Murfreesboro attorney offers free divorce for Valentine's Day

VOL. 44 | NO. 4 | Friday, January 24, 2020

MURFREESBORO (AP) — A Tennessee attorney is giving away free divorce representation to one client for Valentine's Day.

W. Scott Kimberly said in a news release on the giveaway that for many people Valentine's Day is "another reminder that they remain trapped in a relationship that they cannot leave because of financial problems, because of a spouse who refuses to agree to a divorce, or for some other reason."

This is the third year the Murfreesboro divorce attorney will give away his services, The Daily News Journal reported. Last year, Kimberly selected two winners, saying he had a hard time narrowing down the entries.

Applicants are asked to share the story of why they want a divorce. Applications are accepted through Valentine's Day with a winner selected on Feb. 17.

Although Kimberly won't charge for his services, the winner will be responsible for court costs and filing fees.

"This giveaway is a chance to help someone move on with their life," Kimberly said.