37129 3/19/19 Travierso Mark Anthony Ole South Prop Inc $1,008,146

Sumner County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Sale Price 100 Windsor Park Hndrsnville 37075 7/1/19 Hamilton Al LP Sof Windsor Park Owner L P $30,000,000 1590 Airport Gallatin 37066 6/3/19 Hallmark Chapel Ridge Gallatin LLC Gallatin Housing Assoc Ltd Part $18,600,000 Lewis Millersville 37072 6/6/19 100 Lewis Drive LLC 300 Judge Gh LLC; Cpgh LLC; Pc Green Haven LLC; Q-6 Gh LLC $17,700,000 1050 Lowes Hndrsnville 37075 3/14/19 MDC Coast 7 LLC RVT Hendersonville TN LLC $16,057,500 116 Summerlin, 1004 Abberley, 1027 Avery Trace, 91 Berry Hill, 155 Braxton, 106 Carlton, 130, 136 Cobbler, 105, 101 Crooked Creek, 106 Evian Springs, 1013 Flaxton, 1031, 1028 Fulman, 1003, 1023, 1009 Harmony, 112 Jameson, 1040 Merrick, 1038, 1026, 1033 Middleton, 771, 767 Nelms, 1027, 1021 Patmore, 1012 Pittman, 116 Rose Garden, 131 Ruland, 806 Sagewood, 113 Shadowhaven, 1016 Tower Hill, 375 Wendling, 1420 Wentworth, 114 Willow Crest Multiple 37066 12/16/19 SFR JV-1 Prop LLC SRP Sub LLC $11,746,250 393 Main Hndrsnville 37075 2/6/19 MCG Hazel Path LLC; VCP Hv Sears LLC SSI Hazel Path LLC $11,250,000 162 Indian Lake Hndrsnville 37075 3/25/19 Sh1 Hickory Hills LLC Hendersonville Care Group LLC $10,549,000 1200 Water Gallatin 37066 11/26/19 Mab-Rga Cumberland Pavilion LP Patterson James M; Patterson Margaret $8,900,000 261 Indian Lake Hndrsnville 37075 7/23/19 Exchangeright Net Leased Portfolio 28 Dst Indian Lake West Dev Partners LLC $8,038,462 104 Challenger Portland 37148 8/15/19 Monroe 104 Challenger Owner LLC Ipx Nashville 104 Challenger LLC $8,000,000 350 Old Shackle Island Hndrsnville 37075 3/27/19 Bridge-Sumner LLC Wessington House Apts Ltd Part $7,000,000 3049 Cages Bend, 2044 Morgans Gallatin 37066 12/6/19 Alexander R Smith Str Trust; Carolyn J Smith Family Trust Comer Thomas Wickliffe Estate; TW Comer Marital Trust $6,600,000 101 Stratford, 1300 Nashville Gallatin 37066 10/25/19 1300 Nashville LLC American Heritage Apts Inc $6,025,000 350 Old Shackle Island Hndrsnville 37075 3/27/19 Bridge-Sumner LLC Wessington House Assoc II Ltd $5,600,000 Carellton Gallatin 37066 12/27/19 Clayton Prop Group Inc Green Trails LLC $5,474,820 393 Main Hndrsnville 37075 4/24/19 Hazel Path Partners MCG Hazel Path LLC; VCP Hv Sears LLC $5,400,000 1786, 1790 Highway 31 Gallatin 37066 12/17/19 Paddock Holdings Alice T Wheeler Family Trust; Wheeler Charles Timothy $5,387,402 1200 Water Gallatin 37066 11/27/19 Windsong-Midwest LLC MAG-RGA Cumberland Pavilion LP $5,024,200 108 Cinema Hndrsnville 37075 6/21/19 Lmda Prop LLC Kept Enterprises LLC $4,500,000 1720 Nashville Gallatin 37066 2/28/19 Hendersonville Hospital Corp KF Partners $4,400,000 111 Bentree, 119 Bradford, 120 Cabin Branch, 127 Cedar Ridge, 113 Crooked Creek, 103 Eastridge, 112 Hackney, 1015 Harmony, 100 Havenwood, 104 Lindsey, 1011 Middleton, 271 Morris, 158 Northlake, 125 Rose Garden Multiple 37075 12/16/19 SFR JV-1 Prop LLC CSH Prop One LLC $4,286,750 162, 164, 166, 168 Main, 130 Cherokee Hndrsnville 37075 6/26/19 Drakes Creek Holdings LLC Martins Oak Family LLC $4,270,000 Anderson Hndrsnville 37075 11/5/19 Vanderbilt Univ Med Ctr Parrish Robert N III; Parrish Robert N Jr Estate; Young Charles Mason; Young Dorothy Anne Parrish $3,900,130 1259 Water Gallatin 37066 10/21/19 SS Realty LP College Street Equipment LLC $3,804,000 905 Broadway Portland 37148 10/28/19 MG Fuel LLC KB Fuels Inc $3,800,000 0 Preacher Robertson Castalian Springs 37031 2/28/19 Destiny Real Estate Ventures LLC Riverwood Real Estate LLC $3,750,000 434, 454, 451, 438, 464 Bryce Canyon, 138, 134, 136, 140 Cages, 104 Devonshire, 569 Smoky Mountains Multiple 37075 10/7/19 SRMZ 4 Asset Co 1 LLC MUPR 3 Assets LLC $3,258,184 123 Davis Bethpage 37022 7/18/19 Tower Ventures Cre LLC Portland Storage LLC $3,150,000

