VOL. 44 | NO. 3 | Friday, January 17, 2020

TVA mulls moving cemeteries at Gallatin plant to store coal ash

GALLATIN (AP) — A federal utility is considering relocating cemeteries within a Tennessee power plant's property lines to expand coal ash storage.

The Tennessee Valley Authority says it is currently seeking the public's input and assistance to identify families associated with the cemeteries on the Gallatin Fossil Plant's land.

TVA says the cemeteries were there when the utility bought the land in the 1950s. TVA says it is gathering genealogical and historical information on the graves.

The cemeteries are within a proposed expansion of onsite dry coal ash storage. Environmental and other reviews will be conducted if TVA decides to move the cemeteries.

The proposal to move the cemeteries is included within an Environmental Impact Statement accessible online.

