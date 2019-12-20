Healthy Henry, kicking key for Saints-Titans

VOL. 43 | NO. 51 | Friday, December 20, 2019

First Down: Get Derrick Henry healthy. Henry managed 86 yards on 21 carries against the Texans Sunday, despite not having practiced all week due to a hamstring injury. The Titans are in desperation mode now. If that means no practice for Henry to ensure his availability Sunday vs. the Saints, then so be it.

Second Down: Keeping rolling with A.J. Brown. Brown is the best rookie receiver the team has had since it moved to Tennessee in 1997. Brown has become the No. 1 receiver the Titans drafted Corey Davis to be, and now needs just 107 yards to reach 1,000 yards receiving after his eight-catch, 144-yard performance against Houston.

Third Down: Fix the kicking situation. Ryan Succop has not been healthy this season, which is why the Titans signed yet another kicker, Greg Joseph, on Wednesday and placed Succop on injured reserve. Joseph is the fifth kicker the Titans have had on the roster this season. Succop had a field goal blocked Sunday, and the Titans came up three points short. He is now just one of six this season on field goal tries. With every game now a must-win to keep their playoff hopes alive, the Titans have to get this situation resolved.

Fourth Down: Capitalize on opportunities. The Titans had a golden opportunity lost Sunday, thanks to missed chances. A Ryan Tannehill interception that bounced off Anthony Firkser killed one scoring chance, and the blocked field goal loomed large, as well. The offense can move the ball, but it must get points – especially against the explosive Saints.