Senate passes anti-robocalls bill, sending it to Trump

VOL. 43 | NO. 51 | Friday, December 20, 2019

The Senate has passed a bill that cracks down on robocalls, a persistent and costly problem for Americans.

The bill has already passed the House and now goes to President Donald Trump for his signature.

The bill is one of several measures that federal and local government and the telecom industry are taking to protect Americans from the billions of scam calls made each month.

The bill requires phone companies to offer free call-blocking apps and verify that the number calling you is real. That's an issue because fraudsters fake numbers to look as though they're coming from the IRS or others to trick you. The bill also strengthens enforcement tools against robocallers.