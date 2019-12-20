Sham house hunters ready to steal Christmas gifts

VOL. 43 | NO. 51 | Friday, December 20, 2019

Porch pirates are sailing through the community, and package theft is at an all-time high.

Even with many houses equipped with various security systems and cameras, the buccaneers are undaunted.

Another easy target for thieves this season is the Christmas tree, especially for houses that are for sale during the holidays. Christmas tree bandits have Realtor guides to lead them through the most expensive homes in the area, gaining entrance with the swat of an app. With 100 people – or whatever the number is now – moving to Nashville each day, many Realtors have no idea of the real identity of many of the people they are driving about in their cars. “Moving here with Amazon,” they say.

Mrs. Outatowner wants to show the Realtor how cute the little girl’s room is up on the second floor, while Mr. Outatowner says he will check out the living room. Soon, Mr. Outatowner has a brief case full of small gifts he has lifted from beneath the tree. Small boxes like from a jewelry store.

The best trick for open houses is for one of the “buyers” to wander into the kitchen while the other stays in the living room peppering the agent with questions that require attention:

“How many square feet in this house?”

“So, what does that make the price per square foot?”

“Why are these people moving?”

“Where are they going?”

“When do they want to move?”

“What are the schools like?”

Suddenly a scream comes from the kitchen. Everyone runs into the kitchen. All of the drawers are open, and the cabinet doors are agape. It appears the place has been ransacked. The lookers then begin to assist the Realtor in restoring order.

Suddenly, the wife remembers her purse is in the other room and runs to check on it. The husband tells the Realtor he will stay in the kitchen and assist her in bringing order into this chaos before any other homebuyers arrive. She is appreciative. During the confusion, the tree’s treasures are looted. The purse is full.

’Tis the season to be diligent.

Sale of the Week

600 12 Avenue South, #2210

In 2015, when the high-rise condominium tower known as 1212 began closing its units, the penthouse properties overlooking the Gulch and downtown clocked in at $803 and $802 per square foot. It was the highest square-foot rate in the city’s history and took the real estate community by surprise. Even with all of the hype about The Gulch, these were shocking sales.

“I hope they never have to sell it,” was a scoff heard round the block. Some have sold and fared well, with a penthouse going for $1,089 per square foot earlier this year. With the exception of one unit that went for more than $800, most of the 1212 sales were in the $700 per square foot range.

Down the street a few feet and a few more feet below sea level, there is the Icon, once the darling of the real estate industry. In 2015, the development was scorned in favor of 1212 by many, and its price per square foot paled in comparison to those in that building.

Last week, one of the penthouses in the Icon sold for $1.04 million, or $743 per square foot, putting the development on an equal price per square foot with 1212 non-penthouse units. Unit 2210 has 1,400 square feet with two bedrooms, two baths and one half bath.

The tile in the kitchen includes the marble with an identity crisis, calacatta marble imported from Italy. This is not to be confused with the Calcutta marble in the Taj Mahal or the Marble Palace at Kolkata. Often referred to as Calcutta, it is calacatta and can be found in different colors, Calacatta Gold in the kitchen and fireplace wall is covered with Calacatta Gold tile.

To further complicate things for you tilophiles, calacatta tile originates in Carrara, Italy, also the home of Carrera tile. Of course, everyone knows that Carrera tile is darker than calacatta, while calacatta has thicker, deeper veins. Why the confusion?

In addition to being 22 floors above the ground, unit 2210 has 22-foot ceilings hovering over a dry bar, a tribute to Prohibition, I suppose. Continuing with the European flair, the dry bar features herringbone Thassos marble quarried in Greece. When Greeks meet Italians, there should be a wet bar.

Ashley Boykin of Coldwell Banker deposited this property with Molly Mason’s buyer. Both Boykin and Mason are highly regarded as both represent buyers and sellers from all parts of this burgeoning real estate market.

Boykin sells more than 50 houses each year in several different counites. She is a perennial seller of a number of upper-end properties in Williamson County and now this condominium with its staggering price per square foot in Nashville.

Mason, hails from the successful Tim Kyne Group of Keller Williams. This team of seasoned professionals represent numerous builders and investors in high-end properties, hence the $1 million Icon sale.

Richard Courtney is a licensed real estate broker with Fridrich and Clark Realty and can be reached at richard@richard@richardcourtney.com.