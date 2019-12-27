TBA selects 33 for Leadership Law program

VOL. 43 | NO. 52 | Friday, December 27, 2019

The Tennessee Bar Association has picked 33 attorneys from across the state for its 2020 Leadership Law program.

Now in its 17th year, Leadership Law is designed to equip Tennessee lawyers with the vision, knowledge and skills necessary to serve as leaders in their profession and local communities.

The class will meet for its first session in January, and then spend the next six months learning about leadership in the legal profession, issues in the courts, policymaking in state government and the importance of community service.

Class members are:

• Stephen Adams, Chambliss Bahner & Stophel, Chattanooga

• A.J. Bahou, Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, LLP, Nashville

• Matt Brock, Best Hayduk Brock, Chattanooga

• LaTonnsya Burney, Tennessee State University, Nashville

• Sarah Campbell, Tennessee attorney general’s office, Nashville

• David Chapman, Lewis Thomason, Knoxville

• Diana Comes, Butler Snow LLP, Memphis

• Jade Dodds, DaVita, Inc., Nashville

• Ronald Dowdy, office of the district attorney, 20th Judicial District, Nashville

• Michael Dumitru, Miller & Martin PLLC, Chattanooga

• Akram Faizer, Lincoln Memorial University Duncan School of Law, Knoxville

• Alex Fisher, Morgan & Morgan, Nashville

• Charles Frazier, Law Offices of Charles R. Frazier, La Vergne

• Charles Higgins, Burch, Porter & Johnson, PLLC, Memphis

• Brooke Hyman, Memphis City Council, Memphis

• Troy Jones, Law Office of Troy B. Jones, Knoxville

• Cornell Kennedy, Sherrard, Roe, Voigt, Harbison, Nashville

• Gabrielle Lewis, ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis

• Geoffrey Lewis, Memphis, Light, Gas & Water, Memphis

• Samantha Lunn, Husch Blackwell, Chattanooga

• Christina Magrans-Tillery, City of Knoxville Law Department, Knoxville

• Charlotte Mattingly, Tennessee Department of Children’s Services, Cleveland

• Yasmin Mohammad, Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart PC, Memphis

• Stacie Odeneal, The Odeneal Firm, Lawrenceburg

• Willie Santana, Third Judicial District Public Defender’s Office, Morristown

• Caroline Sapp, Law Offices of John Day, P.C., Brentwood

• Kortney Simmons, Casey, Simmons & Bryant, PLLC, Jackson

• Austin Stokes, Pentecost, Glenn & Mauldin, Jackson

• Russell Taber, Riley Warnock & Jacobson PLC, Nashville

• Elizabeth Taylor, City of Murfreesboro Legal Department, Murfreesboro

• Sam Wantland, First Farmers and Merchants Bank, Columbia

• Tiffany Webber, Cory Watson Attorneys, Memphis

• John Wilks, Martin Heller Potempa & Sheppard, Nashville

Bradley’s Miller wins Enterprise Award

Casey L. Miller, an associate in the Nashville office of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP, has received the Enterprise Award from the Nashville Bar Association Young Lawyers Division for the second consecutive year. She was also appointed to new leadership roles with the NBA and its YLD.

Miller received the Enterprise Award for her efforts in 2019 as co-chair of the YLD’s Carbolic Smoke Ball Committee, which raises money for CASA Nashville and Nashville Children’s Alliance. The organizations provide services to abused and neglected children.

In 2020, Miller will serve as a member of the executive board and director of professional development for the YLD. She will also serve as co-chair of the NBA’s Chancery and Circuit Court Committee, which monitors activity of the Chancery and Circuit Courts of Davidson County and makes recommendations regarding improvements in these courts.

A member of Bradley’s Litigation Practice Group, Miller represents clients in a variety of commercial litigation and dispute resolution matters. She also represents organizations and individuals in government and internal investigations, advises clients in regulatory compliance matters and handles related litigation and white-collar defense matters.

Also at Bradley, Jeff Allen, a senior attorney in the firm’s Nashville office, has received the CLE Excellence Award from the Nashville Bar Association for his work developing quality CLE programming as co-chair of the NBA’s Entertainment, Sports and Media Law Committee. He also was appointed treasurer of the NBA for 2020.

The CLE Excellence Award recognizes NBA members who have provided exceptional service to the NBA’s Continuing Legal Education program.

A member of Bradley’s Media and Entertainment Practice Group, Allen focuses his practice on entertainment and intellectual property litigation, as well as entertainment transactional matters. Allen also regularly prepares and completes copyright and trademark registration applications for music and entertainment clients.

Butler Snow adds Sprinkle to Nashville office

Clinton Sprinkle has joined Butler Snow’s regulatory and government group and will serve as a government relations adviser in the firm’s Nashville office

Sprinkle has served in various roles within the state government, including assistant general counsel and legislative liaison for the Department of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services, legislative liaison for the Department of Finance and Administration and legislative liaison for former Gov. Bill Haslam. Most recently, he served as government affairs director for Greater Nashville Realtors. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee and his juris doctor from the University of Tennessee College of Law.

TLACC selects Knowles as first-ever executive director

The Tennessee Latin American Chamber of Commerce has hired its first executive director, Jessie Garcia Knowles.

The position marks a return to Nashville for Garcia Knowles, who previously served as an assistant dean of students at Lipscomb University and as director of Latino Achievers with the YMCA of Middle Tennessee. She officially starts as TLACC executive director Jan. 2.

Garcia Knowles’ primary responsibilities will include membership growth and strengthening ties between Latino business owners and the Middle Tennessee business community. She also will emphasize the presence of FUTURO, a program for Latino college students, their mentors and program collaborators, and ELLA, a support program for Latina entrepreneurs.

Franklin mayor reappointed to National League of Cities post

Dr. Ken Moore, mayor of Franklin, has been reappointed to the National League of Cities 2020 Finance, Administration and Intergovernmental Relations federal advocacy committee for his second year.

This committee has the lead responsibility for developing NLC’s federal policy positions on issues involving national economic policy, general financial assistance programs, liability insurance, intergovernmental relations, census, municipal bonds and capital finance, municipal management, antitrust issues, citizen participation and civil rights, labor relations, Native American sovereignty and municipal authority.

The leadership of this year’s committee will consist of chair Chris Brown, city controller, Houston, Texas, vice chair Victoria Farrar-Meyer, deputy mayor, Arlington, Texas, and vice chair Mark Shepherd, mayor, Clearfield, Utah.

DWP Live promotes George to general manager

DWP Live, an event production company, has announced the promotion of Jason George to general manager. George will manage operations and communications with clients and the company’s technical team. He will also continue to lead project and workflow management.

Before his role as general manager, George served as a project manager at the company for more than two years. He has more than seven years of experience in event management, sales and operations, as well as an active role in the sales process and project management of worldwide events.

Before joining DWP Live, George was a property level director of PSAV, a full-service global event production company, and was the owner of a multiunit entertainment & hospitality company for more than 20 years.

First Horizon names managing director

First Horizon Bank has appointed Sameer Gupta as managing director of the company’s specialty health care group in Nashville. He will be based at the bank’s Hill Center – Brentwood office.

With more than 12 years of experience as an investment banker, Gupta is responsible at First Horizon for providing commercial lending and depository services to private equity-backed, middle-market health care companies in the U.S. Gupta earned his bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt University and most recently was a director with a leading investment bank in New York.

Ingram announces several senior hires & promotions

Ingram Content Group has announced several new hires and promotions across its businesses:

• Alison Black has been promoted to director of business operations for Ingram Publisher Services in La Vergne. She will lead the business operations support and business enhancement teams that support all of our distribution brands.

• Tina Elmore has been promoted to vice president and controller for Ingram in La Vergne. She has been with Ingram for 32 years.

• John Hussey has been promoted to senior manager for content acquisitions in La Vergne. Hussey has been with Ingram for six years.

• Tammy Spurlock has been promoted to director of sales operations in La Vergne. She has been with Ingram for 34 years.

Logan retires after 32 years with Southwestern

Tina Logan is retiring from Southwestern Family of Companies this month following 32 years of service. Logan began with Southwestern as a junior accountant and successively rose to the position of vice president of human resources by 2018.

Logan earned her undergraduate degree in accounting from Lipscomb University. She later earned a graduate degree in human resources from Lipscomb. Both degrees were achieved while working at Southwestern.

Additionally, she is certified by the HR Certification Institute and the Society of Human Resources Management.

Albert, Beamer have new roles at FBMM

Entertainment business management firm FBMM has promoted Michelle Albert to senior account assistant and Elizabeth Beamer to royalty analyst.

Albert began her career at FBMM in April 2018. She previously worked in the culinary industry and gained extensive accounting experience, including payroll, cost control, finance systems and operations management.

Albert holds a degree in general accounting from Grantham University.

Beamer joined FBMM in March 2016 and is helping to grow the team’s in-house royalty department. Before beginning her career at FBMM, Beamer served as a graduate assistant at Belmont University where she provided assistance to the Jack C. Massey College of Business undergraduate office and proctored research labs and exams. She also interned for Brown Edwards and Company LLP in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Beamer earned her a degree in accounting and information systems from Virginia Tech, and her master of accountancy from Belmont University.