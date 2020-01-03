Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 44 | NO. 1 | Friday, January 3, 2020

Prosecutor won't seek death penalty in Waffle House shooting

Updated 8:54AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty for a man accused of killing four people at a Tennessee Waffle House.

Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk's office said in a court filing that it would seek life in prison without the possibility of parole for Travis Reinking, The Tennessean reported Wednesday.

Authorities say Reinking was nearly naked, wearing only a green jacket, when he opened fire in April 2018 at the Waffle House with an assault-style rifle. Police credit a quick-thinking restaurant patron with wrestling the rifle away from the gunman and likely preventing more deaths.

The case was put on hold for months after the attack while Reinking was treated for schizophrenia. A judge later deemed him fit for trial and he was indicted last year on 17 counts including murder.

Funk did not comment on the decision, which was included in a December court filing. Reinking's attorney, Paul Bruno, did not return the newspaper's request for comment.

The judge in the case has issued a gag order that forbids lawyers from discussing it.

A trial date has not been announced.

