Subscribe Today!
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 44 | NO. 1 | Friday, January 3, 2020

Top Middle Tennessee commercial sales for the 2010s

Top commercial real estate sales during the 2010s for Davidson, Williamson, Rutherford, Wilson and Sumner counties, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

Davidson County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersSale Price
2215 Garland, 2415 Vanderbilt, 3319 West End, 1215 21St Nashville 37232 4/29/16 Vanderbilt Univ. Medical Center Vanderbilt Univ. $727,311,036
3813 Hillsboro, 2126 Abbott Martin, 2408 Crestmoor Nashville 37215 12/29/11 Green Hills Mall Trg LLC Green Hills Mall Trust; Davis Street Land Co LLC $390,000,000
2615 Medical Center M'boro 37129 8/15/13 Hines Global Reit 2615 Med Center Parkway LLC CF M'boro Assoc; Cousins M'boro LLC; Cousins Real Estate Corp $163,000,000
150, 158 4th Nashville 37219 9/20/18 Alco Nashville LLC; Unico One Nashville Place LLC Prim One Nashville Place LLC $139,500,000
3100 Aspen Grove Franklin 37067 7/23/19 Pbone Aspen Grove LLC BMPP Aspen Grove LLC $138,100,000
300 Union Nashville 37201 3/7/19 Nashville Cbd LP 315 Deaderick Owners LLC $135,000,000
907, 915, 919, 1001 Church, 913, 917 Commerce, 1 Lifeway, 157, 161 Rosa L Parks Nashville 37203 11/25/15 Uptown Prop Holdings LLC Lifeway Christian Resources of The Southern Baptist Conv $125,000,000
419 3rd Nashville 37201 1/3/19 AVR Nashville CC Hotel I LLC; AVR Nashville CC Hotel II LLC; AVR Nashville CC Hotel III LLC; AVR Nashville CC Hotel IV LLC RB Nashville Sobro I LLC $125,000,000
424 Church Nashville 37219 1/4/18 Fifth Third Center Subsidiary LLC TR Church Street Corp $117,640,000
920 Broadway Nashville 37203 1/11/19 NHT Nashville LLC Birchmont-HI Nashville LLC $117,500,000
0 Mt Juliet     2/22/17 Ramco Providence Marketplace LLC Providence Retail LLC $114,650,000
414 Union Nashville 37219 3/1/19 WSL-Philips Plaza LLC LCP Nashville LLC $111,500,000
402 Franklin, 1505 Landings Brentwood 37027 12/27/17 Hudson DC Assets LLC DC 402 Franklin Road LLC $110,000,000
402 Franklin Brentwood 37027 11/15/13 DC 402 Franklin Road LLC Bellsouth Telecom LLC $109,220,000
6 Cadillac Brentwood 37027 4/13/15 SVT Creekside Crossing LP Duke Realty Corp; Duke Realty Ltd Parthip $107,249,998
220 6th, 511 Union Nashville 37219 3/11/19 CPVF III Ncc LLC 511 Union Nashville LLC $105,250,000
304, 306, 310, 316 4th Nashville 37201 8/6/19 HIN B Owner LLC; Jemals Nashville Owner LLC; NH Nashville Fee LLC; TCG Nashville Holdings I LLC Nashville Hotel Prop Corp $101,544,424
131, 145 12th, 1201, 1215 Church, 131, 132, 136 140 George L Davis Nashville 37203 6/21/19 CPUS Gossett LP PSREG Church Street Owner LLC $101,502,500
26 Century Nashville 37214 10/24/17 SCUS OCP LLC GC Net Lease Nashville Century Inv LLC $100,000,000
173, 181 3rd, 150, 158 4th Nashville 37201 12/9/14 Prim One Nashville Place LLC NNN One Nashville Place 0-28 LLC $98,750,000
201 Gillespie Franklin 37067 7/20/17 IMT Capital IV Cool Springs LLC Bre Piper MF Cool Springs TN LLC $97,500,000
9009 Carothers Franklin 37067 10/2/12 LCFRE Nashville Carothers LP Carothers Office Acq LLC $96,100,000
510, 512 Old Hickory Nashville 37209 8/14/15 Passco Lexington Dst CND Lexington Gardens LLC $96,071,250
2300 Elliston Nashville 37203 4/29/14 Gl Elliston 23 Apts LLC; Xi Elliston 23 Apts LLC; Cl Elliston 23 Apts LLC 2300 Elliston Place LLC $95,100,000
550 Bledsoe, 555 Hartsville, 317 Steam Plant Gallatin 37066 9/1/10 Sumner Regional Med Ctr LLC Sumner Regional Health Systems Inc $93,387,100
7620 Highway 70 Nashville 37221 1/24/19 Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Bellevue Redev Assoc LP $92,848,500
2120 West End Nashville 37203 1/11/18 Caterpillar Financial Services Corp Piedmont-Nashville TN LLC; Wells Reit-Nashville TN LLC $90,900,000
501 5th Nashville 37203 8/10/18 BOP Nest Nashville LLC Olmsted Sobro Venture Part LLC $90,000,000
424 Church Nashville 37219 6/24/14 TR Church Street Corp 424 Church Street LLC $89,000,000
427 Nichol Mill Brentwood 37027 8/27/19 IMT Capital V Galleria LLC Nichol Mill Joint Venture LLC $88,000,000
1100, 4100 Crystal Spring Hermitage 37076 5/21/15 Cherry Creek Multifamily Holdings LLC Cherry Creek Gardens Assoc LLC $86,500,000
100 Gillespie Franklin 37067 9/13/18 100 Gillespie Drive LLC Ashton Brook Apts LLC $86,500,000
535, 545 Marriott Nashville 37214 10/11/19 Agl Highland Ridge Owner LLC Gaedeke Holdings Ltd $85,500,000
101 Gillespie Franklin 37067 9/28/17 IMT Capital IV Cool Springs II LLC Franklin Cool Springs Corp $85,350,000
3100 Aspen Grove Franklin 37067 3/24/14 BMPP Aspen Grove LLC CH Realty V Wyndchase GP LLC; CH Realty V Wyndchase LP $83,000,000
8075 Sawyer Brown Nashville 37221 12/20/18 Sawyer Brown Rd Owner LLC Crescent Bellevue LLC $82,320,000
201 Gillespie Brentwood   3/6/15 BRE Piper Mf Cool Springs TN LLC Farms Apts Assoc LLC $81,900,000
9 City Nashville 37209 10/2/19 Shay/LB-WC-BP LLC; Shay/LB-WC-LC LLC; Shay/LB-AH-BWT LLC Nashcam Living I LP $80,592,000
419 3rd Nashville 37201 7/26/16 RB Nashville Sobro I LLC Sobro Hotel Part LLC $80,261,000
10 Century Nashville 37214 9/4/19 Century Blvd Propco LLC Hotel 10 Century LP $80,237,500
1021, 3001 Centrepoints, 1800, 1900, 2000, 2300 Midway Smyrna 37167 12/18/13 Prologis LP CH Realty V/Nip LLC $77,250,000
2422 Elliott Old Hickory 37138 2/9/18 IMT Capital IV Eight South LLC Broadstone/USPF 8th South LP $76,725,000
1001 4th Nashville 37219 12/1/17 Carillon TN Apts LLC; Carillon TN Apts LLC; Carillon TN Apts LLC Carillon Apts LLC $76,350,000
2613 End Nashville 37203 8/2/19 West Trace LLC Natchez West LLC $75,643,151
414 Union Nashville 37219 5/24/16 LCP Nashville LLC CFLC Nashville LLC $74,000,000
700 Cool Springs Franklin 37067 11/5/18 Carothers Hotel Part LLC CH Realty VI H Franklin Cool Springs LLC $74,000,000
6622, 6708, 6710, 6806 Charlotte Nashville 37209 6/26/12 Nashville Exchange LLC Nashville West Shopping Center LLC $73,150,000
1138 3rd Nashville 37208 9/7/18 IMT Germantown LLC PR III/Broadstone Germantown LLC $73,150,000
2350 Franklin Nashville 37204 12/17/18 8th Ave Apt Inv Prop Owner LLC CRP/LMC Berry Hill LLC $72,500,000
111 Acklen Park Nashville 37203 12/29/17 Mid-America Apts LP CREA FMF Nashville LLC $71,750,000
3100 Aspen Grove Franklin   9/16/11 CH Realty V Wyndchase LP Wyndchase LLC $71,500,000
107 19th, 1901 West End Nashville 37203 1/25/16 Summit Hospitality 127 LLC Noble I Nashville LLC $71,000,000
26 Century Nashville 37214 11/13/13 GC Net Lease Nashville Century Inv LLC Wells Reit II-One Century Place LLC; Columbia Prop Trust Inc $70,000,000
645 Old Hickory Nashville 37209 12/21/17 Old Hickory TN Part LLC Bellevue Apts LP $69,552,000
315 4th Nashville 37219 7/9/14 W DT Nashville Hotel VII GP AEW/Wright Nashville Owner LLC $69,295,000
0 Carothers Franklin 37064 8/30/19 Lockwood Glen Apts LLC Crescent Lockwood Mf LLC $68,500,000
2500 Aventura M Juliet 37122 7/1/19 BR Providence Nashville LLC Centennial Holding Co LLC Member; Centennial Providence LLC; Centennial Real Estate Fund IV GP LLC Gen Partner $68,500,000
1808 West End, 1811 Hayes Nashville 37203 5/30/13 CWI Nashville Hotel LLC 1808 West End Owner LLC $68,069,000
1000 Rivergate, 2000 Gallatin Goodlttsvlle 37072 9/5/13 KDI Rivergate Mall LLC Rivergate Mall LP $67,000,000
710B Cleo Miller Nashville 37206 4/30/18 Cleo Acq Sub LLC Cleo Residences LLC $66,989,000
1807, 1811 Broadway Nashville 37203 6/18/15 Moody National Broadway-Nashville Holding LLC TIC Nashville 1-35 LLC; Moody National Nashville H LLC; Moody National Nashville S LLC; Moody Realty $66,300,000
2000 American General Brentwood 37027 8/13/14 Southpoint LLC American Gen Life Ins Co; American Gen Life & Accident Ins Co $65,000,000
511 Union Nashville 37219 11/5/13 511 Union Nashville LLC Parmenter Nashville City Center LLC $64,800,000
1100, 4100 Crystal Spring Hermitage 37076 8/9/12 Cherry Creek Gardens Assoc LLC Cherry Creek Apts LLC $64,400,000
120 5th Nashville 37206 10/30/19 Steadfast Eastside LGA LLC; Steadfast Eastside LTA LLC; Steadfast Eastside CPA LLC EH Prop LLC $64,200,000
100 Ridgelake Nashville 37209 2/5/16 Ridgelake Prop Inv LLC Ridgelake 560 LLC $63,250,000
101, 201, 301, 401 Space Park South Nashville 37211 7/12/17 IC Ind Reit Lightning Propco III LLC $62,840,000
214, 215, 216 Centerview, 7000, 7100 Executive Center, 7003 Chadwick, 278 Franklin Brentwood 37027 3/1/12 Mooreland Inv LP UCM Proventure Synergy Business Park $62,751,500
2400 Charlotte Nashville 37203 3/17/17 Mid-America Apts LP CH Realty VI-LPC Mf Nashville Charlotte LLC $62,500,000
100 Brentwood, 5424 Edmondson Nashville 37211 9/11/19 NXRT Brentwood LLC Arbors of Brentwood Ll LLC $62,250,000
2500 Memorial M'boro 37129 12/2/13 LSREF2 Tractor Reo (Direct) LLC State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co $61,437,506
2300 Franklin Nashville 37204 1/14/15 2300 Berry Hill GP SH 23Hundred TIC LLC $61,200,000
100 Gillespie Franklin 37067 10/11/13 Ashton Brook Apts LLC Alara Franklin Corp $60,500,000
200 Resource Franklin 37067 12/10/15 SHLP Cadence LLC GGT Crescent Cool Springs TN Venture LLC $60,000,000
201 Gillespie Brentwood 37067 5/4/11 Farms Apts Assoc LLC Williamson Farms Corp $59,250,000
1017 Charlotte, 326 11th Nashville 37203 11/21/12 MFREVF-Eleven North LLC Elevn North LLC $58,750,000
7100 Commerce Brentwood 37027 5/24/16 Cool Springs Commons Office LLC PEM Cool Springs 1-34 LLC; Pem Cool Springs $58,265,000
304, 306, 310, 316 4th Nashville 37201 3/4/16 Nashville Hotel Prop Corp MR Hotels LLC $57,770,000
570 Church Brentwood 37027 11/9/18 Estates at Brentwood LLC SCG/TBR Brentwood Owner LLC $57,500,000
Artessa Franklin 37067 12/9/16 SP LLU Artessa LLC Artessa Franklin LLC $57,500,000
5820 River Nashville 37209 10/8/19 CF Rivertop Multifamily Dst Rivertop Residences LLC $57,120,000
6860 Highway 70 Nashville 37221 12/12/13 Lakes of Bellevue Holdings LLC Bellevue Gardens Assoc LLC; Mariner Bellevue LLC; Four Bees Bellevue LLC; Prospect Bellevue LLC $57,000,000
865 Bellevue Nashville 37221 4/3/19 CF Bellevue Multifamily Dst CCP IV Knollwood LLC $56,650,000
115 Rush Franklin   12/22/14 CH Realty VII MF Nashville McEwen LLC AGL SLC McEwen No 1 LLC $56,550,811
170 4th Nashville 37219 5/5/15 CWI Nashville Downtown Hotel LLC Nashville Hotel Group LLC; Pittco Holdings Inc $56,500,000
2325 Nashville Gallatin 37066 10/25/18 SP/RGA Stoneridge LP Stoneridge Farms Hunt Club LLC $55,000,000
2810 McCreary Lebanon 37090 6/3/19 Colony 5 Part LLC Cedar Farms JV LLC; Reep Ind Cedar Farms TN LLC Member $55,000,000
320 11th Nashville 37203 12/17/14 Stratford Assisted Living LLC; Mountain Ridge Assisted Living LLC WLA Velocity Inv VI GP; Walton Vtn Holdings Vi-B LLC; Walton Street Managers VI LP; Wsc Managers VI Inc $54,278,059
350 Deaderick Nashville 37201 9/5/18 Nashville Garage LP Public Square Garage Owners LLC $54,000,000
660 Bell Antioch 37013 9/19/19 Cambridge at Hickory Hollow Owner LLC Passco Hickory Dst $53,350,000
515 Madison Nashville 37208 4/3/14 Vista Germantown Apts LP Aerc Bristol Germantown Jv LLC $53,250,000
121 Davenport, 1310, 1340 Moher Brentwood   10/17/18 IMT Capital IV Franklin Gateway LLC Bell Fund IV Franklin Gateway LLC $53,100,000
727 Bell Antioch 37013 4/6/16 Passco Overlook Dst WW Overlook LLC $52,813,500
1221 Division Nashville 37203 12/6/18 Infinity Music Row LLC Crescent Music Row Venture LLC $52,700,000
4001 Charlotte Nashville 37209 9/26/18 Bes Station 40 Fund XIII LLC Hill Center Sylvan Heights LLC $51,750,000
2115 Portland, 2005 21st Nashville 37212 8/23/19 Hayes House Apts LLC NIC Hillsboro Village LLC $51,300,000
200, 210 Athens, 271 French Landing Nashville 37228 11/1/18 Albany Road-Metrocenter Plaza LLC IPC Metrocenter LLC $51,250,000
221 31St Nashville 37203 1/10/14 West End Village Apts Inc Wev LLC $51,250,000
2131 Elm Hill Nashville 37210 3/1/19 1400 Elizabeth Cedars LLC; Cedars Gardens LP; Riederman Cedars LLC; Simcha Cedars LLC; E 181 Cedars LLC Cedars at Elm Hill LLC $50,500,000
100 Antioch, 244 Twin Oaks, 3150 Glencliff Nashville 37211 6/12/19 South Oaks Apt Owner LLC Hawthorne-Midway Twin Oaks LLC; C&C Twin Oaks LLC $50,050,000
1800 Broadway, 1801 West End Nashville 37203 3/13/15 Agre Vpcv Palmer Plaza Owner LLC Palmer Plaza Part II; Palmer Plaza Part II LLC $50,000,000
184 Hicks, 111 Old Hickory Nashville 37221 8/15/18 Iroquois Part LLC Iroquois Asset Mgmt LP $50,000,000
5000 Mountain Springs Antioch 37013 7/28/17 Steadfast Discovery LLC MRP Mountain View LP $49,750,000
555, 565 Marriott Nashville 37214 1/14/19 Nashland TT LP BNA Highland Ridge LLC $49,600,000
Colonial Town La Vergne 37086 1/25/16 Grand Oak Acq LP Grand Oak 1 LLC $49,600,000
15 Asbury, 4343, 4347 Lebanon Hermitage 37076 9/26/18 Nashville Senior Care LLC Nashville Healthcare Inv LLC $49,158,934
706 Church Nashville 37203 2/15/18 AVR Nashville Hotel LLC Church St Lodging Assoc LLP $48,500,000
555, 565 Marriott Nashville 37214 2/1/17 BNA Highland Ridge LLC Frdgs Highland Ridge LLC $48,300,000
314 Chaney Smyrna 37167 1/7/16 Star Stoneridge LLC Fireside Mgmt II LLC; Fireside Stoneridge LLC $47,750,000
2500 Aventura M Juliet 37122 12/30/14 Centennial Providence LLC Aventura at Providence LLC; Aventura at Providence Phase II LLC; Cl Apts LLC Member $47,750,000
623 Union Nashville 37219 8/28/12 Nashville Hospitality LLC DHG Nashville LLC $47,520,000
3920 Puckett Creek M'boro 37128 5/25/17 CR M'boro LLC Bell M'boro LLC $47,300,000
648 Ken Pilkerton Smyrna 37167 6/29/17 Copperfield Acq LP Copperfield Lodge LLC $47,210,000
211 Commerce Nashville 37201 3/16/12 Sun 211 Commerce LLC Commerce Street Assoc; College Street LLC $47,130,000
100, 101 Ridgelake Nashville 37209 11/5/13 Ridgelake 560 LLC Ridgelake Apt Assoc LLC $47,000,000
700 Cool Springs Franklin 37067 7/28/14 CH Realty VI H Franklin Cool Springs LLC Franklin Realco LLC $47,000,000
210 Hillwood M'boro 37128 3/22/16 WW Stoneridge Farms LP BES Stoneridge Fund IX LLC; BES Stoneridge Fund X LLC; SGB Beverly LLC $46,500,000
5209 Linbar Nashville 37211 11/5/19 ECG Haywood LP Albany Road-Haywood Oaks LLC $46,000,000
6900 Lenox Village Nashville 37211 12/23/15 Pac Lenox Village LLC Lenox Village Lifestyle Center LLC $45,982,000
832 Wedgewood Nashville 37203 10/3/16 OHI Asset TN Nashville LLC HCRI TN Prop LLC $45,755,665
601, 618, 624 Grassmere Nashville 37211 10/1/13 EP Grassmere LLC Talcott III Grassmere LP; TIII Grassmere GP LLC $45,530,000
1501 Woodland Pointe Nashville 37214 6/4/18 Woodland Pointe Venture LLC VR Hamptons Holdings LP $45,275,000
100 Brentwood, 5424 Edmondson Nashville 37211 9/9/16 Arbors of Brentwood Ll LLC Brentwood Gardens Assoc LLC $45,250,000
113, 117 Seaboard Franklin 37067 6/17/16 SCG Dover Centre LLC Fpro 901-917 LLC $44,500,000
0 State Asylum Nashville 37217 8/7/19 US Postal Service Skyhawk Business Park LLC $44,200,000
2005 21St Nashville 37212 10/1/13 NIC Hillsboro Village LLC Bell Br Hillsboro Village Jv LLC $44,000,000
157, 161 Rosa L Parks, 1 Lifeway, 907 Church Nashville 37203 3/23/18 AEG Nashville LLC Uptown Prop Holdings LLC $44,000,000
300, 301 Royal Oaks Franklin 37067 3/7/13 Viera Holdings LLC Franklin Oaks Multifamily Part LLC $44,000,000
201 4th Nashville 37219 5/31/18 Fourth & Church Nashville LP Albany Road-Fourth & Church Nashville LLC $43,850,000
137 Market Exchange Franklin 37067 4/4/14 ARC GSFRNTNOO1 LLC Market Exchange LLC $43,250,000
2905 Old Fort M'boro 37128 11/20/17 Centennial Autumn Wood LLC Autumn Woods Parthip; Elliott John D $43,215,000
1001 Compass Franklin 37027 11/14/13 Apple Ten SPE Franklin I Inc; Apple Ten SPE Franklin II Inc CHMK Cool Springs Hotel Part LLC; CHMK Franklin Hotel Part LLC $43,091,586
414 Union Nashville 37219 7/18/13 CFLC Nashville LLC Parkway Prop LP; Parkway Prop GP Inc $42,750,000
100 Centerview Nashville 37214 8/23/16 Albany Road-Cce Nashville LLC Commerce Center TN Tower LP $42,500,000
300 Innovation Franklin 37067 2/5/18 Jackson National Life Ins Co NFMU Greenway LLC $42,500,000
2325 Nashville Gallatin 37066 9/30/14 Stoneridge Farms Hunt Club LLC Stoneridge Nashville LLC $42,368,905
15, 16, 25 Century Nashville 37214 12/27/12 Rosemont Lakeview Operating LLC Lakeview Place LLC $42,250,000
570 Church Brentwood 37027 8/25/14 SCG/TBR Brentwood Owner LLC AB Merion Brentwood LLC $42,200,000
1001 Providence West Mt Juliet 37122 1/12/17 RAIA TN Exchange Aniero LLC; RAIA TN Exchange Co 2 LLC; RAIA TN SPE Group LLC TDG Mt Juliet LLC $42,200,000
1720 Old Fort, 207 Stones River Mall M'boro 37129 3/11/15 SVAP II Stones River LLC Aslan III Stones River LLC; Transwestern Stones River LLC $42,000,000
0 Liberty Franklin 37064 2/25/14 NIC Historic Franklin LLC Bell Jamison Part LLC; Jamison Bell Part LLC $41,500,000
35 Music Nashville 37203 3/22/17 Nashville Office 2 LLC 35 Music Square East LLC $41,000,000
425, 426 Chestnut, 500, 510 Houston, 1214, 1216, 1218, 1220 Martin Nashville 37203 3/12/19 Nashville Phase I Prop Holder LLC May Hosiery Parthip LLC $40,975,328
1546, 1550 McEwen Franklin 37067 5/1/12 KBSIII 1550 West McEwen Drive LLC AGL SLC McEwen No 2 LLC $40,000,000
445 Couchville Ind     8/10/11 Whiterock 445 Couchville M Juliet TN LLC Nashville Ind III LLC $38,800,000
6550 Carothers Franklin 37067 6/11/18 KBS SOR 8 & 9 Corp Centre Inc Nine Corp Centre Acq Co $38,000,000
633 Frazier Franklin 37067 6/30/16 30 West Pershing LLC Oscar Prop Trust $37,784,627
2000 Mallory Brentwood 37067 4/26/13 KRG Cool Springs LLC Cool Springs Market GP LLC; Cool Springs Market LP $37,638,750
1715, 1725 Columbia Franklin 37064 2/13/17 AGNL Blade LP LP Franklin LLC $37,553,081
261 Barfield Crescent M'boro 37128 4/1/19 Parke Part LLC BW Parkside Owner LLC $37,500,000
2000 Toll House Franklin 37064 4/9/15 Bel Franklin LLC Swhr Shadow Green LLC $37,250,000
298, 300, 302, 310 Indian Lake Hndrsnvlle 37075 3/14/16 USPG Indian Lake LLC IA Hendersonville Indian Lake LLC $37,000,000
210 Hillwood M'boro 37128 12/27/12 BES Stoneridge Fund Ix LLC Stoneridge Farms at Hillwood LLC $36,500,000
5301 Maryland Brentwood 37027 1/11/18 BOF TN 5301 Maryland LLC Piedmont OP Piedmont JV Parthip Interests LLC (MI TN) Joint Venture $36,410,000
1000 Champions Franklin 37064 9/23/16 River Oaks Apts LLC SVF TN River Oaks LLC $36,300,000
120 Cinema Hndrsnvlle 37075 11/28/17 Breit Steadfast MF Cantare TN LLC Sir Cantare LLC $35,900,000
801, 830 Crescent Centre Franklin 37067 8/1/16 Cool Springs Corporate Centre LLC Five Corporate Centre Acq Co $35,829,746
6060 Carothers Franklin 37067 6/11/18 Kbs Sor 8 & 9 Corp Centre Inc Eight Corporate Centre Acq Co $35,000,000
1310, 1340 Moher Franklin 37069 4/18/13 Bell Fund IV Franklin Gateway LLC Srep Camden Assoc LLC $35,000,000
602 Dill M'boro 37130 11/28/17 Breit Steadfast MF Richland TN LLC Sir Richland LLC $34,400,000
437 Sanford La Vergne 37086 1/6/16 Big Box Prop Owner A LLC Exeter 437 New Sanford LLC $33,950,000
245 Indian Lake Hndrsnvlle   11/1/11 Mid-America Apts LP Aventura at Indian Lake Village LLC $33,300,000
625 Maddox Simpson Lebanon 37090 9/2/16 OLP Lebanon TN LLC Campbell Lebanon LLC $32,734,000
400 Chaney Smyrna 37167 4/23/12 Fireside Stoneridge LLC Stoneridge Farms at Smyrna LLC $32,600,000
1000 Colonnade     8/16/10 Mid-America Apts LP Champion Inv LLC; Verandas at Sam Ridley LLC $32,000,000
722, 736, 740, Columbia, 122 9th Franklin 37064 1/18/19 FSBTN001 LLC Columbia Avenue Part LLC $31,775,000
800, 810, 840 Crescent Centre Franklin 37067 8/1/16 Cool Springs Corp Centre LLC Three Corporate Centre Acq Co $31,494,298
918 Arctic Lebanon 37090 11/21/14 AGNL Freezer TN LLC Nashville Refrigerated Services Inc $31,000,000
910 Murfreesboro Franklin 37064 11/14/12 HCP SH ELP1 Prop LLC BRE SW Legacy Crossing LLC $30,925,000
Carothers Franklin 37067 5/12/15 Ovation Thomas LLC; Thomas Ovation LLC SS McEwen LLC $30,888,208
488 Bridgestone Lebanon 37090 10/10/19 SIF Commerce Farms LLC Teachers Ins & Annuity Assoc of America Member; Western A Midwest Jr Mezz LLC Member; Western A Midwest Mezz LLC Member; Western A Midwest TN LLC $30,764,000
300 River Rock M'boro 37128 6/10/19 Broadstone VW TN LLC NGNL M'boro LLC $30,589,200
261 Barfield Crescent M'boro 37128 11/3/16 BW Parkside Owner LLC Arium Parkside LLC $30,000,000
100 Windsor Park Hndrsnvlle 37075 7/1/19 Hamilton Al LP SOF Windsor Park Owner LP $30,000,000
2839 Medical Center M'boro 37129 5/1/12 Bell M'boro LLC Aldridge Prop Ll LLC $29,800,000
14531 Old Nashville Smyrna 37167 9/3/19 Timberland Ashton Creek LLC Ashton Creek Farms LLC $29,200,000
1004, 1010 Murfreesboro Franklin 37064 4/4/18 Pedro First LLC; SMBC Mesmer LP BPI Crabtree Family Inv LLC; Franklin Iron Wood Retail Part; Madison Brookside Cary JV Member LLC $29,050,000
2325 Nashville Gallatin 37066 9/28/12 Stoneridge Nashville LLC Stoneridge Farms at The Hunt Club LLC $28,969,600
217, 225 Bedford, 324 Cool Springs, 2105 Edward Curd Franklin 37064 4/29/16 Vanderbilt Univ Medical Center Vanderbilt Univ $28,957,605
1 Williamsburg Hndrsnvlle 37075 10/22/14 LSREF3 Bravo LLC G&I VI Williamsburg LLC $28,800,000
9000 Overlook Brentwood 37027 3/11/16 LBG Music City LLC Tuckers Hotel Inv LLC $28,500,000
217 Indian Lake Hndrsnvlle 37075 5/15/18 Merchant Pointe TN Inc Merchant Pointe Dev Assoc LP $28,300,000
621 Mt Juliet Mt Juliet 37122 1/30/18 Fund XI Providence Commons LLC Boyle Juliet LP; Boyle WC 2555 LLC Gen Partner $28,200,000
300 Maddox-Simpson, 2281 Tater Peeler Lebanon   8/30/11 Lochinvar LLC Knight Leasing Co LLC $28,000,000
648 Couchville M Juliet 37122 8/7/15 IPT Wilson Commerce Center LLC IDI Dct LLC Member; IDI DCT Wilson LLC; Ind Devs Intl LLC $27,900,000
801, 805, 823, 995 Ind, 700 Team M'boro 37129 12/17/13 Capref Smyrna LLC Ridley Sam LLC $27,875,000
400 Sanford La Vergne 37086 12/16/16 Prologis-Exchange 400 New Sanford Road LLC 400 Ns Road Acq LLC $27,850,000
801, 805 Ind, 700 Team M'boro 37129 1/2/19 Yale Smyrna LLC CAPREF Smyrna LLC $27,400,000
1130 McEwen, 110 Rush Franklin 37067 1/6/16 NR McEwen Prop Owner LLC SLC McEwen Land Holdings LLC $27,000,000
1350 King Franklin 37064 10/17/19 Iron Triangle Farm LLC Baker Gary T; Baker Portia L $26,650,000
437 Sanford La Vergne 37086 3/27/14 Exeter 437 New Sanford LLC Ind Ms Logistec Owner LLC; JPMCC 2007-LDP10-Tri State Ind Portfolio LLC $26,500,000
100 Physicians Lebanon 37090 5/11/18 CMK2 Lebanon LLC Lebanon I Medical Prop LLC $26,500,000
0 Saint Blaise Gallatin   6/30/10 Mid-America Apts LP Kennesaw Part LLC $26,250,000
6001 Reliance La Vergne 37086 1/2/19 Prologis-Exchange 6001 Reliance Drive LLC Hot Topic TN Inc $26,000,000
4500 Singer M'boro 37129 6/24/14 ARC NNMFBTN 001 LLC Buck Ronald D; Ruthinger GP; Taylor Kent C $25,837,500
200 Leviton Lebanon 37090 10/5/18 Ozark Automotive Dist Inc Artemis Hip Park 840 LLC; Artemis Huntington Inv II LLC Member; Huntington Prop Co LLC Member $25,537,500
103 Eastpark Brentwood 37027 11/10/14 CMP I Nashville Owner LLC CBM One Hotels LP; CBM One LLC $25,490,920
0 Galleria Brentwood   7/3/12 BRE DDR Cool Springs Pointe LLC DDR MDT Cool Springs Pointe LLC $25,024,237
200 Powell, 111 Westwood Brentwood 37027 12/16/13 CV Brentwood Prop LLC Prudential Insurance Co of America; Prudential Variable Contract Real Prop Parthip; Real Prop Account $24,815,000
315 Cool Springs Franklin 37067 4/13/15 SVT Aspen Grove Office Center II LP Duke Realty Corp; Duke Realty Ltd Parthip $24,750,000
1560 McEwen Franklin 37067 6/23/14 TC Southside at McEwen Retail LLC AGL SLC McEwen No 4 LLC $24,647,773
1120 McEwen Franklin 37067 12/22/14 CH Realty VII Mf Nashville McEwen LLC AGL Core Dwell 2 LLC $24,549,189
5500 Maryland Brentwood 37027 12/29/10 Northwestern Mutual Life Ins Co Gateway II Parthip; Palmer Alex S $24,250,000
230 Franklin Franklin 37027 7/12/12 Factory at Franklin LLC Factory at Franklin; Lehew Calvin $24,200,000
Callis Lebanon 37090 12/2/16 TN3 Falls LLC Callis Hills General Parthip; Landers John W Gen Partner $24,175,000
1800, 1900 Midway Smyrna 37167 12/2/11 CH Realty V/NIP LLC Southpark Warehouse II Acquistion Corp $23,930,694
261 Barfield Crescent M'boro 37128 5/2/13 Arium Parkside LLC Summit/Tarragon M'boro LLC $23,750,000
245 Couchville Ind     2/28/19 CREF3 245 Couchville Owner LLC Redus Prop Inc Member; Redus TN All LLC $23,640,000
2100 Midway Smyrna 37167 1/6/16 Big Box Prop Owner B LLC Exeter 2100 Midway LLC $23,300,000
1009, 1021 Windcross Franklin 37067 5/6/11 Windcross Realty Aim #1 Parthip; Aim #2 Parthip; Ingram H Preston $23,000,000
437 Sanford La Vergne 37086 3/18/13 JPMCC 2007-LDP10 - Tri-State Ind Portfolio LLC Ind MS Logistec Owner LLC $23,000,000
488 Bridgestone Lebanon 37090 11/25/19 TGA Commerce Farms Dc 4 LLC Western A Midwest TN LLC $22,756,000
2945 Elam M'boro 37127 10/16/17 CNS WGG LLC Elam Farms Part; Kirby Robert L $22,700,000
206 Sue Ellen La Vergne 37086 8/25/16 Yes Companies WFC LLC Yes Companies LLC $22,521,673
5200, 5250 Virginia Brentwood 37027 12/4/15 Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co Cooper John P; Park Center Parthip $22,300,000
285 Rutherford M'boro 37130 4/4/17 Apexone Blue Raider LLC M'boro I LLC $22,097,800
Baddour Lebanon 37087 7/6/16 Quality Prop LLC Huff Dixie Taylor Estate Gen Partner; Quality Care Inv LP $21,500,000
7102 Bakers Bridge Brentwood 37027 12/5/17 HSRE Westport I GP Mallory Station Group IV; Monday Doyle R $21,485,000
7950 Eastgate M Juliet 37122 10/4/16 SVG Eastgate Ind LLC GCCFC 2005 GG5 Eastgate Ind LLC $21,420,000
910 Murfreesboro Franklin 37064 4/3/18 BKD Franklin LLC HCP SH Elp1 Prop LLC $21,418,600
5409 Maryland Brentwood 37027 6/7/19 Gateway Plaza I Prop Owner LLC Albany Road GP LLC $21,012,500
602 Dill M'boro 37130 5/19/14 Sir Richland LLC Reynolds Holdings & Dev LLC $21,000,000
9020 Overlook Brentwood 37027 1/13/17 CSNR BRS Irrev Trust; CSNR Trust; CSNP WDS Irrev Trust; Horizon Center LLC; TRP 300 Commerce Street LLC; TRP Willow Trace LLC Self Service Mini Storage $20,850,000
1345 Wenlon M'boro 37130 1/27/17 VIE-MSP M'boro LLC Raiders Prop 1-20 LLC $20,781,000
1540 Lascassas M'boro 37130 6/21/13 College Grove Apts LLC EDR M'boro LLC $20,700,000
2250 Midway Smyrna 37167 1/6/16 Big Box Prop Owner B LLC Exeter 2250 Midway LLC $20,550,000
3021 Del Rio Franklin 37069 5/20/16 Harding Ventures LLC Rogers Farm LLC $20,353,900
801 Del Rio Franklin 37064 3/12/18 Franklin Meadowview Part LLC Moore Robert N Jr (Estate Of) $20,350,000
323 Mason La Vergne 37086 11/15/17 Breit Se Logistics Mason Road LLC Lit Ind Texas Ltd Parthip $20,280,000
535 Maddox-Simpson Lebanon   9/3/19 Stag Ind Holdings LLC Lifeway Christian Resources of The Southern Baptist Conv $20,100,000
0 McEwen Franklin 37067 5/8/18 SS CH Franklin LLC Vanderbilt Univ Medical Ctr $20,000,000
650 Bakers Bridge, 7141 Springs Bakers Bridge Franklin 37067 3/17/15 ARC Hospitality Portfolio I Owner LLC W2007 Equity Inns Realty LLC $19,879,751
920 Arctic Lebanon 37090 3/8/18 Royal Canin Usa Inc Mars Petcare US Inc $19,641,284
3107-3125-3161, 3209-3263 Elam Farms     1/27/11 Pancal Elam 142 LLC Elam Farms LLC $19,602,296
400 Sanford La Vergne 37086 6/12/14 400 NS Road Acq LLC Baptist Hosp System Ret Plan Facilities Holding LLC $19,300,000
2631 Highwood Smyrna 37167 7/25/18 AHP Real 3 Nashville 2631 SPV LLC Summit Hospitality VIII LLC $19,000,000
354 Franklin, 171 Millhaven Franklin 37069 10/23/14 Cumberland & Western Resources LLC Mitchell Charlie B Jr $18,600,000
1590 Airport Gallatin 37066 6/3/19 Hallmark Chapel Ridge Gallatin LLC Gallatin Housing Assoc Ltd Parthip $18,600,000
1604 Main M'boro 37130 7/19/19 1604 East Main Road LLC East Main Quarters Parthip; ING Martin $18,500,000
1911-1989, 2091 Old Fort M'boro 37129 10/19/17 Integris Ventures-TC LLC; North Warson Assoc-TC LLC; Premier Oil Holdings-TC LLC; Sylvia Altman Irrevocable-TC LLC Towne Centre Imp LLC $18,350,000
5200 Maryland Brentwood 37027 7/27/17 New 165 LLC AF Parklane TN LLC $18,175,000
221 Big Station Camp Gallatin 37066 12/3/13 Sumner Regional Med Ctr LLC Citadel Prop V LLC $18,000,000
110 Saint Blaise Gallatin 37066 12/27/18 Gallatin Medical Prop LLC St Blaise Part LP $17,862,068
285 Rutherford M'boro 37130 6/5/12 Blue Atlantic M'boro I LLC RGMH Prop LLC $17,769,097
0 Lewis Millersville 37072 6/6/19 100 Lewis Drive LLC 300 Judge GH LLC; CPGH LLC; PC Green Haven LLC; Q-6 GHh LLC $17,700,000
488 Bridgestone Lebanon 37090 7/2/13 Iit Commerce Farms DC LLC Panattoni Pancal Opportunity LLC Adm; Pancal Commerce Farms 3 LLC; Pancal Opportunity LLC Member $17,425,000
1566 McEwen Franklin 37067 6/23/14 TC Southside at McEwen Retail LLC AGL SLC McEwen No 3 LLC $17,122,293
1 Imperial Smyrna 37167 6/29/15 Imperial Gardens II LP Davis Frank C Jr Estate; Davis Frank Enterprises Inc; Imperial Garden Apts LP; Imperial Garden Apts Ltd; Spivey Bobby Gene; Turner Fred L $17,084,943
12014 Rutland Mt Juliet   9/3/13 Iit Beckwith Farms DC III LLC Beckwith Farms PDC LLC; Brush Creek Inv LLC Member; Panattoni Inv LLC Member; Panattoni Living Trust $17,000,000
7109 Springs Franklin 37067 6/20/16 PHG Franklin LLC MHF Cool Springs IV LLC $16,970,000
100 Physicians Lebanon 37090 10/16/14 Lebanon I Medical Prop LLC Physicians Plaza of Lebanon LLC $16,882,840
630 Bakers Bridge Franklin 37067 2/2/18 SRE TN 4 LLC BKB Prop LLC $16,350,000
549 Main Gallatin 37066 9/28/17 Bridge-Hendersonville LLC Summit Carrington Ridge II LLC; Summit Carrington Ridge LLC $16,325,000
Aldi     3/19/15 Lit Ind Ltd Parthip 840 Business Center #2 LLC; Verus Asset Co LLC Member; Verus Metlife Master Co LLC Member $16,161,600
1050 Lowes Hndrsnvlle 37075 3/14/19 MDC Coast 7 LLC RVT Hendersonville TN LLC $16,057,500
5409 Maryland Brentwood 37027 11/22/16 Albany Road GP LLC Sun Life Assurance Co of Canada $16,000,000
4080 Mallory Franklin   6/1/11 TT of Toy Franklin Prop LLC Alexander RC (Estate Of) $16,000,000
2100 Midway Smyrna 37167 9/4/12 Exeter 2100 Midway LLC Southpark Warehouse II Acq Corp $16,000,000
2827 Rutherford M'boro 37130 7/24/15 SA MTSU - U Gables LLC Rutherford Boulevard Assoc LLC $16,000,000
438 Water Gallatin 37066 7/5/16 Gallatin Prop LLC Gallatin Healthcare Prop LLC $16,000,000
440, 460, 480 Long Hollow Goodlttsvlle 37072 5/22/17 PSM TN Holdings LLC Caldwell Square LLC $16,000,000
1009, 1021 Windcross Franklin 37067 9/2/16 Windcross Realty II LLC Pugliese Paul M; Windcross Realty $15,965,381
103 Arcaro Brentwood 37027 10/2/19 Prime Care One LLC HCP PC1 Brentwood TN LLC $15,956,397
416 Mary Lindsay Polk Franklin 37067 4/2/18 HRC Aspen Grove LLC Duke Realty Corp; Duke Realty Ltd Parthip $15,750,000
1050 Lowes Hndrsnvlle 37075 2/9/18 RVT Hendersonville TN LLC JDN Realty Corp $15,713,404
341 Cool Springs Franklin 37067 4/13/15 SVT Aspen Grove Office Center I LP Duke Realty Corp; Duke Realty Ltd Parthip $15,680,155
4175 Franklin M'boro 37128 5/20/16 New Market - Victory Village LLC SF Victory Village GP LLC; SF Victory Village LP $15,550,000
7800 Eastgate M Juliet 37122 11/12/14 NSH7800 LLC Eastgate Distribution Center LLC $15,550,000
188 Front, 1001, 1015, 1025 Westhaven, 411 Whitman Franklin 37064 12/5/12 Suso 1 Westhaven LP Westhaven Town Center Fund I LLC; Westhaven Town Center Fund II LLC; Westhaven Town Center Ht LLC $15,500,000
1734 Carouthers Brentwood 37027 2/5/18 SS Brentwood LLC Carothers Self Storage LLC $15,500,000
552 Thompson     1/6/12 Redus TN-All LLC Rama De Roble LLC $15,475,000
0 Fulton Greer Franklin 37064 5/28/15 SHP V Franklin LLC Hearth at Franklin LLC $15,370,000
Rutland M Juliet 37122 9/10/14 Centurion HSR Holdings GP Calif State Teachers Retirement System Member; CSHV Juliet LLC $15,315,000
McEwen Franklin 37067 11/4/15 Ovation Thomas I LLC SS McEwen LLC $15,133,000
2338 McEwen Franklin 37067 12/4/12 Highwoods Realty Ltd Parthip NR Pick Prop LP; Pickering Caroline W Revocable Living Trust $15,000,000
2573 Highwood Smyrna 37167 7/25/18 AHP Real 3 Nashville 2573 SPV LLC Summit Hospitality IX LLC $15,000,000
1370 Gateway M'boro 37129 12/5/17 ASMI 1370 Gateway Owner LLC Phisicians Plaza of M'boro III LLC $15,000,000
318 Seaboard Franklin 37067 4/13/15 SVT Aspen Grove Flex Center LP Duke Realty Corp; Duke Realty Ltd Parthip $14,819,847
580 Main Gallatin 37066 6/6/17 Sovran HHF Storage Holdings LLC Spensa TN II LLC $14,643,514
900 Hutchinson Lebanon 37090 11/2/10 MREIC Lebanon TN LLC United Trust Fund Inc Gen Partner; United Trust Fund Ltd Parthip Member; UTF Lebanon LLC $14,500,000
741 Cool Springs Franklin 37067 5/4/18 Fund Xi 741 Cool Springs LLC Provident Label Group LLC $14,350,000
4400 Peytonsville Franklin 37064 1/25/19 TA Operating LLC HPT TA Prop Trust $14,340,000
1483 Nashville Gallatin 37066 5/2/18 New Market - Gallatin LLC BRE Tarpon Greensboro Village LLC $14,300,000
202 Walton Ferry Hndrsnvlle 37075 12/21/18 American Eagle Hendersonville LLC BLC Pennington Place LLC $14,212,500
364 Main Gallatin 37066 6/6/17 Sovran HHF Storage Holdings LLC Spensa TN II LLC $14,149,395
113 Magnolia Franklin 37064 6/4/18 Franklin Ashley Court Part LLC Franklin Ashley LP; Moore Robert N Jr (Estate Of) $13,850,000
5200 Maryland Brentwood 37027 1/21/11 AF Parklane TN LLC PF 1 Parklane LLC $13,650,000
1400, 1407, 1420 Liberty, 2090 Oxford Glen Franklin 37067 10/15/15 Real Sub LLC 01031 McKays LLC $13,600,000
305 High Hopes, 201, 205 Miller Springs Franklin 37064 7/19/19 Pinnacle Bank 205 Miller Franklin LLC $13,600,000
121 Hazelwood Hndrsnvlle 37075 11/13/15 121 Hazelwood LLC Hendersonville Multifamily Part LLC $13,600,000
4935, 4937 Main Spring Hill 37174 9/10/14 Spring Hill Plaza LLC Newco Columbia (Delaware) LLC $13,500,000
7109 Springs Brentwood 37067 7/15/13 MHF Cool Springs IV LLC IHR Greenbuck Cool Springs Holdings LLC $13,500,000
125 Cool Springs Franklin 37067 11/2/18 VM Aspen Mob LLC Aspen Grove Medical Plaza G P; Ritzen C Jason $13,150,000
5000 Thoroughbred Brentwood 37027 7/22/19 Merchants Walk TN LLC SIG LLC $13,125,000
377 Riverside Franklin 37064 11/2/18 ECG Franklin LP Don Lin Realty LLC $13,100,000
Adams Mt Juliet   3/19/15 GAHC3 Mt Juliet TN Mob LLC Biscan Robert S; Keen Phillip J Member; Keen Prop LLC; KPCD II LLC Member; KPCD LLC; Powers Kenneth M Member; S&K Ent LLC; Snodgrass David Member $13,000,000
101 Veterans Portland 37148 9/21/12 Terraza 6 LLC Portland Prop LLC $12,837,293
11191-11237 Lebanon     1/19/11 MJV2 LLC Mt Juliet Village LLC $12,353,994
231 New Shackle Island Hndrsnvlle 37075 5/3/16 Pacific Reserve LLC PE Pheasant Run GP $12,250,000
100 Springhouse Hndrsnvlle 37075 1/5/17 Spt Ivey Hendersonville Mob LLC GA HC REIT II Hendersonville TN Mob LLC $11,574,770
549 Main Gallatin 37066 9/29/14 Summit Carrington Ridge II LLC; Summit Carrington Ridge LLC Bluegrass Part LLC $11,550,000
393 Main Hndrsnvlle 37075 2/6/19 MCG Hazel Path LLC; VCP Hv Sears LLC SSI Hazel Path LLC $11,250,000
1703 Main Lebanon   9/2/14 Real Sub LLC Regency Realty Group Inc $10,900,000
355 Old Pleasant Grove M Juliet 37122 10/6/14 FSC As Mt Juliet TN Manager LLC Las Mt Juliet LLC $10,430,000
601 Bridgestone Lebanon   1/27/11 Pancal Commerce 140 LLC Commerce Farms LLC; Panattoni Inv LLC Member; Panattoni Living Trust Member $10,197,209

