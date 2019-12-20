Top Middle Tennessee commercial sales for November 2019

VOL. 43 | NO. 51 | Friday, December 20, 2019

Top commercial real estate sales, November 2019, for Davidson, Williamson, Rutherford, Wilson and Sumner counties, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

Davidson County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Sale Price 5209 Linbar Nashville 37211 11/5 ECG Haywood LP Albany Road-Haywood Oaks LLC $46,000,000 404 James Robertson Nashville 37219 11/1 404 James Robertson Prop LLC PHR Parkway LLC $33,520,000 512, 410, 500 8th; 700, 711, 712 Lea Nashville 37203 11/8 Circle South Holdings TN LLC Circle South Part LLC $27,000,000 106, 108 19th; 1810, 1812, 1814 Broadway Nashville 37203 11/19 Gs 19th & Broadway Apts LLC GV-R Nashville Owner LLC $15,500,000 2210 Gallatin; 118 Liberty Madison 37115 11/27 Cougar Madison Real Prop LLC STJ LP $13,000,000 1416 Antioch Antioch 37013 11/5 Dogwood Propco TN LP Bakertown Part LLC $11,394,000 1035 Eastland Nashville 37206 11/20 2105 PD Eastland LLC; 7555 Lv Eastland LLC; Lion Eastland LLC; Lion Lockwood Eastland LLC; Eastland LLC Eastland Part LLC $9,900,000 900 Church Nashville 37203 11/26 900 Church LLC Young Mens Christian Assoc of Middle TN $6,691,500 106, 108 19th; 1810, 1812, 1814 Broadway Nashville 37203 11/19 GS Nashville Hotel Owner LLC Gs 19th & Broadway Apts LLC $6,114,000 108 Harris Goodlttsvlle 37072 11/18 110 Harris St Holding LLC Summit Autumn Chase I LLC; Summit Autumn Chase II LLC $6,003,000 510 27th; 500, 502, 504, 506, 508 28th Nashville 37209 11/1 500 28th Holdings LLC Charles & Sally Wehby Living Trust $4,450,000 1501 Hillside; 929 Edgehill Nashville 37203 11/27 ECG Hillside LP Park At Hillside LLC $2,900,000 4010 Granny White Nashville 37204 11/19 Lipscomb University Draper Family Part; Draper Family Part LP $2,800,000 1230 2nd Nashville 37210 11/18 1230 2nd Ave Nashville LLC Crofford Stephen C; Parker Mary A $2,750,000 1220, 122, 1226 6th Nashville 37208 11/27 Craig R Fruin Living Trust St Mark Missionary Baptist Church $2,500,000 69 Willow Nashville 37210 11/20 Crowell Capital Part GP Tony & Tina LLC $2,300,000 3532 Richland Nashville 37205 11/27 Greene Nathaniel J Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC $2,070,224 2176 Carson Nashville 37211 11/25 IPA Part LLC Shacklett Charles R $2,000,000 3550 Murfreesboro Antioch 37013 11/14 Sackor LLC Cambridge Southeastern Real Estate LLC $1,946,793 115 Cumberland Nashville 37228 11/27 Giddings Metrocenter LLC Paragon Services LLC $1,847,000 600 4Th Nashville 37219 11/7 4th Avenue Part LLC Kelly Mary A; Kelly Ronald Marvin $1,800,000 311 22Nd Nashville 37203 11/26 Rocco LLC Freeman Jack $1,750,000 108 Duluth Nashville 37209 11/5 George I Bock Family LP Triad Const LLC $1,495,000 2600 Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 11/4 Frc Genesis Fundsub IV LLC Joystan LLC $1,400,000 520 Lea Nashville 37203 11/8 528 Third Avenue Part; Abbott Henry J; Buckhead Inv LLC CFM Inv Trust $1,252,500 2215 Castleman Nashville 37215 11/21 Figlio Katie Lynn; Harwell Aubrey B III St Joseph Prop LLC $1,235,000 2215 Castleman Nashville 37215 11/21 JER Real Estate #1 LLC St Joseph Prop LLC $1,225,669 440 Iris Nashville 37204 11/22 Skip Holdings LLC Pbnj Management LLC $1,190,000 5000 Old Hickory Hermitage 37076 11/21 Five Thousand B LLC Lag Inv Hermitage LLC $1,120,000 901 Dalebrook Nashville 37206 11/14 Iris Nashville Ministry 901 Dalebrook Part LLC $1,114,000 4901 Centennial Nashville 37209 11/21 Pig Star Real Estate Holdings LLC 4901 Centennial Part LLC $1,100,000 0 Southfork Old Hickory 37138 11/1 Hermitage Springs Estates Venture Jo-Mac Prop LLC $1,062,000 1919, 1928 9th Nashville 37208 11/4 Clay Street Commons LLC Davis Boyce Jr $1,000,000 8211 Hwy 100 Nashville 11/18 D7-5 LLC Cvhc7 LLC $927,000 822 Boscobel Nashville 37206 11/12 Edwards Allyson Lyons; Edwards Winston Darwin II West Ashley Brooke; West Brooks T $872,500 4833 Lebanon Hermitage 37076 11/21 Haar Prop LLC Kumar Carolyn M; Kumar Surendra S $850,000 5821, 5823, 5825 Old Harding Nashville 37205 11/6 Old Harding Investors Bellsouth Telecomm LLC $795,100 4222 Nolensville; 361 Flora Maxwell Nashville 37211 11/14 Valencia-Martinez Luis M Hight Vickie Marlene $745,000 3236 Clarksville Nashville 37218 11/27 ECMC Prop LLC Overstreet Bobby; Overstreet Bobby G $740,000 0 October Woods Antioch 37013 11/7 Rodriguez Roman Fonseca Corner at Burkitt LLC $715,000 704 29Th; 2620 Buena Vista; 3521, 3523, 3532, 3534 Chesapeake Nashville 37218 11/19 Hidden Trail Prop LLC Hester Ray W; Hester Richard Douglas $700,000 0 Crestmoor Nashville 37215 11/22 Green Hills Commons LLC American General Realty Inv Corp $700,000 524 3rd Nashville 37201 11/5 3rd Ave N Strateg Inv LLC Formosa Family Joint Venture GP $600,000 5343 Charlotte Nashville 37209 11/20 Robbins Karen Lee Garrett Anthony; Kemp Wally $554,257 2425 Brick Church Nashville 37207 11/14 Brickhouse Part LLC Katherine Akin Moss Family Trust $530,000 2122 Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 11/26 IJ Holding Co LLC Nashville Realty Ventures LLC $500,000 339 Wallace Nashville 37211 11/1 Dialysis Clinic Inc Guirguis Waheed $500,000 5535 Lickton Goodlttsvlle 37072 11/26 Back 40 Trust Cockrill Anna-Lee; Cockrill William F $499,900 156 Green Nashville 37210 11/12 Parker Carole; Parker Christopher W Forkum Prop LLC $490,000 5200 Kentucky Ave Nashville 11/20 Mahoney Brendan; Mahoney Eryn Hewson Allen S; Hewson Katherine M $489,000 1113 Lischey Nashville 37207 11/18 Dreher Kallie; Dreher Lucas Clifton Rachel; Meek Christopher Allen $485,000 500 Trinity Nashville 37207 11/14 Revey Jessica; Revey Scott Smith Ellen; Smith Robert E $430,000 2714 Linden Nashville 37212 11/20 Blue Summit Prop LLC Payne Margie C; Payne Trena $380,000 4709 Elkins Nashville 37209 11/22 Lampley Nina Marie Blackwell Family Trust; Patterson Connie $363,750 1668 Brockton Ln Nashville 11/19 Roeber Kristina N; Roeber Ryan W Johnson Glen M; Johnson Stephanie M $360,000 2016 Hickory Brook Dr Hermitage 37076 11/20 Dahmen Tyler W; Sturm Kara L Hesson Johnnie B III; Hesson Veronica D $327,500 1506 Robinson Old Hickory 37138 11/20 Norris Cw Prop LLC Norris John Dean $325,000 411, 413, 417 Haynie Nashville 37207 11/26 Haynie Part LLC King Michael $315,000 2948 Claylick Whites Cr 37189 11/26 Yoquelet Kirk L Buck James Perry; Buck Patricia Ann $305,000 1199 Old Hickory Nashville 37207 11/19 Bradshaw Allen; Maturo Ron; Nowling Aimee Trent Prop LLC $295,000 895 Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 11/1 Tewelde Yodit Zerit Henock A $280,000 926 5th Nashville 37207 11/22 Mullikin Jessica Short Rick A $266,000 7700 Greenbrier Joelton 37080 11/27 Harper James; Walker Heather Armstrong Greg L; Armstrong Terri J $252,000 0 Highway 100 Nashville 37221 11/22 Toscano Cheryl; Toscano Dean Wilfred E Haselton Family Trust $251,175 5170 Hickory Hollow Antioch 37013 11/18 SRMZ 4 Asset Co 1 LLC Eph 2 Assets LLC $228,576 2728 Brick Church Nashville 37207 11/26 Dignity LLC King Michael $225,000 1331 Baptist World Center Nashville 37207 11/1 Butterfield Martha; Haley Randall Meadows Community Prop Trust; Thompson Jennifer; Meadows Mark Steven; Meadows Steve $225,000 701 Hart Nashville 37206 11/27 Day Jamie; Mosley Chaney 1242 Prop Solutions LLC $225,000 2931 Dickerson Nashville 37207 11/19 Kheshti Soheila Gilani Kheshti Asghar; Kheshti Gholam Reza $207,000 105 Highland Trace Nashville 37207 11/18 Holman April Woodbine Community Organization Inc $197,000 1401 Sixpence Madison 37115 11/21 Barajas Jose M Romo; Lemus Cristina Guzman Acevedo Jorge A; Acevedo Rosa A $190,000 1126 Apple Valley Madison 37115 11/7 Vandenburg Lisa Discover TN Realty LLC $179,900 121 Cumberland Nashville 37228 11/25 Giddings Metrocenter LLC Sev Metrocenter IV LLC $172,387 0 Vantage Nashville 37228 11/5 L&D Hospitality LLC Metrocenter Apts E LLC; Metrocenter Apts F LLC; Metrocenter Apts G LLC; Metrocenter Apts W LLC; Metrocenter Apts X LLC; Metrocenter Apts Xi LLC $160,000

Williamson County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Sale Price 1718 Galleria Franklin 37067 11/14 Armel LLC 1718 Galleria Blvd Parthip $4,600,000 2051 Wood Duck; 250 Rosa Helm Franklin 37067 11/26 Community Housing Parthip of Williamson County Walker Family Part; Walker Robert L $3,425,000 4315, 4373 Carothers Franklin 37064 11/15 Lockwood Section 09 & 12 LLC Hdp Lockwood Glen LLC $3,421,288 1575 Old Hillsboro Franklin 37069 11/15 Finley Lyle Revocable Trust Gothard Carol Lynn $2,000,000 266 Seaboard Franklin 37067 11/13 Hubus1 LLC Nichols Roy D $1,650,000 9950 Maxwell Brentwood 37027 11/19 Turnberry Homes LLC McAdams Richard $1,560,000 4440 Harpeth School Franklin 37064 11/27 Airsteed LLC Copenhaver Benjamin A; Copenhaver Christy E $1,500,000 2096 Wall Spring Hill 37174 11/8 Big Cove Prop South LLC Bridleton Woods LLC $1,470,000 1214 Columbia Franklin 37064 11/27 Franklins Charge Inc Eldridge Phyllis; Eldridge Phyllis G; Spivey Helen H $1,365,000 128 4Th Franklin 37064 11/20 CJR4Thave2019 LLC Patterson Billy Eugene Jr; Patterson Bowen Miles Sr; Patterson Victor Thomas (Estate Of) $1,322,500 1552 Columbia Franklin 37064 11/4 Barnhill Holdings LLC McCormick Shirley A $1,050,000 2415 Fairview Fairview 37062 11/5 Lineberry Prop Inc Freds Stores of TN Inc $1,000,000 2390 Rocky Fork Nolensville 37135 11/27 Beazer Homes LLC Rioux Family Revocable Trust $997,084 0 Rocky Fork Nolensville 37135 11/27 Beazer Homes LLC Rooker Lola; Rooker Michael D $994,488 2050 Wood Duck Franklin 37067 11/26 Community Housing Parthip of Williamson Co Walker William H (Estate Of) $950,000 2384 Rocky Fork Nolensville 37135 11/27 Beazer Homes LLC Hayes Amelia O; Hayes Robert B $725,956 0 Mobleys Cut Franklin 37064 11/26 Day Andree Elizabeth; Day Harry Andrew III Downard David C (Estate Of) $465,000 0 Greenbrier Franklin 37064 11/6 Williams Angela R; Williams J Winston Willow Tree Land Trust $420,000 0 Russell Fairview 11/26 Dixon John David Dixon Janith J; Dixon John H $377,400 0 Barker Thomp St 37179 11/27 Kowalik Jennifer; Kowalik Michael Crowston Melanie F; Rishel Melanie; Rishel Rodney E Jr $345,000 5123 Virginia Brentwood 37027 11/25 Black Pine Capital LLC Hammel Richard K $330,000 2100 Fairview; 7103 Wiley Fairview 37062 11/20 Lampley Roger & Steam Whistle LLC; Wiley Circle Inv King June $325,000 3980 Burwood Place Pvt Thomp St 37179 11/6 Ellenberger Arisdelsy; Ellenberger Christopher M Dendy Ronald W; Stewart R Scott Jr (Estate Of) $281,000 McFarlin Nolensville 37135 11/21 Arthur Steven J; Arthur Tamera L Tune Paul Harris & Sara T Tune Revocable Living Trust $212,766 136 Trinity Franklin 37067 11/8 136 Trinity Rd Trust Stewart Raymond Oneal Jr $200,000 Spanntown Arrington 37014 11/4 Rodriguez Amanda Laquiere; Rodriguez David S Rogers Community Prop Trust $168,300

Rutherford County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Sale Price 1530 Middle Tennessee M'boro 37130 11/12 Boulevard Terrace SNF Realty LLC GSJ Limited Liability Parthip; Orand William D $4,300,000 261 John R Rice M'boro 37129 11/15 Hogan Holdings 70 LLC Beach & Farrer Prop; Beach Clay; Farrer Charles F $2,475,000 8916 Rocky Fork Almaville Smyrna 37167 11/18 Middle TN Developers LLC Scollins2 Prop LLC $2,225,000 120, 121, 122, 123, 124, 125, 126, 127, 128, 129, 130, 131, 132, 139, 140, 141, 142, 143, 177, 178, 179, 180, 212, 213, 214, 215, 216 Parke At The Meadows Smyrna 37167 11/18 Home Won LLC McClure Const Company LLC; Vision Dev Part G P $2,025,000 515 Waldron La Vergne 37086 11/1 Ross Family Trust Remy Realty Corporation $1,850,000 151, 152, 160, 161, 162, 163, 164, 165, 166, 167, 168, 169, 170, 171, 172, 173, 174, 175, 176, 187 Parke At The Meadows Smyrna 37167 11/13 Ole South Prop Inc McClure Const Company LLC; Vision Dev Part G P $1,410,000 580 Waldron La Vergne 37086 11/4 Soldeo L P ATP Inv LLC $1,400,000 Kimbro Woods M'boro 37128 11/25 SDH Nashville LLC Kimbro Dev Group LLC $1,370,000 125, 131 Fairfax; 3341 Jackson M'boro 37130 11/6 Ads of South Florida LLC Jackson Mary Catherine $1,350,000 2882 Church M'boro 37127 11/13 WNR16 South Church Street LLC MCXW LLC $1,300,000 8446 Franklin M'boro 37128 11/13 Southridge LLC Finch Virginia D; Musgrave Patricia D; Musgrave Patty D $1,000,000 2, 9, 12, 13, 16, 28, 29, 30, 32, 35, 36 Buckingham Smyrna 37167 11/13 Michaels Homes LLC Butler Scott $946,000 Lee Smyrna 37167 11/6 Amh TN Dev LLC Mitcham Kenneth N; Mitcham Marilyn Sue $900,000 2744 Rob Taylor Lascassas 37085 11/19 Walker Merry J; Walker Scott A Baldwin Pamela R; Baldwin Scott W $869,000 7010 Beverly Christiana 37037 11/18 Howell Daisye C; Smith Brian D Livesay Prop Inc $849,999 219 Maney M'boro 37130 11/8 Comm Dev Inst Head Start Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency $834,550 3642 Lascassas M'boro 37130 11/4 Fant Gary R; Fant Margo C Simmons Builders Inc $649,900 190, 191, 192, 194, 206, 226, 227, 228, 229, 231, 234, 236 Kingdom M'boro 37128 11/21 Lennar Homes of TN LLC Premier Group Inc $634,625 1705 Allisona Eagleville 37060 11/20 Wilson Jason Douglas; Wilson Kelly J Pitts Alex C; Pitts Dylan C $550,000 8013 Shelly Plum M'boro 37128 11/8 Otter Elizabeth A; Otter Ryan R Abbott Hollie Michelle $542,500 800, 814, 852 Miller Estates Smyrna 37167 11/25 Siddiqi Mukhtar Yarbrough Eric G; Yarbrough Tanya M $538,500 1015 Licinius M'boro 37128 11/18 Hoke Ann H; Hoke David A Jenkins Percy Lansdan Jr $503,000 145, 149 Ramsden La Vergne 37086 11/22 CPI/Amherst SFR Program Owner LLC Mupr 3 Assets LLC $500,895 Broad M'boro 37129 11/1 Simmons Scott Huddleston William H IV; Shs Parthip; Steele Donald C; Steele Stephen A $500,000 4428 Attleboro M'boro 37128 11/1 Boeh Anna M; Boeh Michael J Hodges Eric Dale; Hodges Lisa Ruth $495,000 Stewart Creek Farms M'boro 37129 11/13 Harney Homes LLC A&R Land Inv LLC $480,000 4420 Maryweather M'boro 37128 11/18 Jenkins Percy Lansdan Jr Thesing Karen Lynn; Thesing Richard A $479,900 3260 Potts La Vergne 37086 11/12 McGarvey Cindy Ann; McGarvey Thomas Daniel L&E Prop Dev & Contr Inc. $470,500 1044 Rhonda Christiana 37037 11/14 Preston Ashley; Preston John David Burns John Const Inc $470,000 4101 Clint M'boro 37128 11/25 Haskins Juanita O; Haskins Ronald Anthony Jr Bmch TN LLC $467,000 4404 Maryweather M'boro 37128 11/7 Dierkes John & Janet Living Trust The Harvey Daffey G; Harvey James S $465,000 428 Old Orchard Lascassas 37085 11/7 Gorden Samuel; Gordon Adaline Harmon Home Company LLC $457,000 1212 Batbriar M'boro 37128 11/25 Ballinger Amberlie K; Ballinger William Cary Celebration Homes LLC $452,908 3508 Shellmans M'boro 37129 11/12 Adams Nicholas S; Fedock Tabitha L Summit Builders Corp $445,100 7179 Couchville Mt Juliet 37122 11/5 Johnson Audrey Fleming Homes LLC $445,000 715 Orange Blossom M'boro 37130 11/25 Dugger Carol Ann; Dugger Mark Wayne Holt Homes LLC $442,000 3534 Courtney M'boro 37129 11/12 Dayton John; Dayton Terry Titan Home Builders LLC $439,900 3020 Beaulah M'boro 37128 11/20 Davis James; Davis Yolanda Black Mountain Builders LLC $439,900 1467 Ansley Kay Christiana 37037 11/22 Sph Prop One LLC Messana Lauren M; Messana Richard $435,000 2918 Beaulah M'boro 37128 11/22 Peralta Crystal D; Peralta Willy Kuhnle Craig M; Kuhnle Michelle L $433,500 10938 Newtown Unionville 37180 11/19 Hudziak Jason L; Hudziak Stephanie Moore Ivan; Moore P Ivan; Moore Rozanne $424,900 4604 Red Tail Smyrna 37167 11/22 Merritt Anthony; Merritt Leslie Dalamar Homes LLC $423,838 3307 Chinoe M'boro 37129 11/19 Harris Tomeka Lyndell Crescent Homes TN LLC $419,990 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 39, 40 Kingdom M'boro 37128 11/13 Barlow Builders LLC Premier Group Inc $419,885 3502 Courtney M'boro 37129 11/22 James Candace; James Timothy Randall Elliott Project LLC The $415,900 4510 Red Tail Smyrna 37167 11/18 Hill Brandi N; Hill Jeffrey B Dalamar Homes LLC $415,180 5493 Murfreesboro La Vergne 37086 11/14 Shams Prop LLC Bone Jason Aaron; Bone Stefanie Van Winkle; Van Wincle Sherry Elaine; Van Winkle Jeremy; Van Winkle Terry Jr $415,000 800 Sadie Ann Smyrna 37167 11/12 Dutherville Jayna; Dutherville Marie C Noel; Noel-Dutherville Marie C RHB LLC $414,000 6404 Mottled Duck M'boro 37128 11/15 Morgan Jason M; Morgan Natalie Paran Homes LLC $408,379 2049 Trout M'boro 37129 11/15 Napper Celia Denine; Napper Gregory James Winn Kimberly; Winn Richard $406,900 1625 Side M'boro 37130 11/14 Meyers Emily L; Meyers Randell W Comfort Design Homes LLC $402,750 Stewart Creek Farms M'boro 37129 11/13 Harney Homes LLC A&R Land Inv LLC $400,000 4422 Garcia M'boro 37128 11/21 Tirado David; Tirado Janet Quesenberry Larry C; Quesenberry Susan M $400,000

Sumner County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Sale Price Hartsville Gallatin 37066 11/20 Gregory Real Estate LLC Rankin Nannette Cecil $2,823,040 1023 Glenbrook Hndrsnville 37075 11/21 D7-5 LLC Prop Management Group LLC $1,370,617 154 Oak Forest Goodlttsvlle 37072 11/5 David Kathryn; David Stacey Cunkelman Brian; Cunkelman Jennifer $775,000 456 Northup Portland 37148 11/4 Carmack Danny R; Carmack Karen W Houser Beverly; Houser Chris $735,000 416 Highway 52 Portland 37148 11/18 Sri Shiv Sai Hospitality Group LLC Vaidya Hospitality Group LLC $725,000 1165 Louisville Goodlttsvlle 37072 11/1 Cedarwood Mhp LLC Davis Larry; Davis Peggy $700,000 337 Allen Goodlttsvlle 37072 11/5 Steele Angela Hunt; Steele Gary Wayne Ribbon Home Spv I LLC $685,000 476 Main Hndrsnville 37075 11/14 PR Hendersonville Inc Wang Vivien Y; Wang Wei John $670,000 107 Flintshire Hndrsnville 37075 11/14 Merry Jeffrey Wayne; Merry Tami Sue Frank Batson Homes Inc $661,582 314 Ab Wade Portland 37148 11/6 Griffith Kathryn L; Griffith Randall H Hall Harold Lee; Hall Patsy L $649,000 106 Rose Pointe Private Hndrsnville 37075 11/15 Bushman Rosanne; Bushman Tod BH Part $625,000 Durham Hndrsnville 37075 11/8 Lennar Homes of TN LLC WFC Durham Holdings Vii G P $620,313 1024 Club View Gallatin 37066 11/4 Thomas Mathew A Tr Foxland Harbor Condos LLC $580,525 307 Tartan Hndrsnville 37075 11/8 Leptien Kellie Shacrae; Leptien Sean Randolph Roger Batey Const $534,950 115 Misty Hndrsnville 37075 11/14 Kaplan David A; Kaplan Joanne M Weekley Homes LLC $525,600 604 Goodman Gallatin 37066 11/19 Harris Amanda M; Harris Charlie J Conde Annette F; Conde Manuel Jr $490,000 105 Sperance Gallatin 37066 11/20 Anderson Anna H; Anderson Nathanael D Southeastern Building Corp $451,956 716 Canter Hndrsnville 37075 11/19 Lyons Jeffrey Hume; Lyons Jordan R Clayton Prop Group Inc Tr $448,550 135 Hester Cottontown 37048 11/12 Witherington Nicole M; Witherington Ryan M TN Const Assoc LLC $445,000 1304 Barnsdale Gallatin 37066 11/1 Daniel Ashleih A; Daniel Steven Corey Southeastern Building Corp $436,900 1669 Boardwalk Gallatin 37066 11/8 Kuess Mary Ann; Kuess Thomas P Meritage Homes of TN Inc $431,074 577 Lingering Hndrsnville 37075 11/20 Sloop James Jr; Sloop Mandy Clayton Prop Group Inc $431,018 1089 Summerstar Gallatin 37066 11/13 Robinson Nathaniel A Adamopoulos Dimitrios; Adamopoulos Shelle J $425,500 738 Canter Hndrsnville 37075 11/19 Vordermeier Frederick A Jr; Vordermeier Patricia S Clayton Prop Group Inc $420,000 625 Lingering Hndrsnville 37075 11/15 Czubik Katherine; Czubik Michael Jr Mullins Candice Lorraine; Paul Debra Lynn; Paul Jeffrey D $419,900 2012 Hawkwell Hndrsnville 37075 11/19 Sullivan Dustin; Sullivan Olivia Creekside Homes LLC $418,668 422 Archer Hndrsnville 37075 11/12 Shinton Jason Alan; Shinton Kelly M Morgan Homes Inc $415,675 1593 Drakes Creek Hndrsnville 37075 11/20 Robinson Duane P; Robinson Shaticka L Lennar Homes of TN LLC $410,000 106 Sperance Gallatin 37066 11/18 Kimble Angela Southeastern Building Corp $409,435 408 Old Stone Goodlttsvlle 37072 11/1 Shah Michael; Shah Michelle L Meritage Homes of TN Inc $406,990 1618 Drakes Creek Hndrsnville 37075 11/20 Jonckheere Cameron; Jonckheere Katrina Lennar Homes of TN LLC $405,875 438 Fall Creek Goodlttsvlle 37072 11/5 Ramsden James Andrew; Ramsden Jennifer Yi Meritage Homes of TN Inc $405,490 410 Norman Hndrsnville 37075 11/19 Betterly Jolene Pearl Pulte Homes TN Limited Parthip $400,000

Wilson County