The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 44 | NO. 4 | Friday, January 24, 2020

Tennessee seeks groups to help in youth summer food program

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee officials are seeking out organizations to sponsor a program that serves free meals to children over the summer.

In a news release, the Tennessee Department of Human Services said the need for the Summer Food Service Program is especially pressing in rural and distressed counties.

Last year Cheatham, Giles, Moore, Stewart and Wayne counties did not have sponsors.

Organizations, governmental entities, schools, religious entities, and nonprofit residential camps can apply up until May 1.

The program ensures school-aged children who benefit from meal programs at school can access meals in the summer. Adults with a mental or physical disability are eligible if they participated in a school program for individuals with disabilities in the previous school year.

