VOL. 43 | NO. 52 | Friday, December 27, 2019

Owl’s Hill’s Marshmallow and Hot Chocolate Hike. Looking for something to do with the family during the holidays or an excuse to get out of the house by yourself? How does a nice afternoon hike in the winter woods followed by hot chocolate and roasted marshmallows sound? $10 online, $12 at event. Owl’s Hill nature Sanctuary, 545 Beech Creek Road, Brentwood. Friday, 10 a.m., 11a.m. and 1 p.m. Additional dates: Dec. 28, Jan. 2-4, Jan. 11. Information

THROUGH DEC. 28

Franktown Festival of Lights

Williamson County’s only drive-thru light spectacular. Visit Santa’s Village, petting zoo, camel rides and more. $25 per car. Discount for Veterans, Active Duty Military and First Responders. Williamson County Ag Center, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin. Open nightly from 6-10 p.m. Information

DEC. 29-30

Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl

Sunday, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.: Franklin American Mortgage Coaches Luncheon, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center/Tennessee Ballroom

Sunday, Noon-9 p.m.: Fan Zone on Broadway between First and Fourth avenues. Food, live music, interactive games

Sunday, 6-6:45 p.m.: Battle of the Bands, First, Second avenues and Broadway

Sunday, 6:45-9 p.m.: Concert featuring Rubiks Groove First, Second avenues and Broadway

Monday, 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m.: Fan Zone on Broadway between First and Fourth avenues. Food, live music, interactive games, postgame concert

Monday, 3 p.m.: Mississippi State Bulldogs vs Louisville Cardinals, Nissan Stadium. Information

THROUGH DEC. 30

Free Monday’s at the Frist

The Frist will offer free admission to guests bringing nonperishable food items for Second Harvest of Middle Tennessee. Collection barrels are next to the Visitors Services Desk. The items most needed are peanut butter, canned meat, canned vegetables and fruit and cereal. 919 Broadway, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Information

GLOW Nashville

Located at First Tennessee Park, GLOW Nashville features one of the country’s tallest Christmas trees, millions of lights adorning larger-than-life sculptures, ice skating and tubing experiences, a Santa’s workshop and more activities for all ages. 5-10 p.m. Fees begin at $19.99. Ice Skating rentals $10. Information

THROUGH JAN. 5

Holiday Lights at Cheekwood

This annual holiday attraction featuring a one-mile-long path and over a million twinkling lights. Open seven nights a week except Christmas Day. 5-10 p.m. Fee: $9-27 depending on membership status, time and date. Information

THROUGH FEB. 2

Zoolumination: Chinese Festival of Lights

This attraction is the country’s largest Chinese lantern festival and will feature a 200-foot-long dragon, holiday-themed scenes more than 500 silk lanterns, and decorated displays with some favorite zoo animals. There will also be Chinese acrobats, handmade crafts and bites. Nashville Zoo, 3777 Nolensville Pike. 5-9 p.m. Fee: $14 and up. Information

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 8

IBC Luncheon

Conversation with Canadian Consul General Nadia Theodore with an update on the US-Canada business relationship, including the latest on the USMCA. Baker Donelson Special Events Center, 211 Commerce. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fee: $35. Registration needed. Information

Member Orientation

Joining the Chamber was an important step for your business. Now, how do you make the most of your investment? Join us for Member Orientation and learn about member benefits and involvement opportunities from Chamber staff. You’ll also learn how your business plays a role in the Chamber’s mission of creating regional economic prosperity. 211, Commerce Street. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Free, but registration needed. Information

THURSDAY, JAN. 9

Business Studio: The Power of Purpose, Vision and Goals

Speaker: Danny Pippin, Consultant & Coach Pippin Leadership Services. C615, 625 Main Street. Fee: Free. 3:30-5 p.m. Information

TUESDAY, JAN. 14

Williamson 101

Williamson 101 provides new members and potential members a chance to learn how to maximize their membership with Williamson, Inc. Discover the many ways to volunteer, get involved, network, engage and connect while you learn more about how we can help you grow personally and professionally. Williamson, Inc., 5005 Meridian Blvd., Suite 150. 3:30-5 p.m. Fee: Free. Information