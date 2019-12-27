Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 43 | NO. 52 | Friday, December 27, 2019

Tennessee personalized plates available for order online

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee motorists are now able to apply for personalized license plates online.

The state Department of Revenue said residents can choose from more than 100 types of plates that are available to personalize. The application is available online, where customers can also pay the $35 personalized plate application fee. The plates can be picked up later at the local county clerk's office, where additional fees apply. Specialty plates also require an additional $35 fee.

There are more than 56,000 personalized plates on the road in Tennessee, the Revenue Department said in a news release. The personalization fee helps support the Tennessee Arts Commission.

