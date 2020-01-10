DeanHouston opens Nashville Office

VOL. 44 | NO. 2 | Friday, January 10, 2020

DeanHouston, Inc., a leading full-service, business-to-business, integrated marketing communications firm, has opened a new office in The Nations.

DeanHouston has strategically expanded to lay the foundation for anticipated growth opportunities in the region. It also has offices in Cincinnati, Chicago, Los Angeles and Shanghai. Dana Arrasmith has been named general manager for Nashville.

DeanHouston has been serving industrial and technical services customers for more than 30 years, serving those in the medical device, construction, automotive and energy industries.

Zillow: Nashville will be a top performer in 2020

Housing markets, including Nashville, in the southern half of the U.S. will perform the best in 2020, according to a panel of economists and real estate experts recently surveyed by Zillow.

The Zillow Home Price Expectations Survey, sponsored by Zillow and conducted quarterly by Pulsenomics LLC, asked more than 100 economists, investment strategists and real estate experts for their predictions about the U.S. housing market. The Q4 survey also asked panelists to rate their 2020 expectations for home value growth compared to the nation in 25 large markets.

On average, panelists said they expected U.S. home values to grow by 2.8% in 2020. The share of panelists saying they expected a market to outperform that average was weighed against the share saying they expected it to underperform to create a net score.

Tech Council awards scheduled for Jan. 23

The Nashville Technology Council will present its 11th annual awards Jan. 23.

The organization is dedicated to connecting, uniting, developing and promoting Middle Tennessee’s rich community of developers and technology entrepreneurs, enthusiasts and institutions with awards in 14 categories.

The categories are:

• CIO of the Year

• CTO of the Year

• Community Leader of the Year

• Data Scientist of the Year

• Diversity & Inclusion Initiative of the Year

• Emerging Leader of the Year

• Infrastructure Engineer of the Year

• Innovator of the Year

• Security Leader of the Year

• Software Developer of the Year

• Technology Company of the Year

• Technology Start-Up Company of the Year

• Technology Student of the Year

• Technology Team of the Year

Triumph sells Nashville facilities to TECT

Triumph Group says it has completed the sale of its Nashville-based structures assembly operations to TECT Aerospace.

The Nashville operations offer build-to-print, higher-level assembly capability including structural aircraft subassembly, as well as long and large part machining, processing, forming and painting. The site employs approximately 300 people who support wing skin assembly and machining of stringers and spars.

The 2 million-square-foot site has served the aviation, defense and transportation industries for 80 years under a variety of owners.

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

Bancorp, Inc. merger with CBT now complete

Bancorp, Inc., the parent company for Reliant Bank, has completed its previously announced acquisition of Tennessee Community Bank Holdings, Inc., the parent company for Community Bank & Trust located in Ashland City.

The merger was completed Jan. 1

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. is a Brentwood-based financial holding company which, through its wholly owned subsidiary Reliant Bank, operates banking centers in Cheatham, Davidson, Hamilton, Hickman, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner and Williamson counties, Tennessee. Reliant Bank is a full-service commercial bank that offers a variety of deposit, lending, and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers.

Tivity releases new South Beach book

Nashville-based Tivity Health has released “The New Keto-Friendly South Beach Diet’’ book by Dr. Arthur Agatston.

Agatston is a world-renowned cardiologist, creator of the South Beach Diet and South Beach Diet Science Advisory Board member. The book is available nationwide in bookstores, online and on Amazon.

The New Keto-Friendly South Beach Diet follows the proven principles of the low-carb/good-carb, good-fat, healthy-protein approach of the original South Beach Diet, layers in science-backed elements of the keto diet’s higher fat and modifies it to increase protein. It utilizes a flexible, keto-friendly approach that does not require that a person be in strict ketosis to put their body into ‘fat burning mode’, lose weight and reap the health benefits.

The original South Beach Diet book, a New York Times Bestseller that spent 37 weeks at #1, and its sequels have over 23 million copies in print. The original book is one of the bestselling diet books of all time, and the first sequel, the South Beach Diet Cookbook, is one of the top selling cookbooks of all time.

Dell makes grants to 3 Metro middle schools

Three Metro Nashville Public middle schools have won STEAM grants from Dell, the company’s third investment in the school system.

The schools are splitting the $10,000 grant (for science, technology, engineering, arts and math) to carry out innovative teaching and learning projects. These projects were proposed by the teachers and then selected by a community panel.

The 2019 grant recipients are: Head Magnet, Rose Park Magnet and Wright Middle.

Head was awarded $5,000 to fund its EcoTeam, a highly collaborative class where students lead initiatives to promote schoolwide sustainability through projects like recycling and gardening.

Rose Park and Wright were awarded $2,500 to purchase laptops, teaching and learning materials and other technologies, like 3D printers.

These three schools join a class of six other MNPS Middle Schools from the two prior grant cycles. They include: Margaret Allen Middle Prep, East Nashville Magnet Middle School, Apollo Middle School and Donelson Middle School, each of which received $2,500 grants. Receiving $5,000 grants were: Antioch Middle School STEAM Classroom and Croft Middle Design Center Zoology/STEAM class.

Midstate expected to lead TN population growth

The Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Tennessee’s Haslam College of Business has released its 2018-2070 Populations Projections report.

By 2040, the state’s population is estimated to grow by more than 1 million people, and one in five of those Tennesseans will be 65 or older. About half of that growth will be in Middle Tennessee.

Boyd Center associate professor Matthew Harris, author of the projections, predicts Tennessee’s population will climb 0.70% annually from its current estimate of 6.77 million in 2018 to 7.84 million in 2040. By 2070 the number is expected to reach 9.35 million with a slightly lower projected annual growth rate of 0.45%

“We expect population to grow more slowly over the coming decades than it has recently,” Harris says. “Falling birth rates and the fact that a very large cohort – the baby boomers – are aging both contribute to the decrease in population growth.”

Tim Kuhn, director of the Tennessee State Data Center, analyzed the data and found more than half of the growth by 2040 will be in Middle Tennessee with Davidson, Williamson, Rutherford, Wilson and Sumner counties forecast to gain 550,208 residents.

Across the state, 66 counties will see population increases and 27 rural counties will experience decreases. Carter and Sullivan counties in northeast Tennessee are the only urban counties expected to see slight decreases of -0.46% and -0.01%, respectively, by 2040.

Other highlights from the report:

Rutherford County is projected to surpass Hamilton County for fourth largest in 2026 and Knox County for third largest by 2050.

The state’s white non-Hispanic population will likely decrease from 73.7% in 2018 to 66.6% by 2040 and 55.1% in 2070. This decline is expected to occur in all Tennessee counties.

The Hispanic population is projected to almost double from 5.6% to 10.2% by 2040, bringing it to roughly 800,000.

With 1.32 million residents, the black non-Hispanic population will remain the second largest race group in 2040. However, the state’s Hispanic population is projected to become the second largest race group by 2063 with 1.47 million residents.

Agape Animal Rescue wins marketing grant

Nashville’s Agape Animal Rescue has received a $10,000 grant to create an online resource hub and redesign its website.

The Pedigree Foundation of Franklin announced its grant awards, totaling more than $825,000 in grants to 327 different shelters and rescue organizations across the country.

With this year’s contributions, PEDIGREE Foundation has provided 5,500 grants totaling more than $8 million in donations since 2008 to support people and organizations committed to finding forever homes for deserving dogs.

The new Agape online platform will serve as a resource for 250 individuals, animal shelters and rescue organizations to reduce rates of surrender and to increase adoption retention rates.

Frist remembers Nashville’s historic flood

The Frist Art Museum’s Conte Community Arts Gallery will present The Nashville Flood: Ten Years Later, Jan. 10-May 17.

The exhibition will reflect on the historic 2010 flood in which a record-breaking rainfall caused the Cumberland River to crest almost 12 feet above flood stage.

Thousands of homes and business were damaged or destroyed, and 26 people in the region died, 11 in Nashville. This exhibition will examine the event’s immediate and long-term impact on the city through photographs and excerpts of oral histories from the Nashville Public Library’s flood archive and The Tennessean newspaper with a focus on 10 different ZIP codes, corresponding to Antioch, Belle Meade, Bellevue, Bordeaux, and other locations in addition to downtown Nashville.

A section of “now and then” photos will illustrate the recovery, or lack of progress, in each area.