VOL. 44 | NO. 3 | Friday, January 17, 2020

Hockey & Heels. Experience Hockey 101 with Nashville Predators broadcasters, a tour of the Preds locker room, meet Preds players, wives and ambassadors, and enjoy access to the Lexus Lounge, including drinks and hors d’oeuvres, door prizes and more. 5:30-9 p.m. Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway. Fee: $75. Information

FRIDAY, JAN. 17

Coffee with Cooper

Nashville residents are invited to discuss issues and concerns with Mayor John Cooper, Metro Council member Jeff Syracuse (District 15) and other Metro personnel. Phat Bite, 2730 Lebanon Pike, Nashville. 7:30-8:15 a.m. Note: no interviews or Q&A at this event. Information

Night Market

An opportunity to shop, sip and dine while supporting local farmers, artists and businesses. Featuring live music. 5-9 p.m. Nashville Farmers’ Market, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. Information

SATURDAY, JAN. 18

Nashville Wellness Fest

Kick-start your new year with wellness-focused workshops, cooking demos, entertainment, children’s activities and more than 100 vendors. Fee: $5 per person. Seniors and children younger than 18 free. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Expo Halls at the Nashville Fairgrounds. Information

THROUGH FEB. 2

Zoolumination: Chinese Festival of Lights

This attraction is the country’s largest Chinese lantern festivals and features a 200-foot dragon, holiday-themed scenes, more than 500 silk lanterns and decorated displays with some favorite zoo animals. There will also be Chinese acrobats, handmade crafts and bites. Nashville Zoo, 3777 Nolensville Pike. 5-9 p.m. Fee: $14 and up. Information

SUNDAY, JAN. 19

Outdoor Titans viewing party

Tennessee Titans fans are invited to a free outdoor viewing party on Lower Broadway on Sunday to watch the team play in the AFC Championship Game. Festivities will include two large screens to view the 2:05 p.m. game against the Kansas City Chiefs being held in Kansas City. The party is free and open to the public with live music, giveaways and other activities starting at 11 a.m. A video screen at Broadway near First Avenue and another screen at Second Avenue north of Broadway will show the game feed. Live music will include Jason Eskridge and Sixwire, the house band during the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville. Food trucks will be on site, and water, soda and beer will be on sale. Attendees are invited to bring blankets and collapsible chairs. Security measures will be in place at entrances, and no large bags or backpacks will be allowed. The event site will include Lower Broadway from First to Third Avenue and Second from Demonbreun to Commerce.

Let Freedom Sing

The 27th annual Let Freedom Sing concert honors the life, legacy and triumphs of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the civil rights movement. Joined by special guests, the Nashville Symphony, Celebration Chorus and Celebration Youth Chorus perform an inspiring selection of classical works, traditional songs and more. Schermerhorn Symphony Center. 7 p.m. Information

MONDAY, JAN. 20

Sumner County Unity Day March

Sumner County NAACP presents a Unity Day March featuring the theme “One Nation, One People” in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The march begins at noon at Gallatin City Hall parking lot and ends at Rucker Stewart Middle School, 350 Hancock Street. Information: 615-452-8754.

JANUARY 20-26

Nashville Restaurant Week

Enjoy a week of special discounts at select restaurants throughout the city, with special menu items and pricing. From $10 to $30. Information

THURSDAY, JAN. 23

Street Eats

A weekly gathering of up to 20 local food trucks, 11a.m.-2 p.m. along Deaderick Street between Fourth and Fifth avenues north. The lineup can be found online and changes weekly. Information

YP Nashville Connect

This after-hours, trade show-style event connects young professionals to community impact opportunities with 50-plus YP Nashville member organizations. As the largest gathering of young professionals in Nashville, YP Nashville Connect will get you plugged into Nashville’s expansive young professional community. Display booths are staffed by members of young professional organizations partnered with YP Nashville, so you can learn about the benefits and offerings of each organization. Rocketown, 601 Fourth Avenue S. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Information

Community Meeting for Green Hills-Midtown Community Plan Changes

Planners will host a community meeting to discuss land use policies for a portion of properties located at MDHA’s Edgehill Homes and Apartments. Midtown Police Precinct, 1441 12th Avenue South, Nashville. 6-7:30 p.m. Information

FRIDAY, JAN 24

About Williamson, Inc. Policy Talks

Williamson, Inc. Policy Talks is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. Columbia State Community College, Community Room-Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike. 7:15-8:30 a.m. Information

SATURDAY, JAN. 25

Carnival for a Cause

Nashville Junior Chamber hosts Carnival for a Cause to support Special Olympics Tennessee. Marathon Village’s Room with a View. 7-11 p.m. Fee: $45 (two drink tickets and light hors devours) and up. Silent auction items from local Nashville companies. Attire is cocktail with masks. Marathon Village, 1305 Clinton Street, #100. Information

TUESDAY, JANUARY 28

Women in Business Luncheon

Topic: Breaking the Glass Ceiling: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly. Ellie Westman Chin, president & CEO, Williamson County Convention & Visitors Bureau, will be the keynote speaker. Brentwood United Methodist Church, 309 Franklin Road, Brentwood. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Members-$30, Guests-$50. Registration requested. Information

THURSDAY, JANUARY 30

All AAC Strategy Planning Session

Area Advisory Councils will come together as a collective for a “meeting of the minds.” Together the councils will have the opportunity to network and meet with other businesses outside of their perspective area, while having the chance to strategize with area leadership teams on what they would like to see from a programmatic and content standpoint moving forward. Ralph Schulz, president & CEO of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, and other organizational leaders will share thoughts and insights regarding our city. Baker Donelson Event Center, 211 Commerce St. Ste. 800. 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Fee: No cost to attend, complimentary lunch provided. Information

Maury County Chamber & Economic Alliance Annual Meeting

Join Maury Alliance for the 2020 Annual Meeting where over 300 of Maury County’s business, community and civic leaders will gather to celebrate Maury County’s 2019 accomplishments and unveil our strategic goals for 2020 and beyond. Dinner and beverages by Puckett’s and live music featuring Abigail Flowers. Register and pay online to guarantee your seat to last year’s sold out event. 5 p.m. drinks and networking. Dinner will follow. Fee: $75. Pucketts’ Columbia, 15 Public Square. Information

FEB. 14-15

LEGO Contest

Nashville Public Library welcomes LEGO maniacs young and old to submit their best original creations for competition, or come vote on favorites. Register by Feb. 9. This is the 10th year anniversary of this contest. Information