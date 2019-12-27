Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 43 | NO. 52 | Friday, December 27, 2019

Elvis Presley's Graceland planning auction for 85th birthday

MEMPHIS (AP) — Elvis Presley's Graceland is planning an auction of artifacts to be held during the late entertainer's 85th birthday celebration on Jan. 8.

All the items up for auction come from third party collectors but have been thoroughly researched and certified by Graceland Authenticated, according to a news release from Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc. The mansion and all artifacts in the Graceland Archives continue to be owned by Lisa Marie Presley and are not for sale.

The 288 artifacts include a golf cart, clothing, jewelry, autographs, concert memorabilia and Hollywood items. In addition, several Graceland experiences will be auctioned with the proceeds benefiting the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation.

Items to be included in the auction were announced on Monday along with registration information. The catalog is available at Graceland's official online store.

