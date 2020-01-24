U.S. stocks close mostly higher, led by tech, industrials

VOL. 44 | NO. 4 | Friday, January 24, 2020

Stocks are closing mostly higher Thursday as gains in technology and industrial companies offset declines elsewhere in the market.

Investors continued to monitor developments in the international effort to keep a deadly new virus outbreak in China from spreading further and potentially hurting the global economy.

Health care stocks, banks and insurers were among the biggest losers.

The S&P 500 index inched up 0.1% to 3,325 after falling as much as 0.6% earlier in the day. The Nasdaq gained 0.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%, weighed down by a steep drop in shares of Travelers Cos.