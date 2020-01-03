TDEC seeks environmental achievers

VOL. 44 | NO. 1 | Friday, January 3, 2020

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) is inviting Tennesseans to submit nominations for the 2020 Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Awards.

“We look forward to recognizing outstanding environmental achievements across our state,” Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said. “These awards recognize those committed to our preserving Tennessee’s natural beauty and environment.”

The Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Awards include 10 categories, including three new categories for agriculture and forestry, water quality and natural resources. Others are building green, clean air, energy and renewable resources, environmental education and outreach, materials management, sustainable performance and lifetime achievement.

Any individual, business, organization, educational institution or agency is eligible, provided it is located in Tennessee and the project was completed during the 2019 calendar year. All nominees must have a minimum of three consecutive years of overall environmental compliance with TDEC. Self-nominations are encouraged.

“We want to encourage responsible environmental practices across our state, and these annual awards are an excellent way to do that,” TDEC Commissioner David Salyers said. “We hope all Tennesseans will recognize the leadership of those who voluntarily strive for environmental excellence.”

A panel of judges representing agricultural, conservation, forestry, environmental, and academic areas will select award recipients based on criteria including level of project or program completion, innovation and public education. The deadline for nominations is March 31, 2020. Award recipients will be announced in May 2019.

