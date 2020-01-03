Top Middle Tennessee commercial sales for the 2010s

|2215 Garland, 2415 Vanderbilt, 3319 West End, 1215 21St
|Nashville
|37232
|4/29/16
|Vanderbilt Univ. Medical Center
|Vanderbilt Univ.
|$727,311,036
|3813 Hillsboro, 2126 Abbott Martin, 2408 Crestmoor
|Nashville
|37215
|12/29/11
|Green Hills Mall Trg LLC
|Green Hills Mall Trust; Davis Street Land Co LLC
|$390,000,000
|2615 Medical Center
|M'boro
|37129
|8/15/13
|Hines Global Reit 2615 Med Center Parkway LLC
|CF M'boro Assoc; Cousins M'boro LLC; Cousins Real Estate Corp
|$163,000,000
|150, 158 4th
|Nashville
|37219
|9/20/18
|Alco Nashville LLC; Unico One Nashville Place LLC
|Prim One Nashville Place LLC
|$139,500,000
|3100 Aspen Grove
|Franklin
|37067
|7/23/19
|Pbone Aspen Grove LLC
|BMPP Aspen Grove LLC
|$138,100,000
|300 Union
|Nashville
|37201
|3/7/19
|Nashville Cbd LP
|315 Deaderick Owners LLC
|$135,000,000
|907, 915, 919, 1001 Church, 913, 917 Commerce, 1 Lifeway, 157, 161 Rosa L Parks
|Nashville
|37203
|11/25/15
|Uptown Prop Holdings LLC
|Lifeway Christian Resources of The Southern Baptist Conv
|$125,000,000
|419 3rd
|Nashville
|37201
|1/3/19
|AVR Nashville CC Hotel I LLC; AVR Nashville CC Hotel II LLC; AVR Nashville CC Hotel III LLC; AVR Nashville CC Hotel IV LLC
|RB Nashville Sobro I LLC
|$125,000,000
|424 Church
|Nashville
|37219
|1/4/18
|Fifth Third Center Subsidiary LLC
|TR Church Street Corp
|$117,640,000
|920 Broadway
|Nashville
|37203
|1/11/19
|NHT Nashville LLC
|Birchmont-HI Nashville LLC
|$117,500,000
|0 Mt Juliet
|
|
|2/22/17
|Ramco Providence Marketplace LLC
|Providence Retail LLC
|$114,650,000
|414 Union
|Nashville
|37219
|3/1/19
|WSL-Philips Plaza LLC
|LCP Nashville LLC
|$111,500,000
|402 Franklin, 1505 Landings
|Brentwood
|37027
|12/27/17
|Hudson DC Assets LLC
|DC 402 Franklin Road LLC
|$110,000,000
|402 Franklin
|Brentwood
|37027
|11/15/13
|DC 402 Franklin Road LLC
|Bellsouth Telecom LLC
|$109,220,000
|6 Cadillac
|Brentwood
|37027
|4/13/15
|SVT Creekside Crossing LP
|Duke Realty Corp; Duke Realty Ltd Parthip
|$107,249,998
|220 6th, 511 Union
|Nashville
|37219
|3/11/19
|CPVF III Ncc LLC
|511 Union Nashville LLC
|$105,250,000
|304, 306, 310, 316 4th
|Nashville
|37201
|8/6/19
|HIN B Owner LLC; Jemals Nashville Owner LLC; NH Nashville Fee LLC; TCG Nashville Holdings I LLC
|Nashville Hotel Prop Corp
|$101,544,424
|131, 145 12th, 1201, 1215 Church, 131, 132, 136 140 George L Davis
|Nashville
|37203
|6/21/19
|CPUS Gossett LP
|PSREG Church Street Owner LLC
|$101,502,500
|26 Century
|Nashville
|37214
|10/24/17
|SCUS OCP LLC
|GC Net Lease Nashville Century Inv LLC
|$100,000,000
|173, 181 3rd, 150, 158 4th
|Nashville
|37201
|12/9/14
|Prim One Nashville Place LLC
|NNN One Nashville Place 0-28 LLC
|$98,750,000
|201 Gillespie
|Franklin
|37067
|7/20/17
|IMT Capital IV Cool Springs LLC
|Bre Piper MF Cool Springs TN LLC
|$97,500,000
|9009 Carothers
|Franklin
|37067
|10/2/12
|LCFRE Nashville Carothers LP
|Carothers Office Acq LLC
|$96,100,000
|510, 512 Old Hickory
|Nashville
|37209
|8/14/15
|Passco Lexington Dst
|CND Lexington Gardens LLC
|$96,071,250
|2300 Elliston
|Nashville
|37203
|4/29/14
|Gl Elliston 23 Apts LLC; Xi Elliston 23 Apts LLC; Cl Elliston 23 Apts LLC
|2300 Elliston Place LLC
|$95,100,000
|550 Bledsoe, 555 Hartsville, 317 Steam Plant
|Gallatin
|37066
|9/1/10
|Sumner Regional Med Ctr LLC
|Sumner Regional Health Systems Inc
|$93,387,100
|7620 Highway 70
|Nashville
|37221
|1/24/19
|Metropolitan Life Insurance Co
|Bellevue Redev Assoc LP
|$92,848,500
|2120 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|1/11/18
|Caterpillar Financial Services Corp
|Piedmont-Nashville TN LLC; Wells Reit-Nashville TN LLC
|$90,900,000
|501 5th
|Nashville
|37203
|8/10/18
|BOP Nest Nashville LLC
|Olmsted Sobro Venture Part LLC
|$90,000,000
|424 Church
|Nashville
|37219
|6/24/14
|TR Church Street Corp
|424 Church Street LLC
|$89,000,000
|427 Nichol Mill
|Brentwood
|37027
|8/27/19
|IMT Capital V Galleria LLC
|Nichol Mill Joint Venture LLC
|$88,000,000
|1100, 4100 Crystal Spring
|Hermitage
|37076
|5/21/15
|Cherry Creek Multifamily Holdings LLC
|Cherry Creek Gardens Assoc LLC
|$86,500,000
|100 Gillespie
|Franklin
|37067
|9/13/18
|100 Gillespie Drive LLC
|Ashton Brook Apts LLC
|$86,500,000
|535, 545 Marriott
|Nashville
|37214
|10/11/19
|Agl Highland Ridge Owner LLC
|Gaedeke Holdings Ltd
|$85,500,000
|101 Gillespie
|Franklin
|37067
|9/28/17
|IMT Capital IV Cool Springs II LLC
|Franklin Cool Springs Corp
|$85,350,000
|3100 Aspen Grove
|Franklin
|37067
|3/24/14
|BMPP Aspen Grove LLC
|CH Realty V Wyndchase GP LLC; CH Realty V Wyndchase LP
|$83,000,000
|8075 Sawyer Brown
|Nashville
|37221
|12/20/18
|Sawyer Brown Rd Owner LLC
|Crescent Bellevue LLC
|$82,320,000
|201 Gillespie
|Brentwood
|
|3/6/15
|BRE Piper Mf Cool Springs TN LLC
|Farms Apts Assoc LLC
|$81,900,000
|9 City
|Nashville
|37209
|10/2/19
|Shay/LB-WC-BP LLC; Shay/LB-WC-LC LLC; Shay/LB-AH-BWT LLC
|Nashcam Living I LP
|$80,592,000
|419 3rd
|Nashville
|37201
|7/26/16
|RB Nashville Sobro I LLC
|Sobro Hotel Part LLC
|$80,261,000
|10 Century
|Nashville
|37214
|9/4/19
|Century Blvd Propco LLC
|Hotel 10 Century LP
|$80,237,500
|1021, 3001 Centrepoints, 1800, 1900, 2000, 2300 Midway
|Smyrna
|37167
|12/18/13
|Prologis LP
|CH Realty V/Nip LLC
|$77,250,000
|2422 Elliott
|Old Hickory
|37138
|2/9/18
|IMT Capital IV Eight South LLC
|Broadstone/USPF 8th South LP
|$76,725,000
|1001 4th
|Nashville
|37219
|12/1/17
|Carillon TN Apts LLC; Carillon TN Apts LLC; Carillon TN Apts LLC
|Carillon Apts LLC
|$76,350,000
|2613 End
|Nashville
|37203
|8/2/19
|West Trace LLC
|Natchez West LLC
|$75,643,151
|414 Union
|Nashville
|37219
|5/24/16
|LCP Nashville LLC
|CFLC Nashville LLC
|$74,000,000
|700 Cool Springs
|Franklin
|37067
|11/5/18
|Carothers Hotel Part LLC
|CH Realty VI H Franklin Cool Springs LLC
|$74,000,000
|6622, 6708, 6710, 6806 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37209
|6/26/12
|Nashville Exchange LLC
|Nashville West Shopping Center LLC
|$73,150,000
|1138 3rd
|Nashville
|37208
|9/7/18
|IMT Germantown LLC
|PR III/Broadstone Germantown LLC
|$73,150,000
|2350 Franklin
|Nashville
|37204
|12/17/18
|8th Ave Apt Inv Prop Owner LLC
|CRP/LMC Berry Hill LLC
|$72,500,000
|111 Acklen Park
|Nashville
|37203
|12/29/17
|Mid-America Apts LP
|CREA FMF Nashville LLC
|$71,750,000
|3100 Aspen Grove
|Franklin
|
|9/16/11
|CH Realty V Wyndchase LP
|Wyndchase LLC
|$71,500,000
|107 19th, 1901 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|1/25/16
|Summit Hospitality 127 LLC
|Noble I Nashville LLC
|$71,000,000
|26 Century
|Nashville
|37214
|11/13/13
|GC Net Lease Nashville Century Inv LLC
|Wells Reit II-One Century Place LLC; Columbia Prop Trust Inc
|$70,000,000
|645 Old Hickory
|Nashville
|37209
|12/21/17
|Old Hickory TN Part LLC
|Bellevue Apts LP
|$69,552,000
|315 4th
|Nashville
|37219
|7/9/14
|W DT Nashville Hotel VII GP
|AEW/Wright Nashville Owner LLC
|$69,295,000
|0 Carothers
|Franklin
|37064
|8/30/19
|Lockwood Glen Apts LLC
|Crescent Lockwood Mf LLC
|$68,500,000
|2500 Aventura
|M Juliet
|37122
|7/1/19
|BR Providence Nashville LLC
|Centennial Holding Co LLC Member; Centennial Providence LLC; Centennial Real Estate Fund IV GP LLC Gen Partner
|$68,500,000
|1808 West End, 1811 Hayes
|Nashville
|37203
|5/30/13
|CWI Nashville Hotel LLC
|1808 West End Owner LLC
|$68,069,000
|1000 Rivergate, 2000 Gallatin
|Goodlttsvlle
|37072
|9/5/13
|KDI Rivergate Mall LLC
|Rivergate Mall LP
|$67,000,000
|710B Cleo Miller
|Nashville
|37206
|4/30/18
|Cleo Acq Sub LLC
|Cleo Residences LLC
|$66,989,000
|1807, 1811 Broadway
|Nashville
|37203
|6/18/15
|Moody National Broadway-Nashville Holding LLC
|TIC Nashville 1-35 LLC; Moody National Nashville H LLC; Moody National Nashville S LLC; Moody Realty
|$66,300,000
|2000 American General
|Brentwood
|37027
|8/13/14
|Southpoint LLC
|American Gen Life Ins Co; American Gen Life & Accident Ins Co
|$65,000,000
|511 Union
|Nashville
|37219
|11/5/13
|511 Union Nashville LLC
|Parmenter Nashville City Center LLC
|$64,800,000
|1100, 4100 Crystal Spring
|Hermitage
|37076
|8/9/12
|Cherry Creek Gardens Assoc LLC
|Cherry Creek Apts LLC
|$64,400,000
|120 5th
|Nashville
|37206
|10/30/19
|Steadfast Eastside LGA LLC; Steadfast Eastside LTA LLC; Steadfast Eastside CPA LLC
|EH Prop LLC
|$64,200,000
|100 Ridgelake
|Nashville
|37209
|2/5/16
|Ridgelake Prop Inv LLC
|Ridgelake 560 LLC
|$63,250,000
|101, 201, 301, 401 Space Park South
|Nashville
|37211
|7/12/17
|IC Ind Reit
|Lightning Propco III LLC
|$62,840,000
|214, 215, 216 Centerview, 7000, 7100 Executive Center, 7003 Chadwick, 278 Franklin
|Brentwood
|37027
|3/1/12
|Mooreland Inv LP
|UCM Proventure Synergy Business Park
|$62,751,500
|2400 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37203
|3/17/17
|Mid-America Apts LP
|CH Realty VI-LPC Mf Nashville Charlotte LLC
|$62,500,000
|100 Brentwood, 5424 Edmondson
|Nashville
|37211
|9/11/19
|NXRT Brentwood LLC
|Arbors of Brentwood Ll LLC
|$62,250,000
|2500 Memorial
|M'boro
|37129
|12/2/13
|LSREF2 Tractor Reo (Direct) LLC
|State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co
|$61,437,506
|2300 Franklin
|Nashville
|37204
|1/14/15
|2300 Berry Hill GP
|SH 23Hundred TIC LLC
|$61,200,000
|100 Gillespie
|Franklin
|37067
|10/11/13
|Ashton Brook Apts LLC
|Alara Franklin Corp
|$60,500,000
|200 Resource
|Franklin
|37067
|12/10/15
|SHLP Cadence LLC
|GGT Crescent Cool Springs TN Venture LLC
|$60,000,000
|201 Gillespie
|Brentwood
|37067
|5/4/11
|Farms Apts Assoc LLC
|Williamson Farms Corp
|$59,250,000
|1017 Charlotte, 326 11th
|Nashville
|37203
|11/21/12
|MFREVF-Eleven North LLC
|Elevn North LLC
|$58,750,000
|7100 Commerce
|Brentwood
|37027
|5/24/16
|Cool Springs Commons Office LLC
|PEM Cool Springs 1-34 LLC; Pem Cool Springs
|$58,265,000
|304, 306, 310, 316 4th
|Nashville
|37201
|3/4/16
|Nashville Hotel Prop Corp
|MR Hotels LLC
|$57,770,000
|570 Church
|Brentwood
|37027
|11/9/18
|Estates at Brentwood LLC
|SCG/TBR Brentwood Owner LLC
|$57,500,000
|Artessa
|Franklin
|37067
|12/9/16
|SP LLU Artessa LLC
|Artessa Franklin LLC
|$57,500,000
|5820 River
|Nashville
|37209
|10/8/19
|CF Rivertop Multifamily Dst
|Rivertop Residences LLC
|$57,120,000
|6860 Highway 70
|Nashville
|37221
|12/12/13
|Lakes of Bellevue Holdings LLC
|Bellevue Gardens Assoc LLC; Mariner Bellevue LLC; Four Bees Bellevue LLC; Prospect Bellevue LLC
|$57,000,000
|865 Bellevue
|Nashville
|37221
|4/3/19
|CF Bellevue Multifamily Dst
|CCP IV Knollwood LLC
|$56,650,000
|115 Rush
|Franklin
|
|12/22/14
|CH Realty VII MF Nashville McEwen LLC
|AGL SLC McEwen No 1 LLC
|$56,550,811
|170 4th
|Nashville
|37219
|5/5/15
|CWI Nashville Downtown Hotel LLC
|Nashville Hotel Group LLC; Pittco Holdings Inc
|$56,500,000
|2325 Nashville
|Gallatin
|37066
|10/25/18
|SP/RGA Stoneridge LP
|Stoneridge Farms Hunt Club LLC
|$55,000,000
|2810 McCreary
|Lebanon
|37090
|6/3/19
|Colony 5 Part LLC
|Cedar Farms JV LLC; Reep Ind Cedar Farms TN LLC Member
|$55,000,000
|320 11th
|Nashville
|37203
|12/17/14
|Stratford Assisted Living LLC; Mountain Ridge Assisted Living LLC
|WLA Velocity Inv VI GP; Walton Vtn Holdings Vi-B LLC; Walton Street Managers VI LP; Wsc Managers VI Inc
|$54,278,059
|350 Deaderick
|Nashville
|37201
|9/5/18
|Nashville Garage LP
|Public Square Garage Owners LLC
|$54,000,000
|660 Bell
|Antioch
|37013
|9/19/19
|Cambridge at Hickory Hollow Owner LLC
|Passco Hickory Dst
|$53,350,000
|515 Madison
|Nashville
|37208
|4/3/14
|Vista Germantown Apts LP
|Aerc Bristol Germantown Jv LLC
|$53,250,000
|121 Davenport, 1310, 1340 Moher
|Brentwood
|
|10/17/18
|IMT Capital IV Franklin Gateway LLC
|Bell Fund IV Franklin Gateway LLC
|$53,100,000
|727 Bell
|Antioch
|37013
|4/6/16
|Passco Overlook Dst
|WW Overlook LLC
|$52,813,500
|1221 Division
|Nashville
|37203
|12/6/18
|Infinity Music Row LLC
|Crescent Music Row Venture LLC
|$52,700,000
|4001 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37209
|9/26/18
|Bes Station 40 Fund XIII LLC
|Hill Center Sylvan Heights LLC
|$51,750,000
|2115 Portland, 2005 21st
|Nashville
|37212
|8/23/19
|Hayes House Apts LLC
|NIC Hillsboro Village LLC
|$51,300,000
|200, 210 Athens, 271 French Landing
|Nashville
|37228
|11/1/18
|Albany Road-Metrocenter Plaza LLC
|IPC Metrocenter LLC
|$51,250,000
|221 31St
|Nashville
|37203
|1/10/14
|West End Village Apts Inc
|Wev LLC
|$51,250,000
|2131 Elm Hill
|Nashville
|37210
|3/1/19
|1400 Elizabeth Cedars LLC; Cedars Gardens LP; Riederman Cedars LLC; Simcha Cedars LLC; E 181 Cedars LLC
|Cedars at Elm Hill LLC
|$50,500,000
|100 Antioch, 244 Twin Oaks, 3150 Glencliff
|Nashville
|37211
|6/12/19
|South Oaks Apt Owner LLC
|Hawthorne-Midway Twin Oaks LLC; C&C Twin Oaks LLC
|$50,050,000
|1800 Broadway, 1801 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|3/13/15
|Agre Vpcv Palmer Plaza Owner LLC
|Palmer Plaza Part II; Palmer Plaza Part II LLC
|$50,000,000
|184 Hicks, 111 Old Hickory
|Nashville
|37221
|8/15/18
|Iroquois Part LLC
|Iroquois Asset Mgmt LP
|$50,000,000
|5000 Mountain Springs
|Antioch
|37013
|7/28/17
|Steadfast Discovery LLC
|MRP Mountain View LP
|$49,750,000
|555, 565 Marriott
|Nashville
|37214
|1/14/19
|Nashland TT LP
|BNA Highland Ridge LLC
|$49,600,000
|Colonial Town
|La Vergne
|37086
|1/25/16
|Grand Oak Acq LP
|Grand Oak 1 LLC
|$49,600,000
|15 Asbury, 4343, 4347 Lebanon
|Hermitage
|37076
|9/26/18
|Nashville Senior Care LLC
|Nashville Healthcare Inv LLC
|$49,158,934
|706 Church
|Nashville
|37203
|2/15/18
|AVR Nashville Hotel LLC
|Church St Lodging Assoc LLP
|$48,500,000
|555, 565 Marriott
|Nashville
|37214
|2/1/17
|BNA Highland Ridge LLC
|Frdgs Highland Ridge LLC
|$48,300,000
|314 Chaney
|Smyrna
|37167
|1/7/16
|Star Stoneridge LLC
|Fireside Mgmt II LLC; Fireside Stoneridge LLC
|$47,750,000
|2500 Aventura
|M Juliet
|37122
|12/30/14
|Centennial Providence LLC
|Aventura at Providence LLC; Aventura at Providence Phase II LLC; Cl Apts LLC Member
|$47,750,000
|623 Union
|Nashville
|37219
|8/28/12
|Nashville Hospitality LLC
|DHG Nashville LLC
|$47,520,000
|3920 Puckett Creek
|M'boro
|37128
|5/25/17
|CR M'boro LLC
|Bell M'boro LLC
|$47,300,000
|648 Ken Pilkerton
|Smyrna
|37167
|6/29/17
|Copperfield Acq LP
|Copperfield Lodge LLC
|$47,210,000
|211 Commerce
|Nashville
|37201
|3/16/12
|Sun 211 Commerce LLC
|Commerce Street Assoc; College Street LLC
|$47,130,000
|100, 101 Ridgelake
|Nashville
|37209
|11/5/13
|Ridgelake 560 LLC
|Ridgelake Apt Assoc LLC
|$47,000,000
|700 Cool Springs
|Franklin
|37067
|7/28/14
|CH Realty VI H Franklin Cool Springs LLC
|Franklin Realco LLC
|$47,000,000
|210 Hillwood
|M'boro
|37128
|3/22/16
|WW Stoneridge Farms LP
|BES Stoneridge Fund IX LLC; BES Stoneridge Fund X LLC; SGB Beverly LLC
|$46,500,000
|5209 Linbar
|Nashville
|37211
|11/5/19
|ECG Haywood LP
|Albany Road-Haywood Oaks LLC
|$46,000,000
|6900 Lenox Village
|Nashville
|37211
|12/23/15
|Pac Lenox Village LLC
|Lenox Village Lifestyle Center LLC
|$45,982,000
|832 Wedgewood
|Nashville
|37203
|10/3/16
|OHI Asset TN Nashville LLC
|HCRI TN Prop LLC
|$45,755,665
|601, 618, 624 Grassmere
|Nashville
|37211
|10/1/13
|EP Grassmere LLC
|Talcott III Grassmere LP; TIII Grassmere GP LLC
|$45,530,000
|1501 Woodland Pointe
|Nashville
|37214
|6/4/18
|Woodland Pointe Venture LLC
|VR Hamptons Holdings LP
|$45,275,000
|100 Brentwood, 5424 Edmondson
|Nashville
|37211
|9/9/16
|Arbors of Brentwood Ll LLC
|Brentwood Gardens Assoc LLC
|$45,250,000
|113, 117 Seaboard
|Franklin
|37067
|6/17/16
|SCG Dover Centre LLC
|Fpro 901-917 LLC
|$44,500,000
|0 State Asylum
|Nashville
|37217
|8/7/19
|US Postal Service
|Skyhawk Business Park LLC
|$44,200,000
|2005 21St
|Nashville
|37212
|10/1/13
|NIC Hillsboro Village LLC
|Bell Br Hillsboro Village Jv LLC
|$44,000,000
|157, 161 Rosa L Parks, 1 Lifeway, 907 Church
|Nashville
|37203
|3/23/18
|AEG Nashville LLC
|Uptown Prop Holdings LLC
|$44,000,000
|300, 301 Royal Oaks
|Franklin
|37067
|3/7/13
|Viera Holdings LLC
|Franklin Oaks Multifamily Part LLC
|$44,000,000
|201 4th
|Nashville
|37219
|5/31/18
|Fourth & Church Nashville LP
|Albany Road-Fourth & Church Nashville LLC
|$43,850,000
|137 Market Exchange
|Franklin
|37067
|4/4/14
|ARC GSFRNTNOO1 LLC
|Market Exchange LLC
|$43,250,000
|2905 Old Fort
|M'boro
|37128
|11/20/17
|Centennial Autumn Wood LLC
|Autumn Woods Parthip; Elliott John D
|$43,215,000
|1001 Compass
|Franklin
|37027
|11/14/13
|Apple Ten SPE Franklin I Inc; Apple Ten SPE Franklin II Inc
|CHMK Cool Springs Hotel Part LLC; CHMK Franklin Hotel Part LLC
|$43,091,586
|414 Union
|Nashville
|37219
|7/18/13
|CFLC Nashville LLC
|Parkway Prop LP; Parkway Prop GP Inc
|$42,750,000
|100 Centerview
|Nashville
|37214
|8/23/16
|Albany Road-Cce Nashville LLC
|Commerce Center TN Tower LP
|$42,500,000
|300 Innovation
|Franklin
|37067
|2/5/18
|Jackson National Life Ins Co
|NFMU Greenway LLC
|$42,500,000
|2325 Nashville
|Gallatin
|37066
|9/30/14
|Stoneridge Farms Hunt Club LLC
|Stoneridge Nashville LLC
|$42,368,905
|15, 16, 25 Century
|Nashville
|37214
|12/27/12
|Rosemont Lakeview Operating LLC
|Lakeview Place LLC
|$42,250,000
|570 Church
|Brentwood
|37027
|8/25/14
|SCG/TBR Brentwood Owner LLC
|AB Merion Brentwood LLC
|$42,200,000
|1001 Providence West
|Mt Juliet
|37122
|1/12/17
|RAIA TN Exchange Aniero LLC; RAIA TN Exchange Co 2 LLC; RAIA TN SPE Group LLC
|TDG Mt Juliet LLC
|$42,200,000
|1720 Old Fort, 207 Stones River Mall
|M'boro
|37129
|3/11/15
|SVAP II Stones River LLC
|Aslan III Stones River LLC; Transwestern Stones River LLC
|$42,000,000
|0 Liberty
|Franklin
|37064
|2/25/14
|NIC Historic Franklin LLC
|Bell Jamison Part LLC; Jamison Bell Part LLC
|$41,500,000
|35 Music
|Nashville
|37203
|3/22/17
|Nashville Office 2 LLC
|35 Music Square East LLC
|$41,000,000
|425, 426 Chestnut, 500, 510 Houston, 1214, 1216, 1218, 1220 Martin
|Nashville
|37203
|3/12/19
|Nashville Phase I Prop Holder LLC
|May Hosiery Parthip LLC
|$40,975,328
|1546, 1550 McEwen
|Franklin
|37067
|5/1/12
|KBSIII 1550 West McEwen Drive LLC
|AGL SLC McEwen No 2 LLC
|$40,000,000
|445 Couchville Ind
|
|
|8/10/11
|Whiterock 445 Couchville M Juliet TN LLC
|Nashville Ind III LLC
|$38,800,000
|6550 Carothers
|Franklin
|37067
|6/11/18
|KBS SOR 8 & 9 Corp Centre Inc
|Nine Corp Centre Acq Co
|$38,000,000
|633 Frazier
|Franklin
|37067
|6/30/16
|30 West Pershing LLC
|Oscar Prop Trust
|$37,784,627
|2000 Mallory
|Brentwood
|37067
|4/26/13
|KRG Cool Springs LLC
|Cool Springs Market GP LLC; Cool Springs Market LP
|$37,638,750
|1715, 1725 Columbia
|Franklin
|37064
|2/13/17
|AGNL Blade LP
|LP Franklin LLC
|$37,553,081
|261 Barfield Crescent
|M'boro
|37128
|4/1/19
|Parke Part LLC
|BW Parkside Owner LLC
|$37,500,000
|2000 Toll House
|Franklin
|37064
|4/9/15
|Bel Franklin LLC
|Swhr Shadow Green LLC
|$37,250,000
|298, 300, 302, 310 Indian Lake
|Hndrsnvlle
|37075
|3/14/16
|USPG Indian Lake LLC
|IA Hendersonville Indian Lake LLC
|$37,000,000
|210 Hillwood
|M'boro
|37128
|12/27/12
|BES Stoneridge Fund Ix LLC
|Stoneridge Farms at Hillwood LLC
|$36,500,000
|5301 Maryland
|Brentwood
|37027
|1/11/18
|BOF TN 5301 Maryland LLC
|Piedmont OP Piedmont JV Parthip Interests LLC (MI TN) Joint Venture
|$36,410,000
|1000 Champions
|Franklin
|37064
|9/23/16
|River Oaks Apts LLC
|SVF TN River Oaks LLC
|$36,300,000
|120 Cinema
|Hndrsnvlle
|37075
|11/28/17
|Breit Steadfast MF Cantare TN LLC
|Sir Cantare LLC
|$35,900,000
|801, 830 Crescent Centre
|Franklin
|37067
|8/1/16
|Cool Springs Corporate Centre LLC
|Five Corporate Centre Acq Co
|$35,829,746
|6060 Carothers
|Franklin
|37067
|6/11/18
|Kbs Sor 8 & 9 Corp Centre Inc
|Eight Corporate Centre Acq Co
|$35,000,000
|1310, 1340 Moher
|Franklin
|37069
|4/18/13
|Bell Fund IV Franklin Gateway LLC
|Srep Camden Assoc LLC
|$35,000,000
|602 Dill
|M'boro
|37130
|11/28/17
|Breit Steadfast MF Richland TN LLC
|Sir Richland LLC
|$34,400,000
|437 Sanford
|La Vergne
|37086
|1/6/16
|Big Box Prop Owner A LLC
|Exeter 437 New Sanford LLC
|$33,950,000
|245 Indian Lake
|Hndrsnvlle
|
|11/1/11
|Mid-America Apts LP
|Aventura at Indian Lake Village LLC
|$33,300,000
|625 Maddox Simpson
|Lebanon
|37090
|9/2/16
|OLP Lebanon TN LLC
|Campbell Lebanon LLC
|$32,734,000
|400 Chaney
|Smyrna
|37167
|4/23/12
|Fireside Stoneridge LLC
|Stoneridge Farms at Smyrna LLC
|$32,600,000
|1000 Colonnade
|
|
|8/16/10
|Mid-America Apts LP
|Champion Inv LLC; Verandas at Sam Ridley LLC
|$32,000,000
|722, 736, 740, Columbia, 122 9th
|Franklin
|37064
|1/18/19
|FSBTN001 LLC
|Columbia Avenue Part LLC
|$31,775,000
|800, 810, 840 Crescent Centre
|Franklin
|37067
|8/1/16
|Cool Springs Corp Centre LLC
|Three Corporate Centre Acq Co
|$31,494,298
|918 Arctic
|Lebanon
|37090
|11/21/14
|AGNL Freezer TN LLC
|Nashville Refrigerated Services Inc
|$31,000,000
|910 Murfreesboro
|Franklin
|37064
|11/14/12
|HCP SH ELP1 Prop LLC
|BRE SW Legacy Crossing LLC
|$30,925,000
|Carothers
|Franklin
|37067
|5/12/15
|Ovation Thomas LLC; Thomas Ovation LLC
|SS McEwen LLC
|$30,888,208
|488 Bridgestone
|Lebanon
|37090
|10/10/19
|SIF Commerce Farms LLC
|Teachers Ins & Annuity Assoc of America Member; Western A Midwest Jr Mezz LLC Member; Western A Midwest Mezz LLC Member; Western A Midwest TN LLC
|$30,764,000
|300 River Rock
|M'boro
|37128
|6/10/19
|Broadstone VW TN LLC
|NGNL M'boro LLC
|$30,589,200
|261 Barfield Crescent
|M'boro
|37128
|11/3/16
|BW Parkside Owner LLC
|Arium Parkside LLC
|$30,000,000
|100 Windsor Park
|Hndrsnvlle
|37075
|7/1/19
|Hamilton Al LP
|SOF Windsor Park Owner LP
|$30,000,000
|2839 Medical Center
|M'boro
|37129
|5/1/12
|Bell M'boro LLC
|Aldridge Prop Ll LLC
|$29,800,000
|14531 Old Nashville
|Smyrna
|37167
|9/3/19
|Timberland Ashton Creek LLC
|Ashton Creek Farms LLC
|$29,200,000
|1004, 1010 Murfreesboro
|Franklin
|37064
|4/4/18
|Pedro First LLC; SMBC Mesmer LP
|BPI Crabtree Family Inv LLC; Franklin Iron Wood Retail Part; Madison Brookside Cary JV Member LLC
|$29,050,000
|2325 Nashville
|Gallatin
|37066
|9/28/12
|Stoneridge Nashville LLC
|Stoneridge Farms at The Hunt Club LLC
|$28,969,600
|217, 225 Bedford, 324 Cool Springs, 2105 Edward Curd
|Franklin
|37064
|4/29/16
|Vanderbilt Univ Medical Center
|Vanderbilt Univ
|$28,957,605
|1 Williamsburg
|Hndrsnvlle
|37075
|10/22/14
|LSREF3 Bravo LLC
|G&I VI Williamsburg LLC
|$28,800,000
|9000 Overlook
|Brentwood
|37027
|3/11/16
|LBG Music City LLC
|Tuckers Hotel Inv LLC
|$28,500,000
|217 Indian Lake
|Hndrsnvlle
|37075
|5/15/18
|Merchant Pointe TN Inc
|Merchant Pointe Dev Assoc LP
|$28,300,000
|621 Mt Juliet
|Mt Juliet
|37122
|1/30/18
|Fund XI Providence Commons LLC
|Boyle Juliet LP; Boyle WC 2555 LLC Gen Partner
|$28,200,000
|300 Maddox-Simpson, 2281 Tater Peeler
|Lebanon
|
|8/30/11
|Lochinvar LLC
|Knight Leasing Co LLC
|$28,000,000
|648 Couchville
|M Juliet
|37122
|8/7/15
|IPT Wilson Commerce Center LLC
|IDI Dct LLC Member; IDI DCT Wilson LLC; Ind Devs Intl LLC
|$27,900,000
|801, 805, 823, 995 Ind, 700 Team
|M'boro
|37129
|12/17/13
|Capref Smyrna LLC
|Ridley Sam LLC
|$27,875,000
|400 Sanford
|La Vergne
|37086
|12/16/16
|Prologis-Exchange 400 New Sanford Road LLC
|400 Ns Road Acq LLC
|$27,850,000
|801, 805 Ind, 700 Team
|M'boro
|37129
|1/2/19
|Yale Smyrna LLC
|CAPREF Smyrna LLC
|$27,400,000
|1130 McEwen, 110 Rush
|Franklin
|37067
|1/6/16
|NR McEwen Prop Owner LLC
|SLC McEwen Land Holdings LLC
|$27,000,000
|1350 King
|Franklin
|37064
|10/17/19
|Iron Triangle Farm LLC
|Baker Gary T; Baker Portia L
|$26,650,000
|437 Sanford
|La Vergne
|37086
|3/27/14
|Exeter 437 New Sanford LLC
|Ind Ms Logistec Owner LLC; JPMCC 2007-LDP10-Tri State Ind Portfolio LLC
|$26,500,000
|100 Physicians
|Lebanon
|37090
|5/11/18
|CMK2 Lebanon LLC
|Lebanon I Medical Prop LLC
|$26,500,000
|0 Saint Blaise
|Gallatin
|
|6/30/10
|Mid-America Apts LP
|Kennesaw Part LLC
|$26,250,000
|6001 Reliance
|La Vergne
|37086
|1/2/19
|Prologis-Exchange 6001 Reliance Drive LLC
|Hot Topic TN Inc
|$26,000,000
|4500 Singer
|M'boro
|37129
|6/24/14
|ARC NNMFBTN 001 LLC
|Buck Ronald D; Ruthinger GP; Taylor Kent C
|$25,837,500
|200 Leviton
|Lebanon
|37090
|10/5/18
|Ozark Automotive Dist Inc
|Artemis Hip Park 840 LLC; Artemis Huntington Inv II LLC Member; Huntington Prop Co LLC Member
|$25,537,500
|103 Eastpark
|Brentwood
|37027
|11/10/14
|CMP I Nashville Owner LLC
|CBM One Hotels LP; CBM One LLC
|$25,490,920
|0 Galleria
|Brentwood
|
|7/3/12
|BRE DDR Cool Springs Pointe LLC
|DDR MDT Cool Springs Pointe LLC
|$25,024,237
|200 Powell, 111 Westwood
|Brentwood
|37027
|12/16/13
|CV Brentwood Prop LLC
|Prudential Insurance Co of America; Prudential Variable Contract Real Prop Parthip; Real Prop Account
|$24,815,000
|315 Cool Springs
|Franklin
|37067
|4/13/15
|SVT Aspen Grove Office Center II LP
|Duke Realty Corp; Duke Realty Ltd Parthip
|$24,750,000
|1560 McEwen
|Franklin
|37067
|6/23/14
|TC Southside at McEwen Retail LLC
|AGL SLC McEwen No 4 LLC
|$24,647,773
|1120 McEwen
|Franklin
|37067
|12/22/14
|CH Realty VII Mf Nashville McEwen LLC
|AGL Core Dwell 2 LLC
|$24,549,189
|5500 Maryland
|Brentwood
|37027
|12/29/10
|Northwestern Mutual Life Ins Co
|Gateway II Parthip; Palmer Alex S
|$24,250,000
|230 Franklin
|Franklin
|37027
|7/12/12
|Factory at Franklin LLC
|Factory at Franklin; Lehew Calvin
|$24,200,000
|Callis
|Lebanon
|37090
|12/2/16
|TN3 Falls LLC
|Callis Hills General Parthip; Landers John W Gen Partner
|$24,175,000
|1800, 1900 Midway
|Smyrna
|37167
|12/2/11
|CH Realty V/NIP LLC
|Southpark Warehouse II Acquistion Corp
|$23,930,694
|261 Barfield Crescent
|M'boro
|37128
|5/2/13
|Arium Parkside LLC
|Summit/Tarragon M'boro LLC
|$23,750,000
|245 Couchville Ind
|
|
|2/28/19
|CREF3 245 Couchville Owner LLC
|Redus Prop Inc Member; Redus TN All LLC
|$23,640,000
|2100 Midway
|Smyrna
|37167
|1/6/16
|Big Box Prop Owner B LLC
|Exeter 2100 Midway LLC
|$23,300,000
|1009, 1021 Windcross
|Franklin
|37067
|5/6/11
|Windcross Realty
|Aim #1 Parthip; Aim #2 Parthip; Ingram H Preston
|$23,000,000
|437 Sanford
|La Vergne
|37086
|3/18/13
|JPMCC 2007-LDP10 - Tri-State Ind Portfolio LLC
|Ind MS Logistec Owner LLC
|$23,000,000
|488 Bridgestone
|Lebanon
|37090
|11/25/19
|TGA Commerce Farms Dc 4 LLC
|Western A Midwest TN LLC
|$22,756,000
|2945 Elam
|M'boro
|37127
|10/16/17
|CNS WGG LLC
|Elam Farms Part; Kirby Robert L
|$22,700,000
|206 Sue Ellen
|La Vergne
|37086
|8/25/16
|Yes Companies WFC LLC
|Yes Companies LLC
|$22,521,673
|5200, 5250 Virginia
|Brentwood
|37027
|12/4/15
|Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co
|Cooper John P; Park Center Parthip
|$22,300,000
|285 Rutherford
|M'boro
|37130
|4/4/17
|Apexone Blue Raider LLC
|M'boro I LLC
|$22,097,800
|Baddour
|Lebanon
|37087
|7/6/16
|Quality Prop LLC
|Huff Dixie Taylor Estate Gen Partner; Quality Care Inv LP
|$21,500,000
|7102 Bakers Bridge
|Brentwood
|37027
|12/5/17
|HSRE Westport I GP
|Mallory Station Group IV; Monday Doyle R
|$21,485,000
|7950 Eastgate
|M Juliet
|37122
|10/4/16
|SVG Eastgate Ind LLC
|GCCFC 2005 GG5 Eastgate Ind LLC
|$21,420,000
|910 Murfreesboro
|Franklin
|37064
|4/3/18
|BKD Franklin LLC
|HCP SH Elp1 Prop LLC
|$21,418,600
|5409 Maryland
|Brentwood
|37027
|6/7/19
|Gateway Plaza I Prop Owner LLC
|Albany Road GP LLC
|$21,012,500
|602 Dill
|M'boro
|37130
|5/19/14
|Sir Richland LLC
|Reynolds Holdings & Dev LLC
|$21,000,000
|9020 Overlook
|Brentwood
|37027
|1/13/17
|CSNR BRS Irrev Trust; CSNR Trust; CSNP WDS Irrev Trust; Horizon Center LLC; TRP 300 Commerce Street LLC; TRP Willow Trace LLC
|Self Service Mini Storage
|$20,850,000
|1345 Wenlon
|M'boro
|37130
|1/27/17
|VIE-MSP M'boro LLC
|Raiders Prop 1-20 LLC
|$20,781,000
|1540 Lascassas
|M'boro
|37130
|6/21/13
|College Grove Apts LLC
|EDR M'boro LLC
|$20,700,000
|2250 Midway
|Smyrna
|37167
|1/6/16
|Big Box Prop Owner B LLC
|Exeter 2250 Midway LLC
|$20,550,000
|3021 Del Rio
|Franklin
|37069
|5/20/16
|Harding Ventures LLC
|Rogers Farm LLC
|$20,353,900
|801 Del Rio
|Franklin
|37064
|3/12/18
|Franklin Meadowview Part LLC
|Moore Robert N Jr (Estate Of)
|$20,350,000
|323 Mason
|La Vergne
|37086
|11/15/17
|Breit Se Logistics Mason Road LLC
|Lit Ind Texas Ltd Parthip
|$20,280,000
|535 Maddox-Simpson
|Lebanon
|
|9/3/19
|Stag Ind Holdings LLC
|Lifeway Christian Resources of The Southern Baptist Conv
|$20,100,000
|0 McEwen
|Franklin
|37067
|5/8/18
|SS CH Franklin LLC
|Vanderbilt Univ Medical Ctr
|$20,000,000
|650 Bakers Bridge, 7141 Springs Bakers Bridge
|Franklin
|37067
|3/17/15
|ARC Hospitality Portfolio I Owner LLC
|W2007 Equity Inns Realty LLC
|$19,879,751
|920 Arctic
|Lebanon
|37090
|3/8/18
|Royal Canin Usa Inc
|Mars Petcare US Inc
|$19,641,284
|3107-3125-3161, 3209-3263 Elam Farms
|
|
|1/27/11
|Pancal Elam 142 LLC
|Elam Farms LLC
|$19,602,296
|400 Sanford
|La Vergne
|37086
|6/12/14
|400 NS Road Acq LLC
|Baptist Hosp System Ret Plan Facilities Holding LLC
|$19,300,000
|2631 Highwood
|Smyrna
|37167
|7/25/18
|AHP Real 3 Nashville 2631 SPV LLC
|Summit Hospitality VIII LLC
|$19,000,000
|354 Franklin, 171 Millhaven
|Franklin
|37069
|10/23/14
|Cumberland & Western Resources LLC
|Mitchell Charlie B Jr
|$18,600,000
|1590 Airport
|Gallatin
|37066
|6/3/19
|Hallmark Chapel Ridge Gallatin LLC
|Gallatin Housing Assoc Ltd Parthip
|$18,600,000
|1604 Main
|M'boro
|37130
|7/19/19
|1604 East Main Road LLC
|East Main Quarters Parthip; ING Martin
|$18,500,000
|1911-1989, 2091 Old Fort
|M'boro
|37129
|10/19/17
|Integris Ventures-TC LLC; North Warson Assoc-TC LLC; Premier Oil Holdings-TC LLC; Sylvia Altman Irrevocable-TC LLC
|Towne Centre Imp LLC
|$18,350,000
|5200 Maryland
|Brentwood
|37027
|7/27/17
|New 165 LLC
|AF Parklane TN LLC
|$18,175,000
|221 Big Station Camp
|Gallatin
|37066
|12/3/13
|Sumner Regional Med Ctr LLC
|Citadel Prop V LLC
|$18,000,000
|110 Saint Blaise
|Gallatin
|37066
|12/27/18
|Gallatin Medical Prop LLC
|St Blaise Part LP
|$17,862,068
|285 Rutherford
|M'boro
|37130
|6/5/12
|Blue Atlantic M'boro I LLC
|RGMH Prop LLC
|$17,769,097
|0 Lewis
|Millersville
|37072
|6/6/19
|100 Lewis Drive LLC
|300 Judge GH LLC; CPGH LLC; PC Green Haven LLC; Q-6 GHh LLC
|$17,700,000
|488 Bridgestone
|Lebanon
|37090
|7/2/13
|Iit Commerce Farms DC LLC
|Panattoni Pancal Opportunity LLC Adm; Pancal Commerce Farms 3 LLC; Pancal Opportunity LLC Member
|$17,425,000
|1566 McEwen
|Franklin
|37067
|6/23/14
|TC Southside at McEwen Retail LLC
|AGL SLC McEwen No 3 LLC
|$17,122,293
|1 Imperial
|Smyrna
|37167
|6/29/15
|Imperial Gardens II LP
|Davis Frank C Jr Estate; Davis Frank Enterprises Inc; Imperial Garden Apts LP; Imperial Garden Apts Ltd; Spivey Bobby Gene; Turner Fred L
|$17,084,943
|12014 Rutland
|Mt Juliet
|
|9/3/13
|Iit Beckwith Farms DC III LLC
|Beckwith Farms PDC LLC; Brush Creek Inv LLC Member; Panattoni Inv LLC Member; Panattoni Living Trust
|$17,000,000
|7109 Springs
|Franklin
|37067
|6/20/16
|PHG Franklin LLC
|MHF Cool Springs IV LLC
|$16,970,000
|100 Physicians
|Lebanon
|37090
|10/16/14
|Lebanon I Medical Prop LLC
|Physicians Plaza of Lebanon LLC
|$16,882,840
|630 Bakers Bridge
|Franklin
|37067
|2/2/18
|SRE TN 4 LLC
|BKB Prop LLC
|$16,350,000
|549 Main
|Gallatin
|37066
|9/28/17
|Bridge-Hendersonville LLC
|Summit Carrington Ridge II LLC; Summit Carrington Ridge LLC
|$16,325,000
|Aldi
|
|
|3/19/15
|Lit Ind Ltd Parthip
|840 Business Center #2 LLC; Verus Asset Co LLC Member; Verus Metlife Master Co LLC Member
|$16,161,600
|1050 Lowes
|Hndrsnvlle
|37075
|3/14/19
|MDC Coast 7 LLC
|RVT Hendersonville TN LLC
|$16,057,500
|5409 Maryland
|Brentwood
|37027
|11/22/16
|Albany Road GP LLC
|Sun Life Assurance Co of Canada
|$16,000,000
|4080 Mallory
|Franklin
|
|6/1/11
|TT of Toy Franklin Prop LLC
|Alexander RC (Estate Of)
|$16,000,000
|2100 Midway
|Smyrna
|37167
|9/4/12
|Exeter 2100 Midway LLC
|Southpark Warehouse II Acq Corp
|$16,000,000
|2827 Rutherford
|M'boro
|37130
|7/24/15
|SA MTSU - U Gables LLC
|Rutherford Boulevard Assoc LLC
|$16,000,000
|438 Water
|Gallatin
|37066
|7/5/16
|Gallatin Prop LLC
|Gallatin Healthcare Prop LLC
|$16,000,000
|440, 460, 480 Long Hollow
|Goodlttsvlle
|37072
|5/22/17
|PSM TN Holdings LLC
|Caldwell Square LLC
|$16,000,000
|1009, 1021 Windcross
|Franklin
|37067
|9/2/16
|Windcross Realty II LLC
|Pugliese Paul M; Windcross Realty
|$15,965,381
|103 Arcaro
|Brentwood
|37027
|10/2/19
|Prime Care One LLC
|HCP PC1 Brentwood TN LLC
|$15,956,397
|416 Mary Lindsay Polk
|Franklin
|37067
|4/2/18
|HRC Aspen Grove LLC
|Duke Realty Corp; Duke Realty Ltd Parthip
|$15,750,000
|1050 Lowes
|Hndrsnvlle
|37075
|2/9/18
|RVT Hendersonville TN LLC
|JDN Realty Corp
|$15,713,404
|341 Cool Springs
|Franklin
|37067
|4/13/15
|SVT Aspen Grove Office Center I LP
|Duke Realty Corp; Duke Realty Ltd Parthip
|$15,680,155
|4175 Franklin
|M'boro
|37128
|5/20/16
|New Market - Victory Village LLC
|SF Victory Village GP LLC; SF Victory Village LP
|$15,550,000
|7800 Eastgate
|M Juliet
|37122
|11/12/14
|NSH7800 LLC
|Eastgate Distribution Center LLC
|$15,550,000
|188 Front, 1001, 1015, 1025 Westhaven, 411 Whitman
|Franklin
|37064
|12/5/12
|Suso 1 Westhaven LP
|Westhaven Town Center Fund I LLC; Westhaven Town Center Fund II LLC; Westhaven Town Center Ht LLC
|$15,500,000
|1734 Carouthers
|Brentwood
|37027
|2/5/18
|SS Brentwood LLC
|Carothers Self Storage LLC
|$15,500,000
|552 Thompson
|
|
|1/6/12
|Redus TN-All LLC
|Rama De Roble LLC
|$15,475,000
|0 Fulton Greer
|Franklin
|37064
|5/28/15
|SHP V Franklin LLC
|Hearth at Franklin LLC
|$15,370,000
|Rutland
|M Juliet
|37122
|9/10/14
|Centurion HSR Holdings GP
|Calif State Teachers Retirement System Member; CSHV Juliet LLC
|$15,315,000
|McEwen
|Franklin
|37067
|11/4/15
|Ovation Thomas I LLC
|SS McEwen LLC
|$15,133,000
|2338 McEwen
|Franklin
|37067
|12/4/12
|Highwoods Realty Ltd Parthip
|NR Pick Prop LP; Pickering Caroline W Revocable Living Trust
|$15,000,000
|2573 Highwood
|Smyrna
|37167
|7/25/18
|AHP Real 3 Nashville 2573 SPV LLC
|Summit Hospitality IX LLC
|$15,000,000
|1370 Gateway
|M'boro
|37129
|12/5/17
|ASMI 1370 Gateway Owner LLC
|Phisicians Plaza of M'boro III LLC
|$15,000,000
|318 Seaboard
|Franklin
|37067
|4/13/15
|SVT Aspen Grove Flex Center LP
|Duke Realty Corp; Duke Realty Ltd Parthip
|$14,819,847
|580 Main
|Gallatin
|37066
|6/6/17
|Sovran HHF Storage Holdings LLC
|Spensa TN II LLC
|$14,643,514
|900 Hutchinson
|Lebanon
|37090
|11/2/10
|MREIC Lebanon TN LLC
|United Trust Fund Inc Gen Partner; United Trust Fund Ltd Parthip Member; UTF Lebanon LLC
|$14,500,000
|741 Cool Springs
|Franklin
|37067
|5/4/18
|Fund Xi 741 Cool Springs LLC
|Provident Label Group LLC
|$14,350,000
|4400 Peytonsville
|Franklin
|37064
|1/25/19
|TA Operating LLC
|HPT TA Prop Trust
|$14,340,000
|1483 Nashville
|Gallatin
|37066
|5/2/18
|New Market - Gallatin LLC
|BRE Tarpon Greensboro Village LLC
|$14,300,000
|202 Walton Ferry
|Hndrsnvlle
|37075
|12/21/18
|American Eagle Hendersonville LLC
|BLC Pennington Place LLC
|$14,212,500
|364 Main
|Gallatin
|37066
|6/6/17
|Sovran HHF Storage Holdings LLC
|Spensa TN II LLC
|$14,149,395
|113 Magnolia
|Franklin
|37064
|6/4/18
|Franklin Ashley Court Part LLC
|Franklin Ashley LP; Moore Robert N Jr (Estate Of)
|$13,850,000
|5200 Maryland
|Brentwood
|37027
|1/21/11
|AF Parklane TN LLC
|PF 1 Parklane LLC
|$13,650,000
|1400, 1407, 1420 Liberty, 2090 Oxford Glen
|Franklin
|37067
|10/15/15
|Real Sub LLC
|01031 McKays LLC
|$13,600,000
|305 High Hopes, 201, 205 Miller Springs
|Franklin
|37064
|7/19/19
|Pinnacle Bank
|205 Miller Franklin LLC
|$13,600,000
|121 Hazelwood
|Hndrsnvlle
|37075
|11/13/15
|121 Hazelwood LLC
|Hendersonville Multifamily Part LLC
|$13,600,000
|4935, 4937 Main
|Spring Hill
|37174
|9/10/14
|Spring Hill Plaza LLC
|Newco Columbia (Delaware) LLC
|$13,500,000
|7109 Springs
|Brentwood
|37067
|7/15/13
|MHF Cool Springs IV LLC
|IHR Greenbuck Cool Springs Holdings LLC
|$13,500,000
|125 Cool Springs
|Franklin
|37067
|11/2/18
|VM Aspen Mob LLC
|Aspen Grove Medical Plaza G P; Ritzen C Jason
|$13,150,000
|5000 Thoroughbred
|Brentwood
|37027
|7/22/19
|Merchants Walk TN LLC
|SIG LLC
|$13,125,000
|377 Riverside
|Franklin
|37064
|11/2/18
|ECG Franklin LP
|Don Lin Realty LLC
|$13,100,000
|Adams
|Mt Juliet
|
|3/19/15
|GAHC3 Mt Juliet TN Mob LLC
|Biscan Robert S; Keen Phillip J Member; Keen Prop LLC; KPCD II LLC Member; KPCD LLC; Powers Kenneth M Member; S&K Ent LLC; Snodgrass David Member
|$13,000,000
|101 Veterans
|Portland
|37148
|9/21/12
|Terraza 6 LLC
|Portland Prop LLC
|$12,837,293
|11191-11237 Lebanon
|
|
|1/19/11
|MJV2 LLC
|Mt Juliet Village LLC
|$12,353,994
|231 New Shackle Island
|Hndrsnvlle
|37075
|5/3/16
|Pacific Reserve LLC
|PE Pheasant Run GP
|$12,250,000
|100 Springhouse
|Hndrsnvlle
|37075
|1/5/17
|Spt Ivey Hendersonville Mob LLC
|GA HC REIT II Hendersonville TN Mob LLC
|$11,574,770
|549 Main
|Gallatin
|37066
|9/29/14
|Summit Carrington Ridge II LLC; Summit Carrington Ridge LLC
|Bluegrass Part LLC
|$11,550,000
|393 Main
|Hndrsnvlle
|37075
|2/6/19
|MCG Hazel Path LLC; VCP Hv Sears LLC
|SSI Hazel Path LLC
|$11,250,000
|1703 Main
|Lebanon
|
|9/2/14
|Real Sub LLC
|Regency Realty Group Inc
|$10,900,000
|355 Old Pleasant Grove
|M Juliet
|37122
|10/6/14
|FSC As Mt Juliet TN Manager LLC
|Las Mt Juliet LLC
|$10,430,000
|601 Bridgestone
|Lebanon
|
|1/27/11
|Pancal Commerce 140 LLC
|Commerce Farms LLC; Panattoni Inv LLC Member; Panattoni Living Trust Member
|$10,197,209