VOL. 44 | NO. 3 | Friday, January 17, 2020
Tennessee guns by the numbers
Updated 10:07AM
Tennessee handgun carry permits issued
658,138: Number of holders of valid Tennessee handgun carry permits as of December 2019
Tennessee population: Approximately 6.8 million in 2018
Nashville permit holders: 35,627
Permit holders in counties surrounding Nashville
• Rutherford: 28,039n Williamson: 20,936
• Sumner: 19,962n Wilson: 17,677
• Robertson: 8,807n Dickson: 6,384
• Cheatham: 5,462n Shelby County: 71,078
• Knox County: 39,895n Hamilton County: 29,960
Source: Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security
Issuance of handgun carry permits, 2018
• Total issued: 189,674
• About 20%, or roughly 38,000, were original permits
• About 56.5%, roughly 107,000, were renewals
• The rest were duplicates, lifetime permits and a small number of permits issued at no charge
• Just over twice as many men as women were issued handgun permits in 2018.
• The most populous five-year age group for handgun permits, counting both men and women, is for people ages 51-55.
Source: Tennessee Department of Safety 2018
Handgun Carry Permit Report
Handgun carry permit revocations, suspensions, denials in 2018
• Denied: 2,616
• Suspended: 1,906
• Revoked: 931
• Total: 5,453
Source: Tennessee Department of Safety 2018 Handgun Carry Permit Report