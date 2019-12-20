Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 43 | NO. 51 | Friday, December 20, 2019

Tennessee county clinics offering free flu vaccinations

Updated 7:17AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee's county health department clinics are offering flu vaccines at no charge.

"It's extremely important for young children, the elderly and pregnant women to receive a flu vaccine because they are at the most serious risk for illness or death from influenza," Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said in a news release.

She encouraged anyone who has not received a flu shot this season to get one as soon as possible.

The state Health Department suggests contacting local health departments for information. Information about nearby departments is available online. Free flu vaccines are also available at the Shelby County Health Department in Memphis and the Metro Public Health Department in Nashville, in addition to health departments run by the state throughout Tennessee, the state said.

Even after being vaccinated, the state Health Department recommends washing hands with soapy water or using alcohol-based hand sanitizers and covering coughs and sneezes with a sleeve or tissue to help prevent the spread of illness.

People who are sick should stay home so they can recover and avoid infecting others.

