Nashville selected to host ‘Super Bowl’ of meetings

VOL. 43 | NO. 52 | Friday, December 27, 2019

Nashville has been named a host city for the 2022 ASAE Annual Meeting & Exposition.

The event will be held Aug. 20-23 at Music City Center.

The event attracts thousands of association executives and hundreds of exhibitors each year. Commonly known as the “Super Bowl” of meetings, it is the flagship education and exposition for associations and nonprofit organizations in the United States.

When selecting host cities ASAE takes into consideration the convention center facilities, hotel packages, and venue options for the evening events.

Other factors include the geographic location, the commitment of the city to deliver new experiences for attendees, the backing of the local hospitality industry, city leaders and volunteers, in addition to the engagement of the city with ASAE.

238-unit Broadstone Gulch sells for $80 million

Security Properties and Pacific Life Insurance Company has purchased Broadstone Gulch, a 238-unit Class-A new construction multifamily property in Nashville.

The company paid $80,750,000 for the property. Security Properties now owns a total of seven assets in the Nashville marketplace.

Broadstone Gulch is located at 803 Division in The Gulch.

The property includes a state-of-the-art fitness center, rooftop sky lounge, indoor/outdoor pool club, demonstration kitchen, 24/7 package access system, smart office space, pet spa and Google Fiber.

The property will be managed by Security Properties-affiliate Security Properties Residential. The transaction was brokered by Telly Fathaly and Kris Mikkelsen of Walker & Dunlop Investment Sales.

NAI Nashville, Stanton announce merger

Two respected Nashville-area commercial real estate firms have announced a strategic merger in which the full staff of both firms will remain intact. NAI Nashville and The Stanton Group, Inc. will join forces as NAI Nashville/Stanton Group. This strategic merger will combine the forces of the firms which offer complementary services.

For 33 years, The Stanton Group has been a local, full-service real estate firm offering services such as asset and property management, brokerage, leasing, accounting and maintenance solutions.

Since its inception, SGI has grown to manage more than 1.2 million square feet of property, including single- and multi-tenant office buildings, medical offices, flex/warehouse, retail center and office park and commercial owners associations. SGI has participated in the sales of office, medical, warehouse and retail properties.

The merger is expected to be complete at the end of the year as SGI’s staff relocates to the NAI office located at 7105 Town Center Way in Brentwood.

Brooklyn Bowl coming to Music City in March

Live music venue, bowling alley, restaurant and nightlife space Brooklyn Bowl is opening in Nashville on March 14.

The venue will be in Germantown surrounded by Victorian manors and beside First Tennessee Park.

The rock and roll music space will be complete with a LEED certified bowling alley and food courtesy of the Blue Ribbon restaurant group.

The 1,200-capacity venue is kicking it into high gear for its initial 40-show lineup, featuring a broad range of globally-recognized acts ranging from Angel Olsen to The Revivalists; PJ Morton to Royal Blood; Larkin Poe to St. Paul and The Broken Bones, The String Cheese Incident and many, many more.

Colin Keegan from Brooklyn Bowl New York will serve as the Nashville location’s head of talent, working closely with Kirk Peterson, director of talent for Dayglo Ventures.

HealthStream company makes purchase

VerityStream, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nashville-based HealthStream, has announced the acquisition of CredentialMyDoc.

VerityStream acquired substantially all of the assets of CredentialMyDoc from Covenant Technology Group, LLC. for approximately $9.0 million in cash, subject to a post-closing working capital adjustment.

CredentialMyDoc is Savannah, Georgia-based business owned by Covenant Technology Group, LLC. VerityStream adds more than 300 clients through the transaction, boosting its client base of multi-specialty medical groups, ambulatory surgery centers, clinics and federally qualified health centers, among others.

The acquisition of CredentialMyDoc bolsters VerityStream’s leadership position in the outpatient facility market segment, which is especially important as patients are increasingly seeking care from a diverse and growing array of same-day service providers.

CredentialMyDoc offers Software-as-a-Service solutions that are intuitive, easy to use and fast to implement, especially in ambulatory care settings. Its solutions are used to credential providers, enroll providers with payers for reimbursement, and apply and maintain privileges.

Tin Pan South sets dates, prices for March events

The Nashville Songwriters Association International and Regions Bank will present the 28th annual Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival March 24-28.

The festival will feature performances from a diverse array of talent spanning across different genres.

Tin Pan South’s hotly-awaited weeklong Fast Access Passes will also go on sale Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. Central at tinpansouth.com. Prices for 2020 Fast Access Passes are as follows: $160 for the general public; $135 for NSAI members; $120 for those attending the Tin Pan South Songwriting Seminar (Tin Pan South Songwriting Seminar attendees will receive early access to purchase Fast Access Passes beginning Feb. 18).

In addition, NSAI has again partnered with the Watkins College of Art for the official poster design. The selected artwork for the 2020 Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival was created by J.D. Minadeo, and it will appear on all posters, passes, banners, and marketing for this year’s festival.

Tivity Health unveils new board for science

Nashville-based Tivity Health, Inc. has launched its Scientific Advisory Board.

The role of the board is to review and advise on product strategy and new product concepts to provide an objective, external perspective in the context of proven evidence, emerging research and trends in nutrition, exercise and social sciences.

Tivity is a leading provider of nutrition, fitness and social engagement solutions. Its science board will include eight experts in the fields of nutrition, obesity and weight loss, fitness and exercise, aging, social health and precision medicine.

Tivity Health is actively addressing the social determinants of health, defined by the World Health Organization as the conditions in which people are born, grow, live, work and age.

Ncontracts earns Challengers quadrant status

Ncontracts, a provider of integrated risk management and compliance solutions for financial institutions based in Brentwood, has announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Challengers quadrant of the Magic Quadrant for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools report.

“Ncontracts is focused on providing our customers with the very best solution to effectively manage the risk associated with third-party vendors,’’ says Michael Berman, Ncontracts CEO. “We are delighted to be positioned by Gartner as a Challenger, because we believe that it validates our track record of providing quality solutions and services, as well as our commitment to innovation.”

In the past year, Ncontracts has achieved several important milestones. Ncontracts’ 345% growth over the past three years enabled it to be included in this year’s Inc. 5000, the magazine’s annual listing of America’s fastest-growing private companies.

Ncontracts also acquired TRUPOINT Partners in 2019, which brought new lending compliance solutions to its platform.

Dreamstime releases AI tech to third parties

Dreamstime, based in Nashville, recently released its proprietary artificial intelligence technology to third party companies.

The stock photography company has 27 million users and over 118 million images.

Implemented on Dreamstime’s website in 2017, the AI technology uses sophisticated algorithms to screen and optimize images and uses machine learning to constantly adjust parameters to improve its capabilities.

Dubbed PhotoEye, this customizable solution offers users content filtering, copyright and logo detection, model release count, automatic keyword suggestion, smart cropping, privacy tools and scalability to improve results for companies and their customers.

Dreamstime’s AI offers an advantage over generic models as it learns based on feedback from human photo editors, giving it an edge as it is directly tailored to visual content. This feedback reduces the number of false positives flagged in the screening process and overall improves the tool’s performance.

Davidson Hotels to run Sheraton Grand Nashville

Davidson Hotels & Resorts has been chosen by JRK Property Holdings to operate Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown.

Davidson is a full-service hospitality management company, and the 482-room Sheraton Grand is the second in Nashville under its management.

The hotel boasts more than 46,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space, including Skye, an enclosed rooftop event space boasting panoramic views of Music City. Additional amenities feature a heated indoor pool; state-of-the-art equipped fitness center; Broadway Kitchen, an American bistro serving breakfast daily; and the signature cocktail lounge, Library Bar, offering more than 50 varieties of bourbon.

Frist to host Turner exhibition in 2020

The Frist Art Museum will present J.M.W. Turner: Quest for the Sublime, an exhibition of extraordinary oil paintings, luminous watercolors, and evocative sketches by Joseph Mallord William Turner, Feb. 20-May 31. It is the sole U.S. appearance for the exhibition.

Turner (1775–1851) is a central figure in the Romantic movement widely recognized as Britain’s greatest painter and among the most highly regarded landscape painters in Western art.

Turner’s works were selected from Tate’s Turner Bequest and organized in cooperation with the Tate.

Long admired for his ingenuity, originality and passion, With approximately 75 works, the exhibition conveys highlights in the British painter’s career from the 1790s to the late 1840s, from dizzying mountain scenes and stormy seascapes to epic history paintings and mysterious views of Venice.

Genesco gives to Park Avenue students

Nashville-based Genesco and its company volunteers recently held the firm’s 30th annual “Cold Feet, Warm Shoes” community outreach event.

The firm fit 400 students at Park Avenue Elementary with new shoes for the holidays.