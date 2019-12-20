Tennessee Q3 exports fell $500M from year ago

VOL. 43 | NO. 51 | Friday, December 20, 2019

Tennessee’s exports fell by more than $500 million for the third quarter compared to the same period last year, a 6.6% loss, the latest “Global Commerce” trade report from MTSU’s Business and Economic Research Center finds.

“It was a disappointing showing, with the state ranked only 37th among all 50 in its export performance. This was despite another surge in medical-related shipments,” said Global Commerce author Steven Livingston, BERC associate director and a professor of political science and international relations at MTSU.

“Most of the losses were close to home, with Canada and Mexico each reducing their Tennessee imports by $200 million. State exporters continue to face strong headwinds in the form of declining auto sales, low global growth and the ongoing trade wars.”

Livingston noted Tennessee’s export drop from the previous year was “substantially larger” than 1.7% drop experienced nationally.

Listening sessions set for Metro transit plan

The Nashville Mayor’s Office has announced a series of public listening sessions scheduled throughout Davidson County to gather community input on Metro’s transportation planning priorities.

The Mayor’s Office will host 11 public sessions in January and February. Sessions are 6-8 p.m. unless otherwise noted:

Jan. 9: Antioch/Hickory Hollow Southeast Community Center.

Jan. 16: Fifty Forward Donelson

Jan. 23: Bordeaux Library

Jan. 28: Lee Chapel AME, 1200 Dr DB Todd Jr Blvd.

Jan. 30: Joelton First Baptist Church, 7140 Whites Creek Pike

Feb. 6: West Police Precinct, 5500 Charlotte Pike

Feb. 11: Bellevue Public Library

Feb. 18: Downtown Public Library, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Feb. 20: Hillsboro Pike Church of Christ, 5800 Hillsboro Pike

Feb. 24: Plaza Mariachi, 3955 Nolensville Pike

Feb. 27: East Nashville/Madison, Studio 615, 272 Broadmoor Dr.

“The first step in the planning process is determining our transportation priorities,” said Faye DiMassimo, Mayor Cooper’s senior adviser for transportation and infrastructure. “We will start by focusing on everyday transportation issues such as managing traffic and improving our bus system. Safety and efficiency improvements will allow residents to get around the city faster and more reliably. After identifying our most critical needs, the planning process will turn to larger and more ambitious public transportation and mass transit projects.”

Listening sessions with members of Metro Council began in November. Meetings with other community leaders and stakeholders will take place January through March. The Mayor’s Office will issue initial recommendations in late spring of 2020 and release a full transportation plan by the end of September 2020.

Children’s Hospital verified as Level 1 for trauma care

Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt has again been verified as a Level I pediatric trauma center by the American College of Surgeons Committee on Trauma.

As a comprehensive regional pediatric center, Children’s Hospital is the only verified Level I pediatric trauma center within 150 miles.

The certification recognizes the hospital’s commitment to provide the highest level of care for injured pediatric patients from Alabama to Kentucky and throughout Tennessee.

It is one of 63 children’s hospitals in the country to have ACS Level 1 pediatric trauma center status and one of two pediatric trauma centers in the state.

Children’s Hospital’s Pediatric Trauma service admits about 1,200 pediatric trauma patients each year, treating a wide range of injuries that result from various mechanisms including all-terrain vehicle accidents, motor vehicle crashes, falls, gunshot wounds and bicycle wrecks. The hospital first received Level 1 status in 2016.

Stites & Harbison honored by BTI

Stites & Harbison has been selected by BTI Consulting Group as a standout for investing in client relationships and for client-facing communication.

Stites & Harbison, PLLC is a nationally recognized, full-service business and litigation law firm with 10 offices in Tennessee, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky and Virginia.

The BTI Client Service A-Team 2020: Survey of Law Firm Client Service Performance is based on in-depth interviews with more than 350 corporate counsel at Global 500 and Fortune 1000 companies.

The BTI Client Service A-Team is the only law firm ranking based solely on direct, unprompted feedback from corporate counsel. BTI conducts its confidential phone survey of general counsel at large organizations with $1 billion or more in revenue representing more than 15 industry segments.

Music City Center has strong November

Music City Center generated more than $40 million in direct economic impact during November.

The facility hosted 25 events with 39,094 attendees, generating 44,176 total room nights with a direct economic impact of $40,448,239.

Fiscal year-to-date 126 events have been hosted with an attendance of 206,952 and a direct economic impact of $206,533,111.

“We had a remarkable fall season as we saw a record number of diverse events come through MCC,” says Charles Starks, president/CEO of Music City Center. “As we continue to attract local, national and international conventions, we look forward to another strong year.”

MCC achieved 36.56% disadvantaged business enterprise participation in the first quarter of fiscal year 2020, spending $933,221 with minority, women-owned, service-disabled veteran and small businesses. Additionally, MCC’s contractors spent a combined $690,365 with DBE firms.

New museum seeks original artwork

Nashville’s National Museum of African American Music, scheduled to open in the summer of 2020, is calling for submissions to all visual artists to submit original artwork for consideration as permanent installations within the museum.

The goal of this request is to include artwork within the 56,000-square-foot facility that will enhance the appearance of three distinct areas within the building that are not occupied by other artifacts.

Submitted artwork will be juried by an internal art selection committee with three selected artists being awarded between $50,000-$70,000 for the creation and installation of their work.

The first-of-its-kind institution located in the heart of downtown Nashville will be home to more than 1,500 historical artifacts that reflects the development, influence and impact of African Americans on more than 50 genres and sub-genres including country, jazz, blues, gospel, rhythm and blues and hip-hop.

The NMAAM call for artwork is open to all emerging artists 18 and older regardless of gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity or race. No student art will be accepted, and work should be professional in nature. Artwork submissions should be connected to the African American experience and musical in context.

Artists interested in submitting artwork will need to submit a completed application by Sunday, Jan. 12, 11:59 p.m. CST to the NMAAM Art Selection Committee via the NMAAM submission page at http://NMAAM.org/ArtCall

Lebanon gets $5.7M for water improvements

The state is providing two loans for the city of Lebanon totaling $5.7 million to address water infrastructure.

The city has been awarded both a Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan and a Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan for updates to the community’s infrastructure. The Clean Water loan for $4.3 million will aid the city in rehabilitation of sewer interceptors, including replacement of 7,000 linear feet of the Blair Lane collection system. This loan has a 20-year term at a 1.32% interest rate.

The city has also been awarded a $1.4 million Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan to assist with the construction of a new 1 million-gallon water storage tank at Seay Hill. This loan carries a 20-year term at 1.31%.

Through the State Revolving Fund Loan Program, communities, utility districts and water and wastewater authorities can obtain loans with lower interest rates than through private financing. These low interest rate loans can vary from zero percent to below market rate, based on each community’s economic health.

Maine company joins HealthTrust network

HealthTrust, a health care company headquartered in Nashville, has entered into a participation agreement with Northern Light Health.

The pact designates HealthTrust as the exclusive group purchasing organization for the network’s hospitals and affiliated health organizations.

Northern Light Health is an integrated nonprofit health system comprised of nine member hospitals and more than 100 care sites serving communities across all 16 counties in Maine.

As a HealthTrust affiliate, Northern Light will have access to a broad portfolio of contracts encompassing medical/surgical and pharmaceuticals supplies and services, custom sourcing assistance for physician preference items and purchased services, and advisory services addressing clinical integration and operational efficiencies.

Tivity’s nutrition unit reorganized

Nashville-based Tivity Health has announced an organizational structure for the Nutrition Business Unit.

Tivity is a leading provider of nutrition, fitness and social engagement solutions.

Keira Krausz, president, Nutrition Business Unit, will continue to lead the division, focused on growing the Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet programs for 2020. Krausz was the chief marketing officer of Nutrisystem from 2013 to 2019 and was part of the leadership team who drove the growth and turnaround of the company.

“One year ago today, we announced our acquisition of Nutrisystem, and with it our vision to transform the company to focus on improving health and well-being through fitness, nutrition and social engagement solutions,” says Donato Tramuto, CEO of Tivity Health. “We are firmly committed to our OE strategy for nutrition – to optimize our core business to support 2020 growth and expand to launch new revenue channels to diversify the nutrition business unit to recognize the potential of our combined organization.’’

For 2020, the Nutrition Business Unit is executing against its previously announced “optimization” strategy by introducing science-backed, effective program innovation, evolving creative to increase brand appeal and response, and significantly expanding its digital reach.