Bradley elevates 6 to partner in Nashville

VOL. 44 | NO. 2 | Friday, January 10, 2020

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP has selected six of the firm’s attorneys in its Nashville for partner. They are Brandon Bundren, Bart J. Kempf, Sarah K. Laird, Jake Neu, Scarlett Singleton Nokes and John P. Rodgers.

Bundren is a member of the Intellectual Property Practice Group and focuses his practice on intellectual property and competitive practices litigation, including complex litigation involving noncompete, trade secrets and unfair competition matters. He earned his J.D. from Baylor University Law School and a bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt University.

Kempf is a member of the Real Estate and Environmental Law practice groups. His diverse practice involves litigation, agency proceedings, enforcement actions, citizen suits, compliance and legislative counseling, and transactional matters concerning a broad range of environmental, land use and natural resources law. He earned his J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center. He also holds a master of education from the University of Virginia and a bachelor’s degree from Sewanee: The University of the South.

Laird is a member of the Real Estate Practice Group. She focuses her practice on commercial real estate transactions, including real estate acquisitions, dispositions, development, lending and leasing. She earned her J.D. from Vanderbilt University Law School and her bachelor’s degree from Freed-Hardeman University.

Neu is a member of the Intellectual Property Practice Group. He has advised clients ranging from individual inventors and entrepreneurs to large corporations with multinational concerns on how to structure their intellectual property portfolio, obtain and license rights, and protect their confidential information and data. He received his J.D. from Vanderbilt University Law School and a bachelor’s degree from Rice University.

Nokes is a member of the Government Enforcement and Investigations Practice Group. She represents clients in a range of matters related to government investigations, white-collar criminal defense, regulatory and compliance issues, civil litigation and enforcement actions. Previously, she served for more than 12 years as an assistant U.S. attorney working in three different offices – Birmingham, Nashville and Savannah, Georgia. She earned her J.D. from Harvard Law School and a bachelor’s degree from Birmingham-Southern College.

Rodgers is a member of the Labor and Employment Practice Group. He represents public and private employers in employment-related litigation and assists them with employment policies, employee handbooks, workplace investigations, disciplinary actions, terminations and employment-related contracts. He earned his J.D. from the University of Tennessee College of Law and a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University.

Sherrard Roe Voigt & Harbison has 2 new members

Mary Balthrop and Eric Osborne have been named members at Sherrard Roe Voigt & Harbison, PLC, announced Tom Sherrard, founding member of the firm.

Balthrop’s practice areas include real estate and commercial lending, corporate and nonprofit organizations. Balthrop previously served as Secretary & General Counsel at the Dallas Museum of Art, where she was part of the Museum’s leadership team. Before that, she was an associate in the commercial real estate group of the Dallas office of Baker Botts LLP.

She earned her J.D. at the University of Virginia School of Law, where she was a member of the Order of the Coif. She earned a B.A. in sociology at Rice University in Houston.

Osborne focuses his practice on the firm’s Antitrust and Cost Recovery, complex commercial litigation and white collar/civil investigation practices. Before SRVH, Osborne was an associate with Sidley and with Andrews Kurth.

Osborne earned his J.D. at Stanford Law School in 2010, where he served as chair of the graduate student council. He graduated from Princeton Theological Seminary with a master of divinity, and received his undergraduate degree from Amherst College.

Osborne serves as a board member of the Presbyterian Foundation, the Medical Benevolence Foundation, and the Nashville Wine Auction. In 2019, he was appointed to the newly-created Emerging Leaders Council of the Legal Services Corporation.

Also at Sherrard Roe Voigt & Harbison, Christopher C. Sabis has joined the firm as a member. Sabis concentrates his practice in the areas of government and internal investigations and false claims act litigation.

Previously an assistant United States attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Tennessee, Sabis represented the United States in civil and criminal health care and procurement fraud matters and American with Disabilities Act compliance. He served as the elder justice coordinator and international affairs coordinator.

Sabis earned his J.D. at Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, D.C. where he was senior notes editor of the Georgetown Journal of Legal Ethics. He graduated magna cum laude with a B.A. in international relations from the University of Rochester.

Stockton named partner at Neal & Harwell, PLC

Mariam Stockton has been named a partner at Neal & Harwell. Stockton is a member of the firm’s litigation group and represents clients in high-profile entertainment and business disputes, and white-collar criminal defense. She has tried cases in both federal and state courts.

Stockton, who joined the firm in 2011, earned her J.D. degree from Nashville School of Law and her LL.M. degree with Distinction in Advocacy from Stetson University College of Law.

Stockton is a 2019 Fellow of the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity and an active board member of the Lawyers’ Association for Women – Marion Griffin Chapter. She also serves as social media coordinator for the Women’s White Collar Defense Association Tennessee-Alabama Chapter.

Woodhouse is now a partner at Adams and Reese

Adams and Reese has elevated nine attorneys across eight offices to partner, including Maia Woodhouse in Nashville.

Woodhouse is a member of the firm’s Global Intellectual Property practice and concentrates her practice on trademark, trade dress, patent, trade secret and copyright disputes, with a primary focus on litigation and enforcement.

She earned degrees in English and art history, as well as her J.D., at Vanderbilt.

FBMM promotes Middlemas to account manager

Top-tier entertainment business management firm FBMM has promoted Abby Middlemas from account executive to account manager. In this managerial position, she will focus on her clients’ financial goals, whether that’s budgeting for a tour, buying their first home or planning for retirement.

Middlemas joined FBMM in March 2015. Before beginning her career at FBMM, she held a variety of roles in management and fashion. Middlemas worked as an independent stylist for The Block Agency, and as a department manager at Nordstrom in California.

Middlemas graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign in 2010 with a degree in economics.

WBA architecture announces promotions

The partners of WBA Architecture are pleased to announce the promotion of Molly Diffee to associate and Russ Markle to studio manager.

Diffee serves as an interior designer in the firm’s Nashville office. She has been with WBA Architecture since 2014 and brings a broad range of experience, including high-end hospitality, residential and commercial interior design. Before coming to WBA, Diffee worked at Hirsch Bedner Associates, a high-end hospitality design firm in Atlanta.

Markle, AIA,NCARB, LEED AP, has been with the firm in the Jackson office since 2013 and has served as Associate since 2016. Markle has gained experience in project management and production of all phases of design and construction on a variety of projects all over the Southeast. Before joining WBA, Markle worked with Eley Guild Hardy Architects as an Intern Architect, where he gained much experience working on large institutional projects for the State of Mississippi and its public Universities.