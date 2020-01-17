Prognosticator’s jinx: Can’t start picking Titans now

VOL. 44 | NO. 3 | Friday, January 17, 2020

My family keeps telling me the Titans win when I pick against them. The opposite happens when I pick them to win.

So I'm predicting Chiefs 31, Titans 28.

I think Tennessee certainly has a good chance to pull another upset, and given their recent success against Andy Reid and the Chiefs, no one should be really surprised.

Beyond Derrick Henry, the Titans defense will need another outstanding game plan and effort to slow Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill. A turnover or a big special teams play wouldn’t hurt, either. It should be a close game, and a few big plays on either side might decide the outcome.

49ers 26, Packers 20

The top two seeds emerge from the NFC in a season in which the only good teams in the conference were the six teams that qualified for the postseason.

The 49er defense, led by Nick Bosa, is solid throughout, and the offense triggered by Jimmy Garoppolo has big-time weapons in George Kittle and Deebo Samuels, among others.

The Packers seem to be one of the least talked-about 13-3 teams in recent memory, but Aaron Rodgers and first-year head coach Matt LaFleur – who spent last season as the Titans offensive coordinator – have Green Bay knocking on the door of another Super Bowl appearance.

Rodgers has fewer weapons at his disposal, and that might be the difference.

— Terry McCormick