Tennessee court commission seeking applications for vacancy

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Trial Court Vacancy Commission is seeking applications for a circuit court vacancy in the 16th Judicial District in Rutherford and Cannon counties.

The vacancy will be created by the retirement of Judge Royce Taylor on March 3, the state Supreme Court said in a news release.

To qualify, applicants must be licensed attorneys who are at least 30 years old, have been Tennessee residents for at least five years and are residents of the 16th District.

The application is available online and must be submitted to the Administrative Office of the Courts by noon CST Jan. 7. The original signed application and a digital copy of the application must be submitted by the deadline.

A public hearing is set for 9 a.m. CST Jan. 29 in Murfreesboro to consider the applicants. The commission will then forward three names to Gov. Bill Lee for his consideration.