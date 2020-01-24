Top Middle Tennessee residential sales for December 2019

VOL. 44 | NO. 4 | Friday, January 24, 2020

Top commercial real estate sales, December 2019, for Davidson, Williamson, Rutherford, Wilson and Sumner counties, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

Davidson County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 919 Overton Lea Nashville 37220 12/11 Hand Charles W Jr; Hand Kailey E Adams Gerrye Nan Goins $4,300,000 413 Ellendale Nashville 37205 12/13 Tach 629 LLC Bruns Elizabeth B; Bruns Robert J $4,275,000 869 Battery Nashville 37220 12/17 Eveready Property Trust Will Adam $3,320,000 4 Kenilworth Nashville 37215 12/5 Harris Jennifer; Sliskovich Joe Land Title Trust $2,600,000 22 Bancroft Nashville 37215 12/10 STC Inv Group LLC Maradi NV LLC $2,500,000 1212 Laurel Nashville 37203 12/23 Bollinger Christopher Paradis Paul $2,150,000 3916 Wallace Nashville 37215 12/2 Griffith Mark A; Griffith Patricia A Colclasure Ashley; Colclasure Ethan $2,099,000 203 Leonard Nashville 37205 12/4 Perdue Philip Wayne; Perdue Susan Jane Cates Lyn; Cates Steven $1,990,000 302 Hillwood Nashville 37205 12/18 Pennington Family Revocable Living Trust Lisa G Beasley Living Trust $1,984,000 4403 Sunnybrook Nashville 37205 12/11 Ambrose Colin M; Ambrose Trisha D Hill Matthew W; Hill Vicki B $1,810,000 4228 Wallace Nashville 37215 12/27 JHHHT LLC Vintage 508 LLC $1,720,000 4026 Russellwood Nashville 37204 12/17 4026 Russellwood Drive Trust New Beginnings Ent LLC $1,720,000 1135 Brookmeade Nashville 37204 12/18 Adam Duvall Revocable Trust 8GCO Revocable Living Trust $1,645,000 1411 Richland Woods Brentwood 37027 12/13 Slezinger Daniel Brian; Slezinger Elizabeth Davis Nigh Elizabeth; Nigh William $1,600,000 101 Balleroy Brentwood 37027 12/17 Baker Gary T; Baker Portia L Jacobson Ashley T; Jacobson Carol Jan; Jacobson Harry R; Jacobson Nicholas R $1,525,000 709 Lynnwood Nashville 37205 12/16 Ward Danny; Ward Jennifer Wilson Mary Seat; Wilson Paul Ashley $1,525,000 4028 Lealand Nashville 37204 12/6 Johnson Kaitlyn T; Johnson Tyler R Birdee Daljit K; Birdee Gurjeet S $1,500,000 305 Bowling Nashville 37205 12/17 Ferrell Adelita R; Ferrell Claude Lee III Paxson Nicole $1,483,900 3426 Benham Nashville 37215 12/11 3426 Benham Trust Agreement 3424 Benham LLC $1,450,000 1805 Sweetbriar Nashville 37212 12/30 Ruby Abbey Mansfield; Ruby Paul M Shaw Anthony John; Shaw Timothy B $1,430,000 2003 Castleman Nashville 37215 12/11 Sissons Colton Build Nashville Db2 LLC $1,414,213 1939 Old Hickory Brentwood 37027 12/20 Karl Daniel Bruce Chasney Jeffrey P; Chasney Victoria S; Shepard Victoria $1,400,001 1515 Clifton Nashville 37215 12/10 Reiss Casey A; Reiss Jeffrey L Edwards Kristy L; Edwards William E III $1,400,000 1808 Castleman Nashville 37215 12/27 Samter Jennifer Lynn; Samter Jordan David Castleman Partners LLC $1,367,500 3424 Benham Nashville 37215 12/2 Charnpanichkarn Apichai 3424 Benham LLC $1,360,000 4009 Graybar Nashville 37215 12/20 Sallee Brian P; Sallee Christy Graymont Dev LLC $1,358,907 2612 Belcourt Nashville 37212 12/6 Robins Van C Province Builders LLC $1,250,000 3417A Benham Nashville 37215 12/12 Cesare Benedict; Mirra-Cesare Adriana Potter Brothers Const LLC $1,250,000 4406 Harding Nashville 37205 12/12 Feltwell Trust French Richard B $1,250,000 1205A Sigler Nashville 37203 12/23 Miller Derek; Miller Elizabeth Blue Sky Horizon Gp $1,224,184 3602 Hampton Nashville 37215 12/6 Moore Heather Elizabeth; Moore Ryan Amy L Rich Revocable Trust $1,179,500 4004 Lealand Nashville 37204 12/23 Deford Nicole; King Michael Davidson Gillian Patrice; Davidson Jeffrey Neil $1,152,500 3616D West End Nashville 37205 12/27 Yang Shiayin; Patel Amit Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC $1,150,000 509 Close Nashville 37205 12/5 Crosthwaite B Keith; Crosthwaite Katherine G Finley Sara J $1,140,000 1122 Balbade Nashville 37215 12/4 Mulkey Harry B III; Mulkey Taylor Benoit Milam Carol P; Milam Douglas F $1,100,000 3710 Wimbledon Nashville 37215 12/2 Macey Cheryl Walton; Macey John Witherspoon Jr Rodan Camie M; Rodan Michael S $1,067,000 846 Sutton Hill Nashville 37204 12/27 Fair Amy Lynn; Thiel Todd V Achiever Development LLC $1,050,000 1137 Granny White Nashville 37204 12/4 Sizemore Christopher M; Sizemore Janie A Potter Brothers Const LLC $1,041,679 600 12th Nashville 37203 12/18 Fitzgerald Douglas A Zaruk Carolyn Wendy Keiko; Zaruk Kevin Jonathan $1,040,000 1310 Clifton Nashville 37215 12/6 Gleason Lauren; Gleason Mark Eugene Jr Hinz Crystal; Hinz Peter $1,025,000 3850 Granny White Nashville 37204 12/30 Lipscomb University Hale Charles A; Hale Susan M $1,000,000 4047 General Bate Nashville 37204 12/11 Gendron Thomas A; Gendron Traci E Amico Anthony; Amico Julianne $999,900 4045 General Bate Nashville 37204 12/13 McClarey Bryan S; McClarey Jody M Amico Anthony; Amico Julianne $999,900 1021 Clifton Nashville 37204 12/12 Shannon Cory; Shannon Drew Roth Andrea M; Roth John A Jr $979,900 144 39th Nashville 37209 12/26 Watts Dorraine Day; Watts Kent Ellis Aspen Const LLC $976,900 3923 Kimpalong Nashville 37205 12/16 Taylor Carli Borden; Taylor Joshua Tray Franklin Pike Holding LLC $975,000 1406 Woodmont Nashville 37215 12/19 King Daniel Sqft Builder LLC $926,800 2508 Westwood Nashville 37212 12/13 Baker Julian Bridges III Dowdy Ariahn; Dowdy Chris $922,320 4416A Lealand Nashville 37204 12/2 Tran Brittany Williams; Tran Quoc Phan Bachier Carlos; Zepeda Marissa $905,000 1312 6th Nashville 37208 12/4 Lowrie Real Estate LLC Goodman Lucy; Goodman Wendell; Rutherford Paul A; Rutherford Wende $900,000 1024 Gateway Nashville 37220 12/20 Gateway Trust Bright Helen Lee; Bright Lewis Demoville Jr; White Ann Scott Bright $885,280 3910 Cross Creek Nashville 37215 12/26 Joseph C Davis LLC Willy J CC LLC $875,000 3505 Grayswood Nashville 37215 12/19 Connor Jonathan; Connor Lauren Huerta Christian A Ilic; Ilic Suzan H $875,000 3908 Cross Creek Nashville 37215 12/6 Joseph C Davis LLC Willy J CC LLC $875,000 4121 Westlawn Nashville 37209 12/17 Skoldberg Erik Robert; Skoldberg Kylie Erin Aspen Const LLC $875,000 900 20th Nashville 37212 12/20 Bradbury Devin; Bradbury Patty Chapman Steven $874,900 914 Bradford Nashville 37204 12/19 Cohen Benjamin; Cohen Lindsay Pettigrew Charles D; Pettigrew Sarah G $865,000 305 32nd Nashville 37212 12/11 Wetherbee Wallace Butts Nyquist Kate; Poore John M Jr; Poore Penny S $857,700 5316 Forest Acres Nashville 37220 12/10 Murphy Brian P; Murphy Shannon J Young Russell; Young Tiffany $855,000 1115 Sigler Nashville 37203 12/13 White & Co LLC Smith Betty G; Smith James Randolph $850,000 1495A Woodmont Nashville 37215 12/10 Romeo Robert; Spahn Lauren M Barlow Builders LLC $839,900 112 Chatsworth Nashville 37215 12/2 Weeden Ann Parker; Weeden Charles Douglas Judy Jess; Judy Kathleen D $825,000 1410A Woodmont Nashville 37215 12/26 Gallagher Michael; Gallagher Nicole Cadence Const LLC $825,000 2818A Kirkwood Nashville 37204 12/10 Corrigan Peter S Build Nashville DB2 LLC $822,000 2514 Blair Nashville 37212 12/10 Amundson David Mark; Amundson Jhennifer Anderson Holmes William; Trueblood Jennifer $819,000 436 Iris Nashville 37204 12/3 PBNJ Mgmt LLC Campsall Jason D; Campsall Terrine P $815,000 110 Heady Nashville 37205 12/31 Jensen Thomas Edward Jr; Jensen Tracy Steel Burns Trust $800,000 111 Wentworth Nashville 37215 12/9 Frank Thomas; Frank Trudy Anderson James E III; Anderson James E III $800,000

Williamson County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 1472 Witherspoon Brentwood 37027 12/27 Clemens Tacchi Family Living Trust; Tacchi Clemens Family Living Trust Ford Mike Custom Builders LLC $3,775,156 12 Spyglass Brentwood 37027 12/6 Davis Darren G Mangione Karol W; Mangione Nelson J $2,800,000 757 Steadman Brentwood 37027 12/27 Schottenheimer Brian D; Schottenheimer Gemmi Montgomery Classic Const LLC $2,238,981 29 Colonel Winstead Brentwood 37027 12/27 Martinez Christopher J; Martinez Emily Sells Jack Huddleston; Sells Michele Carter $1,890,000 8155 Heirloom Coll Grove 37046 12/11 Tubbs Travis W Legend Homes LLC $1,738,041 9232 Lehigh Brentwood 37027 12/23 Lang Andrew; Lang Linda Ford Mike Custom Builders LLC $1,632,165 5065 Native Pony Coll Grove 37046 12/27 Brogan Diane M; Brogan Kevin M Huff Paul; Huff Teri Christine $1,595,000 813 Stonewater Franklin 37064 12/16 Kary Deanna Renee Zurich Homes Group LLC $1,515,169 6666 Hastings Franklin 37069 12/20 Burks Mary K; Lenahan David W Bordeau Homes; Vision Builders LLC $1,465,000 8524 Heirloom Coll Grove 37046 12/31 Bennett John D; Bennett Melissa E Trace Const Inc $1,399,999 665 Jasper Franklin 37064 12/5 Foster Revocable Trust Ford Mike Custom Builders LLC $1,368,661 1814 Morgan Farms Brentwood 37027 12/27 Lyons Laila Salama; Lyons Morgan Andrew Montgomery Bradley D; Montgomery Dawn Y $1,360,000 398 Lady of The Lake Franklin 37067 12/6 Trautwein Channon; Trautwein Jason Shy Daniel R; Shy Sharon $1,325,000 914 Calloway Brentwood 37027 12/16 Murphy James Albert Jr; Murphy Jordan Carver Guffee Annelise; Guffee James E Jr $1,310,000 1947 Parade Brentwood 37027 12/20 Boone Ryan Glen Revocable Trust Aspen Const Holdings LLC $1,285,000 2705 Eglington Franklin 37069 12/31 Hahn Sandra; Hahn Spencer Turnberry Homes LLC $1,242,311 5603 Saddlewood Brentwood 37027 12/12 Bass Chelsea Leigh; Bass Rodney Lee Chance Leann; Chance Matthew R $1,193,000 9538 Whitby Crest Brentwood 37027 12/13 Hirsekorn Katherine; Khan Jeffrey Pulte Homes Tennessee Limited Partnership $1,181,114 8230 Glover Brentwood 37027 12/20 Wright Anna C; Wright Craig T Adams James E Jr 2016 Revocable Ttrust; Adams Mary Susan 2016 Revocable Trust $1,168,750 1931 Parade Brentwood 37027 12/19 Robertson Anna Hope; Robertson Jeff Bowen Jr Drees Premier Homes Inc $1,154,900 722 Stonewater Franklin 37064 12/17 White Don J; White Marcia Foster Kelly; Foster Patrick $1,150,000 1031 Firestone Franklin 37067 12/31 Malek Kamran Management Trust Turnberry Homes LLC $1,149,900 659 Jasper Franklin 37064 12/23 Iskowe Deanna Susan Living Trust Ford Mike Custom Builders LLC $1,113,590 1609 Valle Verde Brentwood 37027 12/27 Green Family Trust Hawkins Andrew R; Hawkins Megan W $1,110,000 9201 Sheridan Park Brentwood 37027 12/11 Gold Ashley Sheehan; Gold Michael David Schwartz Richard J $1,110,000 400 Wiregrass Franklin 37064 12/23 Poll MacGregor E; Poll Nancy W ODonnell Lynda H; ODonnell William $1,100,000 1941 Parade Brentwood 37027 12/2 Appel Richard And Nicole Avellina Living Trust Drees Premier Homes Inc $1,088,979 1940 Parade Brentwood 37027 12/19 Sprow Howard E; Sprow Laura B Drees Premier Homes Inc $1,085,767 9206 Duncaster Brentwood 37027 12/6 Siefkes Courtney Ann; Siefkes Justin T Turnberry Homes LLC $1,076,145 1750 Charity Brentwood 37027 12/9 St John Chad; St John Viruna Miller Gregory J; Miller Katrena L $1,075,000 2480 Santa Barbara Franklin 37069 12/9 Lynn Amy Turnberry Homes LLC $1,056,193 7215 Prairie Falcon Arrington 37014 12/27 Kelton Betsey; Kelton Frank Oneal Bryan P; Oneal Mary E $1,055,000 2487 Santa Barbara Franklin 37069 12/31 Coughlin Shuler Barbara L; Shuler Barbara L Coughlin; Shuler Ronald Turnberry Homes LLC $1,016,298 1513 Beckham Brentwood 37027 12/16 Schaffer Brittany; Schaffer Thomas Turnberry Homes LLC $1,005,215 2483 Old Natchez Franklin 37069 12/19 White Hillary S; White Joshua D Perrone Brian; Perrone Jennifer $1,000,000 1531 Championship Franklin 37064 12/10 Eisenhauer Denise B; Eisenhauer Thomas S Risemberg Erik; Risemberg Susan McLean $1,000,000 2416 Los Olivos Franklin 37069 12/13 Hurley Amanda; Hurley Shawn Turnberry Homes LLC $999,900 9201 Holstein Nolensville 37135 12/20 Patel Asha; Patel Viraj Turnberry Homes LLC $997,261 246 Belgian Nolensville 37135 12/13 Vanthournout Hayley K; Vanthournout Thomas H GP Luxury LLC $990,827 1830 Barnstaple Brentwood 37027 12/17 Mollica Anthony V; Mollica Tracy Coughlan Christopher M; Coughlan Jennifer L $985,250 8354 Lochinver Park Brentwood 37027 12/20 Santos Amorvinia M Wico Trust; Wico Santos Amorvinia M Trust Amano Eugene Philip $985,000 1108 Lusitano Nolensville 37135 12/27 Leahy Michael; Leahy Mitzi GP Luxury LLC $985,000 2472 Santa Barbara Franklin 37069 12/31 Karpenko Stephen; Warden Alexandra Turnberry Homes LLC $979,900 224 Belgian Nolensville 37135 12/9 Andrus Kaitlyn E; Andrus Taylor W Legacy Homes of Tn LLC $974,086 456 Oldenburg Nolensville 37135 12/31 Arendt Robert T; Cosio Lora GP Luxury LLC $973,606 873 Nialta Brentwood 37027 12/12 HSR Properties Land Trust Johnson Michelle Ann; Rhee Michelle $970,000 1827 Ivy Crest Brentwood 37027 12/6 Gray Holly Moore; Gray Jeremy Prescott Graumann Family Trust $965,000 100 Ralston Franklin 37064 12/4 Dyer Joan Alice Reid Christopher; Reid Jennifer Brooks $960,000 139 Asher Downs Nolensville 37135 12/16 Keller Cara H; Keller Dwayne Martin Drees Premier Homes Inc $959,612 5118 Walnut Park Brentwood 37027 12/9 Chen Robert Sisemore Kristin; Sisemore Patrick R $959,000 1607 Bernini Brentwood 37027 12/9 Music Transports Gp Duvall Darla Marie; Duvall Robert V $945,000 680 Lawler Nolensville 37135 12/27 Peltz Danielle G; Peltz Jesse Sean Jones Company of Tennessee LLC $934,190 1855 Longmoore Brentwood 37027 12/20 Harris Blaise; Harris Laura James Edward; James Jennifer $931,000 1713 Montclair Brentwood 37027 12/23 Sherry Kris; Sherry Laura Fowler Ryan O; Fowler Stacy L $930,000 921 Fair Franklin 37064 12/30 Harding Rebecca; Harding Sean Williams Hayley $930,000 2476 Santa Barbara Franklin 37069 12/20 Krauthamer Family Trust Turnberry Homes LLC $924,900 2412 Los Olivos Franklin 37069 12/30 Jones Spencer Marshia A; Spencer Marshia A Jones; Spencer Ted K Turnberry Homes LLC $904,137 3120 Chase Point Franklin 37067 12/23 Blue James D; Blue Laura E Pate Lisa M; Pate Paul J $901,600 305 Starling Franklin 37064 12/31 Negley Mark S Enlow Courtney E; Enlow Timothy S $900,000 6809 Chatterton Coll Grove 37046 12/31 Belcher Tina M; Belcher Tyler A McDaniel Farms Partners LLC $886,670 4038 Kings Camp Arrington 37014 12/19 Cook Amanda K; Cook John Stanko Becky R; Stanko Shannon C $885,000 1106 State Franklin 37064 12/17 Maggard Kevin F; Maggard Masami Guschke John; Guschke Phyllis $880,000 2671 Benington Nolensville 37135 12/16 Widmyer Dorothea R; Widmyer Thomas P Barlow Builders LLC $877,900 1237 Championship Franklin 37064 12/19 Artman James E; Artman Linda S Ford Mike Custom Builders LLC $877,837 7341 Harlow Coll Grove 37046 12/27 Kruse Leonard David; Olyniec Jeffrey William Arrington Property Holdings LLC $877,650 1829 Grey Pointe Brentwood 37027 12/3 Mangione Karol W; Mangione Nelson J Bush Kevin N; Bush Lea D $874,000 6115 Pleasant Water Brentwood 37027 12/23 Gardner Allison; Gardner Forrest Artman James E; Artman Linda S $874,000 3012 Natures Landing Franklin 37064 12/31 McPherson Christine; Shenouda John Carbine & Assoc LLC $862,200 2004 Orange Leaf Franklin 37067 12/16 Dalamar Rental LLC Dalamar Homes LLC $860,000 4428 Ivan Creek Franklin 37064 12/3 McDaniel Amy; McDaniel Jim R Hesler Adam Matthew; Hesler Chelsia E $860,000 710 Ashley Brentwood 37027 12/18 Pepper Dixie Louise Kingman Brett C; Kingman Lauren Catherine $855,000 5024 Donovan Franklin 37064 12/23 Peacias Advantage Trust Prendiville Emily $854,000 1136 McClellan Nolensville 37135 12/9 Matlock Daniel; Matlock Emily Achilles Custom Builders LLC $852,750 131 Asher Downs Nolensville 37135 12/16 Vasser Chandra Yvette; Vasser Rommie Jr Drees Premier Homes Inc $851,850 9503 Wexcroft Brentwood 37027 12/9 Miller Gregory Jay; Miller Katrena L Hensley Karin Aileen Living Trust $850,000 1577 Westhaven Franklin 37064 12/10 Garges James R; Garges Martha Bunting; Garges Mary Claire Mack Bryan Charles; Soriano Heather $845,000 189 Broadgreen Nolensville 37135 12/3 Harris Alvin James III Drees Premier Homes Inc $838,590 254 Belgian Nolensville 37135 12/10 McNeely Eric M; McNeely Rebecca D GP Luxury LLC $835,000 1137 McClellan Nolensville 37135 12/9 Theodore Peter A; Theodore Renee Defatta Custom Homes LLC $828,467 412 Sandcastle Franklin 37069 12/6 Baugher Julie R; Baugher Matthew D Battiato Carole $825,000 220 Rock Cress Nolensville 37135 12/31 Ford Patti Suzanne; Ford Robert Kent Turnberry Homes LLC $814,433 305 Bel Aire Franklin 37064 12/13 Roberts Carl R; Roberts Ruthann P Communicate To Connect LLC $810,000 9840 Sam Donald Nolensville 37135 12/5 Hall Holly; Hall Kenneth Noe Gwen; Noe Troy W $800,000

Rutherford County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 11019 Threet Christiana 37037 12/27 Deen Michele; Poss Stephen 11019 Threet Road Trust The $1,295,000 1466 Avellino M'boro 37130 12/23 Obeissy Anas Paquette-Strong Louise; Strong Kelly; Strong Louise Paquette $910,000 6980 John Bragg M'boro 37127 12/12 Davis Michael D Jakes Billy; Jakes Billy M Jr; Jakes Billy Jr; Jakes Donna; Jakes Donna Sue; Jakes William Martin Jr $781,000 3392 Shady M'boro 37130 12/13 Stearns Ashley D; Stearns Matthew C Beach Joseph C; Beach Paula A $750,000 4332 Pretoria M'boro 37128 12/23 Thacker Jack Robert Smith Michaela C $655,000 8013 Pleasant View Lascassas 37085 12/13 Feltz Candace; Feltz Michael Simmons Builders Inc $649,900 324 Spring Eagleville 37060 12/23 Mosley Jerry T; Mosley Melissa D Blue Sky Const Inc $599,900 2527 Landis M'boro 37128 12/30 Glover Kristi N; Glover Nathenial Dean Harmon Home Co LLC $588,450 4144 Shores M'boro 37128 12/16 Carrozza Dana M; Carrozza Raymond D Carter Joe Edward & Helga Gertrud Revocable Living Trust $580,000 11212 Greenwood Coll Grove 37046 12/26 English Chad Jamison; English Kristi Sue Short Kara; Short Trent $575,000 1605 Blueridge M'boro 37129 12/18 Hamby Patricia Routh Lucas K; Routh Margaret C Unman $567,500 1624 Side M'boro 37130 12/6 Barney Brent T; Barney Sheral L; Wray Judith L Comfort Design Homes LLC $545,000 6464 Lebanon M'boro 37129 12/18 Burk Mary T; Burk Thomas S Matthews Andrew J; Matthews Kristy R $545,000 521 Tybarber M'boro 37129 12/13 McGrady Hannah; McGrady Harrison Kristopher Saltzman Allison; Saltzman Todd $539,900 804 Stone Mill M'boro 37130 12/18 Jackson Dianne; Jackson Michael Walker Merry J; Walker Scott A $524,900 1915 Rolling Creek M'boro 37128 12/16 Giese Todd J II Harris Riginald C; Harris Twila D $515,000 2822 Bertram M'boro 37129 12/6 Mitchell Jamie L; Mitchell Justin D B&K Builders LLC $507,500 7030 Silver Fox Smyrna 37167 12/5 Mabry Shyvonne; Mabry Todd Kingdom Const LLC $497,500 5411 Sherrington M'boro 37128 12/11 Robinson Hollie D; Robinson Shane H Curtze Anne H M; Curtze David W $495,000 825 Stone Mill M'boro 37130 12/20 Snider Liberti A; Watson Thomas E Jansen Janice R; Jansen Jeffrey T $495,000 2010 Richard Garrett Christiana 37037 12/27 Ammerman Diane; Ammerman Thomas Scott Rodney M; Scott Sue Ann Powell $490,000 7059 Silver Fox M'boro 37167 12/30 Amos Brennan Joe Thomas; Amos Meredith Kendall Prince Properties LLC $489,900 3023 Beaulah M'boro 37130 12/20 Nguyen Mai; Tran Minh Excel Builders LLC $484,900 715 Lantana Smyrna 37167 12/18 Blaisdell Tauna K; Stroup Gail L; Stroup Jacob L BMCH Tennessee LLC $480,050 2914 Beaulah M'boro 37128 12/9 Elliott Kendal; Simmons Kurstin Excel Builders LLC $479,900 2644 Jim Houston M'boro 37129 12/10 Gleason Jennifer Drago; Gleason Thomas Edward II Garzino Badreddine $479,000 102 Mandarin Smyrna 37167 12/19 Lowe Raychelle Holt; Lowe Walter A III Vanderbilt Joffery; Vanderbilt Victoria $475,000 238 Council Bluff M'boro 37127 12/23 Nasaif Mohammed Wrather Jerry Wayne; Wrather Pamela Kaye $470,000 2079 Anglers Retreat M'boro 37129 12/3 Bonadies Brenda; Bonadies James Holmes By Design LLC $467,900 421 Davenport M'boro 37128 12/16 Morrow Eric Stanley Sr; Morrow Lisa Faye BMCH Tennessee LLC $465,426 2539 Summit M'boro 37130 12/11 Charles Jean Junel Weidenhamer Greta; Weidenhamer Michael $465,000 6539 Embassy M'boro 37128 12/18 Roe Linda S; Roe Vance E Edmondson Cindy D; Edmondson Joel D $464,000 4622 Maryweather M'boro 37128 12/13 Patel Doli K; Patel Kalp M Clayton Properties Group Inc $462,951 159 Ridgebend M'boro 37128 12/13 McAdams Katherine W; McAdams Richard Kay Jr Feltz Candace; Feltz Michael $460,000 642 Dallas M'boro 37130 12/11 Ray Eileen; Ray James Lewis Nichole; Lewis Phillip Michael $455,000 2044 Holly Grove Lascassas 37085 12/27 Kahler Paul Oldham Seckley; Parker Secley $453,000 211 Fox Den M'boro 37130 12/26 Raycroft Daniel Palmer Charles; Palmer Maureen $452,000 1215 Proprietors M'boro 37128 12/5 Baron Doris F; Baron John S III Celebration Homes LLC $450,354

Sumner County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 747 Plantation Gallatin 37066 12/30 Jobe Memarie C; Jobe Neill McPherson Angela M; McPherson Thomas O $2,523,000 1045 Kendras Gallatin 37066 12/19 Timothy T Burdick Trust Williams Bonnie J; Williams Jerry G $2,100,000 1439 Boardwalk Gallatin 37066 12/11 Wheeler Andrea; Wheeler Daniel Jones Aaron A; Jones V Michelle $1,385,000 2518 Grassland Gallatin 37066 12/18 Tsaroumis Real Estate LLC Boles Alan D; Boles Cathy L $1,237,000 247 Bayshore Hndrsnvlle 37075 12/13 Frazier Brandy Lynn; Frazier Christopher Graham Bellingan Graydon Philip; Sexton Caroline $1,100,000 158 Riverchase Hndrsnvlle 37075 12/17 Clayton-Ferguson Nancy; Ferguson Robert D Dolan Beverley M; Dolan Thomas A $1,070,000 122 Skyview Hndrsnvlle 37075 12/27 Krull Douglas J Christner Melissa Sue; Christner Norman Dalton $935,000 1426 Latimer Hndrsnvlle 37075 12/3 Reynolds Jade; Reynolds Ron Flint Jeffrey M; Flint Tonya $799,900 1252 Chloe Gallatin 37066 12/5 Graham M Susan; Graham Ronald W Tronsrue Cindy; Tronsrue George $795,000 1224 Wavecrest Gallatin 37066 12/4 Reyes Aurelio; Reyes Ramiro Stinson David A $765,000 1268 Twelve Stones Goodlttsvlle 37072 12/23 Wilkerson Brandi R; Wilkerson Emmett E Jr Carrol Margaret Johnson $700,000 1206 Liberty Gallatin 37066 12/27 Corridon Aine Gilliam Alicia G; Gilliam William L Jr $695,000 1138 Longview Hndrsnvlle 37075 12/19 Piver Amanda; Piver Joseph Dugger Crystal M; Dugger Jeffery B $650,000 496B Pee Dee Branch Cottontown 37048 12/12 Kingsbury Heather A; Kingsbury Matthew R Juillerat Benjamin D; Juillerat Stephani N $575,000 1024 Club View Gallatin 37066 12/11 Minichan Kyra Sovine; Minichan John Allen Foxland Harbor Condos LLC $571,080 1413 Centerpoint Hndrsnvlle 37075 12/30 Hulst Kylene; Hulst Thomas Spillers Bonnie L; Spillers Jason D $566,000 213 Carellton Gallatin 37066 12/4 Lansden Antonio L; Lansden Deana A Amorese Anthony; Amorese Heidi $562,000 1006 Brighton Gallatin 37066 12/10 Griesel Hayley; Griesel Riaan Browder Leanne R; Browder Stephen $555,923 158 Ashington Hndrsnvlle 37075 12/18 Price Michael T; Price Shannon S Weekley Homes LLC $550,000 120 Worcesters Hndrsnvlle 37075 12/4 Stewart Amber; Stewart Keith C Jr Hixson Deanna T; Hixson Gene L $549,000 1112 Yearling Gallatin 37066 12/20 Fox Cari L; Fox Robert W Elm Hill Homes Inc $548,703 105 Catalina Hndrsnvlle 37075 12/11 Robinson Dawnalea Crescent Homes TN LLC $538,961 101 Scarbrough Gallatin 37066 12/4 Lehman Andrew S; Lehman Casie Langford Phillip $535,000 2529 Long Hollow Hndrsnvlle 37075 12/11 Skaggs Jeffrey T; Skaggs Victoria Turner Cathy K; Turner Larry F $529,000 1038 Kansas Gallatin 37066 12/11 Eisenberg Edward Lawrence Riadon Yvette $525,000 149 Flintshire Hndrsnvlle 37075 12/9 Scheetz Amber; Scheetz Philip R Frank Batson Homes Inc $520,968 1018 Island Brook Hndrsnvlle 37075 12/2 Mullins Alexander Cameron; Mullins Ashley Raynor Sabia Christopher J Sr; Sabia Lisa M $514,900 219 Sydney Goodlttsvlle 37072 12/27 Ellis Justin; Ellis Shandry Elise Dalamar Homes LLC $510,341 1067 Roys Private Gallatin 37066 12/26 Flenner Andreana; Preston Matthew Lazy J Inv Ltd Partnership $509,570 701 Shute Hndrsnvlle 37075 12/17 Bui Brian K; Le Hang Creekside Homes LLC $509,150 1424 Overcheck Gallatin 37066 12/13 Presley Scott Michael; Presley Sidegnne Maydee Wheeler Const Co $509,020 125 Worcesters Hndrsnvlle 37075 12/11 Cizmarik Maria; Cizmarik Ryan R Roger Batey Const Co $499,950 214 Scarsdale Hndrsnvlle 37075 12/23 Norton Christine; Norton Johnny Frank Daniyel $497,000 140 Twelve Stones Goodlttsvlle 37072 12/5 Sprague Lenore; Sprague Steve Garner Melodie D; Garner William H $492,500 307 Pond Gallatin 37066 12/23 Defrank Adam Marren; Defrank Meril Jones Leslie C; Jones Stephen C $490,000 1708 Noah Gallatin 37066 12/26 Daughtry Ronald Ervin Jr.; Daughtry Karen Scott Linda J Bichard Family Trust $485,000 119 Doral Hndrsnvlle 37075 12/17 Gabers Alyx; Gabers Joseph Claybon Joseph D $485,000 1713 Boardwalk Gallatin 37066 12/17 Roller Robert P Meritage Homes of TN Inc $483,448 492 Abington Hndrsnvlle 37075 12/20 Gafney Neil W; Gafney Sandra Weekley Homes LLC $482,078 1006 Clearview Cottontown 37048 12/20 Carroll Samuel Christian; Gayle Allison Cooper Constance R; Cooper Gregory W $480,000 211 Lotus Hndrsnvlle 37075 12/9 Cate Lori Beth Towe Building Group LLC $469,900 59 Blue Ridge Hndrsnvlle 37075 12/17 Lane James M; Lane Shannon L J Terry Ray Revocable Living Trust; Ray J Terry Tr $463,750 810 Haynie Gallatin 37066 12/27 Beth A Ritchason Revocable Living Trust; H Dewain Ritchason Revocable Living Trust Corn Patsy D; Corn William T $459,000 103 Pilot Knob Hndrsnvlle 37075 12/23 Legorreta Lisa A; Legorreta Matthew R Alberstadt Paul; Alberstadt Tiffany $457,900 107 Copper Creek Goodlttsvlle 37072 12/18 Tucker Lance R; Tucker Sandra J Galvin Enda Kilian; Galvin Maria Bostrom $455,000 1106 Anderson Hndrsnvlle 37075 12/9 Sisk Janet T; Sisk Thomas B Mullins Alexander Cameron; Mullins Ashley Raynor $452,500 2589 Long Hollow Hndrsnvlle 37075 12/9 Huffine Morgan S; Huffine Steven L Jr Mobley Arlene M; Mobley William T $452,000 218 Sydney Goodlttsvlle 37072 12/3 Graham Angela Jackson Dalamar Homes LLC $452,000

