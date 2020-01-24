VOL. 44 | NO. 4 | Friday, January 24, 2020

About Williamson, Inc. Policy Talks. Williamson, Inc. Policy Talks is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. Columbia State Community College, Community Room-Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike. 7:15-8:30 a.m. Information

SATURDAY, JAN. 25

Carnival for a Cause

Nashville Junior Chamber hosts Carnival for a Cause to support Special Olympics Tennessee. Marathon Village’s Room with a View. 7-11 p.m. Fee: $45 (two drink tickets and light hors devours) and up. Silent auction items from local Nashville companies. Attire is cocktail with masks. Marathon Village, 1305 Clinton Street, #100. Information

THROUGH JAN. 26

Nashville Restaurant Week

Enjoy a week of special discounts at select restaurants throughout the city, with special menu items and pricing. From $10 to $30. Information

THROUGH FEB. 2

Zoolumination: Chinese Festival of Lights

This attraction is the country’s largest Chinese lantern festivals and features a 200-foot dragon, holiday-themed scenes, more than 500 silk lanterns and decorated displays with some favorite zoo animals. There will also be Chinese acrobats, handmade crafts and bites. Nashville Zoo, 3777 Nolensville Pike. 5-9 p.m. Fee: $14 and up. Information

TUESDAY, JAN. 28

Women in Business Luncheon

Topic: Breaking the Glass Ceiling: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly. Ellie Westman Chin, president & CEO, Williamson County Convention & Visitors Bureau, will be the keynote speaker. Brentwood United Methodist Church, 309 Franklin Road, Brentwood. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Members-$30, Guests-$50. Registration requested. Information

THURSDAY, JAN. 30

All AAC Strategy Planning Session

Area Advisory Councils will come together for a “meeting of the minds.” Together the Councils will have the opportunity to network and meet with other businesses outside of their perspective area, while having the chance to strategize with area leadership teams on what they would like to see from a programmatic and content standpoint moving forward. Ralph Schulz, president & CEO of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, and other organizational leaders will share thoughts and insights regarding our city. Baker Donelson Event Center, 211 Commerce St. Ste. 800. 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Fee: No cost to attend, complimentary lunch provided. Information

Street Eats

A weekly gathering of up to 20 local food trucks, 11a.m.-2 p.m. along Deaderick Street between Fourth and Fifth avenues north. The lineup can be found online and changes weekly. Information

Maury County Chamber & Economic Alliance Annual Meeting

Join Maury Alliance for the 2020 Annual Meeting where over 300 of Maury County’s business, community and civic leaders will gather to celebrate Maury County’s 2019 accomplishments and unveil our strategic goals for 2020 and beyond. Dinner and beverages by Puckett’s and live music featuring Abigail Flowers. Register and pay online to guarantee your seat to last year’s sold out event. 5 p.m. drinks and networking. Dinner will follow. Fee: $75. Pucketts’ Columbia, 15 Public Square. Information

SATURDAY, FEB. 1

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. Free admission. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. 6-9 p.m. Information

TUESDAY, FEB. 4

Day on the Hill – Williamson, Inc. Spring Hill Chamber and Maury Alliance

Legislators discuss education, transportation, regional partnerships and more. Cordell Hull Legislative Office Building, eighth floor. 2 p.m. Legislative reception to be held 4:30-7 p.m. at Deacon’s New South, 401 Church Street. Fee: Members- $85, Nonmembers- $100. Information

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 5

Chamber East Quarterly Networking Coffee

Hear from professionals in various sectors on ways to become a happier, healthier you in the workplace. Discussion will include how healthier employees lead to higher levels of productivity and what employers can do to help their employees grow in these areas to result in business growth. YMCA-Margaret Maddox Family, 2624 Gallatin Road. 8-9:30 a.m. Fee: Free. Information

Leads Exchange

A facilitated, casual, members-only networking opportunity. Limited to 30 participants. Bring business cards, brochures and product samples to share with other participants. Lunch meeting option, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Williamson, Inc. 5005 Meridian Blvd., Suite 150. Afternoon meeting, 3:30-5 p.m. This is a free, members-only event. Registration required. Information

Clarksville Young Professionals Meeting

The Clarksville Young Professionals Group strives to create a platform for Young Professionals to build relationships, develop professionally, become politically and philanthropically active and contribute to the economic development and high quality of living in our community. Clarksville Young Professionals is dedicated to the advancement of our community through community service, professional development and networking opportunities for the emerging business and community leaders ages 21-45. The City Forum, 2231 T Madison Street, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Information

THURSDAY, FEB. 6

Nashville Chamber – Member Orientation

An opportunity to learn about member benefits and involvement opportunities from Chamber staff, as well as how businesses play a role in the Chamber’s mission of creating regional economic prosperity. 211 Commerce Street. 8 - 9:30 a.m. breakfast provided. Fee: free to new members, but registration required. Information

Business Studio: Be the Hero – The Journey of Your Brand Story

Storytelling can be a way to help your customers connect to the human side of your brand. Benchmark examples of brands that have effectively shared their story will be examined by guest speaker Tim Earnhart, CEO of Seven Blue – A Stadiumred Company. United Way of metropolitan Nashville, 250 Venture Circle. 3:30-5 p.m. Fee: Free. Information

FRIDAY, FEB. 7

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource

First Friday offers individuals the opportunity to expand their knowledge of best business practices from some of the most successful business leaders in Williamson county. Guest Speaker: Mridu Parikh, founder of Life Is Organized. E|Spaces, 1550 W. McEwen Drive, Suite 300. 7:30-9 a.m. Free. Information

FEB. 14-15

LEGO Contest

Nashville Public Library welcomes LEGO maniacs young and old to submit their best original creations for competition, or come vote on favorites. Register by Feb. 9. This is the 10th year anniversary of this contest. Information

MONDAY, FEB. 17

Vanderbilt Chancellor’s Lecture Series

America Ferrera, actor, producer, director and activist, will be the first speaker for the spring lecture series. The theme of the spring series, which is led by Interim Chancellor and Provost Susan Wente, is “Our Global Community,” with the aim of creating conversations about our increasingly connected world. Fee: free and open to the public. 6:30 p.m. Langford Auditorium. Information

Additional events:

Wednesday, Feb. 19: John Bolton and Susan Rice, former National Security advisers