Waller elects 10 partners from Nashville office

VOL. 44 | NO. 4 | Friday, January 24, 2020

Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, LLP has elected 14 new partners, including 10 in Nashville. New Nashville partners are:

Lida Alsobrooks, who provides counsel to real estate developers, property management companies, property owners and investment firms. Alsobrooks is a graduate of Kenyon College and earned her J.D. from the University of Tennessee College of Law.

John Arnold, who represents health care companies in regulatory compliance, corporate governance and transactional matters. Arnold earned his J.D., cum laude, in 2012 from Saint Louis University School of Law, where he earned a certificate in health law and an academic excellence award in transactional health care practice. He earned his B.A. in 2008 from Union University.

Heath Edwards, who defends clients facing charges and lawsuits brought under a wide range of federal labor and employment laws. Edwards earned his J.D. in 2009 from the University of Cincinnati College of Law. He earned his B.S. in 2005 from Vanderbilt University.

Brittany Hopper, who represents health care employers, manufacturers, transportation companies and financial institutions in all aspects of federal and state court litigation involving allegations of discrimination, harassment, retaliation and wrongful discharge. Hopper earned her J.D. from Samford University, Cumberland School of Law. She also earned her B.A. from Samford University.

Tyler Layne, who represents debtors, secured lenders, indenture trustees, unsecured creditors, hedge funds, purchasers and other parties in connection with bankruptcies, receiverships, out-of-court workouts, Section 363 sales, DIP and exit financings, and related litigation. Layne earned his J.D. from the Georgetown University Law Center. He earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Brent Moreland, who represents health care companies, manufacturers, REITs and other clients in corporate transactions and business matters, including mergers and acquisitions, securities offerings and reporting, joint ventures and strategic investments. Moreland earned his J.D. from the University of Tennessee College of Law. He earned his B.S. from the University of Tennessee.

Jeremy Oliver, who represented companies and individuals in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country, as well as in alternative dispute resolution proceedings before third-party arbitrators and mediators. Oliver earned his J.D. from the University of Tennessee College of Law and a B.A. from the University of Michigan.

Keith Randall, who represents real estate owners and developers in negotiating design and construction agreements for complex, high-profile projects in Tennessee and across the country. Randall earned his J.D. in 2011 from Vanderbilt University Law School. He also is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania.

Eric Scalzo, who represents private equity clients, portfolio companies and founder physicians and dentists in the formation, acquisition, growth and sale of physician group practices and portfolio companies in the practice management space. Scalzo earned his J.D. from William & Mary Law School. He earned his B.A. from Siena College.

Jacob Weinstein, who assists clients in corporate transactional matters, including acquisitions, dispositions and reorganizations. Weinstein earned his J.D. in 2012 from Vanderbilt University Law School. He earned his B.S. from Washington and Lee University.

Bass, Berry & Sims adds 3 associates in Nashville

Bass, Berry & Sims has added Brett Good, James R. Litzow and Briana Sprick Schuster to its Nashville office.

Good advises companies on federal tax and employee benefit matters, including qualified retirement plans, equity incentive plans, executive compensation arrangements and health and welfare plans. Before rejoining the firm, Good was an associate with Goodwin Procter LLP in Silicon Valley. He earned a law degree from The University of Texas and a B.A. from Vanderbilt University.

James R. Litzow represents clients on corporate and securities issues including mergers and acquisitions, capital markets transactions and securities regulations matters and filings. Before joining the firm, Litzow was an associate at Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP in Chicago. He earned a law degree from Loyola University Chicago and a B.A. from Vanderbilt University.

Briana Sprick Schuster counsels clients on complex business and commercial litigation matters, providing advice related to breach of contract, fraud, misrepresentation, interference with business relations and other business torts. Before joining the firm, Sprick Schuster was a litigation associate at Jenner & Block LLP in Chicago. She earned a law degree from Harvard Law School, an M.A.T. from National Louis University and a B.A. from the University of Missouri.

Bourlakas, Krupacs reappointed to Fed board

Matthew S. Bourlakas, president and chief executive officer of Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee Inc., and Amber W. Krupacs, chief financial officer and executive vice president of Clayton Homes, have been reappointed to the Nashville Branch’s board of directors. Their terms run through Dec. 31, 2022.

Bourlakas has served in his current role since 2013. He previously served as chief operating officer of Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee from 2005 to 2013 and held various positions with the American Red Cross from 1998 to 2005. He also served as director of communication with Mental Health America from 1997 to 1998.

Krupacs has served as chief financial officer and executive vice president of Clayton Homes since 2016. From 2001 to 2016, she was chief financial officer of Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc., and from 1993 to 2001, she was vice president of finance and corporate secretary and tax director for Clayton Homes. From 1987 to 1993, she was a tax manager at Coopers and Lybrand.

Ingram Content Group lists new hire, promotion

Ingram Content Group has announced two new hires and promotions across its businesses:

Kevin Guthrie has joined Ingram as product manager, marketing, in the company’s La Vergne office. Guthrie oversees the development of a new publisher portal product and helps to manage existing digital products while identifying new ways to enhance our products based on business and consumer perception.

Ashley Payne has been promoted to business relationship manager (retail systems) for Ingram Book Group LLC in its LaVergne. Ashley manages the relationship with strategic partners, such as point of sale vendors, for IBG’s independent bookstores and other related accounts.

Waters joins Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum has hired Katherine Waters as director of corporate partnerships. In this role, Waters will oversee corporate sponsorship investments in the museum to support exhibits, public programs, special events and general operations.

Waters has a decade of promotions and partnerships experience, most recently as vice president, global partnerships & promotions, for Lionsgate Entertainment, where she created high-level, collaborative strategies between the organization and brand partners.

Waters reports to Lisa Purcell, the museum’s senior vice president, education, development and community outreach.

Bradford honored as top communications pro

Jeff Bradford, president and CEO of the Bradford Group, a Nashville-based public relations firm, has been named the financial communication professional of the year by PRNews for 2019.

Bradford has led his company for 20 years and grown it from two staff members to 12, serving many of the largest financial services businesses in the Southeastern U.S., as well as other leading companies, especially in the commercial real estate and technology industries. He contributes his insights to publications such as Forbes, Inc., PRDaily, Ragan, O’Dwyer’s, Startup Nation and the Credit Union Times.

Bridgestone Americas names VP of communications

Bridgestone Americas has named Steve Kinkade vice president, communications for Bridgestone Americas.

In this role, Kinkade will be responsible for the direction and management of a communications strategy that engages Bridgestone Americas stakeholders and employees, promotes company brands and products and supports the company’s corporate reputation.

Kinkade brings extensive experience in the automotive sector, managing corporate and product communications. Most recently, he served as department head of public relations for the Honda brand.

During his time at Honda, he also led media relations and strategy development for both Honda and Acura brands, Honda Power Equipment, Motorsports and the company’s safety communications efforts. In addition, Kinkade managed a cross-branded, U.S.-based team with presence in Detroit, Atlanta, New York and Los Angeles. Before his tenure with Honda, he served as the general manager of automotive communications at Ally Financial and also held roles with Ford Motor Company and Audi of America.

Kinkade is a graduate of Grand Valley State University with a degree in journalism and public relations. He earned his master’s degree in management from the Walsh College of Accountancy and Business Administration and his MBA from Michigan State University.

Brown to lead Southwestern Speakers

Emmie Brown has been promoted to president of Southwestern Speakers, a division of Southwestern Consulting. She will be responsible for developing strategic growth plans and business development. Brown is also a senior partner with Southwestern Consulting.

Brown has been with the Southwestern Family of Companies for more than 19 years, 11 with Southwestern Consulting. She is a graduate of The University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, she recruited numerous top-ranking sales teams at Southwestern Advantage.