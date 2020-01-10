Late Vanderbilt AD winner of NCAA's 2020 Pat Summitt Award

VOL. 44 | NO. 2 | Friday, January 10, 2020

NASHVILLE (AP) — The late David Williams II, the former athletic director at Vanderbilt, is the 2020 winner of the NCAA President's Pat Summitt Award.

The NCAA announced the award Tuesday. Gail Williams will accept on behalf of her late husband on Jan. 23 at the NCAA Convention in Anaheim, California.

Williams, who retired as Vanderbilt athletic director last January, died Feb. 8 hours before his retirement party. He is the fourth to win the award that recognizes devotion to developing student-athletes and made a positive impact on their lives.

"He was an exemplary leader who worked tirelessly for the benefit of all college athletes in all facets of their lives — in their sports, but also in their academics and development outside of sports," NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a statement.

Williams was the first black vice chancellor in Vanderbilt history when hired in 2000. He took charge of athletics in 2003 and added the title of athletics director in 2012. Vanderbilt won four national titles during his tenure along with six bowl games in football after a 26-year drought.

___

