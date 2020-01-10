Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 44 | NO. 2 | Friday, January 10, 2020

Vanderbilt seeking teens for depression treatment study

Updated 7:23AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Vanderbilt University is seeking teenagers to participate in a paid study to help improve treatment for teen depression.

The university in Nashville says teens from 14 to 18 years old with symptoms of depression may be eligible to participate.

The teens will complete interviews, questionnaires and computer games. Then they will be offered an eight-week therapy group that teaches how to cope with depression.

Participants will be eligible for up to $200 each. Teens interested in participating can compete an online form.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0