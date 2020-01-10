VOL. 44 | NO. 2 | Friday, January 10, 2020

Good Morning Gallatin 2020 Kickoff Breakfast. 2020 Legislative Series with Gov. Bill Lee as the keynote speaker. Epic Event Center, 392 W. Main Street. Friday, 7:30-9 a.m. $25 at the door. Nonmembers: $25. Reservations are required for this event.

SATURDAY, JAN. 11

Owl’s Hill’s Marshmallow and Hot Chocolate Hike

A hike in the winter woods followed by hot chocolate and roasted marshmallows. $10 online, $12 at event. Owl’s Hill nature Sanctuary, 545 Beech Creek Road, Brentwood. 10 a.m., 11a.m. and 1 p.m. Information

THROUGH JAN. 12

Nashville Boat Show

Hundreds of boats on display and special attractions. Fee: $12 for those 13 and older. 12 and younger free. Active military free. Music City Center, 201 Fifth Ave. South. Thursday: 2-9 p.m.; Friday: 12-9 p.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sunday: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Information

THROUGH FEB. 2

Zoolumination: Chinese Festival of Lights

This attraction is the country’s largest Chinese lantern festivals and features a 200-foot dragon, holiday-themed scenes, more than 500 silk lanterns and decorated displays with some favorite zoo animals. There will also be Chinese acrobats, handmade crafts and bites. Nashville Zoo, 3777 Nolensville Pike. 5-9 p.m. Fee: $14 and up. Information

THURSDAY, JAN. 16

Street Eats

A weekly gathering of up to 20 local food trucks, 11a.m.-2 p.m. along Deaderick Street between Fourth and Fifth avenues north. The lineup can be found online and changes weekly. Information

TUESDAY, JAN. 14

Executive Insights

Thasunda Brown Duckett, CEO of Chase Consumer Banking, will speak at this Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce event. Duckett oversees a nationwide banking network with more than 50,000 employees and more than $800 billion in deposits and investments. JW Marriott Nashville, 201 Eighth Ave. S. Noon-1:30 p.m. $55 for members, $75 for nonmembers until Jan. 6. Information

Power Breakfast

Start 2020 off informed and inspired. Mayors Joe Pitts and Jim Durrett will discuss the state of their respective governments. Wilma Rudolph Event Center, 1188 Cumberland Drive, Clarksville. 7:30-9 a.m. Fee: $35 for members, $40 for nonmembers. Registration needed. Information: 931 245-4342

Williamson 101

Williamson 101 provides new members and potential members a chance to learn how to maximize their membership with Williamson, Inc. Discover the many ways to volunteer, get involved, network, engage and connect while you learn more about how we can help you grow personally and professionally. Williamson, Inc., 5005 Meridian Blvd., Suite 150. 3:30-5 p.m. Free. Information

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 15

Coffee & Connect

Meet fellow members of Gallatin Young Professionals at coffee & connect the first and third Wednesday of the month. Featuring Richard Suter of Richard Suter Photography. 7:30-8:30 a.m. Black Press Coffee, 106 Public Square. Fee: Free, buy your own coffee. Information

Chamber West Monthly Networking Coffee

Nonprofits embody some of the best values, creating call to actions and playing a vital role in building healthy communities locally and nationally. Nonprofits continue to help touch the lives of millions of individuals and families daily. This month, the Chamber West Monthly Coffee will host a nonprofit showcase highlighting various nonprofits within the community. We’ll hear from a panel of three nonprofits on the importance of involvement in the nonprofit community, their impact and how to become involved. Come network, support your local nonprofits and get educated on ways to become engaged. Registration is required. Girls Scouts of Middle Tennessee, 4522 Granny White Pike, Nashville. 8-9:15 a.m. Fee: Complimentary. Information

THURSDAY, JAN. 16

Cadence at Rivergate Host Grand Remodeling Celebration

Grand re-opening and ribbon cutting celebration featuring live music, arts and crafts, hors d’oeuvres, wine, beer and nonalcoholic beverages. Tours of the facility provided. The public is invited. 3-6 p.m. Cadence at Rivergate, 94 Twill Hills Drive. RSVP by 1/10/20, 615 855-1979. Information

Business After Hours

Hosted by Clarksville Regional Airport, 200 Outlaw Field Road, A, Clarksville. 5-7 p.m. Information: 931 245-4342

FRIDAY, JAN. 17

Night Market

An opportunity to shop, sip and dine while supporting local farmers, artists and businesses. Featuring live music. 5-9 p.m. Nashville Farmers’ Market, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. Information

MONDAY, JAN. 20

Sumner County Unity Day March

Sumner County NAACP presents a Unity Day March featuring the theme, One Nation, One People, in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The march begins at noon at Gallatin City Hall parking lot and ends at Rucker Stewart Middle School, 350 Hancock Street. Information: 615-452-8754.

THURSDAY, JAN. 23

YP Nashville Connect

This after-hours, trade show style event connects young professionals to community impact opportunities with 50+ YP Nashville member organizations. As the largest gathering of young professionals in Nashville, YP Nashville Connect will get you plugged into Nashville’s expansive young professional community. Display booths are staffed by members of young professional organizations partnered with YP Nashville, so you can learn about the benefits and offerings of each organization. Rocketown, 601 Fourth Avenue S. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Information

SATURDAY, JAN. 25

Carnival for a Cause

Nashville Junior Chamber hosts Carnival for a Cause to support Special Olympics Tennessee. Marathon Village’s Room with a View. 7-11 p.m. Fee: $45 (two drink tickets and light hors devours) and up. Silent auction items from local Nashville companies. Attire is cocktail with masks. Marathon Village, 1305 Clinton Street, #100. Information