Top Middle Tennessee residential sales for 2019

VOL. 44 | NO. 4 | Friday, January 24, 2020

Top residential real estate sales, 2019, for Davidson, Williamson, Rutherford, Wilson and Sumner counties, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

Davidson County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Sale Price 4333 Glen Eden Nashville 37205 5/23/19 4333 Glen Eden Trust Wilson Caroline Cooke; Wilson William M $5,250,000 5879 Fredricksburg Nashville 37215 8/5/19 Fredericksburg Holdings LLC Turner H Calister III; Turner Jennifer $5,000,000 4414 Chickering Nashville 37215 3/6/19 Martin Charles N; Martin Shannon Hart H Rodes Jr; Hart Page $4,600,000 540 Belle Meade Nashville 37205 8/22/19 Ashley Bart; Ashley Laurie Robinson Margaret Ann Craig Estate $4,400,000 919 Overton Lea Nashville 37220 12/11/19 Hand Charles W Jr; Hand Kailey E Adams Gerrye Nan Goins $4,300,000 413 Ellendale Nashville 37205 12/13/19 Tach 629 LLC Bruns Elizabeth B; Bruns Robert J $4,275,000 911 Overton Lea Nashville 37220 3/19/19 Chandandler Bong Trust McWhorter Leigh Anne; McWhorter Stuart C $4,250,000 1103 Belle Meade Nashville 37205 6/25/19 Bmb Land Trust Alexee Allen Saunders Trust $4,062,500 700 Belle Meade Nashville 37205 5/28/19 Wilson Caroline Cooke Spalding Mary C; Spalding Michael J $3,900,000 1109 Belle Meade Nashville 37205 11/1/19 1109 Belle Meade Boulevard Trust Davidson Dallas; Davidson Natalia $3,534,000 698 Myatt Madison 37115 3/11/19 Koorsen Properties II LLC Myatt Drive Properties LLC $3,520,000 412 Jackson Nashville 37205 11/12/19 Flynn Kaitlin James; Flynn William Chapman William T IV Trustee $3,425,000 2521 Pennington Bend Nashville 37214 12/23/19 Elliott Partners Ltd Rim Heung R; Rim Scott Heungrip $3,367,000 600 12th Nashville 37203 11/5/19 Wendy A Galgano Declaration of Trust Earl Lee LLC $3,350,000 266 Ensworth Nashville 37205 4/3/19 266 Ensworth Place Trust Jan Bryan Bowen Revocable Living Trust $3,322,023 869 Battery Nashville 37220 12/17/19 Eveready Property Trust Will Adam $3,320,000 4334 Chickering Nashville 37215 7/2/19 Tressler Todd A II Trustee Entrekin Hugh W Trustee $3,300,000 1641 Otter Creek Nashville 37215 8/27/19 Smith Alex Southard Property Trust $3,295,000 194 Fransworth Nashville 37205 11/26/19 Lehman-Grimes Mayra; Lehman-Grimes Shawn Estes Kathleen Jackson; Jackson Harold Edward III; Ambrose Frances J; HG Hill & FH Caldwell Consolidated For Anne Caldwell Parsons; HG Hill & FH Caldwell Consolidated For Wentworth Caldwell $3,255,000 725 Westview Nashville 37205 10/18/19 Winton Bettie J Trustee Castle Contractors LLC $3,250,000 2232 Chickering Nashville 37215 8/28/19 Marsh Trust Murray Demarco $3,000,700 315 Walnut Nashville 37205 6/21/19 Rupert Kathryn Kissel; Rupert Timothy John 315 Walnut Drive Trust $3,000,000 340 White Swans Brentwood 37027 3/29/19 Cooke Diane; Cooke Michael G Carlton Timothy A; Carlton Toni E $2,950,000 5028 Franklin Nashville 37220 6/12/19 Griffey Christina Michelle; Miller Allen B Jr Dunlap Jennifer S Trustee $2,900,000 4727 Post Nashville 37205 4/17/19 Post Road Trust Anne Caldwell Parsons 2012 Irrevocable Trust $2,900,000 1607 18th Nashville 37212 1/24/19 Apthorp Catherine Anne Luton; Apthorp Lawrence Henry Eric Haverkamp David $2,900,000 5206 Granny White Nashville 37220 4/9/19 Baron Carolyn; Baron Marc-Oliver Rogers Frank M V; Rogers Jessica $2,800,000 2232 Chickering Nashville 37215 5/28/19 Murray Demarco Encore Const LLC $2,795,704 2315 Woodmont Nashville 37215 3/29/19 Duke & Duke LLC Lee Sue J; Wheatley Robert M $2,750,000 3918 Dorcas Nashville 37215 4/24/19 3918 Dorcas Drive Trust Elaine Callaway McWilliams Tennessee Marital Trust; Martin Sandra L; McWilliams Scott Douglas $2,691,500 4739 Post Nashville 37205 9/25/19 Preston Trust Estes Kathleen Jackson; Frances Jackson Ambrose Qsst Trust; Harold Edward Jackson III Qsst Trust; Jackson Harold Edward III; Kathleen Jackson Estes Qsst Trust; Ambrose Frances Jackson $2,655,000 4309 Esteswood Nashville 37215 8/9/19 Elzen Ethan Cox; Elzen Jennifer Duncan E Townes; Duncan Ellen M $2,650,000 1030 Overton Lea Nashville 37220 3/7/19 Pritchett Nancy Erin; Pritchett Thomas S McCalmon Revocable Trust $2,605,000 3910 Wayland Nashville 37215 5/6/19 Bna Holdings LLC Myers Angela; Myers Chase $2,600,000 6129 Hillsboro Nashville 37215 5/16/19 6129 Hillsboro LLC Coleman Christopher G; Williams Holly A $2,600,000 918 Waterswood Nashville 37220 10/7/19 Corvino Dina; Corvino Timothy F Green Daniel $2,600,000 900 20th Nashville 37212 6/20/19 Nashville Condo LLC Woodmont Trust $2,600,000 4 Kenilworth Nashville 37215 12/5/19 Harris Jennifer; Sliskovich Joe Land Title Trust $2,600,000 1101 Lynnwood Nashville 37215 5/30/19 Anderson Family Trust; Anderson Allen F Estate Anderson Candace A $2,599,365 3801 Trimble Nashville 37215 11/5/19 Finger Robert N 3801 Trimble LLC $2,565,000 851 Curtiswood Nashville 37204 6/12/19 Allen Revocable Living Trust Dogwood Trust $2,500,000 4925 Tyne Valley Nashville 37220 7/9/19 4925 Tyne Valley Blvd Trust Warren Denise W; Warren Michael C $2,500,000 22 Bancroft Nashville 37215 12/10/19 STC Investment Group LLC Maradi Nv LLC $2,500,000 2303 Hampton Nashville 37215 5/9/19 Barbieri Damon M; Barbieri McLean J Conrad David; Conrad Karen $2,495,000 1034 13th Nashville 37212 6/27/19 Nashville Rental Partners GP Courtney Brian A; Williams Bradley D $2,400,000 4032 Overbrook Nashville 37204 2/25/19 4032 Overbrook Court Trust 4032 Overbrook Court Nominee Trust $2,375,000 407 Brookfield Nashville 37205 5/1/19 WCGRB LLC Yappen Darrin; Yappen Melanie $2,355,000 2514 Elm Hill Nashville 37214 7/31/19 Patel Nayan; Patel Sital Little Charles David $2,350,000 5400 Stanford Nashville 37215 4/3/19 Meyer William T; Sund-Meyer Kerstin Spengler Cynthia N; Spengler Dan M $2,350,000 828 Belle Meade Nashville 37205 4/4/19 Owen Jeffery Carl; Owen Meghan Montgomery Scott & Karen McKean Living Trust $2,350,000 935 Van Leer Nashville 37220 7/1/19 Jacobson Andrew Blankinship James M $2,325,000 3610 Richland Nashville 37205 1/7/19 Aloso Holdings LLC; Asher Holdings LLC Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC $2,304,544 1111 Belle Meade Nashville 37205 7/1/19 1111 Belle Meade Boulevard Trust Haugen Barbara R; Haugen Gary J $2,300,000 918 Evans Nashville 37204 10/28/19 Liepis Jay; Liepis Jennifer Focus Builders LLC $2,299,900 417 Westview Nashville 37205 4/15/19 417 Westview Trust Adkisson Jeffrey K; Adkisson Sharon B $2,275,000 900 Meridian Nashville 37207 7/1/19 900 Meridian Townhomes LLC Rochford Realty & Const Co Inc $2,265,000 808 Crestwood Nashville 37204 3/21/19 Davis Demario Antwan; Davis Tamela Gill 8Gco Revocable Living Trust $2,250,000 4517 Harpeth Hills Nashville 37215 5/14/19 Mitchell Binder Living Trust Mac LLC $2,250,000 115 Page Nashville 37205 3/12/19 Jemley Charles L; Jemley Sherri T Catalyst Prop LLC $2,237,817 5895 WILLSHIRE DR Nashville 37215 4/26/19 Griffin W Jake Trustee; Lcl Land Trust Allen Revocable Living Trust $2,225,000 3120 Forrest Park Nashville 37215 2/12/19 Hickok Andrea R; Hickok Benjamin L Edgar Carl Johnson Revocable Trust; Mary Lou Hill Johnson Revocable Trust $2,204,640 4217 Lindawood Nashville 37215 7/22/19 Boll Andrew Richard; Boll Brittany Baird Graham Co LLC $2,200,000 147 Robin Nashville 37205 4/16/19 Rinne Pekka Headden Real Estate LLC $2,200,000 4419 Howell Nashville 37205 7/1/19 Rutledge Grant; Rutledge Rebecca Batchelor Belle Suzette; Batchelor E Dale $2,200,000 3501 Trimble Nashville 37215 9/30/19 Heinrichs Brian; Heinrichs Joy Hauco LLC $2,200,000 515 Church Nashville 37219 11/1/19 Eni Revocable Trust 505 Property LLC $2,200,000 4232 Wallace Nashville 37215 9/9/19 Albany Road Property Trust 4501 Alcott LLC $2,200,000 4006 Dorcas Nashville 37215 5/29/19 Cooper Cynthia C; Cooper Joe R JGLAC Nashville GP $2,199,000 4426 Wayland Nashville 37215 10/29/19 Amden Jessica Hope; Amden Jose JGLAC Nashville GP $2,195,000 1150 Travelers Ridge Nashville 37220 9/24/19 Reese James; Reese Niki Blackstock Narvel W $2,189,000 4031 Sneed Nashville 37215 7/25/19 Fawcett Charles W III; Fawcett Dorothea R Oxford Blues LLC $2,182,500 4024 Sneed Nashville 37215 9/17/19 DW Family Trust JGLAC Nashville GP $2,169,000 301 Belle Meade Nashville 37205 7/2/19 Pontius John Hoffman Jr; Pontius Lynde Easterlin Richardson Alvie C; Richardson Kelly K $2,150,000 1212 Laurel Nashville 37203 12/23/19 Bollinger Christopher Paradis Paul $2,150,000 3000 Poston Nashville 37203 4/5/19 3000 Poston Ave #501 Nashville Tn 37203 Revocable Trust Bar J Farms GP $2,150,000 870 Robertson Academy Nashville 37220 4/25/19 Lucky Dog Trust McCloud Andrew P; McCloud Rachel G $2,150,000 1212 Laurel Nashville 37203 2/28/19 2307 Laurel LLC Murdock John E III Trustee $2,125,000 134 Alton Nashville 37205 7/29/19 David Flores & Karen Bernstein Trust Agmt Frank Jennifer M; Frank William N $2,125,000 421 Sunnyside Nashville 37205 5/2/19 Stoddard Kori Cameron Isaac; Stoddard Wesley Joseph Andreen Craig; Andreen Kathryn $2,100,000 900 20th Nashville 37212 10/24/19 Ward Richard Duane Witherow Lindsie; Witherow Shane $2,100,000 3916 Wallace Nashville 37215 12/2/19 Griffith Mark A; Griffith Patricia A Colclasure Ashley; Colclasure Ethan $2,099,000 109 Lynnwood Nashville 37205 6/7/19 Lovvorn Jennie Garth; Lowe Robert W Jr Colleen Conway-Welch Living Trust $2,073,282 4600 Granny White Nashville 37220 7/9/19 Light Stephen C; Massey Angel O Studio Yuda LLC $2,050,000 2831 Kenway Nashville 37215 4/3/19 Vingelen Brian P; Vingelen Karen D Elb Properties LLC $2,030,000 4624 Belmont Park Nashville 37215 5/1/19 Duke Traci; Glotzer Cary I Shaffer Home Services LLC $2,010,000 873 Robertson Academy Nashville 37220 5/2/19 Burns Emily R; Burns James Jeremy Baird Graham Co LLC $2,003,800 229 Deer Park Nashville 37205 11/1/19 Oliver Douglass Moore Jr; Oliver Erica B Thornburg Charles M; Thornburg Gray O $2,000,000 5032 High Valley Brentwood 37027 9/3/19 Saadeh Dennis E; Sulic-Saadeh Tina M Bleiweis Paul B; Brown Debra K $2,000,000 1027B Battery Nashville 37220 10/22/19 Koch Monty; Koch Sandra Pleon Boulevard Building Group LLC $2,000,000 910 Cadillac Nashville 37204 8/14/19 Kitchen Charles A; Kitchen Shelton P Miller Jami A; Miller Ryan Anthony $2,000,000

Williamson County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Sale Price 8419 Crockett Coll Grove 37046 9/3/19 Cassidy Renee V Trust; Cassidy Shane M Trust Daniels Michael $4,750,000 1472 Witherspoon Brentwood 37027 12/27/19 Clemens Tacchi Family Living Trust Ford Mike Custom Builders LLC $3,775,156 202 Emily Franklin 37064 7/17/19 Widows Peak Pictures LLC Ennis Carol; Ennis Michael $3,700,000 6409 Johnson Chapel Brentwood 37027 5/2/19 D&C Revocable Trust Jenkins Brandon K; Jenkins Caroline C $3,700,000 5223 Lysander Brentwood 37027 5/20/19 Decamillo Aimee Rochelle; Decamillo Vincent Santo Lytle Moe; Lytle Naomi $3,700,000 28 Governors Brentwood 37027 6/24/19 Distinctive Design Homes Inc Matthews Jerry Allen (Estate Of) $3,400,000 9273 Exton Brentwood 37027 4/11/19 Chrisley Julie Marie Ribeiro Mike T; Williams Tammy $3,375,000 1208 Round Grove Brentwood 37027 7/2/19 McMillen Christopher L; McMillen Tanya A Trace Const Inc $3,330,000 9250 Carrisbrook Brentwood 37027 5/14/19 Smith Christina L; Smith Sean C McNamara Kevin; McNamara Mary Beth $3,050,000 9816 Sam Donald Nolensville 37135 1/31/19 Vasta Daniel R; Vasta Victoria L McCain Donald Leon; McCain Kerma L $2,900,000 6449 Penrose Brentwood 37027 3/15/19 Albright Richard J Revocable Trust Hidden Valley Homes LLC $2,900,000 700 Brass Lantern Brentwood 37027 7/12/19 Jones Ronald Keith; Jones Sharon C Griggs Kevin; Griggs Sherri $2,825,000 12 Spyglass Brentwood 37027 12/6/19 Davis Darren G Mangione Karol W; Mangione Nelson J $2,800,000 5318 Parker Branch Franklin 37064 6/13/19 Schmucker Brian; Schmucker Julie Drazan Chris; Drazan Gina $2,800,000 1200 Round Grove Brentwood 37027 5/10/19 Ribeiro Mike T; Williams Tammy Trace Const Inc $2,774,900 862 Windstone Brentwood 37027 5/2/19 Blackman Jennifer S; Blackman Scott G Duke Traci D; Glotzer Cary I $2,750,000 1465 Witherspoon Brentwood 37027 2/22/19 Lccm Trust Schumacher Keith $2,725,000 1747 Old Natchez Franklin 37069 9/10/19 Oakwood Natchez LLC Hedley Thomas Powell $2,650,000 9233 Old Smyrna Brentwood 37027 6/3/19 Jones Elizabeth P; Jones Janay S Ferguson Gary Baird; Ferguson Tina Maree $2,650,000 1041 Vaughn Crest Franklin 37069 7/3/19 Short Cassie H; Short Dean Grier II McAlpin Rochelle B Trust $2,612,500 642 Countess Nicole Franklin 37067 1/3/19 Lavoie Amy; Lavoie Rodney Kuipers Kraig; Kuipers Kristin $2,600,000 611 Fair Franklin 37064 7/5/19 Palmer Sarah Lisa Garden Gate Dev LLC $2,600,000 4230 Carrolton Franklin 37064 6/17/19 Hoefling Holly A; Hoefling Kenneth J Kryscynski Mark; Kryscynski Natalie $2,600,000 9243 Lehigh Brentwood 37027 9/4/19 1295 Trust Stonegate Homes LLC $2,597,000 50 Governors Brentwood 37027 11/21/19 Rios Jose L; Rios Paula K Zelenak John B; Zelenak Rhondalyn Michelle $2,500,000 1521 Tellcroft Brentwood 37027 11/18/19 Blad Julie Hui; Blad Steven J Legend Homes LLC $2,430,576 1003 Main Franklin 37064 10/8/19 West Main Trust Marshall Andrew E; Marshall Jan $2,425,000 9240 Lehigh Brentwood 37027 7/15/19 Schneider Dan Legend Homes LLC $2,360,725 8905 Palmer Brentwood 37027 5/30/19 Austermiller Penny S; Austermiller Roger S Arnold Homes LLC $2,335,000 8150 Heirloom Coll Grove 37046 11/27/19 Seery Amy; Seery Jesse Stonegate Homes LLC $2,319,680 234 4th Franklin 37064 8/30/19 Geraughty James K; Geraughty Mary Charlotte Boyle Revocable Trust $2,300,000 1204 Round Grove Brentwood 37027 2/4/19 Drazan Christopher; Drazan Gina 1204 Round Grove Court Trust $2,300,000 1044 Vaughn Crest Franklin 37069 11/19/19 Correll Ellie; Correll Eloise E; Correll Terry L Warthen Emily T Revocable Trust; Warthen Wake L Revocable Trust $2,300,000 501 Murfreesboro Franklin 37064 10/11/19 Hart Jack Steven; Hart Vicki Ellen Garden Gate Dev LLC $2,300,000 8146 Heirloom Coll Grove 37046 11/25/19 Williams Brian Austin; Williams Heather Desiree Legend Homes LLC $2,293,400 2304 Firefly Franklin 37069 5/1/19 Garneau Family Trust; Torkelson Richard Wade Dubois Charles C; Dubois Shanna $2,292,400 756 Steadman Brentwood 37027 8/26/19 Mack Bryan C; Mack Heather Arnold Homes LLC $2,260,027 757 Steadman Brentwood 37027 12/27/19 Schottenheimer Brian D; Schottenheimer Gemmi Montgomery Classic Const LLC $2,238,981 1046 Vaughn Crest Franklin 37069 3/14/19 Henry Sean; Henry Tracey Bostelman Monica L; Bostelman Steven R $2,222,897 5 Tradition Brentwood 37027 5/28/19 Martin Pamela B; Martin William A Sr Arnold Homes LLC $2,200,000 9279 Wardley Park Brentwood 37027 9/26/19 Jones Robert C; Robb Carlyn H Walker Donna Gail; Walker Martin C $2,199,900 1584 Old Hillsboro Franklin 37069 1/28/19 Cataldo Family Trust Green Marijean; Green Stephen J $2,197,000 107 Treemont Franklin 37069 7/24/19 Wigginton Elizabeth Nicole; Wigginton Richard McKellar Real Estate Inv Ltd $2,150,000 488 Jones Brentwood 37027 9/16/19 Swindle Amy; Swindle Patrick David Wegner Dean D; Wegner Kelly Quinn $2,150,000 1504 Starlight Franklin 37069 4/10/19 Nix Kathryn Ann; Nix Warren Scott Zoller Aspasia D; Zoller Henry E IV $2,125,000 29 Governors Brentwood 37027 3/5/19 Bender Thomas J; Osteen Debra K Morgan Barbee A; Morgan Edward A $2,097,000 1065 Vaughn Crest Franklin 37069 10/10/19 Kasakevics Shannon Murray; Kasakevics Stanley J Byers Lindsey P; Byers Scott B $2,058,000 247 Governors Brentwood 37027 10/1/19 Bailey Ray George B Living Trust Raplee Margaret; Raplee Robert Scott $2,050,000 367 Jones Brentwood 37027 3/29/19 Klaritch Darlene; Klaritch Thomas M Sr Darezzo Family Trust $2,050,000 4219 Two Rivers Franklin 37069 4/26/19 Carr Brian Craig; Carr Kelli Glass Adkins Daniel; Adkins Karen $2,003,000 2127 Hillsboro Valley Brentwood 37027 4/22/19 Hillsboro Valley Trust Hart Patricia I $2,000,000 316 Stewart Franklin 37064 7/10/19 Brockway Jonette S Trust Henderson Alan G; Henderson Kimberly R $1,995,000 1013 Holly Tree Gap Brentwood 37027 10/16/19 Smith Jennifer Vickery; Smith Martin Dickerson Glyna; Dickerson William G $1,990,000 2017 Legends Ridge Franklin 37069 10/10/19 Mazzuca Family Revocable Living Trust Bertorello Michele; Bertorello Thomas $1,977,500 403 Cornwall Brentwood 37027 10/14/19 Taylor Donna R; Taylor Joel L Thurnau Emma Miller; Thurnau Jeremy A $1,950,000 3390 Southall Franklin 37064 3/7/19 Kline Joshua; Kline Natalie Garner Kimberly; Garner Reggie M $1,940,000 8732 Wolfsbane Coll Grove 37046 8/20/19 Acama Real Estate Trust McConnell Francesca; McConnell James J $1,925,000 243 Governors Brentwood 37027 7/23/19 Swainston James Miller Mary; Miller Thomas D $1,900,000 1295 Hunters Trail Franklin 37069 6/12/19 Britt Kelly; Britt Shannon Pirolo John S Revocable Residence Trust $1,900,000 5256 Lysander Brentwood 37027 8/26/19 Fernandez Blake M; Fernandez Paula C Bussard Lisa J; Bussard Michael J $1,895,000 29 Colonel Winstead Brentwood 37027 12/27/19 Martinez Christopher J; Martinez Emily Sells Jack Huddleston; Sells Michele Carter $1,890,000 513 Doubleday Brentwood 37027 6/5/19 Smith Douglas Legend Homes LLC $1,890,000 212 Emily Franklin 37064 10/21/19 Caudill Alicia Lynn; Caudill Max Tillman Flittner Gregory A; Smith Nancy R $1,884,000 843 Windstone Brentwood 37027 6/4/19 Sirva Relocation Credit LLC Shackell Ali; Shackell Nick $1,869,000 1531 Amesbury Franklin 37069 8/9/19 Alexander Angela; Alexander Shane Davis Properties of TN LLC $1,862,887 843 Windstone Brentwood 37027 6/4/19 Tietgens Laurie; Tietgens Mark Sirva Relocation Credit LLC $1,857,000 459 Wild Elm Franklin 37064 11/1/19 Thompson Alan Blake; Thompson Tanya Warrington Family Revocable Living Trust $1,850,000 903 Main Franklin 37064 9/23/19 Haarbauer Jennifer H; Haarbauer John Michael III Perry Tatum M; Perry William C $1,850,000 9227 Lehigh Brentwood 37027 7/2/19 Richardson Adrienne M; Richardson Eric Ford Mike Custom Builders LLC $1,837,301 8212 Heirloom Coll Grove 37046 3/19/19 Huff Eddie Paul; Huff Teri Christine Stonegate Homes LLC $1,836,638 37 Colonel Winstead Brentwood 37027 8/6/19 Santoni Sueli Sukorski; Santoni Thomas Evenzio Schmidt Kari $1,800,000 3 Governors Brentwood 37027 11/1/19 Desai Jan; Desai Panache Manning Brian D; Manning Kathleen C $1,800,000

Rutherford County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Sale Price 2763 Oxford Hall M'boro 37128 4/8/19 Richland South LLC Jones Tina M $1,625,000 2806 Windsong M'boro 37129 8/29/19 Barrett Brandy Sue; Barrett Christopher Gene Barrett Matthew O; Barrett Sharman M $1,500,000 1411 Avellino M'boro 37130 5/1/19 Huber Keith M; Huber Shelly L Tucker Caroline N; Tucker John R $1,375,000 11019 Threet Christiana 37037 12/27/19 Deen Michele; Poss Stephen 11019 Threet Road Trust The $1,295,000 3511 Oak Leigh M'boro 37129 8/27/19 Thomas Lani Steven; Thomas Sabrina Poarch Martin E; Poarch Melissa P $1,250,000 1471 Avellino M'boro 37130 4/22/19 Haley Brian; Haley Lesley Dudley Deborah S; Dudley Robert E $1,120,000 1523 Mirabella M'boro 37130 7/16/19 Abernathy Paul; Abernathy Sandra Mioton Guy Britton; Mioton Janise S $1,050,000 5624 Franklin M'boro 37128 6/26/19 Volunteer State Bank Jones D Glenn; Jones Pamela O $960,000 1522 Bear Branch M'boro 37130 8/30/19 Anderton Gary P; Anderton Joy P Benedict Mark J; Benedict Sallie $936,000 1501 Avellino M'boro 37130 7/5/19 Hooper Robbie M; Hooper Thomas L Curry Jay Chadwick; Curry Suzanne E $930,000 1466 Avellino M'boro 37130 12/23/19 Obeissy Anas Paquette-Strong Louise; Strong Kelly; Strong Louise Paquette $910,000 1454 Avellino M'boro 37130 7/9/19 Tessmer Michael; Tessmer Tiffany Shoaf Timothy; Shoaf Tonya $900,000 4035 Yeargan M'boro 37128 10/25/19 Deloach William; Smith Sarah Bradley Kym S; Bradley Mark Roy $899,000 3602 Shelbyville M'boro 37127 9/27/19 Five Star Joint Venture Dales Douglas M $899,000 1502 Avellino M'boro 37130 8/1/19 Jarrett Marcie; Jarrett Marco Stark Amy M; Stark Dennis D $865,000 1020 Caitlin Smyrna 37167 6/4/19 Anderson John H; Anderson Karen C Hall Alissa W; Hall Bryan $853,800 7010 Beverly Christiana 37037 11/18/19 Howell Daisye C; Smith Brian D Livesay Properties Inc $849,999 1406 Avellino M'boro 37130 10/1/19 Lichaa Hady; Rabaa Lara Thompson Lyndi; Thompson Robert $825,000 1100 Allen M'boro 37129 6/12/19 Bollinger Robert Jr; Roberts Deborah McKenzie Brenda L; McKenzie Terry L $802,500 4603 Marymont Springs M'boro 37128 10/29/19 Ragheb Bishoy; Ragheb Melissa Smith Aaron T; Smith Lindsey M $799,900 7243 Magnolia Valley Eagleville 37060 10/2/19 Hitchcock Kimberly D; Hitchcock Thomas L Johnson Loretta; Johnson Scott $799,000 1123 Julian M'boro 37128 7/15/19 Locke Justin A; Locke Tiffany M Morgan Blake; Morgan Jessica L $790,000 2135 Stewart Creek M'boro 37129 11/25/19 Vanderbilt Joffery; Vanderbilt Victoria Gibbs Craig; Gibbs Trudi $788,000 6980 John Bragg M'boro 37127 12/12/19 Davis Michael D Jakes Billy M Jr; Jakes Donna Sue $781,000 2910 Cherry Blossom M'boro 37129 4/3/19 Ferry Edwin E; Ferry Joy L Patrick Doug; Patrick Tammy $775,000 13260 Halls Hill Milton 37118 1/25/19 Christiansen Debra Ann; Christiansen Melvin Roy Janecke Andrew; Janecke Kitty $770,000 1107 Julian M'boro 37128 10/4/19 Smith Doris G; Smith Gregg A McQuary Mary Geralyn $769,900 1152 Cheatham Springs Eagleville 37060 11/26/19 Hanger Gregory Allen; Hanger Tanna Jean Ole South Properties Inc $767,290 1607 Fairhaven M'boro 37128 10/1/19 Morgan Angela Kristen; Morgan Timothy Charles Eisenga Henry; Eisenga Ila $765,000 704 Lauderback Smyrna 37167 10/24/19 Thompson Arthur Ryan; Thompson Dee D Lauderback George P II; Lauderback Tina L $760,000 1546 Georgetown M'boro 37129 2/13/19 James Gregory Tidwell; Tidwell Dierdre K Fancher Christine S $760,000 872 Allen M'boro 37129 9/9/19 Boles Darrell R; Boles Jamie E Gentry Phyllis Elizabeth; Reed John William; Reed Phyllis Elizabeth $753,500 3392 Shady M'boro 37130 12/13/19 Stearns Ashley D; Stearns Matthew C Beach Joseph C; Beach Paula A $750,000 2264 Oak Leigh M'boro 37129 3/7/19 Carol J Strawn Lieberman Bridget C; Lieberman Wayne R $750,000 107 Big Sandia M'boro 37128 5/24/19 Cales Amber; Cales Christina Materese Andrea D; Young Jay E $750,000 1139 Bella Vida M'boro 37129 5/15/19 Church Tracy; Rogers Melissa Simmons Builders Inc $749,000 7340 Almaville Arrington 37014 7/11/19 Baird David Michael; Baird Michelle Bozza Kristen Amber; Travis Jason Mark; Travis Kristen S $742,500 1421 Greenwood Coll Grove 37046 6/4/19 Puckett Jonathan C; Puckett Whitney C Cannon Pendrell; Cannon Steven $740,000 7346 Magnolia Valley Eagleville 37060 3/13/19 Horne Katherine Blakenship; Horne Michael Harrison Darren; Harrison Sharon Ann $739,000 3070 Floyd Eagleville 37060 6/10/19 Jones John C III; Sewell Craig Null Lois; Null Lois C; Null Richard; Null Richard L $704,000 3790 Asbury M'boro 37129 10/31/19 Baker Mark; Wisniewski Gary Myburgh Herman Trust; Pretoria Rentals Trust $700,000 7607 Midland Christiana 37037 10/10/19 Johnson Loretta; Johnson Scott Strain Janet R; Strain Thomas S $700,000 6988 Williams Christiana 37037 7/17/19 Carley Craig & Carmen Revocable Trust Findlay Anita F; Findlay Scott A $700,000

Sumner County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Sale Price 747 Plantation Gallatin 37066 12/30/19 Jobe Memarie C; Jobe Neill McPherson Angela M; McPherson Thomas O $2,523,000 1045 Kendras Gallatin 37066 12/19/19 Timothy T Burdick Trust Williams Bonnie J; Williams Jerry G $2,100,000 1549 Boardwalk Gallatin 37066 5/20/19 Elizondo Miguel A; Elizondo Trista S Kellogg Lisa; Kellogg Michael $2,000,000 846 Pickwick Gallatin 37066 6/24/19 Heinz Jeanette Boone Ryan Glen; Boone Sharon K $1,933,000 792 Plantation Gallatin 37066 3/26/19 792 Plantation Way Trust Gregory Famly Trust $1,800,000 825 Plantation Gallatin 37066 3/18/19 Lange Justin P; Lange Sarah V Diane & Charles Barr Living Trust $1,580,000 1389 Rozella Gallatin 37066 8/5/19 Ali Inv LLC Steen Monty K; Steen Susan L $1,525,000 1134 Landing Private Gallatin 37066 9/3/19 Morris-Simon Teresa; Simon Scott T Yount Debra B; Yount Debra R; Yount Donald K $1,515,000 114 Rose Hndrsnville 37075 10/2/19 Johnson Christopher; Johnson Courtney Blake-Darrah Lorri A; Darrah Michael; Blake Lorri A $1,500,000 200 Cherokee Hndrsnville 37075 9/24/19 Miller Shannon D; Miller William Burkett Homes Inc $1,395,000 1439 Boardwalk Gallatin 37066 12/11/19 Wheeler Andrea; Wheeler Daniel Jones Aaron A; Jones V Michelle $1,385,000 159 Bay Hndrsnville 37075 10/7/19 McClendon Stephanie; McClendon Troy Buck Christen L; Buck Christopher $1,350,000 212 Bluegrass Hndrsnville 37075 11/12/19 Campbell Charles W; Campbell Dana M Poole Shirley Williams $1,300,000 1483 Boardwalk Gallatin 37066 5/13/19 Brooks Michael; Brooks Tina Phillips Harry Jason; Phillips Leslie K $1,300,000 119 Bluegrass Hndrsnville 37075 2/19/19 Phillips Jessica Taylor Costello Christopher; Costello Cristy $1,300,000 652 Northridge Gallatin 37066 11/6/19 Pollack Jason Michael Galutsch Michele M; Gautsch Thomas L $1,275,000 109 Bella Vista Goodlttsvlle 37072 4/1/19 Gaines James A; Gaines Rebecca K Price Michael T; Price Shannon S $1,275,000 140 Lake Valley Hndrsnville 37075 2/28/19 Collins Larry Joe III Intress Kristin $1,260,000 114 Walnut Hndrsnville 37075 7/2/19 Low Mona R; Sheltra Terrance L Herzberg Gary Allan $1,250,000 2518 Grassland Gallatin 37066 12/18/19 Tsaroumis Real Estate LLC Boles Alan D; Boles Cathy L $1,237,000 2151 Centerpoint Hndrsnville 37075 5/13/19 Goss Brenda; Goss Michael Cameron Hill Elisha; Hill Jason C $1,185,800 1695 Jacobs Gallatin 37066 6/3/19 Patterson James M; Patterson Margaret Zoller Holland S; Zoller Lee K $1,150,000 121 Bella Vista Goodlttsvlle 37072 9/11/19 Lenz Gordon N; Lenz Trudy C Beasley Charleen M; Beasley Charles T $1,145,000 1073 Madison Creek Goodlttsvlle 37072 1/22/19 Ellis Benjamin Edwin; Ellis Sarah Eisen Montgomery Darrell; Montgomery Mekesha $1,130,000 247 Bayshore Hndrsnville 37075 12/13/19 Frazier Brandy Lynn; Frazier Christopher Graham Bellingan Graydon Philip; Sexton Caroline $1,100,000 1090A Latimer Hndrsnville 37075 10/17/19 Hamilton Jamie P; Hamilton Robert Allen Jr Flatt Kim L; Flatt Terry F $1,100,000 107 Liberty Hndrsnville 37075 7/31/19 Brackmann Diana K; Brackmann Douglas Jenkins Billy Joel; Jenkins Erin $1,075,000 134 Cages Hndrsnville 37075 3/27/19 Mupr 3 Assets LLC Barnes Michael $1,075,000 158 Riverchase Hndrsnville 37075 12/17/19 Clayton-Ferguson Nancy; Ferguson Robert D Dolan Beverley M; Dolan Thomas A $1,070,000 1024 Club View Gallatin 37066 8/27/19 Sloan Edward A Sr; Sloan Wanda Foxland Harbor Condos LLC $1,062,102 1024 Club View Gallatin 37066 2/22/19 Hughes Charles A; Hughes Janice E Foxland Harbor Condos LLC $1,055,817 162 Hidden Cove Gallatin 37066 6/14/19 Dugger Crystal Michelle; Dugger Jeffery Brown Stikeleather Leaann; Stikeleather Thomas $1,050,000 629 Neals Gallatin 37066 10/31/19 Elizondo Miguel A Jr; Elizondo Trista Griffith Randall H; Grifith Kathryn L $1,050,000 731 Happy Hollow Goodlttsvlle 37072 7/26/19 Smith Amanda Denise; Smith Christopher Allen Phillips Rayme; Phillips Wendy $1,045,000 1221 Plantation Gallatin 37066 10/29/19 Fulps Steven L; Skillern David E Ernst Group LLC $985,013 1208 Potter Gallatin 37066 1/7/19 Bray Eric J; Bray Kristy Botsko Builders Inc $979,000 126 Clifftop Hndrsnville 37075 4/17/19 Colandrea Bonnie G; Colandrea Richard J Jr Mercer Kimberly M; Mercer Scott $975,000 1198 Potter Gallatin 37066 3/14/19 Pacwa Dale V; Pacwa Sandra Ernst Group LLC $975,000 1585 Boardwalk Gallatin 37066 4/8/19 Blazier Danny; Blazier Jennifer Walker Elizabeth B; Walker Mark C $975,000 920 Plantation Gallatin 37066 5/21/19 Kellogg Lisa Songco; Kellogg Michael S Gittens Kevin J; Gittens Kimberly A $975,000 105 Affirmed Hndrsnville 37075 7/25/19 Terry Douglas C; Terry Marilyn L Smith Amanda D; Smith Christopher A $970,000 164 Clifftop Hndrsnville 37075 3/28/19 Harris Jennifer Jane; Harris Michael Paul Denham Tommy; Jackson Randee $955,000 1343 Dickerson Bay Gallatin 37066 8/16/19 Caudill Flora; Caudill Michael Dobson Francine $950,000 122 Skyview Hndrsnville 37075 12/27/19 Krull Douglas J Christner Melissa Sue; Christner Norman Dalton $935,000 117 Hidden Hndrsnville 37075 10/15/19 Fletcher Jennifer K; Fletcher Stephen C Thomas Corina D; Thomas James E Jr $926,000 1189 Chloe Gallatin 37066 4/11/19 Werner Irene E; Werner Kenneth H McLaughlin Steven; McLaughlin Vickie Keen $925,000 224 Ettington Gallatin 37066 6/26/19 Peyton Jennifer Jalynn; Peyton Joshua Brooks Achiever Dev LLC $900,000 2574 Cages Bend Gallatin 37066 3/4/19 Sheldon Alexandra Stansell Blake; Stansell Lynda $900,000 2228C Highway 25 Cottontown 37048 3/19/19 Holt Kyle Russell; Holt Terri Jeans Jr Builders LLC $899,900 1195 Chloe Gallatin 37066 9/25/19 1980 Muffin Trust Huseby Christina; Huseby Robert $893,000 1024 Club View Gallatin 37066 2/4/19 Connor Fred F Foxland Harbor Condos LLC $871,021 1022 Jenkins Hndrsnville 37075 11/25/19 Gorecki Diane E; Gorecki Thomas J Kimble Angela D $865,000 1024 Club View Gallatin 37066 7/24/19 Payne Dianne; Payne Jeffrey B Foxland Harbor Condos LLC $863,959 146 Bella Vista Goodlttsvlle 37072 3/18/19 Peeler Jon C; Peeler Vickie Merry Jeffrey Wayne; Merry Tami Sue $855,137 102 Riva Hndrsnville 37075 1/30/19 Weldzius Kathy Teller Pamela S $850,000 210 Woodlake Gallatin 37066 7/12/19 Young Charles Loren; Young Judy C Young Cathy T; Young Keith R $849,900 130 Clifftop Hndrsnville 37075 10/7/19 Williams Deborah B; Williams Rockie M Monroe James W $840,000 202 Woodlake Gallatin 37066 3/27/19 Farino Michael; Farino Pamela Meikle Donald R; Meikle Linda N $829,900 132 Maple Row Hndrsnville 37075 9/11/19 T&L Prop of TN LLC Maple Inv Partners $814,050

Wilson County