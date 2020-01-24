Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 44 | NO. 4 | Friday, January 24, 2020

Tennessee House GOP elect new majority whip

NASHVILLE (AP) — House Republicans on Monday elected state Rep. Johnny Garrett to serve as majority whip for the 2020 legislative session.

Garrett, a Republican from Goodlettsville, will be in charge of providing communication to members on caucus positions on legislation, as well as work with House Republican leadership. He won the leadership position against state Rep. Mark Hall, a Republican from Cleveland.

Garrett is currently vice-chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.

Rep. Rick Tillis, a Republican from Lewisburg, stepped down from the position last year after being accused of being associated with an anonymous Twitter account critical of other GOP colleagues.

