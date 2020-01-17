Tennessee gun permits requirements, past and present

VOL. 44 | NO. 3 | Friday, January 17, 2020



Enhanced carry: Permit was available before 1-1-20

• Required eight hours of training

• Application fee of $100 ($65 if active or honorably discharged military)

• Allowed open or concealed carry.

• Permit issued for eight years.

• Permit entitles the permittee to carry any handgun permittee legally owned or possessed.

• The permittee was required to have the permit in their immediate possession at all times when carrying a handgun and display the permit on demand of a law enforcement officer.

• Training requirements: Eight-hour handgun safety course unless applicant could provide proof of specified military or law-enforcement training.

Concealed Handgun Carry Permit, effective 1-1-20

• 2019 Public Chapter 479

• Must carry concealed at all times

• Fee of $65

• Training requirement: A state-approved online course that’s at least 90 minutes long and includes a competency test or quiz

• Must fill out CCP Proof of Training form to submit along with training proof

• The card will have an eight-year expiration date

• May not carry at any school or university (public or private)

• Name-based background check run every five years

Temporary Permit

• No application fee

• Pursuant to TCA §36-6-626; §39-17-1308a; §39-17-1365 a person granted an Order of Protection has the ability to carry a handgun for 21 calendar days if they legally own the firearm and carry a copy of the Protective Order

• Such person may also apply for a temporary Handgun Carry Permit within the same 21 days

• A person who does not apply for the temporary Permit within 21 days will not be authorized to carry a handgun once 21 days has lapsed

• To be eligible to receive a temporary permit, one must apply in person with a certified copy of the Order of Protection, provide proof of identity and residency, and meet all other qualifications for a Handgun Carry Permit

• Before issuing the temporary Permit, a criminal history check will be conducted

• The temporary Permit is valid only in Tennessee for 60 days and will be issued as a letter without photograph

There also are lifetime permits for holders of enhanced carry permits and retired law enforcement officers.

Compiled from information on Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security website