VOL. 44 | NO. 1 | Friday, January 3, 2020

First Saturday Art Crawl. Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. Saturday, 6-9 p.m. Information

THROUGH JAN. 4

Owl’s Hill’s Marshmallow and Hot Chocolate Hike

A hike in the winter woods followed by hot chocolate and roasted marshmallows. $10 online, $12 at event. Owl’s Hill nature Sanctuary, 545 Beech Creek Road, Brentwood. 10 a.m., 11a.m. and 1 p.m. Additional date: Jan. 11. Information

THROUGH JAN. 5

Holiday Lights at Cheekwood

This annual holiday attraction featuring a one-mile-long path and over a million twinkling lights. Open seven nights a week. 5-10 p.m. Fee: $9-27 depending on membership status, time and date. Information

THROUGH FEB. 2

Zoolumination: Chinese Festival of Lights

This attraction is the country’s largest Chinese lantern festival and will feature a 200-foot-long dragon, holiday-themed scenes more than 500 silk lanterns, and decorated displays with some favorite zoo animals. There will also be Chinese acrobats, handmade crafts and bites. Nashville Zoo, 3777 Nolensville Pike. 5-9 p.m. Fee: $14 and up. Information

TUESDAY, JAN. 7

Cheatham County Democrats

The meeting will focus on voter registration for the March 3 primary and planning for the County Convention on March 7. Pinnacle Bank, Denney Room (second floor), 524 South Main Street. 6 p.m. Information

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 8

IBC Luncheon

Conversation with Canadian Consul General Nadia Theodore with an update on the US-Canada business relationship, including the latest on the USMCA. Baker Donelson Special Events Center, 211 Commerce. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fee: $35. Registration needed. Information

Member Orientation

An opportunity to learn about member benefits and involvement opportunities from Chamber staff. You’ll also learn how your business plays a role in the Chamber’s mission of creating regional economic prosperity. 211, Commerce Street. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Free, but registration needed. Information

THURSDAY, JAN. 9

Street Eats

A weekly gathering of up to 20 local food trucks, 11a.m.- 2 p.m. along Deaderick Street between Fourth and Fifth avenues north. The lineup can be found online and changes weekly. Information

Business Studio: The Power of Purpose, Vision and Goals

Speaker: Danny Pippin, Consultant & Coach Pippin Leadership Services. C615, 625 Main Street. Fee: Free. 3:30-5 p.m. Information

JAN. 9-12

Nashville Boat Show

With hundreds of boats on display and special attractions this is a show for everyone. Fee: $12 for those 13 and older. 12 and younger free. Active military free. Music City Center, 201 Fifth Ave. South. Thursday: 2-9 p.m.; Friday: 12-9 p.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sunday: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Information

FRIDAY, JAN. 10

Good Morning Gallatin – 2020 Kickoff Breakfast

2020 Legislative Series with Keynote speaker The Honorable Bill Lee. Epic Event Center, 392 W. Main Street. 7:30-9 a.m. Fee: $18 for Chamber Members with reservations by noon, Jan. 3. $20 after deadline and $25 at the door. Nonmembers: $25. Reservations are required for this event. Information

TUESDAY, JAN. 14

Power Breakfast

Start 2020 off informed and inspired. Listen to both City Mayor, Joe Pitts and County Mayor, Jim Durrett, speak about the state of their respective governments. Wilma Rudolph Event Center, 1188 Cumberland Drive, Clarksville. 7:30-9 a.m. Fee: $35 for members, $40 for nonmembers. Registration needed. Information: 931 245-4342

Executive Insights

Thasunda Brown Duckett, CEO of Chase Consumer Banking, will speak at this Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce event. Duckett oversees a nationwide banking network with more than 50,000 employees and more than $800 billion in deposits and investments. JW Marriott Nashville, 201 Eighth Ave. S. Noon-1:30 p.m. $55 for members, $75 for nonmembers until Jan. 6. Information

Williamson 101

Williamson 101 provides new members and potential members a chance to learn how to maximize their membership with Williamson, Inc. Discover the many ways to volunteer, get involved, network, engage and connect while you learn more about how we can help you grow personally and professionally. Williamson, Inc., 5005 Meridian Blvd., Suite 150. 3:30-5 p.m. Free. Information

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 15

Coffee & Connect

Meet fellow members of Gallatin Young Professionals at coffee & connect the first and third Wednesday of the month. Featuring Richard Suter of Richard Suter Photography. 7:30-8:30 a.m. Black Press Coffee, 106 Public Square. Fee: Free, buy your own coffee. Information

THURSDAY, JAN. 16

Business After Hours

Hosted by Clarksville Regional Airport, 200 Outlaw Field Road, A, Clarksville. 5-7 p.m. Information: 931 245-4342

FRIDAY, JAN. 17

Night Market

An opportunity to shop, sip and dine while supporting local farmers, artists and businesses. Featuring live music. 5-9 p.m. Nashville Farmers’ Market, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. Information

MONDAY, JAN. 20

Sumner County Unity Day March

Sumner County NAACP presents a Unity Day March featuring the theme, One Nation, One People, in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The march begins at Noon at Gallatin City Hall parking lot and ends at Rucker Stewart Middle School, 350 Hancock Street. Information: 615 452-8754.

SATURDAY, JAN. 25

Carnival for a Cause

Nashville Junior Chamber hosts Carnival for a Cause to support Special Olympics Tennessee. Marathon Village’s Room with a View. 7-11 p.m. Fee: $45 (two drink tickets and light hors devours) and up. Silent auction items from local Nashville companies. Attire is cocktail with masks. Marathon Village, 1305 Clinton Street, #100. Information