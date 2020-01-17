Tennessee guns by the numbers

VOL. 44 | NO. 3 | Friday, January 17, 2020



Tennessee handgun carry permits issued

658,138: Number of holders of valid Tennessee handgun carry permits as of December 2019

Tennessee population: Approximately 6.8 million in 2018

Nashville permit holders: 35,627

Permit holders in counties surrounding Nashville

• Rutherford: 28,039n Williamson: 20,936

• Sumner: 19,962n Wilson: 17,677

• Robertson: 8,807n Dickson: 6,384

• Cheatham: 5,462n Shelby County: 71,078

• Knox County: 39,895n Hamilton County: 29,960

Source: Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security

Issuance of handgun carry permits, 2018

• Total issued: 189,674

• About 20%, or roughly 38,000, were original permits

• About 56.5%, roughly 107,000, were renewals

• The rest were duplicates, lifetime permits and a small number of permits issued at no charge

• Just over twice as many men as women were issued handgun permits in 2018.

• The most populous five-year age group for handgun permits, counting both men and women, is for people ages 51-55.

Source: Tennessee Department of Safety 2018

Handgun Carry Permit Report

Handgun carry permit revocations, suspensions, denials in 2018

• Denied: 2,616

• Suspended: 1,906

• Revoked: 931

• Total: 5,453

Source: Tennessee Department of Safety 2018 Handgun Carry Permit Report