The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 51 | Friday, December 20, 2019

Top Middle Tennessee commercial sales for November 2019

Top commercial real estate sales, November 2019, for Davidson, Williamson, Rutherford, Wilson and Sumner counties, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

Davidson County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersSale Price
5209 Linbar Nashville 37211 11/5 ECG Haywood LP Albany Road-Haywood Oaks LLC $46,000,000
404 James Robertson Nashville 37219 11/1 404 James Robertson Prop LLC PHR Parkway LLC $33,520,000
512, 410, 500 8th; 700, 711, 712 Lea Nashville 37203 11/8 Circle South Holdings TN LLC Circle South Part LLC $27,000,000
106, 108 19th; 1810, 1812, 1814 Broadway Nashville 37203 11/19 Gs 19th & Broadway Apts LLC GV-R Nashville Owner LLC $15,500,000
2210 Gallatin; 118 Liberty Madison 37115 11/27 Cougar Madison Real Prop LLC STJ LP $13,000,000
1416 Antioch Antioch 37013 11/5 Dogwood Propco TN LP Bakertown Part LLC $11,394,000
1035 Eastland Nashville 37206 11/20 2105 PD Eastland LLC; 7555 Lv Eastland LLC; Lion Eastland LLC; Lion Lockwood Eastland LLC; Eastland LLC Eastland Part LLC $9,900,000
900 Church Nashville 37203 11/26 900 Church LLC Young Mens Christian Assoc of Middle TN $6,691,500
106, 108 19th; 1810, 1812, 1814 Broadway Nashville 37203 11/19 GS Nashville Hotel Owner LLC Gs 19th & Broadway Apts LLC $6,114,000
108 Harris Goodlttsvlle 37072 11/18 110 Harris St Holding LLC Summit Autumn Chase I LLC; Summit Autumn Chase II LLC $6,003,000
510 27th; 500, 502, 504, 506, 508 28th Nashville 37209 11/1 500 28th Holdings LLC Charles & Sally Wehby Living Trust $4,450,000
1501 Hillside; 929 Edgehill Nashville 37203 11/27 ECG Hillside LP Park At Hillside LLC $2,900,000
4010 Granny White Nashville 37204 11/19 Lipscomb University Draper Family Part; Draper Family Part LP $2,800,000
1230 2nd Nashville 37210 11/18 1230 2nd Ave Nashville LLC Crofford Stephen C; Parker Mary A $2,750,000
1220, 122, 1226 6th Nashville 37208 11/27 Craig R Fruin Living Trust St Mark Missionary Baptist Church $2,500,000
69 Willow Nashville 37210 11/20 Crowell Capital Part GP Tony & Tina LLC $2,300,000
3532 Richland Nashville 37205 11/27 Greene Nathaniel J Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC $2,070,224
2176 Carson Nashville 37211 11/25 IPA Part LLC Shacklett Charles R $2,000,000
3550 Murfreesboro Antioch 37013 11/14 Sackor LLC Cambridge Southeastern Real Estate LLC $1,946,793
115 Cumberland Nashville 37228 11/27 Giddings Metrocenter LLC Paragon Services LLC $1,847,000
600 4Th Nashville 37219 11/7 4th Avenue Part LLC Kelly Mary A; Kelly Ronald Marvin $1,800,000
311 22Nd Nashville 37203 11/26 Rocco LLC Freeman Jack $1,750,000
108 Duluth Nashville 37209 11/5 George I Bock Family LP Triad Const LLC $1,495,000
2600 Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 11/4 Frc Genesis Fundsub IV LLC Joystan LLC $1,400,000
520 Lea Nashville 37203 11/8 528 Third Avenue Part; Abbott Henry J; Buckhead Inv LLC CFM Inv Trust $1,252,500
2215 Castleman Nashville 37215 11/21 Figlio Katie Lynn; Harwell Aubrey B III St Joseph Prop LLC $1,235,000
2215 Castleman Nashville 37215 11/21 JER Real Estate #1 LLC St Joseph Prop LLC $1,225,669
440 Iris Nashville 37204 11/22 Skip Holdings LLC Pbnj Management LLC $1,190,000
5000 Old Hickory Hermitage 37076 11/21 Five Thousand B LLC Lag Inv Hermitage LLC $1,120,000
901 Dalebrook Nashville 37206 11/14 Iris Nashville Ministry 901 Dalebrook Part LLC $1,114,000
4901 Centennial Nashville 37209 11/21 Pig Star Real Estate Holdings LLC 4901 Centennial Part LLC $1,100,000
0 Southfork Old Hickory 37138 11/1 Hermitage Springs Estates Venture Jo-Mac Prop LLC $1,062,000
1919, 1928 9th Nashville 37208 11/4 Clay Street Commons LLC Davis Boyce Jr $1,000,000
8211 Hwy 100 Nashville   11/18 D7-5 LLC Cvhc7 LLC $927,000
822 Boscobel Nashville 37206 11/12 Edwards Allyson Lyons; Edwards Winston Darwin II West Ashley Brooke; West Brooks T $872,500
4833 Lebanon Hermitage 37076 11/21 Haar Prop LLC Kumar Carolyn M; Kumar Surendra S $850,000
5821, 5823, 5825 Old Harding Nashville 37205 11/6 Old Harding Investors Bellsouth Telecomm LLC $795,100
4222 Nolensville; 361 Flora Maxwell Nashville 37211 11/14 Valencia-Martinez Luis M Hight Vickie Marlene $745,000
3236 Clarksville Nashville 37218 11/27 ECMC Prop LLC Overstreet Bobby; Overstreet Bobby G $740,000
0 October Woods Antioch 37013 11/7 Rodriguez Roman Fonseca Corner at Burkitt LLC $715,000
704 29Th; 2620 Buena Vista; 3521, 3523, 3532, 3534 Chesapeake Nashville 37218 11/19 Hidden Trail Prop LLC Hester Ray W; Hester Richard Douglas $700,000
0 Crestmoor Nashville 37215 11/22 Green Hills Commons LLC American General Realty Inv Corp $700,000
524 3rd Nashville 37201 11/5 3rd Ave N Strateg Inv LLC Formosa Family Joint Venture GP $600,000
5343 Charlotte Nashville 37209 11/20 Robbins Karen Lee Garrett Anthony; Kemp Wally $554,257
2425 Brick Church Nashville 37207 11/14 Brickhouse Part LLC Katherine Akin Moss Family Trust $530,000
2122 Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 11/26 IJ Holding Co LLC Nashville Realty Ventures LLC $500,000
339 Wallace Nashville 37211 11/1 Dialysis Clinic Inc Guirguis Waheed $500,000
5535 Lickton Goodlttsvlle 37072 11/26 Back 40 Trust Cockrill Anna-Lee; Cockrill William F $499,900
156 Green Nashville 37210 11/12 Parker Carole; Parker Christopher W Forkum Prop LLC $490,000
5200 Kentucky Ave Nashville   11/20 Mahoney Brendan; Mahoney Eryn Hewson Allen S; Hewson Katherine M $489,000
1113 Lischey Nashville 37207 11/18 Dreher Kallie; Dreher Lucas Clifton Rachel; Meek Christopher Allen $485,000
500 Trinity Nashville 37207 11/14 Revey Jessica; Revey Scott Smith Ellen; Smith Robert E $430,000
2714 Linden Nashville 37212 11/20 Blue Summit Prop LLC Payne Margie C; Payne Trena $380,000
4709 Elkins Nashville 37209 11/22 Lampley Nina Marie Blackwell Family Trust; Patterson Connie $363,750
1668 Brockton Ln Nashville   11/19 Roeber Kristina N; Roeber Ryan W Johnson Glen M; Johnson Stephanie M $360,000
2016 Hickory Brook Dr Hermitage 37076 11/20 Dahmen Tyler W; Sturm Kara L Hesson Johnnie B III; Hesson Veronica D $327,500
1506 Robinson Old Hickory 37138 11/20 Norris Cw Prop LLC Norris John Dean $325,000
411, 413, 417 Haynie Nashville 37207 11/26 Haynie Part LLC King Michael $315,000
2948 Claylick Whites Cr 37189 11/26 Yoquelet Kirk L Buck James Perry; Buck Patricia Ann $305,000
1199 Old Hickory Nashville 37207 11/19 Bradshaw Allen; Maturo Ron; Nowling Aimee Trent Prop LLC $295,000
895 Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 11/1 Tewelde Yodit Zerit Henock A $280,000
926 5th Nashville 37207 11/22 Mullikin Jessica Short Rick A $266,000
7700 Greenbrier Joelton 37080 11/27 Harper James; Walker Heather Armstrong Greg L; Armstrong Terri J $252,000
0 Highway 100 Nashville 37221 11/22 Toscano Cheryl; Toscano Dean Wilfred E Haselton Family Trust $251,175
5170 Hickory Hollow Antioch 37013 11/18 SRMZ 4 Asset Co 1 LLC Eph 2 Assets LLC $228,576
2728 Brick Church Nashville 37207 11/26 Dignity LLC King Michael $225,000
1331 Baptist World Center Nashville 37207 11/1 Butterfield Martha; Haley Randall Meadows Community Prop Trust; Thompson Jennifer; Meadows Mark Steven; Meadows Steve $225,000
701 Hart Nashville 37206 11/27 Day Jamie; Mosley Chaney 1242 Prop Solutions LLC $225,000
2931 Dickerson Nashville 37207 11/19 Kheshti Soheila Gilani Kheshti Asghar; Kheshti Gholam Reza $207,000
105 Highland Trace Nashville 37207 11/18 Holman April Woodbine Community Organization Inc $197,000
1401 Sixpence Madison 37115 11/21 Barajas Jose M Romo; Lemus Cristina Guzman Acevedo Jorge A; Acevedo Rosa A $190,000
1126 Apple Valley Madison 37115 11/7 Vandenburg Lisa Discover TN Realty LLC $179,900
121 Cumberland Nashville 37228 11/25 Giddings Metrocenter LLC Sev Metrocenter IV LLC $172,387
0 Vantage Nashville 37228 11/5 L&D Hospitality LLC Metrocenter Apts E LLC; Metrocenter Apts F LLC; Metrocenter Apts G LLC; Metrocenter Apts W LLC; Metrocenter Apts X LLC; Metrocenter Apts Xi LLC $160,000

Williamson County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersSale Price
1718 Galleria Franklin 37067 11/14 Armel LLC 1718 Galleria Blvd Parthip $4,600,000
2051 Wood Duck; 250 Rosa Helm Franklin 37067 11/26 Community Housing Parthip of Williamson County Walker Family Part; Walker Robert L $3,425,000
4315, 4373 Carothers Franklin 37064 11/15 Lockwood Section 09 & 12 LLC Hdp Lockwood Glen LLC $3,421,288
1575 Old Hillsboro Franklin 37069 11/15 Finley Lyle Revocable Trust Gothard Carol Lynn $2,000,000
266 Seaboard Franklin 37067 11/13 Hubus1 LLC Nichols Roy D $1,650,000
9950 Maxwell Brentwood 37027 11/19 Turnberry Homes LLC McAdams Richard $1,560,000
4440 Harpeth School Franklin 37064 11/27 Airsteed LLC Copenhaver Benjamin A; Copenhaver Christy E $1,500,000
2096 Wall Spring Hill 37174 11/8 Big Cove Prop South LLC Bridleton Woods LLC $1,470,000
1214 Columbia Franklin 37064 11/27 Franklins Charge Inc Eldridge Phyllis; Eldridge Phyllis G; Spivey Helen H $1,365,000
128 4Th Franklin 37064 11/20 CJR4Thave2019 LLC Patterson Billy Eugene Jr; Patterson Bowen Miles Sr; Patterson Victor Thomas (Estate Of) $1,322,500
1552 Columbia Franklin 37064 11/4 Barnhill Holdings LLC McCormick Shirley A $1,050,000
2415 Fairview Fairview 37062 11/5 Lineberry Prop Inc Freds Stores of TN Inc $1,000,000
2390 Rocky Fork Nolensville 37135 11/27 Beazer Homes LLC Rioux Family Revocable Trust $997,084
0 Rocky Fork Nolensville 37135 11/27 Beazer Homes LLC Rooker Lola; Rooker Michael D $994,488
2050 Wood Duck Franklin 37067 11/26 Community Housing Parthip of Williamson Co Walker William H (Estate Of) $950,000
2384 Rocky Fork Nolensville 37135 11/27 Beazer Homes LLC Hayes Amelia O; Hayes Robert B $725,956
0 Mobleys Cut Franklin 37064 11/26 Day Andree Elizabeth; Day Harry Andrew III Downard David C (Estate Of) $465,000
0 Greenbrier Franklin 37064 11/6 Williams Angela R; Williams J Winston Willow Tree Land Trust $420,000
0 Russell Fairview   11/26 Dixon John David Dixon Janith J; Dixon John H $377,400
0 Barker Thomp St 37179 11/27 Kowalik Jennifer; Kowalik Michael Crowston Melanie F; Rishel Melanie; Rishel Rodney E Jr $345,000
5123 Virginia Brentwood 37027 11/25 Black Pine Capital LLC Hammel Richard K $330,000
2100 Fairview; 7103 Wiley Fairview 37062 11/20 Lampley Roger & Steam Whistle LLC; Wiley Circle Inv King June $325,000
3980 Burwood Place Pvt Thomp St 37179 11/6 Ellenberger Arisdelsy; Ellenberger Christopher M Dendy Ronald W; Stewart R Scott Jr (Estate Of) $281,000
McFarlin Nolensville 37135 11/21 Arthur Steven J; Arthur Tamera L Tune Paul Harris & Sara T Tune Revocable Living Trust $212,766
136 Trinity Franklin 37067 11/8 136 Trinity Rd Trust Stewart Raymond Oneal Jr $200,000
Spanntown Arrington 37014 11/4 Rodriguez Amanda Laquiere; Rodriguez David S Rogers Community Prop Trust $168,300

Rutherford County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersSale Price
1530 Middle Tennessee M'boro 37130 11/12 Boulevard Terrace SNF Realty LLC GSJ Limited Liability Parthip; Orand William D $4,300,000
261 John R Rice M'boro 37129 11/15 Hogan Holdings 70 LLC Beach & Farrer Prop; Beach Clay; Farrer Charles F $2,475,000
8916 Rocky Fork Almaville Smyrna 37167 11/18 Middle TN Developers LLC Scollins2 Prop LLC $2,225,000
120, 121, 122, 123, 124, 125, 126, 127, 128, 129, 130, 131, 132, 139, 140, 141, 142, 143, 177, 178, 179, 180, 212, 213, 214, 215, 216 Parke At The Meadows Smyrna 37167 11/18 Home Won LLC McClure Const Company LLC; Vision Dev Part G P $2,025,000
515 Waldron La Vergne 37086 11/1 Ross Family Trust Remy Realty Corporation $1,850,000
151, 152, 160, 161, 162, 163, 164, 165, 166, 167, 168, 169, 170, 171, 172, 173, 174, 175, 176, 187 Parke At The Meadows Smyrna 37167 11/13 Ole South Prop Inc McClure Const Company LLC; Vision Dev Part G P $1,410,000
580 Waldron La Vergne 37086 11/4 Soldeo L P ATP Inv LLC $1,400,000
Kimbro Woods M'boro 37128 11/25 SDH Nashville LLC Kimbro Dev Group LLC $1,370,000
125, 131 Fairfax; 3341 Jackson M'boro 37130 11/6 Ads of South Florida LLC Jackson Mary Catherine $1,350,000
2882 Church M'boro 37127 11/13 WNR16 South Church Street LLC MCXW LLC $1,300,000
8446 Franklin M'boro 37128 11/13 Southridge LLC Finch Virginia D; Musgrave Patricia D; Musgrave Patty D $1,000,000
2, 9, 12, 13, 16, 28, 29, 30, 32, 35, 36 Buckingham Smyrna 37167 11/13 Michaels Homes LLC Butler Scott $946,000
Lee Smyrna 37167 11/6 Amh TN Dev LLC Mitcham Kenneth N; Mitcham Marilyn Sue $900,000
2744 Rob Taylor Lascassas 37085 11/19 Walker Merry J; Walker Scott A Baldwin Pamela R; Baldwin Scott W $869,000
7010 Beverly Christiana 37037 11/18 Howell Daisye C; Smith Brian D Livesay Prop Inc $849,999
219 Maney M'boro 37130 11/8 Comm Dev Inst Head Start Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency $834,550
3642 Lascassas M'boro 37130 11/4 Fant Gary R; Fant Margo C Simmons Builders Inc $649,900
190, 191, 192, 194, 206, 226, 227, 228, 229, 231, 234, 236 Kingdom M'boro 37128 11/21 Lennar Homes of TN LLC Premier Group Inc $634,625
1705 Allisona Eagleville 37060 11/20 Wilson Jason Douglas; Wilson Kelly J Pitts Alex C; Pitts Dylan C $550,000
8013 Shelly Plum M'boro 37128 11/8 Otter Elizabeth A; Otter Ryan R Abbott Hollie Michelle $542,500
800, 814, 852 Miller Estates Smyrna 37167 11/25 Siddiqi Mukhtar Yarbrough Eric G; Yarbrough Tanya M $538,500
1015 Licinius M'boro 37128 11/18 Hoke Ann H; Hoke David A Jenkins Percy Lansdan Jr $503,000
145, 149 Ramsden La Vergne 37086 11/22 CPI/Amherst SFR Program Owner LLC Mupr 3 Assets LLC $500,895
Broad M'boro 37129 11/1 Simmons Scott Huddleston William H IV; Shs Parthip; Steele Donald C; Steele Stephen A $500,000
4428 Attleboro M'boro 37128 11/1 Boeh Anna M; Boeh Michael J Hodges Eric Dale; Hodges Lisa Ruth $495,000
Stewart Creek Farms M'boro 37129 11/13 Harney Homes LLC A&R Land Inv LLC $480,000
4420 Maryweather M'boro 37128 11/18 Jenkins Percy Lansdan Jr Thesing Karen Lynn; Thesing Richard A $479,900
3260 Potts La Vergne 37086 11/12 McGarvey Cindy Ann; McGarvey Thomas Daniel L&E Prop Dev & Contr Inc. $470,500
1044 Rhonda Christiana 37037 11/14 Preston Ashley; Preston John David Burns John Const Inc $470,000
4101 Clint M'boro 37128 11/25 Haskins Juanita O; Haskins Ronald Anthony Jr Bmch TN LLC $467,000
4404 Maryweather M'boro 37128 11/7 Dierkes John & Janet Living Trust The Harvey Daffey G; Harvey James S $465,000
428 Old Orchard Lascassas 37085 11/7 Gorden Samuel; Gordon Adaline Harmon Home Company LLC $457,000
1212 Batbriar M'boro 37128 11/25 Ballinger Amberlie K; Ballinger William Cary Celebration Homes LLC $452,908
3508 Shellmans M'boro 37129 11/12 Adams Nicholas S; Fedock Tabitha L Summit Builders Corp $445,100
7179 Couchville Mt Juliet 37122 11/5 Johnson Audrey Fleming Homes LLC $445,000
715 Orange Blossom M'boro 37130 11/25 Dugger Carol Ann; Dugger Mark Wayne Holt Homes LLC $442,000
3534 Courtney M'boro 37129 11/12 Dayton John; Dayton Terry Titan Home Builders LLC $439,900
3020 Beaulah M'boro 37128 11/20 Davis James; Davis Yolanda Black Mountain Builders LLC $439,900
1467 Ansley Kay Christiana 37037 11/22 Sph Prop One LLC Messana Lauren M; Messana Richard $435,000
2918 Beaulah M'boro 37128 11/22 Peralta Crystal D; Peralta Willy Kuhnle Craig M; Kuhnle Michelle L $433,500
10938 Newtown Unionville 37180 11/19 Hudziak Jason L; Hudziak Stephanie Moore Ivan; Moore P Ivan; Moore Rozanne $424,900
4604 Red Tail Smyrna 37167 11/22 Merritt Anthony; Merritt Leslie Dalamar Homes LLC $423,838
3307 Chinoe M'boro 37129 11/19 Harris Tomeka Lyndell Crescent Homes TN LLC $419,990
11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 39, 40 Kingdom M'boro 37128 11/13 Barlow Builders LLC Premier Group Inc $419,885
3502 Courtney M'boro 37129 11/22 James Candace; James Timothy Randall Elliott Project LLC The $415,900
4510 Red Tail Smyrna 37167 11/18 Hill Brandi N; Hill Jeffrey B Dalamar Homes LLC $415,180
5493 Murfreesboro La Vergne 37086 11/14 Shams Prop LLC Bone Jason Aaron; Bone Stefanie Van Winkle; Van Wincle Sherry Elaine; Van Winkle Jeremy; Van Winkle Terry Jr $415,000
800 Sadie Ann Smyrna 37167 11/12 Dutherville Jayna; Dutherville Marie C Noel; Noel-Dutherville Marie C RHB LLC $414,000
6404 Mottled Duck M'boro 37128 11/15 Morgan Jason M; Morgan Natalie Paran Homes LLC $408,379
2049 Trout M'boro 37129 11/15 Napper Celia Denine; Napper Gregory James Winn Kimberly; Winn Richard $406,900
1625 Side M'boro 37130 11/14 Meyers Emily L; Meyers Randell W Comfort Design Homes LLC $402,750
Stewart Creek Farms M'boro 37129 11/13 Harney Homes LLC A&R Land Inv LLC $400,000
4422 Garcia M'boro 37128 11/21 Tirado David; Tirado Janet Quesenberry Larry C; Quesenberry Susan M $400,000

Sumner County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersSale Price
Hartsville Gallatin 37066 11/20 Gregory Real Estate LLC Rankin Nannette Cecil $2,823,040
1023 Glenbrook Hndrsnville 37075 11/21 D7-5 LLC Prop Management Group LLC $1,370,617
154 Oak Forest Goodlttsvlle 37072 11/5 David Kathryn; David Stacey Cunkelman Brian; Cunkelman Jennifer $775,000
456 Northup Portland 37148 11/4 Carmack Danny R; Carmack Karen W Houser Beverly; Houser Chris $735,000
416 Highway 52 Portland 37148 11/18 Sri Shiv Sai Hospitality Group LLC Vaidya Hospitality Group LLC $725,000
1165 Louisville Goodlttsvlle 37072 11/1 Cedarwood Mhp LLC Davis Larry; Davis Peggy $700,000
337 Allen Goodlttsvlle 37072 11/5 Steele Angela Hunt; Steele Gary Wayne Ribbon Home Spv I LLC $685,000
476 Main Hndrsnville 37075 11/14 PR Hendersonville Inc Wang Vivien Y; Wang Wei John $670,000
107 Flintshire Hndrsnville 37075 11/14 Merry Jeffrey Wayne; Merry Tami Sue Frank Batson Homes Inc $661,582
314 Ab Wade Portland 37148 11/6 Griffith Kathryn L; Griffith Randall H Hall Harold Lee; Hall Patsy L $649,000
106 Rose Pointe Private Hndrsnville 37075 11/15 Bushman Rosanne; Bushman Tod BH Part $625,000
Durham Hndrsnville 37075 11/8 Lennar Homes of TN LLC WFC Durham Holdings Vii G P $620,313
1024 Club View Gallatin 37066 11/4 Thomas Mathew A Tr Foxland Harbor Condos LLC $580,525
307 Tartan Hndrsnville 37075 11/8 Leptien Kellie Shacrae; Leptien Sean Randolph Roger Batey Const $534,950
115 Misty Hndrsnville 37075 11/14 Kaplan David A; Kaplan Joanne M Weekley Homes LLC $525,600
604 Goodman Gallatin 37066 11/19 Harris Amanda M; Harris Charlie J Conde Annette F; Conde Manuel Jr $490,000
105 Sperance Gallatin 37066 11/20 Anderson Anna H; Anderson Nathanael D Southeastern Building Corp $451,956
716 Canter Hndrsnville 37075 11/19 Lyons Jeffrey Hume; Lyons Jordan R Clayton Prop Group Inc Tr $448,550
135 Hester Cottontown 37048 11/12 Witherington Nicole M; Witherington Ryan M TN Const Assoc LLC $445,000
1304 Barnsdale Gallatin 37066 11/1 Daniel Ashleih A; Daniel Steven Corey Southeastern Building Corp $436,900
1669 Boardwalk Gallatin 37066 11/8 Kuess Mary Ann; Kuess Thomas P Meritage Homes of TN Inc $431,074
577 Lingering Hndrsnville 37075 11/20 Sloop James Jr; Sloop Mandy Clayton Prop Group Inc $431,018
1089 Summerstar Gallatin 37066 11/13 Robinson Nathaniel A Adamopoulos Dimitrios; Adamopoulos Shelle J $425,500
738 Canter Hndrsnville 37075 11/19 Vordermeier Frederick A Jr; Vordermeier Patricia S Clayton Prop Group Inc $420,000
625 Lingering Hndrsnville 37075 11/15 Czubik Katherine; Czubik Michael Jr Mullins Candice Lorraine; Paul Debra Lynn; Paul Jeffrey D $419,900
2012 Hawkwell Hndrsnville 37075 11/19 Sullivan Dustin; Sullivan Olivia Creekside Homes LLC $418,668
422 Archer Hndrsnville 37075 11/12 Shinton Jason Alan; Shinton Kelly M Morgan Homes Inc $415,675
1593 Drakes Creek Hndrsnville 37075 11/20 Robinson Duane P; Robinson Shaticka L Lennar Homes of TN LLC $410,000
106 Sperance Gallatin 37066 11/18 Kimble Angela Southeastern Building Corp $409,435
408 Old Stone Goodlttsvlle 37072 11/1 Shah Michael; Shah Michelle L Meritage Homes of TN Inc $406,990
1618 Drakes Creek Hndrsnville 37075 11/20 Jonckheere Cameron; Jonckheere Katrina Lennar Homes of TN LLC $405,875
438 Fall Creek Goodlttsvlle 37072 11/5 Ramsden James Andrew; Ramsden Jennifer Yi Meritage Homes of TN Inc $405,490
410 Norman Hndrsnville 37075 11/19 Betterly Jolene Pearl Pulte Homes TN Limited Parthip $400,000

Wilson County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersSale Price
488 Bridgestone Lebanon 37090 11/25 TGA Commerce Farms Dc 4 LLC Western A Midwest TN LLC $22,756,000
0 Cairo Lebanon   11/15 Clayton Prop Group Inc Hardy Wayne Trustee $5,611,000
574 Trousdale Ferry Lebanon 37087 11/4 Lebanon Sh Part LLC MBS GP 47 LLC Gen Partner; Mudco 4 Inc Member; Spring Hill LP $5,400,000
Division Mt Juliet 37122 11/25 Amazon Com Services Inc Hardy J Wayne; Hardy Jo Ann $3,793,860
900 Coles Ferry Lebanon 37087 11/13 Lebanon Propco LLC Southern Manor Living Centers LLC; Southern Manor Living Centers of Lebanon LLC $3,607,649
2763, 2765, 2801 Tater Peeler Lebanon 37090 11/26 Fall Creek Dev LLC Robinson Regina; Robinson Stanley W $1,200,000
0 Division Lebanon   11/21 MDH F1 Nashville Cedar Creek LLC Schulert Peter $1,056,234
965 Atkinson Lebanon 37090 11/12 Brasfield Mark T Morgan Martha B; Stone Kurt Vonn $999,900
230 Gay Lebanon 37087 11/26 Fridss LP Freds Stores of TN Inc $947,040
0 Carver Lebanon   11/13 Bone Robert C II Smithwick Walter III Revocable Trust $734,821
490 Mires Mt Juliet 37122 11/6 Lopez Maria A Agee Lucy Aline $679,900
14881 Lebanon     11/21 Oreilly Automotive Stores Inc Byrd Charles Gen Partner; Byrd Family Prop $665,000
1538 Old Shannon Lebanon 37090 11/27 Goodwin Brannon; Goodwin Erin Bradley Dusty; Bradley Erica N $600,000
0 Division Lebanon   11/21 MDH F1 Nashville Cedar Creek LLC CDT Cedar Creek Parthip; Pardue Real Estate Inc Partner $546,086
4137 Beech Log Lebanon 37090 11/21 Lannom Letitia C; Lannom Robert J Verble Brandy; Verble David $530,000
0 Coles Ferry Pk Lebanon   11/21 Floyd John Jones Ola R; Jones Sam L; Pesson Joanna Conservator $467,500
10490 B Statesville     11/4 Pack April D; Pack Jordan A Hicks Jannetta P; Hicks Mark D $465,000
1625 Martha-Leeville Lebanon 37090 11/5 Hayes Tony W Ferraro Dena M; Ferraro Thomas T $447,500
0 Murfreesboro Lebanon 37090 11/26 Kinslow Paula; Kinslow Phillip Comer Jimmy $419,550
2646 Hickory Ridge Lebanon 37087 11/22 Smith Amanda L; Smith James K Fleming Homes LLC; Fleming Jordan R Member $377,000
1852 Africa Lebanon 37087 11/1 Dongas Maria F Simmons Bank Inc $340,200
Lebanon Mt Juliet   11/21 10835 Lebanon Road Trust Green Hill Womans Club $300,000
0 Hartsville Pk     11/21 Conway James A Danches Joy White $274,050
0 Armsrong Lebanon   11/25 Simpson Charles L; Simpson Mary L Robinson JT $245,000
1055 Chatsworth Old Hickory 37138 11/19 Potapova Ekaterina; Simmons Jordan Vastland Northcrest Dev LLC $242,900
1055 Chatsworth Old Hickory 37138 11/26 Hoida Rhonda L McClung Mack H Member; Vastland Northcrest Dev LLC $242,900
103 Cedarwood Lebanon 37087 11/8 Community Dev Institute Head Start Mid Cumberland Community Action Agency $233,300
14310 Lebanon     11/25 Davis Renee King Gary $230,000
100 Villa Lebanon 37090 11/26 St Onge Annette Horrell Roya $220,000
0 Armsrong Lebanon   11/20 Hopper Barbara; Hopper Donald Wayne Spurlock Gary A; Spurlock Linda G $220,000
1080 Johnson Hollow Watertown 37184 11/26 Tim Tomlinson Homes Inc; Tomlinson Tim Homes Inc Dugdale Jonathan G $207,080
9974 Murfreesboro Lebanon 37090 11/1 Slayton Bobby N; Slayton Jada S; Slayton Suzanne Slayton Bobby N Jr; Slayton Suzanne $200,000
0 Smith     11/4 Smith Ashlee; Smith Josiah W Bland Leslie E; Bland Michael E $200,000
1080 Johnson Hollow Watertown 37184 11/20 Lannom Frank Trustee Dugdale Jonathan G $177,656
Old Murfreesboro Lebanon 37087 11/1 Turner Mark Dugdale Jonathan G $165,000
12791 Milton Milton 37118 11/22 Tim Tomlinson Homes Inc; Tomlinson Tim Homes Inc Grippin Lois $161,573
Old Murfreesboro Lebanon 37087 11/1 Turner Mark Dugdale Jonathan G $150,000
12791 Milton Milton 37118 11/12 Stroud Jerry; Stroud Judy Grippin Lois $130,000
12791 Milton Milton 37118 11/12 Barrett James Louis; Barrett Patricia Stoner Grippin Lois $120,400
2446 Lone Oak Mt Juliet 37122 11/8 Apex Building Solutions LLC Fleming Homes LLC; Fleming Jordan R Member $111,500

