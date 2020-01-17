Earthquake felt in East Tennessee, Kentucky

VOL. 44 | NO. 3 | Friday, January 17, 2020

JACKSBORO (AP) — A small earthquake hit East Tennessee on Monday, officials said.

The U.S. Geological Survey said a magnitude 3.8 earthquake struck near Fincastle, Tennessee in Campbell County. A USGS map showed it was felt around East Tennessee and southern Kentucky.

It was the second earthquake to hit the area in two days. A magnitude 2.8 earthquake hit on Sunday, the USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of damage, news but WVLT-TV viewers said they felt the quake.

Tiffany Martin said it shook her house in Oak Ridge and Adam Watson said it rattled his dishes in Whitesburg.

"I felt it pretty good in Williamsburg, Kentucky. Our entire house shook," Alisa Potts said.