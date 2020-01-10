Real estate trends: Rutherford Co. increases 22% in December

VOL. 44 | NO. 2 | Friday, January 10, 2020

Rutherford County home sales jumped 22% in December with 688 sales recorded this December compared to 560 sales recorded last year.

Average home sales prices rose to $288,016, up 12% from $257,725 the previous December.

The median price was $285,000, up 16% from December 2018.

Murfreesboro's 37128 ZIP code recorded the most home sales for the month with 200 sales averaging $306,046.

Forty-three percent of home sales for the month were between $200,000-$299,999.

At year-end 2019, there were 8,740 home sales recorded, an increase of 6% from the prior year. Average home sales prices increased 6% as well for the year to $272,486.

Rutherford County by Price Range

Rutherford County by ZIP code

Year-end Rutherford County by Price Range

Year-end Rutherford County by ZIP code

Davidson County's December home sales increased 4% with 1,365 home sales recorded compared to 1,317 sales recorded in December of last year.

Average home sales prices were up 4% as well for the month to $370,091 compared to $356,765 in December 2018.

The median price for the month increased 11% from last year to $307,500.

Antioch (37013) recorded the most home sales for the month with 169 sales, averaging $236,657.

Oak Hill (37220) recorded the highest average sales price of $1,111,198 across 11 sales.

Thirty-two percent of home sales recorded for the month were between $200,000 and $299,999.

Home sales over $1 million were down 13% with 42 recorded compared to 48 in December 2018.

At year-end 2019, there were 17,758 home sales recorded, an increase of 5% from the prior year. Average home sales prices increased 5% for the year to $359,031.

Davidson County by Price Range

Davidson County by ZIP code

Year-end Davidson County by Price Range

Year-end Davidson County by ZIP code

Sumner County home sales increased 16% in Sumner County with 432 home sales recorded for the month compared to 372 sales recorded the previous December.

Average home sale prices increased 11% for the month to $319,428, compared $287,351 in December 2018.

The median price was $286,000, an incr4ease of 8% from December 2018.

Hendersonville (37075) had the most home sales for the month with 162 sales recorded averaging $338,310.

Goodlettsville (37072) recorded the highest average sales price, $365,133 across 26 sales.

Thirty-seven percent of home sales in December were between $200,000-$299,999.

At year-end 2019, there were 5,145 home sales recorded, an increase of 8% from the prior year. Average home sales prices increased 7% for the year to $298,532.

Sumner County by Price Range

Sumner County by ZIP code

Year-end Sumner County by Price Range

Year-end Sumner County by ZIP code

Williamson County sales increased 16% for the month with 575 sales recorded compared to 496 recorded in December 2018.

Average home sales prices dropped slightly to $561,136 for the month compared to $562,171 the previous December.

The median sales price was $501,627, an increase of 2% from the previous December.

Franklin West (37064) had the most home sales for the month with 170 recorded, averaging $512,502.

Brentwood (37027) recorded the highest average sales price of $880,178 across 71 sales.

Twenty-one percent of home sales for the month were between $300,000-$399,999.

Home sales $1 million or more fell by 12% with 36 recorded for the month and 41 recorded in December 2018.

At year-end 2019, there were 6,847 home sales recorded, an increase of 3% from the prior year. Average home sales prices increased 5% for the year to $564,600.

Williamson County by Price Range

Williamson County by ZIP code

Year-end Williamson County by Price Range

Year-end Williamson County by ZIP code