Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 51 | Friday, December 20, 2019

US mortgage rates unchanged, 30-year home loan at 3.73%

Updated 10:44AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. long-term mortgage rates were unchanged this week, staying near historically low levels.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage held at 3.73% for the second straight week. The benchmark rate was 4.62% a year ago, a level that appears to have depressed home sales as interest rates increased in response to higher federal budget deficits following President Donald Trump's tax cuts.

But interest rates have tumbled over the past 12 months due to greater uncertainty over trade with China, slower economic growth and the Federal Reserve cutting a benchmark rate regarding the interest on inter-bank loans.

The average rate on a 15-year mortgage stayed at 3.19% for a second consecutive week.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0