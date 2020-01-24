Top Middle Tennessee residential sales for 2019

|4333 Glen Eden
|Nashville
|37205
|5/23/19
|4333 Glen Eden Trust
|Wilson Caroline Cooke; Wilson William M
|$5,250,000
|5879 Fredricksburg
|Nashville
|37215
|8/5/19
|Fredericksburg Holdings LLC
|Turner H Calister III; Turner Jennifer
|$5,000,000
|4414 Chickering
|Nashville
|37215
|3/6/19
|Martin Charles N; Martin Shannon
|Hart H Rodes Jr; Hart Page
|$4,600,000
|540 Belle Meade
|Nashville
|37205
|8/22/19
|Ashley Bart; Ashley Laurie
|Robinson Margaret Ann Craig Estate
|$4,400,000
|919 Overton Lea
|Nashville
|37220
|12/11/19
|Hand Charles W Jr; Hand Kailey E
|Adams Gerrye Nan Goins
|$4,300,000
|413 Ellendale
|Nashville
|37205
|12/13/19
|Tach 629 LLC
|Bruns Elizabeth B; Bruns Robert J
|$4,275,000
|911 Overton Lea
|Nashville
|37220
|3/19/19
|Chandandler Bong Trust
|McWhorter Leigh Anne; McWhorter Stuart C
|$4,250,000
|1103 Belle Meade
|Nashville
|37205
|6/25/19
|Bmb Land Trust
|Alexee Allen Saunders Trust
|$4,062,500
|700 Belle Meade
|Nashville
|37205
|5/28/19
|Wilson Caroline Cooke
|Spalding Mary C; Spalding Michael J
|$3,900,000
|1109 Belle Meade
|Nashville
|37205
|11/1/19
|1109 Belle Meade Boulevard Trust
|Davidson Dallas; Davidson Natalia
|$3,534,000
|698 Myatt
|Madison
|37115
|3/11/19
|Koorsen Properties II LLC
|Myatt Drive Properties LLC
|$3,520,000
|412 Jackson
|Nashville
|37205
|11/12/19
|Flynn Kaitlin James; Flynn William
|Chapman William T IV Trustee
|$3,425,000
|2521 Pennington Bend
|Nashville
|37214
|12/23/19
|Elliott Partners Ltd
|Rim Heung R; Rim Scott Heungrip
|$3,367,000
|600 12th
|Nashville
|37203
|11/5/19
|Wendy A Galgano Declaration of Trust
|Earl Lee LLC
|$3,350,000
|266 Ensworth
|Nashville
|37205
|4/3/19
|266 Ensworth Place Trust
|Jan Bryan Bowen Revocable Living Trust
|$3,322,023
|869 Battery
|Nashville
|37220
|12/17/19
|Eveready Property Trust
|Will Adam
|$3,320,000
|4334 Chickering
|Nashville
|37215
|7/2/19
|Tressler Todd A II Trustee
|Entrekin Hugh W Trustee
|$3,300,000
|1641 Otter Creek
|Nashville
|37215
|8/27/19
|Smith Alex
|Southard Property Trust
|$3,295,000
|194 Fransworth
|Nashville
|37205
|11/26/19
|Lehman-Grimes Mayra; Lehman-Grimes Shawn
|Estes Kathleen Jackson; Jackson Harold Edward III; Ambrose Frances J; HG Hill & FH Caldwell Consolidated For Anne Caldwell Parsons; HG Hill & FH Caldwell Consolidated For Wentworth Caldwell
|$3,255,000
|725 Westview
|Nashville
|37205
|10/18/19
|Winton Bettie J Trustee
|Castle Contractors LLC
|$3,250,000
|2232 Chickering
|Nashville
|37215
|8/28/19
|Marsh Trust
|Murray Demarco
|$3,000,700
|315 Walnut
|Nashville
|37205
|6/21/19
|Rupert Kathryn Kissel; Rupert Timothy John
|315 Walnut Drive Trust
|$3,000,000
|340 White Swans
|Brentwood
|37027
|3/29/19
|Cooke Diane; Cooke Michael G
|Carlton Timothy A; Carlton Toni E
|$2,950,000
|5028 Franklin
|Nashville
|37220
|6/12/19
|Griffey Christina Michelle; Miller Allen B Jr
|Dunlap Jennifer S Trustee
|$2,900,000
|4727 Post
|Nashville
|37205
|4/17/19
|Post Road Trust
|Anne Caldwell Parsons 2012 Irrevocable Trust
|$2,900,000
|1607 18th
|Nashville
|37212
|1/24/19
|Apthorp Catherine Anne Luton; Apthorp Lawrence Henry Eric
|Haverkamp David
|$2,900,000
|5206 Granny White
|Nashville
|37220
|4/9/19
|Baron Carolyn; Baron Marc-Oliver
|Rogers Frank M V; Rogers Jessica
|$2,800,000
|2232 Chickering
|Nashville
|37215
|5/28/19
|Murray Demarco
|Encore Const LLC
|$2,795,704
|2315 Woodmont
|Nashville
|37215
|3/29/19
|Duke & Duke LLC
|Lee Sue J; Wheatley Robert M
|$2,750,000
|3918 Dorcas
|Nashville
|37215
|4/24/19
|3918 Dorcas Drive Trust
|Elaine Callaway McWilliams Tennessee Marital Trust; Martin Sandra L; McWilliams Scott Douglas
|$2,691,500
|4739 Post
|Nashville
|37205
|9/25/19
|Preston Trust
|Estes Kathleen Jackson; Frances Jackson Ambrose Qsst Trust; Harold Edward Jackson III Qsst Trust; Jackson Harold Edward III; Kathleen Jackson Estes Qsst Trust; Ambrose Frances Jackson
|$2,655,000
|4309 Esteswood
|Nashville
|37215
|8/9/19
|Elzen Ethan Cox; Elzen Jennifer
|Duncan E Townes; Duncan Ellen M
|$2,650,000
|1030 Overton Lea
|Nashville
|37220
|3/7/19
|Pritchett Nancy Erin; Pritchett Thomas S
|McCalmon Revocable Trust
|$2,605,000
|3910 Wayland
|Nashville
|37215
|5/6/19
|Bna Holdings LLC
|Myers Angela; Myers Chase
|$2,600,000
|6129 Hillsboro
|Nashville
|37215
|5/16/19
|6129 Hillsboro LLC
|Coleman Christopher G; Williams Holly A
|$2,600,000
|918 Waterswood
|Nashville
|37220
|10/7/19
|Corvino Dina; Corvino Timothy F
|Green Daniel
|$2,600,000
|900 20th
|Nashville
|37212
|6/20/19
|Nashville Condo LLC
|Woodmont Trust
|$2,600,000
|4 Kenilworth
|Nashville
|37215
|12/5/19
|Harris Jennifer; Sliskovich Joe
|Land Title Trust
|$2,600,000
|1101 Lynnwood
|Nashville
|37215
|5/30/19
|Anderson Family Trust; Anderson Allen F Estate
|Anderson Candace A
|$2,599,365
|3801 Trimble
|Nashville
|37215
|11/5/19
|Finger Robert N
|3801 Trimble LLC
|$2,565,000
|851 Curtiswood
|Nashville
|37204
|6/12/19
|Allen Revocable Living Trust
|Dogwood Trust
|$2,500,000
|4925 Tyne Valley
|Nashville
|37220
|7/9/19
|4925 Tyne Valley Blvd Trust
|Warren Denise W; Warren Michael C
|$2,500,000
|22 Bancroft
|Nashville
|37215
|12/10/19
|STC Investment Group LLC
|Maradi Nv LLC
|$2,500,000
|2303 Hampton
|Nashville
|37215
|5/9/19
|Barbieri Damon M; Barbieri McLean J
|Conrad David; Conrad Karen
|$2,495,000
|1034 13th
|Nashville
|37212
|6/27/19
|Nashville Rental Partners GP
|Courtney Brian A; Williams Bradley D
|$2,400,000
|4032 Overbrook
|Nashville
|37204
|2/25/19
|4032 Overbrook Court Trust
|4032 Overbrook Court Nominee Trust
|$2,375,000
|407 Brookfield
|Nashville
|37205
|5/1/19
|WCGRB LLC
|Yappen Darrin; Yappen Melanie
|$2,355,000
|2514 Elm Hill
|Nashville
|37214
|7/31/19
|Patel Nayan; Patel Sital
|Little Charles David
|$2,350,000
|5400 Stanford
|Nashville
|37215
|4/3/19
|Meyer William T; Sund-Meyer Kerstin
|Spengler Cynthia N; Spengler Dan M
|$2,350,000
|828 Belle Meade
|Nashville
|37205
|4/4/19
|Owen Jeffery Carl; Owen Meghan Montgomery
|Scott & Karen McKean Living Trust
|$2,350,000
|935 Van Leer
|Nashville
|37220
|7/1/19
|Jacobson Andrew
|Blankinship James M
|$2,325,000
|3610 Richland
|Nashville
|37205
|1/7/19
|Aloso Holdings LLC; Asher Holdings LLC
|Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC
|$2,304,544
|1111 Belle Meade
|Nashville
|37205
|7/1/19
|1111 Belle Meade Boulevard Trust
|Haugen Barbara R; Haugen Gary J
|$2,300,000
|918 Evans
|Nashville
|37204
|10/28/19
|Liepis Jay; Liepis Jennifer
|Focus Builders LLC
|$2,299,900
|417 Westview
|Nashville
|37205
|4/15/19
|417 Westview Trust
|Adkisson Jeffrey K; Adkisson Sharon B
|$2,275,000
|900 Meridian
|Nashville
|37207
|7/1/19
|900 Meridian Townhomes LLC
|Rochford Realty & Const Co Inc
|$2,265,000
|808 Crestwood
|Nashville
|37204
|3/21/19
|Davis Demario Antwan; Davis Tamela Gill
|8Gco Revocable Living Trust
|$2,250,000
|4517 Harpeth Hills
|Nashville
|37215
|5/14/19
|Mitchell Binder Living Trust
|Mac LLC
|$2,250,000
|115 Page
|Nashville
|37205
|3/12/19
|Jemley Charles L; Jemley Sherri T
|Catalyst Prop LLC
|$2,237,817
|5895 WILLSHIRE DR
|Nashville
|37215
|4/26/19
|Griffin W Jake Trustee; Lcl Land Trust
|Allen Revocable Living Trust
|$2,225,000
|3120 Forrest Park
|Nashville
|37215
|2/12/19
|Hickok Andrea R; Hickok Benjamin L
|Edgar Carl Johnson Revocable Trust; Mary Lou Hill Johnson Revocable Trust
|$2,204,640
|4217 Lindawood
|Nashville
|37215
|7/22/19
|Boll Andrew Richard; Boll Brittany
|Baird Graham Co LLC
|$2,200,000
|147 Robin
|Nashville
|37205
|4/16/19
|Rinne Pekka
|Headden Real Estate LLC
|$2,200,000
|4419 Howell
|Nashville
|37205
|7/1/19
|Rutledge Grant; Rutledge Rebecca
|Batchelor Belle Suzette; Batchelor E Dale
|$2,200,000
|3501 Trimble
|Nashville
|37215
|9/30/19
|Heinrichs Brian; Heinrichs Joy
|Hauco LLC
|$2,200,000
|515 Church
|Nashville
|37219
|11/1/19
|Eni Revocable Trust
|505 Property LLC
|$2,200,000
|4232 Wallace
|Nashville
|37215
|9/9/19
|Albany Road Property Trust
|4501 Alcott LLC
|$2,200,000
|4006 Dorcas
|Nashville
|37215
|5/29/19
|Cooper Cynthia C; Cooper Joe R
|JGLAC Nashville GP
|$2,199,000
|4426 Wayland
|Nashville
|37215
|10/29/19
|Amden Jessica Hope; Amden Jose
|JGLAC Nashville GP
|$2,195,000
|1150 Travelers Ridge
|Nashville
|37220
|9/24/19
|Reese James; Reese Niki
|Blackstock Narvel W
|$2,189,000
|4031 Sneed
|Nashville
|37215
|7/25/19
|Fawcett Charles W III; Fawcett Dorothea R
|Oxford Blues LLC
|$2,182,500
|4024 Sneed
|Nashville
|37215
|9/17/19
|DW Family Trust
|JGLAC Nashville GP
|$2,169,000
|301 Belle Meade
|Nashville
|37205
|7/2/19
|Pontius John Hoffman Jr; Pontius Lynde Easterlin
|Richardson Alvie C; Richardson Kelly K
|$2,150,000
|1212 Laurel
|Nashville
|37203
|12/23/19
|Bollinger Christopher
|Paradis Paul
|$2,150,000
|3000 Poston
|Nashville
|37203
|4/5/19
|3000 Poston Ave #501 Nashville Tn 37203 Revocable Trust
|Bar J Farms GP
|$2,150,000
|870 Robertson Academy
|Nashville
|37220
|4/25/19
|Lucky Dog Trust
|McCloud Andrew P; McCloud Rachel G
|$2,150,000
|1212 Laurel
|Nashville
|37203
|2/28/19
|2307 Laurel LLC
|Murdock John E III Trustee
|$2,125,000
|134 Alton
|Nashville
|37205
|7/29/19
|David Flores & Karen Bernstein Trust Agmt
|Frank Jennifer M; Frank William N
|$2,125,000
|421 Sunnyside
|Nashville
|37205
|5/2/19
|Stoddard Kori Cameron Isaac; Stoddard Wesley Joseph
|Andreen Craig; Andreen Kathryn
|$2,100,000
|900 20th
|Nashville
|37212
|10/24/19
|Ward Richard Duane
|Witherow Lindsie; Witherow Shane
|$2,100,000
|3916 Wallace
|Nashville
|37215
|12/2/19
|Griffith Mark A; Griffith Patricia A
|Colclasure Ashley; Colclasure Ethan
|$2,099,000
|109 Lynnwood
|Nashville
|37205
|6/7/19
|Lovvorn Jennie Garth; Lowe Robert W Jr
|Colleen Conway-Welch Living Trust
|$2,073,282
|4600 Granny White
|Nashville
|37220
|7/9/19
|Light Stephen C; Massey Angel O
|Studio Yuda LLC
|$2,050,000
|2831 Kenway
|Nashville
|37215
|4/3/19
|Vingelen Brian P; Vingelen Karen D
|Elb Properties LLC
|$2,030,000
|4624 Belmont Park
|Nashville
|37215
|5/1/19
|Duke Traci; Glotzer Cary I
|Shaffer Home Services LLC
|$2,010,000
|873 Robertson Academy
|Nashville
|37220
|5/2/19
|Burns Emily R; Burns James Jeremy
|Baird Graham Co LLC
|$2,003,800
|229 Deer Park
|Nashville
|37205
|11/1/19
|Oliver Douglass Moore Jr; Oliver Erica B
|Thornburg Charles M; Thornburg Gray O
|$2,000,000
|5032 High Valley
|Brentwood
|37027
|9/3/19
|Saadeh Dennis E; Sulic-Saadeh Tina M
|Bleiweis Paul B; Brown Debra K
|$2,000,000
|1027B Battery
|Nashville
|37220
|10/22/19
|Koch Monty; Koch Sandra Pleon
|Boulevard Building Group LLC
|$2,000,000
|910 Cadillac
|Nashville
|37204
|8/14/19
|Kitchen Charles A; Kitchen Shelton P
|Miller Jami A; Miller Ryan Anthony
|$2,000,000