Top Middle Tennessee commercial sales for November 2019

|1530 Middle Tennessee
|M'boro
|37130
|11/12
|Boulevard Terrace SNF Realty LLC
|GSJ Limited Liability Parthip; Orand William D
|$4,300,000
|261 John R Rice
|M'boro
|37129
|11/15
|Hogan Holdings 70 LLC
|Beach & Farrer Prop; Beach Clay; Farrer Charles F
|$2,475,000
|8916 Rocky Fork Almaville
|Smyrna
|37167
|11/18
|Middle TN Developers LLC
|Scollins2 Prop LLC
|$2,225,000
|120, 121, 122, 123, 124, 125, 126, 127, 128, 129, 130, 131, 132, 139, 140, 141, 142, 143, 177, 178, 179, 180, 212, 213, 214, 215, 216 Parke At The Meadows
|Smyrna
|37167
|11/18
|Home Won LLC
|McClure Const Company LLC; Vision Dev Part G P
|$2,025,000
|515 Waldron
|La Vergne
|37086
|11/1
|Ross Family Trust
|Remy Realty Corporation
|$1,850,000
|151, 152, 160, 161, 162, 163, 164, 165, 166, 167, 168, 169, 170, 171, 172, 173, 174, 175, 176, 187 Parke At The Meadows
|Smyrna
|37167
|11/13
|Ole South Prop Inc
|McClure Const Company LLC; Vision Dev Part G P
|$1,410,000
|580 Waldron
|La Vergne
|37086
|11/4
|Soldeo L P
|ATP Inv LLC
|$1,400,000
|Kimbro Woods
|M'boro
|37128
|11/25
|SDH Nashville LLC
|Kimbro Dev Group LLC
|$1,370,000
|125, 131 Fairfax; 3341 Jackson
|M'boro
|37130
|11/6
|Ads of South Florida LLC
|Jackson Mary Catherine
|$1,350,000
|2882 Church
|M'boro
|37127
|11/13
|WNR16 South Church Street LLC
|MCXW LLC
|$1,300,000
|8446 Franklin
|M'boro
|37128
|11/13
|Southridge LLC
|Finch Virginia D; Musgrave Patricia D; Musgrave Patty D
|$1,000,000
|2, 9, 12, 13, 16, 28, 29, 30, 32, 35, 36 Buckingham
|Smyrna
|37167
|11/13
|Michaels Homes LLC
|Butler Scott
|$946,000
|Lee
|Smyrna
|37167
|11/6
|Amh TN Dev LLC
|Mitcham Kenneth N; Mitcham Marilyn Sue
|$900,000
|2744 Rob Taylor
|Lascassas
|37085
|11/19
|Walker Merry J; Walker Scott A
|Baldwin Pamela R; Baldwin Scott W
|$869,000
|7010 Beverly
|Christiana
|37037
|11/18
|Howell Daisye C; Smith Brian D
|Livesay Prop Inc
|$849,999
|219 Maney
|M'boro
|37130
|11/8
|Comm Dev Inst Head Start
|Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency
|$834,550
|3642 Lascassas
|M'boro
|37130
|11/4
|Fant Gary R; Fant Margo C
|Simmons Builders Inc
|$649,900
|190, 191, 192, 194, 206, 226, 227, 228, 229, 231, 234, 236 Kingdom
|M'boro
|37128
|11/21
|Lennar Homes of TN LLC
|Premier Group Inc
|$634,625
|1705 Allisona
|Eagleville
|37060
|11/20
|Wilson Jason Douglas; Wilson Kelly J
|Pitts Alex C; Pitts Dylan C
|$550,000
|8013 Shelly Plum
|M'boro
|37128
|11/8
|Otter Elizabeth A; Otter Ryan R
|Abbott Hollie Michelle
|$542,500
|800, 814, 852 Miller Estates
|Smyrna
|37167
|11/25
|Siddiqi Mukhtar
|Yarbrough Eric G; Yarbrough Tanya M
|$538,500
|1015 Licinius
|M'boro
|37128
|11/18
|Hoke Ann H; Hoke David A
|Jenkins Percy Lansdan Jr
|$503,000
|145, 149 Ramsden
|La Vergne
|37086
|11/22
|CPI/Amherst SFR Program Owner LLC
|Mupr 3 Assets LLC
|$500,895
|Broad
|M'boro
|37129
|11/1
|Simmons Scott
|Huddleston William H IV; Shs Parthip; Steele Donald C; Steele Stephen A
|$500,000
|4428 Attleboro
|M'boro
|37128
|11/1
|Boeh Anna M; Boeh Michael J
|Hodges Eric Dale; Hodges Lisa Ruth
|$495,000
|Stewart Creek Farms
|M'boro
|37129
|11/13
|Harney Homes LLC
|A&R Land Inv LLC
|$480,000
|4420 Maryweather
|M'boro
|37128
|11/18
|Jenkins Percy Lansdan Jr
|Thesing Karen Lynn; Thesing Richard A
|$479,900
|3260 Potts
|La Vergne
|37086
|11/12
|McGarvey Cindy Ann; McGarvey Thomas Daniel
|L&E Prop Dev & Contr Inc.
|$470,500
|1044 Rhonda
|Christiana
|37037
|11/14
|Preston Ashley; Preston John David
|Burns John Const Inc
|$470,000
|4101 Clint
|M'boro
|37128
|11/25
|Haskins Juanita O; Haskins Ronald Anthony Jr
|Bmch TN LLC
|$467,000
|4404 Maryweather
|M'boro
|37128
|11/7
|Dierkes John & Janet Living Trust The
|Harvey Daffey G; Harvey James S
|$465,000
|428 Old Orchard
|Lascassas
|37085
|11/7
|Gorden Samuel; Gordon Adaline
|Harmon Home Company LLC
|$457,000
|1212 Batbriar
|M'boro
|37128
|11/25
|Ballinger Amberlie K; Ballinger William Cary
|Celebration Homes LLC
|$452,908
|3508 Shellmans
|M'boro
|37129
|11/12
|Adams Nicholas S; Fedock Tabitha L
|Summit Builders Corp
|$445,100
|7179 Couchville
|Mt Juliet
|37122
|11/5
|Johnson Audrey
|Fleming Homes LLC
|$445,000
|715 Orange Blossom
|M'boro
|37130
|11/25
|Dugger Carol Ann; Dugger Mark Wayne
|Holt Homes LLC
|$442,000
|3534 Courtney
|M'boro
|37129
|11/12
|Dayton John; Dayton Terry
|Titan Home Builders LLC
|$439,900
|3020 Beaulah
|M'boro
|37128
|11/20
|Davis James; Davis Yolanda
|Black Mountain Builders LLC
|$439,900
|1467 Ansley Kay
|Christiana
|37037
|11/22
|Sph Prop One LLC
|Messana Lauren M; Messana Richard
|$435,000
|2918 Beaulah
|M'boro
|37128
|11/22
|Peralta Crystal D; Peralta Willy
|Kuhnle Craig M; Kuhnle Michelle L
|$433,500
|10938 Newtown
|Unionville
|37180
|11/19
|Hudziak Jason L; Hudziak Stephanie
|Moore Ivan; Moore P Ivan; Moore Rozanne
|$424,900
|4604 Red Tail
|Smyrna
|37167
|11/22
|Merritt Anthony; Merritt Leslie
|Dalamar Homes LLC
|$423,838
|3307 Chinoe
|M'boro
|37129
|11/19
|Harris Tomeka Lyndell
|Crescent Homes TN LLC
|$419,990
|11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 39, 40 Kingdom
|M'boro
|37128
|11/13
|Barlow Builders LLC
|Premier Group Inc
|$419,885
|3502 Courtney
|M'boro
|37129
|11/22
|James Candace; James Timothy Randall
|Elliott Project LLC The
|$415,900
|4510 Red Tail
|Smyrna
|37167
|11/18
|Hill Brandi N; Hill Jeffrey B
|Dalamar Homes LLC
|$415,180
|5493 Murfreesboro
|La Vergne
|37086
|11/14
|Shams Prop LLC
|Bone Jason Aaron; Bone Stefanie Van Winkle; Van Wincle Sherry Elaine; Van Winkle Jeremy; Van Winkle Terry Jr
|$415,000
|800 Sadie Ann
|Smyrna
|37167
|11/12
|Dutherville Jayna; Dutherville Marie C Noel; Noel-Dutherville Marie C
|RHB LLC
|$414,000
|6404 Mottled Duck
|M'boro
|37128
|11/15
|Morgan Jason M; Morgan Natalie
|Paran Homes LLC
|$408,379
|2049 Trout
|M'boro
|37129
|11/15
|Napper Celia Denine; Napper Gregory James
|Winn Kimberly; Winn Richard
|$406,900
|1625 Side
|M'boro
|37130
|11/14
|Meyers Emily L; Meyers Randell W
|Comfort Design Homes LLC
|$402,750
|Stewart Creek Farms
|M'boro
|37129
|11/13
|Harney Homes LLC
|A&R Land Inv LLC
|$400,000
|4422 Garcia
|M'boro
|37128
|11/21
|Tirado David; Tirado Janet
|Quesenberry Larry C; Quesenberry Susan M
|$400,000