VOL. 43 | NO. 52 | Friday, December 27, 2019

US stocks nearly flat; S&P 500 notches 5th weekly gain The Associated Press Print | Front Page | Email this story To:



From:



Message:

From (email):



Message:



Major U.S. stock indexes closed nearly flat Friday as the market retreated slightly from its latest highs.

Even so, the S&P 500 notched its fifth-straight weekly gain. Retailers and other companies that rely on consumer spending led the rise.

Technology stocks also rose. Those gains were checked by losses in banks and communication services companies.

The S&P 500 was unchanged. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%, while the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.2%.