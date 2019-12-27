Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 52 | Friday, December 27, 2019

US consumer confidence ticked down in December

Updated 9:29AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

BALTIMORE (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence slipped ever so slightly in December, as expectations fell about economic growth over the next six months.

The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index edged down to 126.5 from November's reading of 126.8. Americans felt largely confident about business conditions this month amid the holiday shopping season, yet their confidence wavered somewhat regarding job availability and income growth for the first half of 2020.

The reading of consumer sentiment points to continued economic expansion, but not much of an improvement given the 3.5% unemployment rate that is near historic lows.

"While the economy hasn't shown signs of further weakening, there is little to suggest that growth, and in particular consumer spending, will gain momentum in early 2020," said Conference Board economist Lynn Franco said.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0