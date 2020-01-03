Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 44 | NO. 1 | Friday, January 3, 2020

University of Tennessee to offer wine production workshop

Updated 7:36AM
COLUMBIA (AP) — The University of Tennessee's Institute of Agriculture is offering workshops for farmers interested in producing grapes and making wine in the state.

The workshops will be held across the state in January and February, the institute said.

The schedule includes sessions on Jan. 27 in Crossville; Jan. 28 in Chattanooga; Jan. 29 in White Pine; Feb. 13 in Franklin; and Feb. 14 in Jackson.

Attendees must pre-register and pay a registration fee of $25 per person.

The sessions will teach participants about the industry and opportunities in Tennessee, how to produce vineyards in the state and financial information about the trade.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture and Tennessee Farm Winegrowers Alliance are partnering on the workshops.

