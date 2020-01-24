Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 44 | NO. 4 | Friday, January 24, 2020

Smoky Mountains park sets record with 12.5M visitors in 2019

The Associated Press

Updated 7:07AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Smoky Mountains park sets record with 12.5M visitors in 2019

Great Smoky Mountains National Park saw a record 12.5 million visitors in 2019, a 1.1 million increase over 2018, the park announced Monday.

A news release from the park says monthly visitation records were set during January, March, April, May, June and December of last year.

The park's three primary entrances near Gatlinburg, Townsend and Cherokee saw increased use, with about two-thirds of visitors to the park using them.

Additionally, a new section of the Foothills Parkway between Walland and Wears Valley saw more than 1 million visitors, spurring growth in visits through secondary park entrances.

The park straddles the Tennessee and North Carolina border.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0