VOL. 43 | NO. 51 | Friday, December 20, 2019

Night Market – Rockin’ ’Round the Christmas Tree. Night Market offers the community an opportunity to shop, sip and dine under the stars while supporting farmers, artists, local businesses and community organizations. Friday, 5-9 p.m. Information

DEC. 20-21

The Frog Prince

Wishing Chair Productions presents one of its most popular shows. Main Library, 615 Church Street. 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Run time is 30 minutes. Free. Recommended for ages 3-10, but all are welcome. Information

SATURDAY, DEC. 21

Beginner Birding Hike at Radnor Lake

Ranger Matthew Bowling will be leading a beginner birding hike through the Natural Area. This hike will start at Radnor Lake SNA Visitor Center, and then meander through Lake Trail viewing different species of birds along the way. Bring water, a walking stick, sturdy shoes and binoculars. Reservations are required. Fee: $2. 7-9 a.m. Information: 615 373-3467

Winter Solstice Night

Owl’s Hill Sanctuary, 545 Beech Creek Road, S., Brentwood. 5-7 p.m. Information

THROUGH DEC. 28

Franktown Festival of Lights

Williamson County’s only drive-thru light spectacular. Visit Santa’s Village, petting zoo, camel rides and more. $25 per car. Discount for Veterans, Active Duty Military and First Responders. Williamson County Ag Center, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin. Open nightly from 6-10 p.m. Information

THROUGH DEC. 30

Free Monday’s at the Frist

The Frist will offer free admission to guests bringing nonperishable food items for Second Harvest of Middle Tennessee. Collection barrels are next to the Visitors Services Desk. The items most needed are peanut butter, canned meat, canned vegetables and fruit and cereal. 919 Broadway, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Information

GLOW Nashville

Located at First Tennessee Park, GLOW Nashville features one of the country’s tallest Christmas trees, millions of lights adorning larger-than-life sculptures, ice skating and tubing experiences, a Santa’s workshop and more activities for all ages. 5-10 p.m. Fee: $19.99 and up. Ice Skating rentals $10. Information

THROUGH JAN. 5

Holiday Lights at Cheekwood

This annual holiday attraction featuring a one-mile-long path and over a million twinkling lights. Open seven nights a week except Christmas Day. 5-10 p.m. Fee: $9-27 depending on membership status, time and date. Information

THROUGH DEC. 23

Amy Grant & Vince Gill Christmas at the Ryman

A great show for the entire family in the beautiful old Ryman Auditorium. For complete list of times and fees, information

THROUGH FEB. 2

Zoolumination: Chinese Festival Of Lights

This attraction is the country’s largest Chinese lantern festival and will feature a 200-foot-long dragon, holiday-themed scenes, over 500 silk lanterns, and decorated displays with some of your favorite zoo animals. There will also be Chinese acrobats, handmade crafts and bites. Nashville Zoo, 3777 Nolensville Pike. 5-9 p.m. Fee: $14 and up. Information

FRIDAY, DEC. 27

Owl’s Hill’s Marshmallow and Hot Chocolate Hike

Are you looking for something to do with the family during the holidays or an excuse to get out of the house by yourself? How does a nice afternoon hike in the winter woods followed by hot chocolate and roasted marshmallows sound? $10 online, $12 at event. Owl’s Hill nature Sanctuary, 545 Beech Creek Road, Brentwood. 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Additional dates: Dec. 28, Jan. 2-4. Information

MONDAY, DEC. 30

Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl

Mississippi State Bulldogs vs Louisville Cardinals 3 p.m., Nissan Stadium. Information