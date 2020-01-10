Titans viewing party planned for Lower Broadway

VOL. 44 | NO. 2 | Friday, January 10, 2020

Tennessee Titans fans are invited to a free outdoor viewing party on Lower Broadway on Sunday to watch the team play in the AFC Championship Game.

Festivities will include two large screens to view the 2:05 p.m. game against the Kansas City Chiefs being played in Kansas City.

The party is free and open to the public with live music, giveaways and other activities starting at 11 a.m. A video screen at Broadway near First Avenue and another screen at Second Avenue north of Broadway will show the game feed. Live music will include Jason Eskridge and Sixwire, who served as the house band during the 2019 NFL Draft here in Nashville.

The Titans cheerleaders and drum line will make an appearance at the viewing party. Official Titans merchandise will be available for purchase.

Food trucks will be on site, and water, soda and beer will be on sale. Attendees are invited to bring blankets and collapsible chairs.

Security measures will be in place at entrances, and no large bags or backpacks will be allowed. The event site will include Lower Broadway from First to Third Avenue and Second from Demonbreun to Commerce.