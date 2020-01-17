Four Seasons Residences announce unit details

VOL. 44 | NO. 3 | Friday, January 17, 2020

Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville have released details on the 143 homes to be available for purchase and scheduled to open in 2022.

Development partners The Congress Group Inc. and AECOM Capital made the announcement.

There are four configurations within the 40-story high-rise at 151 First Ave. S, including:

• Signature Homes: Floors 15 to 26, one bedroom and two-bedroom homes from 900 to 1,500 square feet

• Estate Homes: Floors 27 to 36, two bedroom and den and three-bedroom homes from 2,300 to 2,550 square feet

• Penthouses: Floors 37 to 39, three- and four-bedroom homes from 4,750 to 5,400 square feet

• Grand Penthouse: The entire 40th floor.

HOK designed the interiors of the Private Residences, including the lobby and amenity spaces.

Starting in late January 2020, the sales team will be scheduling personal presentations for those wanting to be the first to purchase. The personal appointments will take place at the Four Seasons Private Residences sales gallery in the neighboring 222 Building. The building will be sold in a series of limited releases during the construction program.

New Virgin Hotel nears completion

Virgin Hotels has announced the lifestyle hotel brand in Nashville is now accepting reservations for stays beginning May 3.

Virgin Hotels Nashville is in Nashville’s historic Music Row neighborhood at 1 Music Square W.

The hotel will feature 262 chambers, including grand chamber suites, multiple dining and drinking outlets such as the brand’s signature Commons Club, and a rooftop lounge with pool.

The project is being developed by the Buccini/Pollin Group and operated by Virgin Hotels. The hotel will join the city’s iconic Music Row neighborhood, which is home to some of the most famous recording studios in music history, shops, restaurants and other attractions.

Ranging from 291 to 592 square feet, all guest rooms are uniquely designed to consist of two distinct spaces separated by a barn-style sliding door, complete with a peephole, ideal for working, recharging, wellness and playing.

Commons Club will anchor the main entrance of the hotel and is designed to feel like a “members only” experience that’s open to all. A specially curated entertainment and music program will add to the overall experience which evokes the feeling of a modern social club without dues, where both travelers and locals can enjoy. The Pool Club Rooftop & Bar will be located on the 14-floor rooftop of the hotel where light bites and cocktails will be served.

In addition, Virgin Hotels Nashville will feature a Funny Library Coffee Shop, located on the first level of the hotel. The coffee shop is a communal workspace that will house an assortment of whimsical and funny books and games.

HCA completes acquisition of Galen College of Nursing

Nashville’s HCA Healthcare has announced that it has acquired the majority ownership of the parent company of Galen College of Nursing, one of the largest educators of nurses in the United States.

HCA Healthcare has approximately 94,000 registered nurses holding positions from bedside caregivers to leadership roles in a variety of health care settings and at every level throughout the organization. The partnership with Galen combines two leading nursing organizations to increase access to education and provide nursing career development opportunities that will positively impact patient care.

Galen will remain Galen College of Nursing, led by chief executive officer, Mark Vogt, and will continue its focus on growth strategies for locations and programs.

HCA Healthcare and Galen will work to provide access to nursing programs across five campus locations and online programs for colleagues as well as the larger community, which will help in addressing the nation’s nursing workforce needs.

SmileDirectClub, Walmart partner

Nashville’s SmileDirectClub, a direct-to-consumer oral care medtech platform, has announced a partnership with Walmart U.S. stores and Walmart.com.

A suite of affordable yet premium oral care products will be available exclusively at Walmart.

SmileDirectClub’s inaugural retail rollout includes a state-of-the-art electric toothbrush and a premium teeth whitening system complete with LED light.

This quarter, the brand will also introduce three additional new smile-enhancing products with Walmart, including toothpaste in whitening and sensitivity varieties, a water flosser and smile spa, the first ultrasonic UV cleaner on the market that sanitizes toothbrush heads, aligners, retainers, dentures and more.

LBMC Tech announces InterDyn Artis merger

LBMC Technology Solutions, a leading technology consulting firm based in Brentwood, has merged with InterDyn Artis, a top Microsoft Dynamics solutions provider.

Co-founded by Gary Artis and Kurt Voorhies, InterDyn Artis has been serving the Carolinas region for the past 30 years. This merger will further the expansion of LBMC’s reach and capabilities and will establish LBMC Technology Solutions as a top-four Microsoft Dynamics ERP Partner, a top-four Sage Intacct Partner, and a top 15 value-added reseller in the United States.

Founded in 1996, LBMC Technology Solutions offers clients a full breadth of technology, software, managed information technology and information technology security solutions.

The company has offices in Brentwood and Knoxville, and a presence in Atlanta. The InterDyn Artis team will increase LBMC Technology Solutions’ staff to nearly 100 employees and expand the company’s brick and mortar facilities to include an office in Charlotte, North Carolina.

TSM purchases Alfa Laval Champ

Nashville-based Thermal Solutions Manufacturing, a supplier of heat exchange products, has acquired Alfa Laval Champ, a specialty provider of tubular heat exchangers to the marine and industrial markets. Alfa Laval Champ will be rebranded TSM Champ.

Champ’s product offering includes shell-and-tube heat exchangers and charge air coolers. Champ serves mainly original equipment manufacturer customers in the recreational and light commercial marine industry, heavy-duty bus and truck, and custom vehicle manufacturers. With this acquisition, TSM adds production capacity, engineering support, product breadth, and operations leadership expertise to its existing capabilities in serving leading global OEMs. TSM’s goal is to further enhance its market position and continue to provide industry leading innovation and customer service for its customers.

Vaco rebrands Aventine Hill in San Antonio

Nashville-based Vaco has announced Aventine Hill Partners has been rebranded as Vaco in San Antonio.

Aventine Hill is an advisory, consulting and executive search firm bought by Vaco last year. The firm will be part of a talent and solutions business across diverse industries and with more than 10,000 clients globally and will anchor Vaco’s growth in Texas.

Vaco expanded in 2006 when the firm launched in the Dallas market. Vaco now has a thriving Texas footprint with offices in Dallas and Houston. Vaco in San Antonio furthers the firm’s reach, which serves more than 40 markets across the globe.

Aventine Hill was founded in 2009 with a commitment to helping clients succeed by improving business operations and profitability while bolstering the careers of its employees. Under the Vaco flag, it is the city’s largest regional professional services firm, and is poised for growth by adding hundreds of clients and candidates to the company’s established portfolio.