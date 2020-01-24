Top Middle Tennessee residential sales for December 2019

|1472 Witherspoon
|Brentwood
|37027
|12/27
|Clemens Tacchi Family Living Trust; Tacchi Clemens Family Living Trust
|Ford Mike Custom Builders LLC
|$3,775,156
|12 Spyglass
|Brentwood
|37027
|12/6
|Davis Darren G
|Mangione Karol W; Mangione Nelson J
|$2,800,000
|757 Steadman
|Brentwood
|37027
|12/27
|Schottenheimer Brian D; Schottenheimer Gemmi
|Montgomery Classic Const LLC
|$2,238,981
|29 Colonel Winstead
|Brentwood
|37027
|12/27
|Martinez Christopher J; Martinez Emily
|Sells Jack Huddleston; Sells Michele Carter
|$1,890,000
|8155 Heirloom
|Coll Grove
|37046
|12/11
|Tubbs Travis W
|Legend Homes LLC
|$1,738,041
|9232 Lehigh
|Brentwood
|37027
|12/23
|Lang Andrew; Lang Linda
|Ford Mike Custom Builders LLC
|$1,632,165
|5065 Native Pony
|Coll Grove
|37046
|12/27
|Brogan Diane M; Brogan Kevin M
|Huff Paul; Huff Teri Christine
|$1,595,000
|813 Stonewater
|Franklin
|37064
|12/16
|Kary Deanna Renee
|Zurich Homes Group LLC
|$1,515,169
|6666 Hastings
|Franklin
|37069
|12/20
|Burks Mary K; Lenahan David W
|Bordeau Homes; Vision Builders LLC
|$1,465,000
|8524 Heirloom
|Coll Grove
|37046
|12/31
|Bennett John D; Bennett Melissa E
|Trace Const Inc
|$1,399,999
|665 Jasper
|Franklin
|37064
|12/5
|Foster Revocable Trust
|Ford Mike Custom Builders LLC
|$1,368,661
|1814 Morgan Farms
|Brentwood
|37027
|12/27
|Lyons Laila Salama; Lyons Morgan Andrew
|Montgomery Bradley D; Montgomery Dawn Y
|$1,360,000
|398 Lady of The Lake
|Franklin
|37067
|12/6
|Trautwein Channon; Trautwein Jason
|Shy Daniel R; Shy Sharon
|$1,325,000
|914 Calloway
|Brentwood
|37027
|12/16
|Murphy James Albert Jr; Murphy Jordan Carver
|Guffee Annelise; Guffee James E Jr
|$1,310,000
|1947 Parade
|Brentwood
|37027
|12/20
|Boone Ryan Glen Revocable Trust
|Aspen Const Holdings LLC
|$1,285,000
|2705 Eglington
|Franklin
|37069
|12/31
|Hahn Sandra; Hahn Spencer
|Turnberry Homes LLC
|$1,242,311
|5603 Saddlewood
|Brentwood
|37027
|12/12
|Bass Chelsea Leigh; Bass Rodney Lee
|Chance Leann; Chance Matthew R
|$1,193,000
|9538 Whitby Crest
|Brentwood
|37027
|12/13
|Hirsekorn Katherine; Khan Jeffrey
|Pulte Homes Tennessee Limited Partnership
|$1,181,114
|8230 Glover
|Brentwood
|37027
|12/20
|Wright Anna C; Wright Craig T
|Adams James E Jr 2016 Revocable Ttrust; Adams Mary Susan 2016 Revocable Trust
|$1,168,750
|1931 Parade
|Brentwood
|37027
|12/19
|Robertson Anna Hope; Robertson Jeff Bowen Jr
|Drees Premier Homes Inc
|$1,154,900
|722 Stonewater
|Franklin
|37064
|12/17
|White Don J; White Marcia
|Foster Kelly; Foster Patrick
|$1,150,000
|1031 Firestone
|Franklin
|37067
|12/31
|Malek Kamran Management Trust
|Turnberry Homes LLC
|$1,149,900
|659 Jasper
|Franklin
|37064
|12/23
|Iskowe Deanna Susan Living Trust
|Ford Mike Custom Builders LLC
|$1,113,590
|1609 Valle Verde
|Brentwood
|37027
|12/27
|Green Family Trust
|Hawkins Andrew R; Hawkins Megan W
|$1,110,000
|9201 Sheridan Park
|Brentwood
|37027
|12/11
|Gold Ashley Sheehan; Gold Michael David
|Schwartz Richard J
|$1,110,000
|400 Wiregrass
|Franklin
|37064
|12/23
|Poll MacGregor E; Poll Nancy W
|ODonnell Lynda H; ODonnell William
|$1,100,000
|1941 Parade
|Brentwood
|37027
|12/2
|Appel Richard And Nicole Avellina Living Trust
|Drees Premier Homes Inc
|$1,088,979
|1940 Parade
|Brentwood
|37027
|12/19
|Sprow Howard E; Sprow Laura B
|Drees Premier Homes Inc
|$1,085,767
|9206 Duncaster
|Brentwood
|37027
|12/6
|Siefkes Courtney Ann; Siefkes Justin T
|Turnberry Homes LLC
|$1,076,145
|1750 Charity
|Brentwood
|37027
|12/9
|St John Chad; St John Viruna
|Miller Gregory J; Miller Katrena L
|$1,075,000
|2480 Santa Barbara
|Franklin
|37069
|12/9
|Lynn Amy
|Turnberry Homes LLC
|$1,056,193
|7215 Prairie Falcon
|Arrington
|37014
|12/27
|Kelton Betsey; Kelton Frank
|Oneal Bryan P; Oneal Mary E
|$1,055,000
|2487 Santa Barbara
|Franklin
|37069
|12/31
|Coughlin Shuler Barbara L; Shuler Barbara L Coughlin; Shuler Ronald
|Turnberry Homes LLC
|$1,016,298
|1513 Beckham
|Brentwood
|37027
|12/16
|Schaffer Brittany; Schaffer Thomas
|Turnberry Homes LLC
|$1,005,215
|2483 Old Natchez
|Franklin
|37069
|12/19
|White Hillary S; White Joshua D
|Perrone Brian; Perrone Jennifer
|$1,000,000
|1531 Championship
|Franklin
|37064
|12/10
|Eisenhauer Denise B; Eisenhauer Thomas S
|Risemberg Erik; Risemberg Susan McLean
|$1,000,000
|2416 Los Olivos
|Franklin
|37069
|12/13
|Hurley Amanda; Hurley Shawn
|Turnberry Homes LLC
|$999,900
|9201 Holstein
|Nolensville
|37135
|12/20
|Patel Asha; Patel Viraj
|Turnberry Homes LLC
|$997,261
|246 Belgian
|Nolensville
|37135
|12/13
|Vanthournout Hayley K; Vanthournout Thomas H
|GP Luxury LLC
|$990,827
|1830 Barnstaple
|Brentwood
|37027
|12/17
|Mollica Anthony V; Mollica Tracy
|Coughlan Christopher M; Coughlan Jennifer L
|$985,250
|8354 Lochinver Park
|Brentwood
|37027
|12/20
|Santos Amorvinia M Wico Trust; Wico Santos Amorvinia M Trust
|Amano Eugene Philip
|$985,000
|1108 Lusitano
|Nolensville
|37135
|12/27
|Leahy Michael; Leahy Mitzi
|GP Luxury LLC
|$985,000
|2472 Santa Barbara
|Franklin
|37069
|12/31
|Karpenko Stephen; Warden Alexandra
|Turnberry Homes LLC
|$979,900
|224 Belgian
|Nolensville
|37135
|12/9
|Andrus Kaitlyn E; Andrus Taylor W
|Legacy Homes of Tn LLC
|$974,086
|456 Oldenburg
|Nolensville
|37135
|12/31
|Arendt Robert T; Cosio Lora
|GP Luxury LLC
|$973,606
|873 Nialta
|Brentwood
|37027
|12/12
|HSR Properties Land Trust
|Johnson Michelle Ann; Rhee Michelle
|$970,000
|1827 Ivy Crest
|Brentwood
|37027
|12/6
|Gray Holly Moore; Gray Jeremy Prescott
|Graumann Family Trust
|$965,000
|100 Ralston
|Franklin
|37064
|12/4
|Dyer Joan Alice
|Reid Christopher; Reid Jennifer Brooks
|$960,000
|139 Asher Downs
|Nolensville
|37135
|12/16
|Keller Cara H; Keller Dwayne Martin
|Drees Premier Homes Inc
|$959,612
|5118 Walnut Park
|Brentwood
|37027
|12/9
|Chen Robert
|Sisemore Kristin; Sisemore Patrick R
|$959,000
|1607 Bernini
|Brentwood
|37027
|12/9
|Music Transports Gp
|Duvall Darla Marie; Duvall Robert V
|$945,000
|680 Lawler
|Nolensville
|37135
|12/27
|Peltz Danielle G; Peltz Jesse Sean
|Jones Company of Tennessee LLC
|$934,190
|1855 Longmoore
|Brentwood
|37027
|12/20
|Harris Blaise; Harris Laura
|James Edward; James Jennifer
|$931,000
|1713 Montclair
|Brentwood
|37027
|12/23
|Sherry Kris; Sherry Laura
|Fowler Ryan O; Fowler Stacy L
|$930,000
|921 Fair
|Franklin
|37064
|12/30
|Harding Rebecca; Harding Sean
|Williams Hayley
|$930,000
|2476 Santa Barbara
|Franklin
|37069
|12/20
|Krauthamer Family Trust
|Turnberry Homes LLC
|$924,900
|2412 Los Olivos
|Franklin
|37069
|12/30
|Jones Spencer Marshia A; Spencer Marshia A Jones; Spencer Ted K
|Turnberry Homes LLC
|$904,137
|3120 Chase Point
|Franklin
|37067
|12/23
|Blue James D; Blue Laura E
|Pate Lisa M; Pate Paul J
|$901,600
|305 Starling
|Franklin
|37064
|12/31
|Negley Mark S
|Enlow Courtney E; Enlow Timothy S
|$900,000
|6809 Chatterton
|Coll Grove
|37046
|12/31
|Belcher Tina M; Belcher Tyler A
|McDaniel Farms Partners LLC
|$886,670
|4038 Kings Camp
|Arrington
|37014
|12/19
|Cook Amanda K; Cook John
|Stanko Becky R; Stanko Shannon C
|$885,000
|1106 State
|Franklin
|37064
|12/17
|Maggard Kevin F; Maggard Masami
|Guschke John; Guschke Phyllis
|$880,000
|2671 Benington
|Nolensville
|37135
|12/16
|Widmyer Dorothea R; Widmyer Thomas P
|Barlow Builders LLC
|$877,900
|1237 Championship
|Franklin
|37064
|12/19
|Artman James E; Artman Linda S
|Ford Mike Custom Builders LLC
|$877,837
|7341 Harlow
|Coll Grove
|37046
|12/27
|Kruse Leonard David; Olyniec Jeffrey William
|Arrington Property Holdings LLC
|$877,650
|1829 Grey Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|12/3
|Mangione Karol W; Mangione Nelson J
|Bush Kevin N; Bush Lea D
|$874,000
|6115 Pleasant Water
|Brentwood
|37027
|12/23
|Gardner Allison; Gardner Forrest
|Artman James E; Artman Linda S
|$874,000
|3012 Natures Landing
|Franklin
|37064
|12/31
|McPherson Christine; Shenouda John
|Carbine & Assoc LLC
|$862,200
|2004 Orange Leaf
|Franklin
|37067
|12/16
|Dalamar Rental LLC
|Dalamar Homes LLC
|$860,000
|4428 Ivan Creek
|Franklin
|37064
|12/3
|McDaniel Amy; McDaniel Jim R
|Hesler Adam Matthew; Hesler Chelsia E
|$860,000
|710 Ashley
|Brentwood
|37027
|12/18
|Pepper Dixie Louise
|Kingman Brett C; Kingman Lauren Catherine
|$855,000
|5024 Donovan
|Franklin
|37064
|12/23
|Peacias Advantage Trust
|Prendiville Emily
|$854,000
|1136 McClellan
|Nolensville
|37135
|12/9
|Matlock Daniel; Matlock Emily
|Achilles Custom Builders LLC
|$852,750
|131 Asher Downs
|Nolensville
|37135
|12/16
|Vasser Chandra Yvette; Vasser Rommie Jr
|Drees Premier Homes Inc
|$851,850
|9503 Wexcroft
|Brentwood
|37027
|12/9
|Miller Gregory Jay; Miller Katrena L
|Hensley Karin Aileen Living Trust
|$850,000
|1577 Westhaven
|Franklin
|37064
|12/10
|Garges James R; Garges Martha Bunting; Garges Mary Claire
|Mack Bryan Charles; Soriano Heather
|$845,000
|189 Broadgreen
|Nolensville
|37135
|12/3
|Harris Alvin James III
|Drees Premier Homes Inc
|$838,590
|254 Belgian
|Nolensville
|37135
|12/10
|McNeely Eric M; McNeely Rebecca D
|GP Luxury LLC
|$835,000
|1137 McClellan
|Nolensville
|37135
|12/9
|Theodore Peter A; Theodore Renee
|Defatta Custom Homes LLC
|$828,467
|412 Sandcastle
|Franklin
|37069
|12/6
|Baugher Julie R; Baugher Matthew D
|Battiato Carole
|$825,000
|220 Rock Cress
|Nolensville
|37135
|12/31
|Ford Patti Suzanne; Ford Robert Kent
|Turnberry Homes LLC
|$814,433
|305 Bel Aire
|Franklin
|37064
|12/13
|Roberts Carl R; Roberts Ruthann P
|Communicate To Connect LLC
|$810,000
|9840 Sam Donald
|Nolensville
|37135
|12/5
|Hall Holly; Hall Kenneth
|Noe Gwen; Noe Troy W
|$800,000