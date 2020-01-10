BNA breaks record with nearly 18.3M travelers in 2019

VOL. 44 | NO. 2 | Friday, January 10, 2020

Nashville International Airport again set another record in 2019 with 18.3 million passengers served, marking the airport’s seventh consecutive calendar year of record-setting growth.

In 2019, 18,273,434 passengers traveled into and out of BNA, exceeding the 2018 calendar year total by more than 2.2 million. The 2019 total represents a 14.2% increase compared to the previous year.

2019 also was the first year to add more than 2 million additional total passengers and the second calendar year to exceed 1 million passengers every month.

“The passenger growth at BNA has been astounding over the last several years,” said BNA President and CEO Doug Kreulen. “These numbers derive largely from the ongoing business activity, tourist travel and population boom in this region and help explain why the airport serves as an economic engine for Middle Tennessee. Above all, this continued growth underscores the need for the bigger, better airport currently under construction. We’re getting there.”

Additional milestones in 2019 include:

• Ranked No. 8 in the J.D. Power 2019 North America Airport Satisfaction Study (Large Airports category).

• Named to Cheapism.com's list of "The 16 Most Passenger-Friendly Airports in the World" (one of only four U.S. airports to make the list).

• British Airways expanded its Nashville to London nonstop service to daily flights and upgraded to the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

• Added a 15th airline partner, Spirit Airlines, which began nonstop service to six destinations in October.

• Southwest Airlines, Allegiant Air and Sun Country Airlines added nonstop service to 12 new destinations and increased service to eight other markets.

• Made significant construction progress on a 2,800-space Terminal Garage (opening in spring) and the new Concourse D and Terminal Wings Expansion (to be completed in summer).

• Completed Phase 1 of the terminal apron and taxiline expansion project and the new central utlity plant.

• Announced anticipated operators for BNA’s new concessions program with Fraport USA, executed leases and celebrated the start of construction.

• Broke records three times each for monthly total passengers, passengers screened in a single day and number of bags processed in a single day.